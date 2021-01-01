Nobody cares about this maudlin soap opera, apart from newspaper clickbait readers and teenage fangurlz.
Ooh hes feeling down, the poor baby. The club must make him feel better with more money so he can go shopping . . .
Ooh the green lasers from the awful Senegalese people! They must be Sadio Mane fans . . .
Oooh I just want to show love for my Egyptian bunny and cover him with kisses blah blah blah
Get a grip, FFS.
This journalist, by the way, looks suspiciously like the guy who sold me that bridge last year. He said he had all the paperwork and that it was legit. So I went to the registry office and they turned round and threatened to prosecute me for intent to commit fraud and misappropriation of public property. Unbelievable! Cost a fortune in legal expenses to not get put away.
Anyway, thats all water under the bridge. All that matters now is the assault on Mordor. Only H minus 6 days 8 hours, now.
We need players, and only those players, who will score goals and pass the ball and tackle and defend. Who can rise to the challenge, and save the sport for humanity.
Before dusk falls on this Sabbath, the evil empire must lie before us, defeated.
Anybody whos not with us can leave on a free transfer to the Timbuktu Titans, for all I care.
Ill drive them to the airport myself.