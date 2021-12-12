This idea that the 'agent has had a shocker' is hilarious. Agents are a parasitic drain on the game but while they're allowed to operate they will do what agents do. And they are instructed by their clients, who also have lots of other advisers to, you know, advise them.



The idea that this agent will force Mo to do something against his interests and that Mo and the rest of his family, friends, advisers and retinue are somehow too thick to realise what this tricksy Machiavellian Iago figure is up to is so daft as to come back upon itself. Even if this guy is a dick in general he's probably still a good agent otherwise the best player in the world would not be retraining his services.



People are so ridiculously sensitive. A couple of emojis (because NOTHING else new is known, no matter how many people lose their shit and imagine that it is) and people are on FumeCon One. It'd be comedy of it wasn't such an embarrassing look for the fanbase.



People need to calm down, realise nothing new is known and just wait and see how this one plays out. I understand that some people are looking at previous contract disputes and trying to take guidance from them as to what will likely happen, but that can only take you so far. Each case is individual and has many moving parts and lots and lots of factors that we don't know about.