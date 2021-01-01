« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1821971 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19880 on: Today at 03:16:03 am »
If Mo does leave this summer, the 100-125M we get for him will be invested back into player sales.  We've already seen it in the past with the Coutinho money.  It may actually be better for the club long term to bring in a couple of great young players (Belingham and ??) for Mo, similar to what we did when Allison and VVD came in.  However, my heart says I'd like to see Mo sign an extension and finish the remaining best years of his career playing for us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19881 on: Today at 03:16:50 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:48:47 am

If we are getting nothing for him in summer 2023 and his motivation to play is as much about his own personal profile (which I do not believe but would not put past any agent) then the club could easily put its efforts into the players who do want to be here. A forward line of Diaz, Mane and Jota is decent enough (in addition to the back ups and whoever might come in). I would not want to go through the whole Michael Owen episode again. Mo will be 31 in June 2023, he cannot afford to spend next year as a 4th choice striker. That is about all the power we have in this matter despite it effectively cutting off our nose to spite our face. I, like everyone, want him to sign but ultimately the clubs interest comes first. We simply cannot afford to lose £150m just to have one more year of Mo.

Sorry I dont agree with that at all. If Salah wants to see out his contract then why on earth would we damage our chances of success to punish a player because he hasnt been able to get us the fee we wanted? So not also are we losing the best footballer in the world but to cry about the fact he goes on a free, we damage our chances  of winning a league?

We only get one more season of Klopp after Salahs last season. We can absolutely afford to lose Salah on a free.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19882 on: Today at 03:22:23 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:48:47 am

If we are getting nothing for him in summer 2023 and his motivation to play is as much about his own personal profile (which I do not believe but would not put past any agent) then the club could easily put its efforts into the players who do want to be here. A forward line of Diaz, Mane and Jota is decent enough (in addition to the back ups and whoever might come in). I would not want to go through the whole Michael Owen episode again. Mo will be 31 in June 2023, he cannot afford to spend next year as a 4th choice striker. That is about all the power we have in this matter despite it effectively cutting off our nose to spite our face. I, like everyone, want him to sign but ultimately the clubs interest comes first. We simply cannot afford to lose £150m just to have one more year of Mo.

Assuming Mo' doesn't sign on, this doesn't work

You would have to be in favour of dropping Mo' THIS season, (with a title on the line) Dropping him next season after the summer window has already closed would be irrelevant. If he chooses not to leave in the summer, then next season you may as well play him if available, as he helps the team.  We did the same with Gini, Can et al

If he refuses to leave in the summer, us not playing him next season, obviously doesn't get us our 100m(lost transfer fee) back, if just costs us points/trophies next yr
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19883 on: Today at 03:52:31 am »
If he does want to go, where is he going to go? We won't sell him to either Manchester club. Chelsea are out of the running for the foreseeable future. Real Madrid want Mbappe. Barcelona want Haaland. PSG are rich enough, but does he really want to go there, especially if they want to sign Ronaldo? Maybe moneybags Newcastle will want him as a marquee signing, making a statement of their intentions? But again, does he want to go there, when they are a long-term project and he's turning 30?

I love Mo, he's my favourite player, and I want him to stay, but there aren't that many obvious alternatives for him.

(Apologies if this has all been rehashed by others, I couldn't be arsed ploughing through loads of pages).
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19884 on: Today at 04:12:40 am »
I just think that people need to chill  theres plenty of football, Liverpool FC and Mo to enjoy this season
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19885 on: Today at 04:13:34 am »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Today at 03:52:31 am
If he does want to go, where is he going to go? We won't sell him to either Manchester club. Chelsea are out of the running for the foreseeable future. Real Madrid want Mbappe. Barcelona want Haaland. PSG are rich enough, but does he really want to go there, especially if they want to sign Ronaldo? Maybe moneybags Newcastle will want him as a marquee signing, making a statement of their intentions? But again, does he want to go there, when they are a long-term project and he's turning 30?

I love Mo, he's my favourite player, and I want him to stay, but there aren't that many obvious alternatives for him.

(Apologies if this has all been rehashed by others, I couldn't be arsed ploughing through loads of pages).

Yeah, i don't see many alternatives for him either. He also needs a specific system in order to shine, and Klopp created that for him. Without that he's still going to be a very good player, but not great. At some clubs being very good isn't enough and soon you'll see yourself being just good, like Gini.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19886 on: Today at 04:58:27 am »
I'm just pissed off about the timing of this shit..  :no
We are battling on 3 fronts, with a decent chance in all..
Everyone should be pulling in one direction, with almost tunnel vision, not having to think or worry about individual player contracts.. Klopp should just refuse to answer any questions about Salah or any player..

