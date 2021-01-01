« previous next »
StevoHimself

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20240 on: Yesterday at 06:36:10 pm
Egyptian36

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20241 on: Yesterday at 08:55:52 pm

It think it's more complicated than just a basic salary. Image rights also is a big factor. Let's just hope an agreement can be reached. A world class player who is at the same time physically a monster is hard to replace especially with the amount of games played every season.
farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20242 on: Yesterday at 09:03:49 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:55:52 pm
It think it's more complicated than just a basic salary. Image rights also is a big factor. Let's just hope an agreement can be reached. A world class player who is at the same time physically a monster is hard to replace especially with the amount of games played every season.
In principle, that's true, but I doubt that Salah's case had hit a wall because of image rights. I can imagine that the club would even encourage a solution in which Salah makes up a large part of his income from image rights. Incentivized income including image rights is an easy escape for a relatively wealthy club and it does not endanger the wage structure. Considering the impasse, I'd venture a guess that basic wages are the stumbling block.
moondog

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20243 on: Today at 07:59:08 am
I was thinking perhaps the deal is done and we will announce the new contract in the days ahead of the title showdown with Man City. Would give us / the team a big lift at a crucial moment.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20244 on: Today at 08:09:59 am
I'm not really that arsed what happens. We've still got Klopp and he's the one who makes the difference. Not sure when people will start to realise that. Maybe when he goes.

Salah is prolific but he's prolific because Klopp's a fucking genius.

  :wave @ Gini, Can, Coutinho et al
spider-neil

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20245 on: Today at 10:10:48 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:09:59 am
I'm not really that arsed what happens. We've still got Klopp and he's the one who makes the difference. Not sure when people will start to realise that. Maybe when he goes.

Salah is prolific but he's prolific because Klopp's a fucking genius.

  :wave @ Gini, Can, Coutinho et al

For two more years.
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20246 on: Today at 10:31:27 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:09:59 am
I'm not really that arsed what happens. We've still got Klopp and he's the one who makes the difference. Not sure when people will start to realise that. Maybe when he goes.

Salah is prolific but he's prolific because Klopp's a fucking genius.

  :wave @ Gini, Can, Coutinho et al

I dont like comments like this, Salah is prolific because he works hard everyday and has incredible natural ability, ability he had long before he ever met Klopp, you cant just take all the praise away from the player, Klopp is a genius but he wasnt going to win much with most of the squad he inherited from Rodgers.

Also I keep saying Salah is nothing like Coutinho and Gini to the point its a silly comparison, if youre comparing him to anyone compare him to Suarez who went on to still have great seasons after he left the club, the players you named were at no point challengers for being the best player in the world like Salah is.
PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20247 on: Today at 10:50:15 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:03:49 pm
In principle, that's true, but I doubt that Salah's case had hit a wall because of image rights. I can imagine that the club would even encourage a solution in which Salah makes up a large part of his income from image rights. Incentivized income including image rights is an easy escape for a relatively wealthy club and it does not endanger the wage structure. Considering the impasse, I'd venture a guess that basic wages are the stumbling block.
Or contract length?
ljycb

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20248 on: Today at 11:05:54 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:31:27 am
I dont like comments like this, Salah is prolific because he works hard everyday and has incredible natural ability, ability he had long before he ever met Klopp, you cant just take all the praise away from the player, Klopp is a genius but he wasnt going to win much with most of the squad he inherited from Rodgers.

Also I keep saying Salah is nothing like Coutinho and Gini to the point its a silly comparison, if youre comparing him to anyone compare him to Suarez who went on to still have great seasons after he left the club, the players you named were at no point challengers for being the best player in the world like Salah is.

Well, no. Not sure why Salah should be compared with Suárez on those terms given that we have yet to see how he gets on post-Liverpool. Right now, given that it is all speculative, there is every chance that he leaves us and has a similar drop in fortune to Coutinho and Wijnaldum.
meady1981

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20249 on: Today at 11:07:17 am
Im slowly reaching sick-to-death status of reading about Salahs contract and the hype has barely even got out of first gear.
El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20250 on: Today at 11:07:20 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:09:59 am
I'm not really that arsed what happens. We've still got Klopp and he's the one who makes the difference. Not sure when people will start to realise that. Maybe when he goes.

Salah is prolific but he's prolific because Klopp's a fucking genius.

  :wave @ Gini, Can, Coutinho et al

Daft

I think its alright to really want him to stay but also acknowledge we wont collapse if he leaves. Hes still currently the best player in the world, itd be huge for us to keep him and a massive job to replace him.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20251 on: Today at 11:12:09 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:09:59 am
I'm not really that arsed what happens. We've still got Klopp and he's the one who makes the difference. Not sure when people will start to realise that. Maybe when he goes.

