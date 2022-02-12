« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

RayPhilAlan

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20280 on: Yesterday at 09:53:27 pm
Sure, that's not the only factor I based my assessment on. Just the starkest.
It's always hard to compare the importance of attackers and defenders, but for me Virgil slightly edges it.
No disrespect to Mo, and the brilliant things he's done for us and will keep doing, but I've never seen a player like Virgil van Dijk.
Apologies for disrupting thread - I've had my say and you can all go back to discussing Mo's contract.
RedForeverTT

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20281 on: Yesterday at 10:47:14 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:07:20 am
Daft

I think its alright to really want him to stay but also acknowledge we wont collapse if he leaves. Hes still currently the best player in the world, itd be huge for us to keep him and a massive job to replace him.

Completely agree. We cannot overstate the importance of Salah to our team.

The comparison to Kenny replacing Keegan was moot. Football has changed so much commercially since Abramovich and Abu Dhabi sports washing that overturned what was meant to be a level playing field. Some clubs buy players just to stop the others from getting them and it would not be easy to find an elite replacement like it was the 80s.
afc turkish

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20282 on: Yesterday at 11:36:28 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:47:14 pm
Completely agree. We cannot overstate the importance of Salah to our team.

The comparison to Kenny replacing Keegan was moot. Football has changed so much commercially since Abramovich and Abu Dhabi sports washing that overturned what was meant to be a level playing field. Some clubs buy players just to stop the others from getting them and it would not be easy to find an elite replacement like it was the 80s.

Finding and buying Kenny was not easy. Paisley was in a big hurry to get the deal done before Celtic backed out. Not at all "easy..."
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20283 on: Today at 08:55:54 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:47:14 pm
Completely agree. We cannot overstate the importance of Salah to our team.

The comparison to Kenny replacing Keegan was moot. Football has changed so much commercially since Abramovich and Abu Dhabi sports washing that overturned what was meant to be a level playing field. Some clubs buy players just to stop the others from getting them and it would not be easy to find an elite replacement like it was the 80s.

We signed Dalglish in 1977 and there was no other player even close to him around. Players were signed from the UK, we didn't look abroad in those days and Dalglish was the best player in the UK
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

FLRed67

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20284 on: Today at 09:49:28 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 09:53:27 pm
Sure, that's not the only factor I based my assessment on. Just the starkest.
It's always hard to compare the importance of attackers and defenders, but for me Virgil slightly edges it.
No disrespect to Mo, and the brilliant things he's done for us and will keep doing, but I've never seen a player like Virgil van Dijk.
Apologies for disrupting thread - I've had my say and you can all go back to discussing Mo's contract.

Virgil just doesn't just "slightly edge it". He is by a country mile more important to the team than Salah.

As are half a dozen other players in the squad.

The constant "best player in the world" fangirling doesn't change that.

Hence why it is absurd to pay him considerably more than anyone else on the team. How much more, we don't know, because supposedly "no one knows what he has asked for".

So yes, your point about Virgil happens to be very pertinent to the (tedious) back and forth over his contract. Certainly, it will be to FSG, Klopp and Edwards, Ward, etc.





Scottymuser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20285 on: Today at 09:58:03 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 09:05:02 pm
I agree Mo's in the conversation for world's best player, but I don't think he's even the best player at Liverpool.
Yeah, I said it!
Look at our points tally last season, and compare it with the two seasons before it as well as how we're doing this season. The difference was a Jordan Pickford assault.
I'm willing to accept Mo's the best attacker in the world, though.

No - we were doing absolutely fine for the first 2 months without VVD - the issue was then when Matip and Gomez both went down, AND then Hendo and Fab after they moved back to CB, coupled with Mane's complete collapse in form (and Jota's injury meaning we had nobody else to give him a break).  MEaning we had holes in CB and CM, meaning the CMs couldn't support Trent and Robbo as normal, meaning they needed more support from the front 3, etc.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20286 on: Today at 09:59:18 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 09:49:28 am
Virgil just doesn't just "slightly edge it". He is by a country mile more important to the team than Salah.

