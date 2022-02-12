Mo is not signing a new contract





unless he gets John Henrys hat



Mo & agent have seen the ridiculous salaries bandied around for the top talent in Europe and even Prem - United, City, Barca, Real, PSG, etc even Arsenal (Ozil Aubameyang) and they firmly believe that Mo's football talents should be rewarded to that level and if not he will see out his contract and get the huge signing on bonus and big salary he thinks he is worth - if Ozil, Coutinho, all the Barcelona, PSG etc players are getting silly salaries why not him. I know it will destroy our wage structure but a huge challenge to get him to sign.I think maybe the agent signing bonus could be an issue - not seen anything about this. But he does fancy himself .