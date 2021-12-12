« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1831450 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,609
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19960 on: Yesterday at 09:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 09:11:41 pm
Salah is one player who will really regret it if he leaves Liverpool, and he needs a new agent. This is extremely short term thinking on his part and Im surprised by it. Hes going to be on this Earth for many many more decades after the end of his career, and he should just enjoy his football in a team perfectly suited to his attributes, enjoy icon status with us, make great money with us, and dig his heels in to become a captain in the group. The international boys outside Europe need representation.

From a club perspective, I think we should always put the collective over the individual. Make Salah the top earner for sure, but make no mistake about it playing for this current Liverpool is something no other club in the world can offer. And if Salah leaves because he has a dick of an agent demanding silly money, then so be it. Im on the clubs side all the way. It will hurt and I hope it doesnt happen, but Im sure Salah will not be the same player if he goes to a PSG or other soulless bent club.

I hate agents with a passion, but let's make no mistake here. The club are equally culpable regarding leaking stuff to the media. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline marmite sw

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19961 on: Yesterday at 09:32:36 pm »
salah is amazing but how much of that is down to the team hes in .... we fit him not sure theres many other teams out there that will fit him as much as liverpool i think if he moves it will be a massive mistake on his behalf ...

we will just have to wait and see what happens if he wants out then we can't stop that  ...

in klopp i trust .....end of
Logged
im autistic and have dyslexia as well as being born deaf so if thats a problem then its your problem ... awaits the gramma nazis ......lfc supporter since 1976 watch every game and get up to liverpool as often as i can......

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,000
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19962 on: Yesterday at 09:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:16:02 pm
I hate agents with a passion, but let's make no mistake here. The club are equally culpable regarding leaking stuff to the media. 


Sure - I can accept that.

Im just saying that I hope Salah is thinking big picture. He has a beautiful position at our club and in the game. Hes being daft allowing his agent to do these stupid things in the media. You only have one reputation.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,648
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19963 on: Yesterday at 09:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:16:02 pm
I hate agents with a passion, but let's make no mistake here. The club are equally culpable regarding leaking stuff to the media. 

Who leaked what? Are you referring to the last Klopp Interview?

After Salah had said in November that it's in the Club's hands, would you expect that the Club wouldn't put a counter-statement at some stage? (And I'm saying this regardless of the details that no one here knows.) Would you find Salah culpable for that statement (which was not issued without his agent's concurrence). 
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,507
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19964 on: Yesterday at 09:34:48 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:34:10 pm
Who leaked what? Are you referring to the last Klopp Interview?

After Salah had said in November that it's in the Club's hands, would you expect that the Club wouldn't put a counter-statement at some stage? (And I'm saying this regardless of the details that no one here knows.) Would you find Salah culpable for that statement (which was not issued without his agent's concurrence). 

Don't engage! He's trying to turn this into an anti-FSG thread.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,583
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19965 on: Yesterday at 09:37:20 pm »
If he stays, good. If he goes, whatever. I think it would be a mistake on his part to do one. Might be playing for villa in a couple of years compared to being an LFC legend. Probably not worth that extra few k a week
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,704
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19966 on: Yesterday at 09:40:41 pm »
The agent has had a bit of a shocker. Since his leaks/tweets yesterday, I've noticed the general tone switch from 'give him what he wants' to 'I can't be arsed with all this drama, if he leaves, he leaves...'.

The tweet with those laughing emojis after Klopp's comments seemed disrespectful to the manager, who has always been very reasonable and has turned the attention away from Mo when asked about the contract situation in the past. I'm sure it hasn't gone down well with the club.

I don't want his dickhead of an agent to cloud anyone's judgement of the player though. He's a class act, one of the best players in our history, gives his all every game. I desperately hope his agent isn't engineering a messy exit for him, it would be a huge shame.

I'm in the 'I can't be arsed' camp. Love the player, but if his agent is going to disrespect the club and manager in this way, and create drama, I'm not interested. I'll always take the club/managers side over some agent looking for a windfall.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,609
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19967 on: Yesterday at 09:41:29 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:34:10 pm
Who leaked what? Are you referring to the last Klopp Interview?

