Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20160 on: Yesterday at 04:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 04:44:16 pm
No argument from me, there.

But it's easy to forget sometimes that they're doing what our beloved players want them to do, they're not behaving at cross purposes with what Mo wants them doing.

Exactly and what most seem to be conveniently forgetting.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20161 on: Yesterday at 04:46:14 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:24:47 pm
Haaland is probably looking for double what we're offering Salah, and his agent makes Ramy Abass seem like a nice guy. He'd be agitating for another move within 2 seasons.
wouldn't want him, or Mbappe.  inviting a circus into your tent.
Online Fromola

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20162 on: Yesterday at 04:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 13, 2022, 09:53:06 pm
I don't get the wage structure issue though. In 13/14 we were paying Suarez 200k a week when we had a wage bill of £143m. So I can't really see how paying Mo 300k to 400k is any different. With Football inflation, the sums are pretty similar.

I think the difference is that Suarez was mid 20's with a huge sell on value.

Whatever Mo is asking for I would hazard a guess that we wouldn't blink at paying Mbappé those kinds of wages.

Would we not get around that a bit more though if we signed someone like Mbappe (not that we would) by splitting a big signing on fee over his contract (a bit like with Milner) so that his base wage correlates to our highest earners?

If our highest earner was on just over 200k a week for example then paying Salah 250k or a bit more is one thing. Paying him over 300k is too much gap between him and the next highest earner if you're talking over 30% more salary than anyone else. It also then has a knock on effect when it comes to renewing Jota or whoever next. Messi's wages had a huge knock on effect at Barca that crippled them.

Age is a big factor as well though. They don't want to be paying him 350k a week at 33 as he could potentially drop off a lot by then. He could however still be at his best like Lewandowski or Benzema. I think even if he drops off he'd still post good numbers, even Ronaldo still bangs them in at 37, a shadow of the player he was at 30.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20163 on: Yesterday at 05:02:07 pm »
He could do with a rest to be honest. Jota isn't a bad replacement.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20164 on: Yesterday at 05:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 04:44:16 pm
No argument from me, there.

But it's easy to forget sometimes that they're doing what our beloved players want them to do, they're not behaving at cross purposes with what Mo wants them doing.

I very much doubt anyone wants his agent to act like a tit on social media, maybe except Sterling.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20165 on: Yesterday at 05:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:29:00 pm
Dont agree Goals are the most valuable and hardest to replace thing in this sport.

VVD is the player that we can't afford to lose.  We saw what happened last year when he was out.  Goals are so much easier to replace then what VVD brings to this team. 
Offline ljycb

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20166 on: Yesterday at 05:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:52:46 pm
Paying him over 300k is too much gap between him and the next highest earner if you're talking over 30% more salary than anyone else. It has a knock on effect when it comes to renewing Jota or whoever next.

Yep. To paraphrase Manchester United's interim manager, either you want a wage structure or you don't.
Online Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20167 on: Yesterday at 05:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 05:13:40 pm
VVD is the player that we can't afford to lose.  We saw what happened last year when he was out.  Goals are so much easier to replace then what VVD brings to this team.

What happened last year wasnt only due to VVD, rival fans annoy me when they say this also, we lost Matip and Gomez for basically the whole season and didnt have Konate, we would have coped far better if we had those three to start as opposed to our midfielders and Phillips and Williams.
Offline iamnant

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20168 on: Yesterday at 06:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:44:56 pm
What happened last year wasnt only due to VVD, rival fans annoy me when they say this also, we lost Matip and Gomez for basically the whole season and didnt have Konate, we would have coped far better if we had those three to start as opposed to our midfielders and Phillips and Williams.
And then lost Phillips and Williams and then lost our emergency replacement cover Kabak! It was absolutely unreal what happened to us last season.

Personally, I'm unamused to say the least with Salah's behaviour regarding his contract, especially in recent months. I don't like this stuff getting public, but especially not your agent putting stories out about him staying in the league if he doesn't get what he's demanding and making some childish, petty Tweets.

