Virgil just doesn't just "slightly edge it". He is by a country mile more important to the team than Salah.



As are half a dozen other players in the squad.



The constant "best player in the world" fangirling doesn't change that.



Hence why it is absurd to pay him considerably more than anyone else on the team. How much more, we don't know, because supposedly "no one knows what he has asked for".



So yes, your point about Virgil happens to be very pertinent to the (tedious) back and forth over his contract. Certainly, it will be to FSG, Klopp and Edwards, Ward, etc.



This really is just full of absolute nonsense.The second fastest LFC player to 150 goals in our history, top scorer every season he's been here, our most productive attacker, comfortably our best right sided attacker, incredibly fit and very rarely injured....and there's apparently seven 'more important' players than him. If we had any sort of run without Mo it'd be majorly noticeable. It was very noticeable this season when he was at the AFCON, regardless of how well we did without him. Allison, Trent, Virg, Robbo, Fab, Thiago, Bobby and Mo I'd say are all at that top level of 'importance' in terms of how noticeable it is when they don't play. To say there's seven players who are 'a country mile more important than Mo' is genuinely one of the stupidest things I've read for a little while on RAWK.Football wages are absurd, period. It is what it is. Top attackers get paid more than defenders and goalkeepers. No problem particularly with taking a stand on that sort of thing, but then don't expect top attackers to stay if they do reach the top level here. More fans get Salahs name on their shirt than anyone else, he's his countries most famous player ever, he's comfortably our 'biggest' social media star. All sadly things that do count these days, much as we wish they didn't.