All becoming a bit of a circus this contract stuff, been dragging on for so long which is a given sometimes with negotiations but all the shit stirring agent stuff is pretty pathetic.



At the end of the day if we wont offer him what he wants then chances are then it's clear he isn't going to budge and will likely go. Hopefully i'm wrong and they meet in the middle but at this point who knows. I do think some on here are underestimating Salahs output massively, he's got 30 goal contributions in the league alone. Elite numbers, and from memory no one else across the league even has 20 do they? It's funny talking about the squad and depth in attack when Salah himself is a HUGE part of that depth, we have options but you also have to consider the potential for some of those other attacking options. Firminos deal is running out, Manes is, Origis is up in summer, who knows if Minamino will remain here. It doesn't look like it would be only Salah that needed replacing to be honest!



I think the guys output is massively understated on here sometimes, he is a ridiculously consistent player. Personally i'm at the point where I am accepting of the fact he genuinely could go, i'd love him to stay here but there's something about this situation that doesn't seem close to being resolved, i'd be gutted if he does go but it's one of those things