Salah is prolific but he's prolific because Klopp's a fucking genius.

  :wave @ Gini, Can, Coutinho et al

This is even worse than people who think the world will collapse. If it was that simple Origi or Minamino would be prolific because Klopps a fucking genius
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20252 on: Today at 11:18:44 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:05:54 am
Well, no. Not sure why Salah should be compared with Suárez on those terms given that we have yet to see how he gets on post-Liverpool. Right now, given that it is all speculative, there is every chance that he leaves us and has a similar drop in fortune to Coutinho and Wijnaldum.

He should be compared to Suarez in that both were top 5 players in the world, which neither Coutinho or Wijinaldum were..
StevoHimself

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20253 on: Today at 11:30:22 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:12:09 am
This is even worse than people who think the world will collapse. If it was that simple Origi or Minamino would be prolific because Klopps a fucking genius

If Salah leaves, it isn't going to be Origi or Minamino starting regularly on the right, is it? Obviously, his point was that if you sign a player of a similar profile to Mane or Salah (ie pacey, inverted wingers with an eye for goal) that Klopp can work with, some of the work might already be done for you. Very little about Salah's pre-Liverpool career (or for a more pertinent example, his performances for Egypt at the most recent AFCON) would suggest he'd score 30-40 goals a season in the hardest league in the world.

We'd obviously all prefer he stays, but I'm not sure why people are being jumped on for saying c'est la vie.
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20254 on: Today at 11:40:03 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:30:22 am
If Salah leaves, it isn't going to be Origi or Minamino starting regularly on the right, is it? Obviously, his point was that if you sign a player of a similar profile to Mane or Salah (ie pacey, inverted wingers with an eye for goal) that Klopp can work with, some of the work might already be done for you. Very little about Salah's pre-Liverpool career (or for a more pertinent example, his performances for Egypt at the most recent AFCON) would suggest he'd score 30-40 goals a season in the hardest league in the world.

We'd obviously all prefer he stays, but I'm not sure why people are being jumped on for saying c'est la vie.

Laughable, Salah has 47 goals in 83 appearances for Egypt.
DelTrotter

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20255 on: Today at 11:49:59 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:09:59 am
I'm not really that arsed what happens. We've still got Klopp and he's the one who makes the difference. Not sure when people will start to realise that. Maybe when he goes.

Salah is prolific but he's prolific because Klopp's a fucking genius.

  :wave @ Gini, Can, Coutinho et al

You are allowed to rate both, it's not Klopp v Salah.
stonecold_jpm

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20256 on: Today at 11:55:37 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:31:27 am
I dont like comments like this, Salah is prolific because he works hard everyday and has incredible natural ability, ability he had long before he ever met Klopp, you cant just take all the praise away from the player, Klopp is a genius but he wasnt going to win much with most of the squad he inherited from Rodgers.

Also I keep saying Salah is nothing like Coutinho and Gini to the point its a silly comparison, if youre comparing him to anyone compare him to Suarez who went on to still have great seasons after he left the club, the players you named were at no point challengers for being the best player in the world like Salah is.

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:18:44 am
He should be compared to Suarez in that both were top 5 players in the world, which neither Coutinho or Wijinaldum were..

Or Owen and Torres then? Same thing, done naff all after leaving Liverpool. Nobody knows with Mo, but the list of players who've had success after leaving Liverpool is virtually none existent so its more than likely he'd fall into that category too.
StevoHimself

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20257 on: Today at 11:55:40 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:40:03 am
Laughable, Salah has 47 goals in 83 appearances for Egypt.

I'm genuinely not sure why I bother on here, because you're just wilfully missing the point, aren't you? I mentioned his recent AFCON performances (not his entire Egypt career, which you insidiously mentioned to obscure the point) because it's a good example of how playing in a different system, surrounded by different players, in a different tournament, with a different coach who has a different philosophy can on the face of it be the difference between looking like a very good player and the best in the world. If you think Salah's in balon d'or talks because he's scored 47 goals for Egypt, I'm not really sure what to say to you.

Nobody here is saying Salah is some secret fraud, but there's no guarentee he leaves and doesn't do half as well at Juventus or PSG. There's also no guarante that we don't sign Anthony or Raphina or whoever and they end up looking like one of the best on the planet. By all accounts, Salah wasn't Klopp's first choice. Nor was Jota - another very good example of this.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20258 on: Today at 12:06:22 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:49:59 am
You are allowed to rate both, it's not Klopp v Salah.