As are half a dozen other players in the squad.

The constant "best player in the world" fangirling doesn't change that.

Hence why it is absurd to pay him considerably more than anyone else on the team. How much more, we don't know, because supposedly "no one knows what he has asked for".

So yes, your point about Virgil happens to be very pertinent to the (tedious) back and forth over his contract. Certainly, it will be to FSG, Klopp and Edwards, Ward, etc.

You reckon there are 7 players that are a country mile more important to the team than the best player in the world?

Can you name them, other than van Dijk, and provide reasons?
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20287 on: Today at 10:07:39 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:59:18 am
You reckon there are 7 players that are a country mile more important to the team than the best player in the world?

Can you name them, other than van Dijk, and provide reasons?

I'l throw one in - Alisson Becker. Saves us so many points across the season. Keegan and Rodgers both proved relying on outscoring teams doesn't work.

Another - Fabinho - protects the back 4, breaks up play, destroys attacks before they start
FLRed67

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20288 on: Today at 10:09:17 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:59:18 am
You reckon there are 7 players that are a country mile more important to the team than the best player in the world?

Can you name them, other than van Dijk, and provide reasons?

Ali, Trent, Robbo, Fab, Thiago, Jota. Just off the top of my head.

Reasons? They are obvious to anyone who actually watches games, and knows that defending, organizing the defense, setting the offside trap, utterly demoralizing opposition strikers so they don't even try to beat you, closing down passing channels, controlling the midfield, knowing how change the tempo, scoring goals from open play that break the deadlock, etc etc are all more important than highlight reel dribbles.

As Ali said, :"I don't keep goal for the cameras".

Sala is a top player. That is not in doubt. But there sure is a lot of hype to wade through.
El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20289 on: Today at 10:09:53 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 09:49:28 am
Virgil just doesn't just "slightly edge it". He is by a country mile more important to the team than Salah.

As are half a dozen other players in the squad.

The constant "best player in the world" fangirling doesn't change that.

Hence why it is absurd to pay him considerably more than anyone else on the team. How much more, we don't know, because supposedly "no one knows what he has asked for".

So yes, your point about Virgil happens to be very pertinent to the (tedious) back and forth over his contract. Certainly, it will be to FSG, Klopp and Edwards, Ward, etc.

This really is just full of absolute nonsense.

The second fastest LFC player to 150 goals in our history, top scorer every season he's been here, our most productive attacker, comfortably our best right sided attacker, incredibly fit and very rarely injured....and there's apparently seven 'more important' players than him. If we had any sort of run without Mo it'd be majorly noticeable. It was very noticeable this season when he was at the AFCON, regardless of how well we did without him. Allison, Trent, Virg, Robbo, Fab, Thiago, Bobby and Mo I'd say are all at that top level of 'importance' in terms of how noticeable it is when they don't play. To say there's seven players who are 'a country mile more important than Mo' is genuinely one of the stupidest things I've read for a little while on RAWK.

Football wages are absurd, period. It is what it is. Top attackers get paid more than defenders and goalkeepers. No problem particularly with taking a stand on that sort of thing, but then don't expect top attackers to stay if they do reach the top level here. More fans get Salahs name on their shirt than anyone else, he's his countries most famous player ever, he's comfortably our 'biggest' social media star. All sadly things that do count these days, much as we wish they didn't.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20290 on: Today at 10:13:02 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 10:09:17 am
Ali, Trent, Robbo, Fab, Thiago, Jota. Just off the top of my head.

Reasons? They are obvious to anyone who actually watches games, and knows that defending, organizing the defense, setting the offside trap, utterly demoralizing opposition strikers so they don't even try to beat you, closing down passing channels, controlling the midfield, knowing how change the tempo, scoring goals from open play that break the deadlock, etc etc are all more important than highlight reel dribbles.