Salah's done most of his talking on this pitch thank god, but if all he wants is to be the top earner I heard Qatar or Saudi Arabia's good for a bit of cash. But if he wants to be considered one of the greats then he should stop being greedy and realise that £300k PER WEEK and staying in a trophy winning Liverpool team under Klopp will be better for him than £500k in any other team.

Having seen how Coutinho and Wijnaldum's moves worked out, he should have taken notes.
Offline elkun

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20169 on: Yesterday at 06:06:23 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 06:03:40 pm
And then lost Phillips and Williams and then lost our emergency replacement cover Kabak! It was absolutely unreal what happened to us last season.

Personally, I'm unamused to say the least with Salah's behaviour regarding his contract, especially in recent months. I don't like this stuff getting public, but especially not your agent putting stories out about him staying in the league if he doesn't get what he's demanding and making some childish, petty Tweets.

Salah's done most of his talking on this pitch thank god, but if all he wants is to be the top earner I heard Qatar or Saudi Arabia's good for a bit of cash. But if he wants to be considered one of the greats then he should stop being greedy and realise that £300k PER WEEK and staying in a trophy winning Liverpool team under Klopp will be better for him than £500k in any other team.

Having seen how Coutinho and Wijnaldum's moves worked out, he should have taken notes.
Id say 350k a week is a reasonable salary for the best player in the world.
Online decosabute

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20170 on: Yesterday at 06:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:44:56 pm
What happened last year wasnt only due to VVD, rival fans annoy me when they say this also, we lost Matip and Gomez for basically the whole season and didnt have Konate, we would have coped far better if we had those three to start as opposed to our midfielders and Phillips and Williams.

I broadly-speaking agree with your point - we were still top at Christmas, two and a half months after Van Dijk was injured last season. There was way, way more to our season going to shit than just Virgil's absence.

But the previous poster's point about Van Dijk being our most indispensable player I'd still go along with. The way he's playing the past few months is unbelievable. He commands and sorts out so much at the back, it's ridiculous. Not that Salah is somehow dispensable (we all know he's utterly brilliant), but if I had to say one player, it's still Virgil.
Offline Knight

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20171 on: Yesterday at 06:09:36 pm »
4 players who are more difficult to replace than Salah? Im massively on the , dont give him a contract at any cost train but hes definitely our hardest to replace player - goals and assists in such high quantities is absurdly difficult to replace. So much so that we wont even try, well have to spread his production through the team.
Offline Ale-lujah! Ale-lujah!

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20172 on: Yesterday at 06:36:55 pm »
We both want and need him to stay. But by the same token no supporter wants the club held to ransom. We just have to trust the club and hope that Mo is only too aware of the pitfalls he might face elsewhere compared to the comfort blanket of LFC.
Offline jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20173 on: Yesterday at 07:24:01 pm »
I can see the argument that we should sell Salah if the money is right, but suggesting that we would use the money to finance Mbappe or Haaland is just silly. They would cost twice as much, at least, and are probably demanding close to 1M / week. Not happening, to say the least.
Offline scutty

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20174 on: Yesterday at 07:50:20 pm »
Sell him, let his contract run out, does it really matter, he's really not that good.

Anyway we wouldn't be having this conversation if he didn't score loads of goals, backed up with a ton of assists.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20175 on: Yesterday at 07:59:06 pm »
All becoming a bit of a circus this contract stuff, been dragging on for so long which is a given sometimes with negotiations but all the shit stirring agent stuff is pretty pathetic.

At the end of the day if we wont offer him what he wants then chances are then it's clear he isn't going to budge and will likely go. Hopefully i'm wrong and they meet in the middle but at this point who knows. I do think some on here are underestimating Salahs output massively, he's got 30 goal contributions in the league alone. Elite numbers, and from memory no one else across the league even has 20 do they? It's funny talking about the squad and depth in attack when Salah himself is a HUGE part of that depth, we have options but you also have to consider the potential for some of those other attacking options. Firminos deal is running out, Manes is, Origis is up in summer, who knows if Minamino will remain here. It doesn't look like it would be only Salah that needed replacing to be honest!