I know and I do but It's more the point that I've seen us lose great players in recent seasons and we've still managed to be extremely successful, infact at times we've found another level.  It's not my intention to play down Mo's contribution, at times I've said he's carried the front line in terms of scoring but  we've shown under Klopp how good we are at finding different solutions so if it comes to that why would I be that arsed when we've shown how we can adapt to different challenges.
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20259 on: Today at 12:11:58 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 11:55:37 am
Or Owen and Torres then? Same thing, done naff all after leaving Liverpool. Nobody knows with Mo, but the list of players who've had success after leaving Liverpool is virtually none existent so its more than likely he'd fall into that category too.

No not Owen or Torres, Owen wasnt at that level before he left, for all his acclaim Owen never once scored 20 goals in the PL, let alone the other side of the game which Salah excels at in terms of creativity and all round game.
 
Torres was also on the wane before he left us, the last and only player weve had who has left us in the last couple decades on the level of Salah is Suarez, the season Torres left us he had 9 goals in 23 games, im more inclined to believe Salah doesnt suddenly fall off the cliff production wise than believe he goes the way of players who had their best years ruined by persistent injuries.
StevoHimself

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20260 on: Today at 12:12:13 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:06:22 pm
I know and I do but It's more the point that I've seen us lose great players in recent seasons and we've still managed to be extremely successful, infact at times we've found another level.  It's not my intention to play down Mo's contribution, at times I've said he's carried the front line in terms of scoring but  we've shown under Klopp how good we are at finding different solutions so if it comes to that why would I be that arsed when we've shown how we can adapt to different challenges.

Precisely this. I don't know if it's a weird internet thing, but people are replying to me with Salah's Egypt goal-scoring record (lol) as if I'm calling him a bum. He's the best in the world at the moment, and if there's a real worry for me it is replacing the sheer amount of goals he scores. But like any signing you just never know, and the club have made enough right decisions recently that I'm not going to lose a lot of sleep over it.
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20261 on: Today at 12:19:24 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:55:40 am
I'm genuinely not sure why I bother on here, because you're just wilfully missing the point, aren't you? I mentioned his recent AFCON performances (not his entire Egypt career, which you insidiously mentioned to obscure the point) because it's a good example of how playing in a different system, surrounded by different players, in a different tournament, with a different coach who has a different philosophy can on the face of it be the difference between looking like a very good player and the best in the world. If you think Salah's in balon d'or talks because he's scored 47 goals for Egypt, I'm not really sure what to say to you.

Nobody here is saying Salah is some secret fraud, but there's no guarentee he leaves and doesn't do half as well at Juventus or PSG. There's also no guarante that we don't sign Anthony or Raphina or whoever and they end up looking like one of the best on the planet. By all accounts, Salah wasn't Klopp's first choice. Nor was Jota - another very good example of this.

You shouldnt bother because its a silly point. Also Salah was the 2nd top scorer in the Afcon before the last and plays for one of the worst big teams in the continent of Africa in regards to attacking football, its literally Salah or nothing for Egypt, they dont have the riches of attacking players like Ivory Coast Nigeria Algeria Senegal do so what do you expect? Bare in mind Afcon is the same tournament Ive seen greats like Toure Drogba Okocha look average and all those players had way more stacked teams than Salah with Egypt.

The point is Salah was good outside of Liverpool and when he plays outside of Liverpool for Egypt he still has more than a 1 in 2 record, the season before he came to us he also had 15 goals and 11 assists from the wing in 31 games!

He was already a great player like VVD Alisson and Fabinho were, all players went to a higher level because of the coaching and quality of players they were playing with but if they werent already blessed with the ability to be top class players we wouldnt be signing them.

Also Im willing to bet Raphina of Anthony dont get to the level where they top 3 players in the world, not that they need to but still..
PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20262 on: Today at 12:26:55 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:12:13 pm
Precisely this. I don't know if it's a weird internet thing, but people are replying to me with Salah's Egypt goal-scoring record (lol) as if I'm calling him a bum. He's the best in the world at the moment, and if there's a real worry for me it is replacing the sheer amount of goals he scores. But like any signing you just never know, and the club have made enough right decisions recently that I'm not going to lose a lot of sleep over it.
Which unless he is a physical freak ( and I'm not discounting that), we will have to look at replacing towards the end of his contract.
I'd loathe to lose him , but I'd love to see what kloppand club do if he does go.

