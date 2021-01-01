« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1827776 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,605
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19960 on: Today at 09:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 09:11:41 pm
Salah is one player who will really regret it if he leaves Liverpool, and he needs a new agent. This is extremely short term thinking on his part and Im surprised by it. Hes going to be on this Earth for many many more decades after the end of his career, and he should just enjoy his football in a team perfectly suited to his attributes, enjoy icon status with us, make great money with us, and dig his heels in to become a captain in the group. The international boys outside Europe need representation.

From a club perspective, I think we should always put the collective over the individual. Make Salah the top earner for sure, but make no mistake about it playing for this current Liverpool is something no other club in the world can offer. And if Salah leaves because he has a dick of an agent demanding silly money, then so be it. Im on the clubs side all the way. It will hurt and I hope it doesnt happen, but Im sure Salah will not be the same player if he goes to a PSG or other soulless bent club.

I hate agents with a passion, but let's make no mistake here. The club are equally culpable regarding leaking stuff to the media. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online marmite sw

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19961 on: Today at 09:32:36 pm »
salah is amazing but how much of that is down to the team hes in .... we fit him not sure theres many other teams out there that will fit him as much as liverpool i think if he moves it will be a massive mistake on his behalf ...

we will just have to wait and see what happens if he wants out then we can't stop that  ...

in klopp i trust .....end of
Logged
im autistic and have dyslexia as well as being born deaf so if thats a problem then its your problem ... awaits the gramma nazis ......lfc supporter since 1976 watch every game and get up to liverpool as often as i can......

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,998
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19962 on: Today at 09:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:16:02 pm
I hate agents with a passion, but let's make no mistake here. The club are equally culpable regarding leaking stuff to the media. 


Sure - I can accept that.

Im just saying that I hope Salah is thinking big picture. He has a beautiful position at our club and in the game. Hes being daft allowing his agent to do these stupid things in the media. You only have one reputation.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,643
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19963 on: Today at 09:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:16:02 pm
I hate agents with a passion, but let's make no mistake here. The club are equally culpable regarding leaking stuff to the media. 

Who leaked what? Are you referring to the last Klopp Interview?

After Salah had said in November that it's in the Club's hands, would you expect that the Club wouldn't put a counter-statement at some stage? (And I'm saying this regardless of the details that no one here knows.) Would you find Salah culpable for that statement (which was not issued without his agent's concurrence). 
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,507
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19964 on: Today at 09:34:48 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:34:10 pm
Who leaked what? Are you referring to the last Klopp Interview?

After Salah had said in November that it's in the Club's hands, would you expect that the Club wouldn't put a counter-statement at some stage? (And I'm saying this regardless of the details that no one here knows.) Would you find Salah culpable for that statement (which was not issued without his agent's concurrence). 

Don't engage! He's trying to turn this into an anti-FSG thread.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,583
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19965 on: Today at 09:37:20 pm »
If he stays, good. If he goes, whatever. I think it would be a mistake on his part to do one. Might be playing for villa in a couple of years compared to being an LFC legend. Probably not worth that extra few k a week
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19966 on: Today at 09:40:41 pm »
The agent has had a bit of a shocker. Since his leaks/tweets yesterday, I've noticed the general tone switch from 'give him what he wants' to 'I can't be arsed with all this drama, if he leaves, he leaves...'.

The tweet with those laughing emojis after Klopp's comments seemed disrespectful to the manager, who has always been very reasonable and has turned the attention away from Mo when asked about the contract situation in the past. I'm sure it hasn't gone down well with the club.

I don't want his dickhead of an agent to cloud anyone's judgement of the player though. He's a class act, one of the best players in our history, gives his all every game. I desperately hope his agent isn't engineering a messy exit for him, it would be a huge shame.

I'm in the 'I can't be arsed' camp. Love the player, but if his agent is going to disrespect the club and manager in this way, and create drama, I'm not interested. I'll always take the club/managers side over some agent looking for a windfall.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,605
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19967 on: Today at 09:41:29 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:34:10 pm
Who leaked what? Are you referring to the last Klopp Interview?

After Salah had said in November that it's in the Club's hands, would you expect that the Club wouldn't put a counter-statement at some stage? (And I'm saying this regardless of the details that no one here knows.) Would you find Salah culpable for that statement (which was not issued without his agent's concurrence). 

No I am talking about the stuff that has been leaked to the press. The stuff about Liverpool making him our best paid player ever. About Mo wanting 400k.

Then we had the stuff about Liverpool wanting the deal done by January. Neither side is completely innocent in this.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19968 on: Today at 09:46:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:45:14 pm
So he won't sign because we've never had one ?

Don't get the ballon d'or argument. Van Dijk was very close to winning it in 2019 as a centre back. Only missed out by a few points in the voting because Messi was still at the top of his game. A league title or the Nation's League may have tippled the balance.

2021 was wide open for someone. Messi ultimately won it because there was no other clear candidate other than Lewandowski (who would have won it in 2020).

The ballon d'or this year is wide open. If anything he'll be held back by Egypt - in a World Cup year - if they lose the play off, or do nothing in the tournament (which ultimately cost Lewandoski after Poland bombed at the Euros).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19969 on: Today at 09:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:40:41 pm
The agent has had a bit of a shocker. Since his leaks/tweets yesterday, I've noticed the general tone switch from 'give him what he wants' to 'I can't be arsed with all this drama, if he leaves, he leaves...'.

The tweet with those laughing emojis after Klopp's comments seemed disrespectful to the manager, who has always been very reasonable and has turned the attention away from Mo when asked about the contract situation in the past. I'm sure it hasn't gone down well with the club.

I don't want his dickhead of an agent to cloud anyone's judgement of the player though. He's a class act, one of the best players in our history, gives his all every game. I desperately hope his agent isn't engineering a messy exit for him, it would be a huge shame.

I'm in the 'I can't be arsed' camp. Love the player, but if his agent is going to disrespect the club and manager in this way, and create drama, I'm not interested. I'll always take the club/managers side over some agent looking for a windfall.

It's Bobby Duncan all over again. Just need Fiorentina to come back in for him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,670
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19970 on: Today at 09:52:12 pm »
You know what, Im remarkably not fussed about this.

The biggest loser in this will be Salah if he goes.

Players come and go, Salahs great, but meh. Id be far more concerned about Vvd or Trent going.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Up
« previous next »
 