I think the guys output is massively understated on here sometimes, he is a ridiculously consistent player. Personally i'm at the point where I am accepting of the fact he genuinely could go, i'd love him to stay here but there's something about this situation that doesn't seem close to being resolved, i'd be gutted if he does go but it's one of those things
Offline M4tt

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20176 on: Yesterday at 08:41:14 pm »
It's only become a circus I think because of the agent trying to keep it a subject by ensuring the subject doesn't die. Every time salah does something good for us we will hear about it.

What we should all do really is just be patient. Salah will have probably okayed this tactic but for all we know, the negotiations have been agreed to resume at the end of the season when we can see what type of prize money the club will bring in. We have a squad now that in my opinion if we keep together for the next 5 years will be as dominant as Man City. The squad is that good. We'll need a replacement for Milner eventually and could see Ox leaving, but if we can keep this squad committed for the next 5 years we won't need to spend much money on transfers, especially with the young lads showing they can handle this level. That prize money could be used for salah and we are waiting to see how much we could commit.

Saying things like he's being greedy - we don't know that. It's getting in the way of what we should be doing: celebrating how good of a player he is and enjoying it.
Offline iamnant

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20177 on: Yesterday at 10:18:44 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 06:06:23 pm
Id say 350k a week is a reasonable salary for the best player in the world.
Not if it completely messes our financial structure -- in that case 300k a week in this winning team is better than 350k anywhere else.
Online Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20178 on: Yesterday at 10:19:53 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 10:18:44 pm
Not if it completely messes our financial structure -- in that case 300k a week in this winning team is better than 350k anywhere else.

He would get 400-450 somewhere else, 350 doesnt even put him top 3 highest paid players in the league.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20179 on: Yesterday at 10:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:19:53 pm
He would get 400-450 somewhere else, 350 doesnt even put him top 3 highest paid players in the league.

Dyou reckon VVD could have got more from PSG or Man City than hes on now?
Offline iamnant

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20180 on: Yesterday at 10:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:19:53 pm
He would get 400-450 somewhere else, 350 doesnt even put him top 3 highest paid players in the league.
Yes and he could get £1m if he went to Qatar or Saudi Arabia -- maybe he should just do that then if it's all about money.
Online Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20181 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:21:09 pm
Dyou reckon VVD could have got more from PSG or Man City than hes on now?

Yes but I also reckon VVD isnt as valuable as Salah is, and the club acknowledges this as does any sponsorships such as Adidas Nike etc.

I was replying to the poster because he said 300k here is better than 350 elsewhere but I dont think any other top club offers Salah 350, more along the lines of 400k given he is arguably the best player in the world. That would put him on par with De Gea De Bruyne etc.
Online Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20182 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 10:22:51 pm
Yes and he could get £1m if he went to Qatar or Saudi Arabia -- maybe he should just do that then if it's all about money.

Maybe he should just accept an extension on his current wages if it isnt about money? I know I would as a lifelong Liverpool fan :D
Offline iamnant

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20183 on: Yesterday at 10:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm
Maybe he should just accept an extension on his current wages if it isnt about money? I know I would as a lifelong Liverpool fan :D
You and I both! But it clearly is about money and status for Mo -- being highest paid at the club should be a given, but he's going for highest paid in the league which, for me, is just greedy. Obviously Liverpool aren't exactly strapped for cash but we're a business and smashing our wage structure for his 3/4 year contract could just topple a whole lot of expensive dominos.
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20184 on: Yesterday at 10:50:40 pm »
Sure its been said on here, but agents are the likely root of this. If Salah wants to stay or is happy with a reasonable wage, the agent would benefit more if he were to push for a higher salary or failing that make a move. The agent no doubt has the ability to dictate terms and if it suits them turn the player on the club. My suspicion is thats whats happening here.
Offline RedG13

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20185 on: Yesterday at 10:59:46 pm »
Quote from: gorgepir on Yesterday at 10:52:44 am
Counter point to that, I would rather Klopp work two years with his replacement before Klopp leaves, which would increase the chance of having a close enough replacement.
I dont think it would be like for like replacement either but I would argue there is already a player at liverpool who can fill the 9 role in Jota. Jota did it very well when Salah was at Afcon. Diaz may be able too do it also not sure. Add more creativity with Elliott/Jones in the MF in as Hendo is phrased out more and more would help also.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20186 on: Yesterday at 11:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm
Maybe he should just accept an extension on his current wages if it isnt about money? I know I would as a lifelong Liverpool fan :D

At the end of the day, the man got a family to feed.