--edit-- his decline at the end of the next contract not this one.
StevoHimself

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20263 on: Today at 12:28:12 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:19:24 pm
You shouldnt bother because its a silly point. Also Salah was the 2nd top scorer in the Afcon before the last and plays for one of the worst big teams in the continent of Africa in regards to attacking football, its literally Salah or nothing for Egypt, they dont have the riches of attacking players like Ivory Coast Nigeria Algeria Senegal do so what do you expect? Bare in mind Afcon is the same tournament Ive seen greats like Toure Drogba Okocha look average and all those players had way more stacked teams than Salah with Egypt.

The point is Salah was good outside of Liverpool and when he plays outside of Liverpool for Egypt he still has more than a 1 in 2 record, the season before he came to us he also had 15 goals and 11 assists from the wing in 31 games!

He was already a great player like VVD Alisson and Fabinho were, all players went to a higher level because of the coaching and quality of players they were playing with but if they werent already blessed with the ability to be top class players we wouldnt be signing them.

Also Im willing to bet Raphina of Anthony dont get to the level where they top 3 players in the world, not that they need to but still..

You think its a silly point to say that other external factors should be taken into account besides just the raw ability of a player?
Ah, I see what this is now. Youre so used to seeing people criticise Liverpool and their players by assuming their quality is solely down to their management or the idea that we play a system that fits them so well and this is your hyper-defensive response.

Youre on a Liverpool FC forum filled with people who probably agree Mo Salah is the best player on the planet. Youre not being controversial by being pro-Mo Salah. The actually he was good at Roma too shout was something everyone was saying about 4 years ago. It doesnt really need to be said anymore and it isnt a new point. I love him. Hes great. However, and Im sorry to break this to you, but one day he is going to leave Liverpool and well have to work something out. That might be in five years time, it might be a lot sooner.

If you knew on the day he signed that Mo Salah was going to score 40 odd goals in his first season then good for you. I certainly didnt. By all accounts neither did Klopp.
spider-neil

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20264 on: Today at 12:29:47 pm
Salah is arguably the world's best player (he's certainly in the conversation). Despite that, it's not worth breaking the wage structure for one player. If he potentially earns more than double the likes of VVD and Allison (players every bit as important as Salah) that will open a can of worms if they ask for parity. Similarly, new players coming in potentially may ask for parity.

I'm pretty sure FSG can afford to pay one player 400K a week but the question is should they?
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20265 on: Today at 12:45:54 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:28:12 pm
You think its a silly point to say that other external factors should be taken into account besides just the raw ability of a player?
Ah, I see what this is now. Youre so used to seeing people criticise Liverpool and their players by assuming their quality is solely down to their management or the idea that we play a system that fits them so well and this is your hyper-defensive response.

Youre on a Liverpool FC forum filled with people who probably agree Mo Salah is the best player on the planet. Youre not being controversial by being pro-Mo Salah. The actually he was good at Roma too shout was something everyone was saying about 4 years ago. It doesnt really need to be said anymore and it isnt a new point. I love him. Hes great. However, and Im sorry to break this to you, but one day he is going to leave Liverpool and well have to work something out. That might be in five years time, it might be a lot sooner.

If you knew on the day he signed that Mo Salah was going to score 40 odd goals in his first season then good for you. I certainly didnt. By all accounts neither did Klopp.

You bought up his performances with Egypt as evidence you wouldnt expect him to score 30-40 goals ina season and I told you he actually has a great record with Egypt better than 1 in 2, he actually only scored 2 in the Afcon before this one, but Egypt are terrible at everything but camping at the edge of their box and Salah is often the one carrying them.

I wouldnt use his performances for his country which are pretty good as evidence he couldnt replicate the form he has now anywhere else, he has hit the point where I think he could if he was at Madrid Bayern PSG, just like Lewandowski Mbappe and Benzema are the players hes competing with for the title of best player in the world.
El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20266 on: Today at 12:48:42 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:11:58 pm
No not Owen or Torres, Owen wasnt at that level before he left, for all his acclaim Owen never once scored 20 goals in the PL, let alone the other side of the game which Salah excels at in terms of creativity and all round game.
 
Torres was also on the wane before he left us, the last and only player weve had who has left us in the last couple decades on the level of Salah is Suarez, the season Torres left us he had 9 goals in 23 games, im more inclined to believe Salah doesnt suddenly fall off the cliff production wise than believe he goes the way of players who had their best years ruined by persistent injuries.

Hindsight works great here though doesnt it. Owen was still one of the best strikers in the world, Torres was still as clinical as anyone could be under Hedwig. Mo will score goals elsewhere but considering our set up and frankly our quality, and our fans, it just seems madness that hed even consider playing for anyone else at this point. Itd be like Michael Jordan leaving the Bulls in 1996.