After Salah had said in November that it's in the Club's hands, would you expect that the Club wouldn't put a counter-statement at some stage? (And I'm saying this regardless of the details that no one here knows.) Would you find Salah culpable for that statement (which was not issued without his agent's concurrence). 

No I am talking about the stuff that has been leaked to the press. The stuff about Liverpool making him our best paid player ever. About Mo wanting 400k.

Then we had the stuff about Liverpool wanting the deal done by January. Neither side is completely innocent in this.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19968 on: Yesterday at 09:46:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:45:14 pm
So he won't sign because we've never had one ?

Don't get the ballon d'or argument. Van Dijk was very close to winning it in 2019 as a centre back. Only missed out by a few points in the voting because Messi was still at the top of his game. A league title or the Nation's League may have tippled the balance.

2021 was wide open for someone. Messi ultimately won it because there was no other clear candidate other than Lewandowski (who would have won it in 2020).

The ballon d'or this year is wide open. If anything he'll be held back by Egypt - in a World Cup year - if they lose the play off, or do nothing in the tournament (which ultimately cost Lewandoski after Poland bombed at the Euros).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19969 on: Yesterday at 09:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:40:41 pm
The agent has had a bit of a shocker. Since his leaks/tweets yesterday, I've noticed the general tone switch from 'give him what he wants' to 'I can't be arsed with all this drama, if he leaves, he leaves...'.

The tweet with those laughing emojis after Klopp's comments seemed disrespectful to the manager, who has always been very reasonable and has turned the attention away from Mo when asked about the contract situation in the past. I'm sure it hasn't gone down well with the club.

I don't want his dickhead of an agent to cloud anyone's judgement of the player though. He's a class act, one of the best players in our history, gives his all every game. I desperately hope his agent isn't engineering a messy exit for him, it would be a huge shame.

I'm in the 'I can't be arsed' camp. Love the player, but if his agent is going to disrespect the club and manager in this way, and create drama, I'm not interested. I'll always take the club/managers side over some agent looking for a windfall.

It's Bobby Duncan all over again. Just need Fiorentina to come back in for him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,670
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19970 on: Yesterday at 09:52:12 pm »
You know what, Im remarkably not fussed about this.

The biggest loser in this will be Salah if he goes.

Players come and go, Salahs great, but meh. Id be far more concerned about Vvd or Trent going.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,609
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19971 on: Yesterday at 09:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:48:09 pm
It's Bobby Duncan all over again. Just need Fiorentina to come back in for him.

That sums it up perfectly, though.

We had no problem with Bobby Duncan's agent when we poached him from City.

I would guess that if Mbappe's Ma and his agents decided that LFC was his ideal destination we wouldn't be calling them parasites.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,836
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19972 on: Yesterday at 10:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:46:37 pm
Don't get the ballon d'or argument. Van Dijk was very close to winning it in 2019 as a centre back. Only missed out by a few points in the voting because Messi was still at the top of his game. A league title or the Nation's League may have tippled the balance.

2021 was wide open for someone. Messi ultimately won it because there was no other clear candidate other than Lewandowski (who would have won it in 2020).

The ballon d'or this year is wide open. If anything he'll be held back by Egypt - in a World Cup year - if they lose the play off, or do nothing in the tournament (which ultimately cost Lewandoski after Poland bombed at the Euros).

The Ballon D'Or is pre world cup this year. September I believe, and will be judged over the current season rather than a calendar year. Judges are also to focus on individual performances, not what the team won.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,639
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19973 on: Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on March 11, 2022, 07:53:51 pm

Is money really all it comes down to for footballers?

A lot of the time it does, yes.  Not saying it will in this case. 
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,039
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19974 on: Yesterday at 10:30:28 pm »
This idea that the 'agent has had a shocker' is hilarious. Agents are a parasitic drain on the game but while they're allowed to operate they will do what agents do. And they are instructed by their clients, who also have lots of other advisers to, you know, advise them.

The idea that this agent will force Mo to do something against his interests and that Mo and the rest of his family, friends, advisers and retinue are somehow too thick to realise what this tricksy Machiavellian Iago figure is up to is so daft as to come back upon itself. Even if this guy is a dick in general he's probably still a good agent otherwise the best player in the world would not be retraining his services.