As Ali said, :"I don't keep goal for the cameras".

Guess what? Some of us don't fall for the hype.

Breathtaking. Genuinely unbelievable the narrative youve concocted in your head and are trying to sell everybody here. Ill give you Van Dijk but football is about scoring goals and winning matches. There are a couple of players in the world that are better than Salah at that. To say Fabinho and Robertson are a country mile more important than him is astonishingly stupid, even though we all rate Fabinho as one of the finest in his role.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20291 on: Today at 10:13:48 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 10:09:17 am
Ali, Trent, Robbo, Fab, Thiago, Jota. Just off the top of my head.

Reasons? They are obvious to anyone who actually watches games, and knows that defending, organizing the defense, setting the offside trap, utterly demoralizing opposition strikers so they don't even try to beat you, closing down passing channels, controlling the midfield, knowing how change the tempo, scoring goals from open play that break the deadlock, etc etc are all more important than highlight reel dribbles.

As Ali said, :"I don't keep goal for the cameras".

Sala is a top player. That is not in doubt. But there sure is a lot of hype to wade through.

Fucking hell. Salah is nothing more than highlight reel dribbles  :lmao
-Willo-

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20292 on: Today at 10:18:47 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 10:09:17 am
Ali, Trent, Robbo, Fab, Thiago, Jota. Just off the top of my head.

Ali, Trent I'll give you potential arguments.

The rest is just no, we literally won the league/European Cup without Thiago & Jota so how can they be more important? If Jota goes through a patch of not scoring he doesn't really offer much, he's 5th choice in the attack.

Fabinho is absolutely fantastic, but there's tons of brilliant DM's in the world who we could buy to do a job there, our Captain does a stellar job there when he's resting ffs.

Same logic above for Fab applies to Robbo too, Kostas comes in and we look largely the same, that doesn't happen with Mo
Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20293 on: Today at 10:19:22 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:07:39 am
I'l throw one in - Alisson Becker. Saves us so many points across the season. Keegan and Rodgers both proved relying on outscoring teams doesn't work.

Another - Fabinho - protects the back 4, breaks up play, destroys attacks before they start

A country mile more important though? You could make a solid argument for both of those, and van Dijk, and say they're more important than Salah, but it's absolutely ridiculous to claim they are a country mile more important, and there are at least 4 others in the same bracket.
Scottymuser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20294 on: Today at 10:19:51 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 10:09:17 am
Ali, Trent, Robbo, Fab, Thiago, Jota. Just off the top of my head.

Reasons? They are obvious to anyone who actually watches games, and knows that defending, organizing the defense, setting the offside trap, utterly demoralizing opposition strikers so they don't even try to beat you, closing down passing channels, controlling the midfield, knowing how change the tempo, scoring goals from open play that break the deadlock, etc etc are all more important than highlight reel dribbles.

As Ali said, :"I don't keep goal for the cameras".

Sala is a top player. That is not in doubt. But there sure is a lot of hype to wade through.

Thiago and Jota?  Laughable - neither are in our strongest XI by default (Thiago is, for me, battling Keita for the third MF slot with Hendo/Fab; Jota battling Diaz/Firmino for the third attacker).  Jota especially recently has shown that if he isn't scoring, he just can't get involved in the attack and help with that *at all* - his passing at the moment is way off Salah's   (as his 1 assist in the season and 1 last season show, compared to Salah's 10 this season, and 5 last season). 
Trent and Robbo could be in the conversation, I'll grant you - but in every game I've seen Tsimikas in, he has more than proven he can replace 95% of Robbo's impact; Trent we will see over the next few weeks (if his injury does keep him out for any games) the impact, but the issue with hTrent is more we don't have another decent RB option (unlike LB) - there are plenty of RBs out there that I could see be able to slot in and do what Tsimikas does on the left. 