Remember Gini once said we didnt value him enough and hence he was buggering off to Barcelona PSG where he felt much more appreciated?

FYI, Gini was jeered when he was substituted on Sunday in a game against Bordeaux. As was all PSG players after the final whistle despite winning 3-0.
Offline Realgman

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20187 on: Yesterday at 11:54:33 pm »
I'd hate to see him leave of course, but i agree with iamnant on  not wrecking the pay structure.
Mo is obviously a nice enough guy, but at the end of they day he's where he is because of a couple of things, not least the chance and the coaching and belief in him that liverpool gave him.
But also because of the drive that he has himself, he wants to get the status, and one part of the acknowledgement of getting that, pehaps in his eyes, is getting the money to show it.
Liverpool will survive him going, and we would still be up at the cutting edge.. may be harder, but we are doing things the right way, we have to have faith those who are doing that will continue to do it.
Better than being owned by people associated with horrible acts either way..
And yeah, he should see coutinho and gini for a chat..

Offline iamnant

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20188 on: Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 10:50:40 pm
Sure its been said on here, but agents are the likely root of this. If Salah wants to stay or is happy with a reasonable wage, the agent would benefit more if he were to push for a higher salary or failing that make a move. The agent no doubt has the ability to dictate terms and if it suits them turn the player on the club. My suspicion is thats whats happening here.
Mo's very close to his agent and they don't act beyond what their client would be happy with or they'd be out of a job. Salah's interviews where he says "it's in the club's hands" indicate that his demands are higher than the club's wage limit.

As much as well tend to turn our backs on ex players, it's a huge shame how Gini's move to PSG has turned out and whilst I don't feel sorry for him, Coutinho's downfall wasn't exactly what you like to see happen. I just pray Mo doesn't become the latest member of that club.
Offline Realgman

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20189 on: Yesterday at 11:57:23 pm »
The agent works for the player, its easy for the player to just say "my agent is negotiating for me"... yeah, on your behalf.. its ultimately Mos choice to say no to what he's being offered.. theres no two ways about it.

Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 10:50:40 pm
Sure its been said on here, but agents are the likely root of this. If Salah wants to stay or is happy with a reasonable wage, the agent would benefit more if he were to push for a higher salary or failing that make a move. The agent no doubt has the ability to dictate terms and if it suits them turn the player on the club. My suspicion is thats whats happening here.
Offline ljycb

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20190 on: Today at 12:44:21 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 10:50:40 pm
Sure its been said on here, but agents are the likely root of this. If Salah wants to stay or is happy with a reasonable wage, the agent would benefit more if he were to push for a higher salary or failing that make a move. The agent no doubt has the ability to dictate terms and if it suits them turn the player on the club. My suspicion is thats whats happening here.

You know, as much as he comes across as a right dickhead on social media, I think the agent is just trying to get the best possible deal for his client. There will be an element of selfishness to that but the job of the agent is to ensure that Salah maximises his financial potential during the most lucrative part of his career. If what the agent has been doing for the last year or so bothered Salah then he would have been fired by now. Its a bit shit but we are where we are. Salah will make the final decision (and I suspect he will leave this summer to be honest with you).
Online Persephone

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20191 on: Today at 06:08:36 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:43:11 pm
At the end of the day, the man got a family to feed.

Remember Gini once said we didnt value him enough and hence he was buggering off to Barcelona PSG where he felt much more appreciated?

FYI, Gini was jeered when he was substituted on Sunday in a game against Bordeaux. As was all PSG players after the final whistle despite winning 3-0.
And now Gini sits at home liking LFC posts on Twitter in his spare time.
