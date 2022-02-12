« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 503 504 505 506 507 [508]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1877346 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,653
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20280 on: Yesterday at 12:43:10 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:54:54 am
We'd likely get a more sensible reply from the actual David Bowie.

Logged

Offline oldman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20281 on: Yesterday at 12:59:52 pm »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Yesterday at 11:59:37 am
Pretty soon now hes gonna get older and time will change him but he can still be a hero forever.instead of just one day in Turin.

a hero just for one day

a lad insane
Logged

Offline ewok-red-97

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • go easy, step lightly, stay free
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20282 on: Yesterday at 01:25:36 pm »
interesting thread on salah and the contract renewal here:

https://twitter.com/PartedBeard/status/1506291061387403281
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20283 on: Yesterday at 01:41:41 pm »
Actually, Ziggy Stardust is on the right track. He's not a lad insane.  Juventus, or Inter, makes sense for Mo.

Italy has very generous tax breaks for high-earning foreigners introduced a couple of years ago, specifically to attract people like Mo.

And the Arab world historically is far closer to Italy and Spain, geographically and culturally, and follows Italian and Spanish clubs far more than English football. 

Juventus more likely, as they have gotten rid of Ronaldo's wages, and are about to get Dybala off their books as well.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:43:26 pm by FLRed67 »
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20284 on: Yesterday at 01:54:30 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on Yesterday at 01:25:36 pm
interesting thread on salah and the contract renewal here:

https://twitter.com/PartedBeard/status/1506291061387403281

Whilst relatively interesting I don't think it's anything more than what we've been saying in here. We all know the points, it's just about whether we do anything when we have our structure in place
Logged

Offline Schmohawk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20285 on: Yesterday at 02:02:06 pm »
Salah's market value is sky high so I can fully understand why he has requested money that reflects that. Liverpool have to consider the common good though and surely can't ignore the wage structure. Unfortunately, I think this will end with Salah leaving this summer or the next without signing a new contract. It's most definitely a blow, but paying him astronomical wages would bite us in the arse in the future.

I wonder who they've been looking at as his replacement. What I'm really saying is that I can't wait for the Gutter to return.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,129
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20286 on: Yesterday at 02:37:46 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:54:54 am
We'd likely get a more sensible reply from the actual David Bowie.
After reading this I held a seance and contacted the real David Bowie. I asked him how much longer Mo would stay with LFC. He said Five Years! What a surprise!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,407
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20287 on: Yesterday at 02:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:37:46 pm
After reading this I held a seance and contacted the real David Bowie. I asked him how much longer Mo would stay with LFC. He said Five Years! What a surprise!

When we were all worried there would be ch-ch-ch-ch-changes...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,653
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20288 on: Yesterday at 02:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:37:46 pm
After reading this I held a seance and contacted the real David Bowie. I asked him how much longer Mo would stay with LFC. He said Five Years! What a surprise!

Golden Years hopefully.
Logged

Offline Schmohawk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20289 on: Yesterday at 03:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:37:46 pm
After reading this I held a seance and contacted the real David Bowie. I asked him how much longer Mo would stay with LFC. He said Five Years! What a surprise!
The rise and fall of these contract negotiations has made me low but if that's the case it's all hunky dory.
Logged

Offline Ipcress

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20290 on: Yesterday at 03:36:27 pm »
If his agent gets the deal he wants, Mo will be Laughing Gnome and Away.
Logged
The sort of people that seek power, are exactly the sort that should be kept away from it.

Offline Ipcress

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20291 on: Yesterday at 03:38:45 pm »
And he deserves it, he is our Starman, in a highly demanding job, It Ain't Easy.
 
Logged
The sort of people that seek power, are exactly the sort that should be kept away from it.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,654
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20292 on: Yesterday at 03:41:11 pm »
Is this a pun thread? I love these.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,879
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20293 on: Yesterday at 03:47:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:41:11 pm
Is this a pun thread? I love these.

Whenever anyones under pressure, they revert to shit puns
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,654
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20294 on: Yesterday at 04:05:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:47:05 pm
Whenever anyones under pressure, they revert to shit puns

There is no fame to be gained in shit puns, agreed!
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,401
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20295 on: Yesterday at 04:15:39 pm »
Where are we now? I take it nothing has changed?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,820
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20296 on: Yesterday at 06:05:15 pm »
If we do flog Mo, will John Henry be the Man who sold the world?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20297 on: Yesterday at 06:05:34 pm »
Hopefully he signs for another five years
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20298 on: Yesterday at 06:30:09 pm »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline M4tt

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20299 on: Yesterday at 06:38:06 pm »
Would be a mistake to let him go in my opinion. I've never looked into the club's financials but surely the average player wages and the structure should increase in time as the club becomes more successful and brings in more money?