People are so ridiculously sensitive. A couple of emojis (because NOTHING else new is known, no matter how many people lose their shit and imagine that it is) and people are on FumeCon One. It'd be comedy of it wasn't such an embarrassing look for the fanbase.

People need to calm down, realise nothing new is known and just wait and see how this one plays out. I understand that some people are looking at previous contract disputes and trying to take guidance from them as to what will likely happen, but that can only take you so far. Each case is individual and has many moving parts and lots and lots of factors that we don't know about.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Azi

  • eckerslike
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19975 on: Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:41:19 pm
Still dangerous obviously but a little off it at the moment, and some of the woodwork finishes weren't good finishes (that is, it wasn't just that he was unlucky). I'd almost think about resting him for Arsenal. The issue is he's the only player we don't really have backup for in the front 3. Jota, Mane and Firmino can all play centrally, Jota, mane and Diaz can all play inside left. Which one of them can play inside right? Probably Mane I guess.

Mane played on the right before we signed Salah, just look at his goal he scored against Arsenal funnily enough when he celebrated by climbing on the back of klopp!

I love salah, he's done it all for us and he has every right to ask for the money that Messi/Ronaldo and fuck even Coutinho are on Whether we are willing to pay it is a different question.

I'll enjoy him while he's here but will have no ill-feeling for him should he decide to leave, he's played his heart out for his and has performed week in week out. I always said I would never love another player like Torres, then Suarez appeared and then came along Mo ::) 
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,809
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19976 on: Yesterday at 10:54:26 pm »
No player is bigger than the club. Diaz looks like he could be our next superstar. Its also not like its 2011 where wed sign someone like Andy Carroll.


If hes making astronomical demands for his basic salary then I understand the club having their limit, because theres the risk that Van Dijk, Mane, et al, would ask for more too. With performance bonuses (individual and team) hes one of the highest paid footballers already.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:58:14 pm by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,018
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19977 on: Yesterday at 11:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:16:02 pm
I hate agents with a passion, but let's make no mistake here. The club are equally culpable regarding leaking stuff to the media.

Why are we being so selective here. Let's name all "guilty" parties. Agents, clubs, players themselves, friends of said people, certain journalists who pick up hints from other place. Numerous people on social media who are in the "know."  This place much as I love it is a gossip place at times. Things can be leaked from a number of places and various people.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,102
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19978 on: Yesterday at 11:12:28 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 03:08:30 pm
Clearly a bit off atm, but still a very good player.

Thought he was better than he was in the West Ham and Inter games but then the whole team performance was much better. If he's fit for the Arsenal game, I think he'll play and then be rested for Forest given he's got an intense couple of international games coming up.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,609
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19979 on: Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:02:48 pm
Why are we being so selective here. Let's name all "guilty" parties. Agents, clubs, players themselves, friends of said people, certain journalists who pick up hints from other place. Numerous people on social media who are in the "know."  This place much as I love it is a gossip place at times. Things can be leaked from a number of places and various people.

That is the point though.

We know that a whole host of self interested people are trying to take advantage of the situation. However instead of acknowledging that we just make the agent the scapegoat.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,648
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19980 on: Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm
That is the point though.

We know that a whole host of self interested people are trying to take advantage of the situation. However instead of acknowledging that we just make the agent the scapegoat.
Well, Klopps was asked a question and he gave an answer. Did Salahs agent have to tweet that reaction and right away? Did he not make himself look like a right arse?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19981 on: Yesterday at 11:44:51 pm »
Im sure this has been covered before but if he does leave, what other clubs could pay the wages he is asking for?
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,280
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19982 on: Yesterday at 11:51:09 pm »
Has a bit of the Aidy Ward/Kia Joorabchian vibes about it, doesnt it?

It is what it is, hes doing what his client wants, were doing what we want. If he thinks acting the dick will help his client gets what he wants, whatever that is, then hell do it.

