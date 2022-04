Should have been rested tonight.



Thought the same since the Afcon final. He's needed a couple matches off to clear his head and find himself for about 2 months now. Sometimes there can be a huge benefit from watching matches from the side-lines and coming back into the side after a couple games, but I don't think Mo is the kind of player any coach wants to bench at all. When he and Sadio got subbed off at the same time last night it felt almost like Jurgen's trying not to hurt Mo's feelings. Of course I don't know what's going on inside the manager's or players' heads... This is all speculation and empathy. But I wish him well, and I hope the universe has been storing up his missed chances so he can bang in a few against Man City in the upcoming 2 games.