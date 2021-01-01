« previous next »
I don't want to get too invested in this, in case it turns to shit any minute.


Sounds like me with Bitcoin
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:21:59 am
I hope he does sign. He is an amazing player and an older player we can easily accommodate.  With the signings of Diaz, Jota, Konate, Tsimikas and most probably Carvalho, we have reduced any fears anyone had of the team getting old together and us not replacing them, with these players stepping in for Mane, Firmino etc.

Therefore having a few key players who are older on big contracts is not as big of a concern.

Also, he's a bit of a freak in terms of fitness. Very rarely injured and looks after himself. He'll play well into his 30s. Same with Mane.
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:01:53 pm
Be that as it may youre referring to her opinion pieces.

To my knowledge she hasnt claimed anything as fact about the club (transfer, contracts) etc which has turned out not to be true but Im happily to be proven wrong on that if youve got any examples?

If she says Salah has agreed new terms Id be 99% certain that its true, I dont have that same belief in someone who was writing baseless crap about Klopp a year ago although obviously I hope that it turns out to be true (and who knows? Maybe it will be in this instance).

Yes, she is very reliable. The only person who is more reliable than her is Joyce.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:21:59 am
Therefore having a few key players who are older on big contracts is not as big of a concern.

I agree with this. You need experience.

Equally you cant carry loads of players on big contracts into the +32 age bracket.

I think we have a core in VvD, Matip, Thiago, Henderson that we will have on big contracts in that age bracket. Theres probably room for 1 or 2 more.

In a few years will have the same call to make on the next group - Alisson, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita. Do we want them on contracts that will mean paying  high wages when they are 32 and older?

Itll be a continual process but 1 we seem well placed to manage over the next few years.
what will be will be ... but i think liverpool football club makes mo salah and not mo salah makes liverpool footbal club ....  take him out of the club he will decline i think hes begining to realise this ...he will never have it as good as he has it here .....
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:29:16 pm
I agree with this. You need experience.

Equally you cant carry loads of players on big contracts into the +32 age bracket.

I think we have a core in VvD, Matip, Thiago, Henderson that we will have on big contracts in that age bracket. Theres probably room for 1 or 2 more.

In a few years will have the same call to make on the next group - Alisson, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita. Do we want them on contracts that will mean paying  high wages when they are 32 and older?

Itll be a continual process but 1 we seem well placed to manage over the next few years.

Im not too worried about them because in Diaz, Konate and Jota we have probably replaced Matip, Firmino and Mane in terms of future proofing ourselves. We have illustrated that through our ability to find good players but the coaches ability to integrate them, that replacing the likes of Henderson, Salah, Van Dijk and Fabinho wont be impossible.
Quote from: marmite sw on Yesterday at 05:05:50 pm
what will be will be ... but i think liverpool football club makes mo salah and not mo salah makes liverpool footbal club ....  take him out of the club he will decline i think hes begining to realise this ...he will never have it as good as he has it here .....
If anyone does happen to think that Salah is easily replaceable, it's worth noting that apart from Jota our man Mo has over 50% more goals than any other player in the Prem this season.


He's also got over TWICE as many goal involvements (20 goals + 10 assists) as any Man Cheaty player, best is Mahrez with only 14 (10 + 4).


Get that contract signed, Mo!

I think the biggest thing people dont take into account about Salah and Mane is their fitness levels

They are available so consistently and that is such a huge thing in this day and age of so many games

Now you add into them consistently getting 15-20 goals a season or more every season then its a no brainer for me

How much will their contracts of 3-4 years costs us? Like 50-75m? Now can you find someone for the same price that is guaranteed to get you what they give in terms of goals/assists/availbility

Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 03:23:39 pm
Yes, she is very reliable. The only person who is more reliable than her is Joyce.

Melissa Reddy doesn't break any news regarding Liverpool really.
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:56:26 pm
Melissa Reddy doesn't break any news regarding Liverpool really.

Probably not these days, she usually just gets onto what the other journos are saying and releases a similar article. My point is that she wont say it unless its true, so if I see her, Pearce or Joyce coming out with it Id be very confident that its true, the same cant really be said for any other journos, particularly Sunday tabloids and particularly ones that have previous with releasing pretty bogus information.

If you read the article theres very little in it which sounds definitive, it reads like hes decided in his head that Salah will probably end up signing a new deal and has released an article for clickbait which he will hopefully end up being able to say he was right about 6 months later because if he does sign a new deal it probably will involve a change of heart and that will probably be at least partially based on the way the club have treated him.

As I say, I really hope theres more to it than that and of course there may be, its just my take on it that it probably doesnt mean much.
Id be happy with just him signing a new deal this summer & no signings, desperate to keep him.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 06:25:19 pm
I think the biggest thing people dont take into account about Salah and Mane is their fitness levels

They are available so consistently and that is such a huge thing in this day and age of so many games

Now you add into them consistently getting 15-20 goals a season or more every season then its a no brainer for me

How much will their contracts of 3-4 years costs us? Like 50-75m? Now can you find someone for the same price that is guaranteed to get you what they give in terms of goals/assists/availbility


I think most of us do take it into account but fear is not maintainable with age.
Nobody cares about this maudlin soap opera, apart from newspaper clickbait readers and teenage fangurlz.

Ooh hes feeling down, the poor baby. The club must make him feel better with more money so he can go shopping .   .   .

Ooh the green lasers from the awful Senegalese people! They must be Sadio Mane fans  .   .     .

Oooh I just want to show love for my Egyptian bunny and cover him with kisses blah blah blah 

Get a grip, FFS.

This journalist, by the way, looks suspiciously like the guy who sold me that bridge last year. He said he had all the paperwork and that it was legit. So I went to the registry office and they turned round and threatened to prosecute me for intent to commit fraud and misappropriation of public property. Unbelievable! Cost a fortune in legal expenses to not get put away.

Anyway, thats all water under the bridge. All that matters now is the assault on Mordor. Only H minus 6 days 8 hours, now.

We need players, and only those players, who will score goals and pass the ball and tackle and defend. Who can rise to the challenge, and save the sport for humanity.

Before dusk falls on this Sabbath, the evil empire must lie before us, defeated.

Anybody whos not with us can leave on a free transfer to the Timbuktu Titans, for all I care.

Ill drive them to the airport myself.
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:44:39 am
Id be happy with just him signing a new deal this summer & no signings, desperate to keep him.

With the likely outgoings, we can probably stretch to a top-class CM. Agree the priority is retaining the best player in the world though.
Pretty sure someone must have hacked FLRed67s account, he didnt go full 12 year old and talk about 'fangirling'....

Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 08:33:43 am
Nobody cares about this maudlin soap opera, apart from newspaper clickbait readers and teenage fangurlz.

Oh.

As you were
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:44:39 am
Id be happy with just him signing a new deal this summer & no signings, desperate to keep him.
Keep Mo and adding a midfielder would be ideal (not sure where that Fulham player linked plays so that would just be a bonus to the other two things happening).
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:31:47 am
I think most of us do take it into account but fear is not maintainable with age.
Salah's mileage is quite low for his age. He was on the bench at Chelsea for a year or two and has missed out on a couple of World Cups. When he was at Fiorentina, he used to play one game a week.

AFCONS don't really count because they replace league games (except in 2017).
Mo STAYAH!