Klopp will carry on doing what hes doing with this team and well see where we are in a few weeks/months.  I doubt Klopp will be losing too much sleep over it anyway. He either keeps a class player or he gets the chance to do what hes done numerous times before, and seems to quite enjoy, and try to develop a new one.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,561
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19983 on: Today at 12:07:18 am »
And, let us remember, wherever he goes, he will not have the world's best attacking full back as his partner in crime. He'll be in his own, having Trent on that side of the pitch as well is a part (nowhere near whole) of why Mo does well (albeit he manages a lot of stuff without assistance). If it shaves 10-20% off his goal tally then that puts him in with rest rather than at the front.


(e.g. his goals ratio is nearly 20% better for Liverpool than it is for Egypt), moreso when you compare with Roma (c30%). I would guess that might be against better opposition as well







Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,704
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19984 on: Today at 12:10:59 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:30:28 pm
This idea that the 'agent has had a shocker' is hilarious.
Clearly aimed at me, don't think you grasped the point of what I was saying. I'll try again.

No doubt that Mo is instructing him to get him the best deal possible. Probably wants to be on the same level as de Bruyne for example. There's a way to conduct yourself and go about it though. Do you reckon Mo told him to make such a pathetic unprofessional tweet after Klopp's comments?

The way he's conducting himself is putting Liverpool fans off the whole situation. If he kept his mouth shut and stopped the childish tweets, I'm sure we'd be seeing a lot more 'give him what he wants' after scoring today.

The rest of your post is weird. People are quite understandably angered by his agent disrespecting the manager.
Logged

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,560
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19985 on: Today at 12:18:23 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm
Well, Klopps was asked a question and he gave an answer. Did Salahs agent have to tweet that reaction and right away? Did he not make himself look like a right arse?
It's called social media and is the scourge of the 21st century
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,998
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19986 on: Today at 12:34:59 am »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 09:01:12 pm
Fairly high up on the most ridiculous comments Ive ever read on here.

You haven't scrolled back a few pages then...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,732
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19987 on: Today at 12:35:10 am »
Him leaving is a drop in the ocean compared to Klopp leaving when his contract is up.
Logged

Offline redintweed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19988 on: Today at 01:06:51 am »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on March 11, 2022, 09:55:41 pm
The thing that convinces me that Mo will never join another PL club is that at least twice a year , hed have to go up against Robbo. And Virgil.

I still remember (with a smile) Danny Agger kicking and elbowing lumps out of Torres when he played against us for the first time. Always loved Agger, but that was brilliant.

Still think Mo will sign a contract....or we cash in this summer. Messi is a shadow of his former self and Mbappe likely moves to Madrid. PSG will will looking for a marquee forward.
Logged
I'd rather play for Liverpool Reserves than Everton.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,000
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19989 on: Today at 01:46:29 am »
I have no problem with an agent playing hardball for their client behind the scenes.

I have a problem with nonsense that doesnt serve their client, I.e. laugh emoji tweets and aidy ward style interviews. It only makes their client look like they have poor judgement, damages their legacy with their current club, changes public sentiment against the player during the negotiation, and guarantees them dogs abuse if they leave the club.

Salah seriously needs a new agent. This Remi Abbas seriously comes across as a parasite on Salah.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:48:09 am by Keith Lard »
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,039
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19990 on: Today at 01:47:34 am »
Thanks for the reply Clint. I wasn't particularly aiming anything at you. I just remembered the phrase and saw it as representative of many posts

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:10:59 am

No doubt that Mo is instructing him to get him the best deal possible. Probably wants to be on the same level as de Bruyne for example. There's a way to conduct yourself and go about it though.
See, when people say things like this what they usually mean is something like 'he should conduct himself the way I think he should'.

*Shrug* Of course we all have our own prefered way of doing things but even if someone acts differently to how I would, so what? Honestly people are too sensitive. They make too big a deal out of every little thing that others say or do.


Quote
Do you reckon Mo told him to make such a pathetic unprofessional tweet after Klopp's comments?
I've got no idea and I couldn't give a monkeys either way. It's not important. What's important is what the outcome of these negotiations eventually is. Hopefully one that suits all parties. If it turns out not to be there'll be plenty of scope for people to vent about it then, because at least that will be venting about something real and established, not about imaginary fears and fears built upon other people's also baseless fears in a kind of increasingly hysterical echo chamber. 