As amazing as Diaz has been and settled into this team, he hasn't scored the goals that Mo did when he first came into the team. I have complete trust and faith in Klopp which means if Salah did go, then I'd trust Klopp big time to keep us competitive, but you're taking away guaranteed goals every year which I don't think you can put a price on.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,246
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20300 on: Yesterday at 06:57:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:05:15 pm
If we do flog Mo, will John Henry be the Man who sold the world?

Who knows? Not me.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,996
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20301 on: Yesterday at 07:27:47 pm »
This threads is waiting for the gift of sound and vision. Otherwise its almost like crashing in the same car. Frankly, im just a little bit afraid you. I guess i'll wait until the crowd goes.

.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,653
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20302 on: Yesterday at 07:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:27:47 pm
This threads is waiting for the gift of sound and vision. Otherwise its almost like crashing in the same car. Frankly, im just a little bit afraid you. I guess i'll wait until the crowd goes.

.



So youre saying itll all be hunky dory?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,129
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20303 on: Yesterday at 08:08:11 pm »
Why would Mo want to leave when he could be here, jamming good with Ward and Millie...?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,654
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20304 on: Yesterday at 08:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:08:11 pm
Why would Mo want to leave when he could be here, jamming good with Ward and Millie...?

Jammin'? I also think mo is not a mercenary or buffalo soldier and would like to stay if possible.
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20305 on: Yesterday at 08:53:31 pm »
To be fair, it's not like FSG have never gone good things, or that Mo and his agent have never done bad things.

And both sides, have never done anything out of the blue. It's been stalemate since December. Does any side want an axe to break the ice?

Who knows?
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20306 on: Yesterday at 09:18:39 pm »
With his negotiations, nothing much will happen, nothing we can't shake
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20307 on: Yesterday at 09:23:20 pm »
His agent is a queen bitch.
Logged

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20308 on: Yesterday at 09:33:13 pm »
Hopefully he will sign the new contract and therell be A Strange, mad celebration for a super man.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20309 on: Yesterday at 09:43:15 pm »
Bumped in to Mo once when he was still at Chelsea, I still regret what I said as I compared him to a shite ex-Man Utd winger - "you remind me of the Bebe"
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,710
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20310 on: Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm »
Mo is not signing a new contract


 unless he gets John Henrys hat
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,064
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20311 on: Yesterday at 10:57:35 pm »
He can have John Henry's wife as well for all I care. I imagine she wouldn't complain either.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20312 on: Today at 08:43:02 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:57:35 pm
He can have John Henry's wife as well for all I care. I imagine she wouldn't complain either.

What is it with people and the urge to be misogynist beyond belief in every single situation, even in a transfer discussion.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20313 on: Today at 11:07:13 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:37:46 pm
After reading this I held a seance and contacted the real David Bowie. I asked him how much longer Mo would stay with LFC. He said Five Years! What a surprise!
there'll be dancin' in the streets!
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20314 on: Today at 11:18:41 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm
Mo is not signing a new contract


 unless he gets John Henrys hat

Mo & agent have seen the  ridiculous salaries bandied around for the  top talent in Europe and even Prem - United, City, Barca, Real, PSG,  etc even Arsenal (Ozil Aubameyang)  and they firmly believe that Mo's football talents should be rewarded to that level and if not he will see out his contract and get the huge  signing on bonus and big salary he thinks he is worth  - if Ozil, Coutinho, all the Barcelona, PSG etc players are getting silly salaries why not him. I know it will destroy our wage structure but a huge challenge to get him to sign.

I think maybe the agent signing bonus could be an issue - not seen anything  about this. But he does fancy himself .
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20315 on: Today at 11:19:00 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 08:43:02 am
What is it with people and the urge to be misogynist beyond belief in every single situation, even in a transfer discussion.

well said
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,425
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20316 on: Today at 11:20:13 am »
If he wants a few more quid then maybe he should just get a Lodger.
Logged

Online Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20317 on: Today at 12:01:13 pm »
I love you all.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over
Pages: 1 ... 503 504 505 506 507 [508]   Go Up
« previous next »
 