I'm genuinely not sure why I bother on here, because you're just wilfully missing the point, aren't you? I mentioned his recent AFCON performances (not his entire Egypt career, which you insidiously mentioned to obscure the point) because it's a good example of how playing in a different system, surrounded by different players, in a different tournament, with a different coach who has a different philosophy can on the face of it be the difference between looking like a very good player and the best in the world. If you think Salah's in balon d'or talks because he's scored 47 goals for Egypt, I'm not really sure what to say to you.



Nobody here is saying Salah is some secret fraud, but there's no guarentee he leaves and doesn't do half as well at Juventus or PSG. There's also no guarante that we don't sign Anthony or Raphina or whoever and they end up looking like one of the best on the planet. By all accounts, Salah wasn't Klopp's first choice. Nor was Jota - another very good example of this.



You shouldnt bother because its a silly point. Also Salah was the 2nd top scorer in the Afcon before the last and plays for one of the worst big teams in the continent of Africa in regards to attacking football, its literally Salah or nothing for Egypt, they dont have the riches of attacking players like Ivory Coast Nigeria Algeria Senegal do so what do you expect? Bare in mind Afcon is the same tournament Ive seen greats like Toure Drogba Okocha look average and all those players had way more stacked teams than Salah with Egypt.The point is Salah was good outside of Liverpool and when he plays outside of Liverpool for Egypt he still has more than a 1 in 2 record, the season before he came to us he also had 15 goals and 11 assists from the wing in 31 games!He was already a great player like VVD Alisson and Fabinho were, all players went to a higher level because of the coaching and quality of players they were playing with but if they werent already blessed with the ability to be top class players we wouldnt be signing them.Also Im willing to bet Raphina of Anthony dont get to the level where they top 3 players in the world, not that they need to but still..