Quote
The way he's conducting himself is putting Liverpool fans off the whole situation. If he kept his mouth shut and stopped the childish tweets, I'm sure we'd be seeing a lot more 'give him what he wants' after scoring today.
Honestly, don't presume to speak for all LFC fans because there's lots of people who aren't being 'put off' because we're not so absurdly sensitive about every jot and tittle.

Quote
The rest of your post is weird. People are quite understandably angered by his agent disrespecting the manager.
Not all that 'understandably'. I doubt Klopp gives the slightest damn about some emojis and nor do I. Like I said people are far too quick to get 'angered' about things. It's getting worse in the social media age; like people feel they have to respond intensely to everything. In fact...you don't.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:51:02 am by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,000
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19991 on: Today at 01:49:20 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:47:34 am
See, when people say things like this what they usually mean is something like 'he should conduct himself the way I think he should'.

*Shrug* Of course we have our own prefered way of doing things but even if someone acts differently to how I would, so what? Honestly people are too sensitive. They make too big a deal out of every little thing that others say or do.

I've got no idea and I couldn't give a monkeys either way. It's not important. What's important is what the outcome of these negotiations eventually is. Hopefully one that suits all parties. If it turns out not to be there'll be plenty of scope for people to vent about it then, because at least that will be venting about something real and established, not about imaginary fears and about the contents of others' posts.
Honestly, don't presume to speak for all LFC fans because there's lots of people who aren't being 'put off' because we're not so absurdly sensitive about every jot and tittle.
Not all that 'understandably'. I doubt Klopp gives the slightest damn about some emojis and nor do I. Like I said people are far too quick to get 'angered' about things. It's getting worse in the social media age; like people feel they have to respond intensely to everything. In fact...you don't.

I dont think anyone is getting angry at the emoji tweet - youre getting triggered mate. Most dont give much of a fuck, but just speaking their truth that it actually makes Salah look like a twat in some peoples eyes. Which is sad because Salah is clearly an amazing guy.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,039
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19992 on: Today at 01:56:25 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:49:20 am
I dont think anyone is getting angry at the emoji tweet - youre getting triggered mate. Most dont give much of a fuck, but just speaking their truth that it actually makes Salah look like a twat in some peoples eyes. Which is sad because Salah is clearly an amazing guy.
Lots of people clearly are. The post I responded to specifically said so. Emojigate has been described by many as disrespecting and many have read far more into it than it deserves.

EDITED. Some irrelevent stuff removed.

EDIT: However one thing I will agree with you on, Keith, is that people's reactions are genuine. I'm sure that is the case. I'm not suggesting anyone is faking it.

I guess all I'm saying, really, is relax. There are a lot of factors and moving parts involved in this saga. There'll be ups and downs and negotiating tactics, but eventually there'll be an outcome. Nothing we do, no reactions we have today, and at every stage, will have any bearing on that outcome. So why get stressed by it? But more importantly, we should try not to get wound up by others' posts and baseless fears and claims. It's very easily done and the echo chamber can magnify tiny, irrelevent things until we start believing that the situation is dire, when it probably isn't. 
« Last Edit: Today at 02:12:11 am by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,746
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19993 on: Today at 05:29:03 am »
Quote from: redintweed on Today at 01:06:51 am
I still remember (with a smile) Danny Agger kicking and elbowing lumps out of Torres when he played against us for the first time. Always loved Agger, but that was brilliant.

Still think Mo will sign a contract....or we cash in this summer. Messi is a shadow of his former self and Mbappe likely moves to Madrid. PSG will will looking for a marquee forward.
That match was amazing, and one of the reasons that my all consuming teenage crush on Danny Agger never quite left me.

If he goes to PSG I will laugh my arse off, that place is a killer for actually progressing your career. To leave a European great for that oil slick of a Qatari Club will be a downgrade of epic proportions as Messi and Neymar have found out.

Hope his laughing twat of an agent has lots of jokes to tell Mo when PSG get knocked out of the CL after another mental collapse.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Up
« previous next »
 