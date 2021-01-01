He's one of, if not the best player on the planet, and he's likely got another 3/4 years left at around this standard. Out of every possible eventuality, I'd love him to stay and finish his career here the most.



But if he doesn't sign a new contract by the end of the season, I think the club should sell him.



People have made comparisons with keeping Wijnaldum and even Can until their contracts ran down, but their market values were way below that of Salah's. We're not a financial doping club, so to bring in a replacement of that kind of quality will cost more than FSG would likely fund, so if he isn't to sign, it's imperative that we maximise the fee we get for him. That would hugely outweigh the benefit of having him one more season then letting him go for free.



We need to look at the longer term prosperity of the club and not merely the short term. That means, if he isn't going to commit for the next 3/4 years, having the money to bring in a replacement that doesn't mean too much of a drop-off in quality.



Additionally, by selling him, we have a modicum of control over where he goes. From a footballing perspective in terms of minimising the potential for him to bite us on the arse, PSG would be best. The worst case would be to see him turning out for one of the murderous oil dictatorship clubs or the red Manc twats.



Finally, I cannot see him leaving for anything other than money reasons. If it were for 'new challenge' reasons, he wouldn't be going through the process of trying to secure a contract of a certain value. No, it's purely a money issue. And that I find sad. We're not offering him the kind of wage where he'd be able to secure a mortgage on a nice semi-detached in a pleasant suburb. He's already reportedly on well over £10m a year, and it's very unlikely we're offering less (indeed probably north of £15m a year)



He's set up for life to live in luxury, and have enough to pass on that allows his children and his children's children to live in opulence.



Wanting £25m a year instead of £15m or £20m moves well into the 'greedy fucker' territory IMO, especially when he's at a club where he's settled, has an amazing coaching team who've created a system that plays to his strengths, is adored by the fans, is given a platform to be one of the highest profile players in the world, challenges for the top silverware each year (and has won said top silverware).



