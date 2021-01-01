The agent has had a bit of a shocker. Since his leaks/tweets yesterday, I've noticed the general tone switch from 'give him what he wants' to 'I can't be arsed with all this drama, if he leaves, he leaves...'.



The tweet with those laughing emojis after Klopp's comments seemed disrespectful to the manager, who has always been very reasonable and has turned the attention away from Mo when asked about the contract situation in the past. I'm sure it hasn't gone down well with the club.



I don't want his dickhead of an agent to cloud anyone's judgement of the player though. He's a class act, one of the best players in our history, gives his all every game. I desperately hope his agent isn't engineering a messy exit for him, it would be a huge shame.



I'm in the 'I can't be arsed' camp. Love the player, but if his agent is going to disrespect the club and manager in this way, and create drama, I'm not interested. I'll always take the club/managers side over some agent looking for a windfall.