I'd hate to see him leave of course, but i agree with iamnant on not wrecking the pay structure.
Mo is obviously a nice enough guy, but at the end of they day he's where he is because of a couple of things, not least the chance and the coaching and belief in him that liverpool gave him.
But also because of the drive that he has himself, he wants to get the status, and one part of the acknowledgement of getting that, pehaps in his eyes, is getting the money to show it.
Liverpool will survive him going, and we would still be up at the cutting edge.. may be harder, but we are doing things the right way, we have to have faith those who are doing that will continue to do it.
Better than being owned by people associated with horrible acts either way..
And yeah, he should see coutinho and gini for a chat..