As for the situation at hand, I think the club has shown time and time again that they have a simple policy in place and that policy is to be sensible with our finances. There have been plenty of examples, where the club hasn't paid over the odds to players demanding a big final pay day. (Gini being the most recent one)

Just a few days ago, we have been patting the club on the back for great financial results in spite of the covid impact, while a number of our rivals have not fared as well..
We will struggle to remain financially stable if we break the current financial model and the wage structure/reqruitment that comes with it.

In my opinion the club will remain steadfast and not give in to Mo and his agents demands. The club has sent the biggest hint through Klopp that they will not offer what is being demanded. Klopp pretty much said, its Mo's choice now.

We need to realize that the club is being run by people who know what they are doing, otherwise we wouldn't be in the position we are in on and off the pitch.

For the next couple of months, let's focus on what's really important: League, CL, FA Cup and let the rest be taken care of by people who have the best interest of LFC at heart.




Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19887 on: Today at 04:58:53 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:13:34 am
Yeah, i don't see many alternatives for him either. He also needs a specific system in order to shine, and Klopp created that for him. Without that he's still going to be a very good player, but not great. At some clubs being very good isn't enough and soon you'll see yourself being just good, like Gini.

Salah has been good everywhere they have given him a chance.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19888 on: Today at 05:16:37 am »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 04:58:27 am
I'm just pissed off about the timing of this shit..  :no

Isn't that on Klopp?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19889 on: Today at 05:25:33 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:16:37 am
Isn't that on Klopp?

To a certain degree yes.. but I'm pretty sure he was asked about the contract situation.. its not something he would have started speaking about on his own..

Having said that, he decided to say what he said and yes that is on him.. I wish he would have simply deflected it or kicked it further down the road.. We don't need the distraction right now..
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19890 on: Today at 05:33:31 am »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 05:25:33 am
To a certain degree yes.. but I'm pretty sure he was asked about the contract situation.. its not something he would have started speaking about on his own..

Having said that, he decided to say what he said and yes that is on him.. I wish he would have simply deflected it or kicked it further down the road.. We don't need the distraction right now..

Salah clearly hasnt been the same since he came back from AFCON anyway. Perhaps Klopp took this opportunity to say something to give him a jolt.
« Reply #19891 on: Today at 05:45:53 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:33:31 am
Salah clearly hasnt been the same since he came back from AFCON anyway. Perhaps Klopp took this opportunity to say something to give him a jolt.

Could have done that in his office after training.. Klopp isn't the type to send a message through a press conference to an under performing player.. He isn't Mourinho  ;D

I personally think, there might have been a round of discussions recently which haven't gone well.. And the club hierarchy have asked Klopp to get a point across to the Salah camp that we will not be meeting your demands..

My issue is with the timing.. because now we will have lots of opinions and possible shit-stirring in the media and social media and it might have a further impact on the player and or possible the team.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19892 on: Today at 05:47:21 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:33:31 am
Salah clearly hasnt been the same since he came back from AFCON anyway. Perhaps Klopp took this opportunity to say something to give him a jolt.

Actually I do take back my comment, pretty harmless from Klopp:
https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/tbq8kw/was_klopp_misquoted_about_listening_to_this_it/

His agent is the one stirring the pot.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19893 on: Today at 05:49:41 am »
Koop was asked the question at a press conference, it was Salahs agent who chose to be an arse.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World but his dick of an agent can fuck off
« Reply #19894 on: Today at 06:00:52 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 06:50:45 pm
What a fuckin dickhead. Sick to death of these agents and their cocky, cryptic shite.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, is more important to LFC than Jurgen Klopp.

So if Salah wants to allow his agent play the class dickhead in public, then he can kindly pack his bags exactly like Coutinho, Sterling, Suarez, Mascherano, Gini, Torres et all did.

Once this type of stuff starts happening, it's game over.

Great player, love the lad, but no way I support any player that allows his agent to draw attention away from our targets of winning the league to play the victim in the media because he cant get an extra hundred fucking grand a week. :butt

My thoughts as well. When you start fucking around with the club and in this case Klopp as well, and it creates a not needed bad atmosphere, I have no sympathy. You earn more in a week than ordinary people earn in years. I don`t care about the market either. The reason KDB earns so much is because he plays for a sportswashing state. The reason Sancho does, is because United has a wage policy that runs their club to the ground. Clubs that hand out that much money does it for questionable reasons.

Be a legend or join the human rights violating sportswashing clubs like PSG and become hated among Liverpool fans. In another context, money and posessions shouldn`t be such a motivation for a religious person either. Next.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19895 on: Today at 06:06:59 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:49:41 am
Koop was asked the question at a press conference, it was Salahs agent who chose to be an arse.

The agents will always stir the pot, just like the media will at press conferences..

I would prefer Klopp to set his stall out and say this is a press conference about the Brighton match and im not going to discuss individual player contracts and how the discussions are going. Those are private discussions between the club and the players representatives. (This also puts pressure on the agent to keep to keep his powder dry)

Its like when Klopp was repeatedly asked about us signing Mbappe and he would just laught it off and say Mbappe is a brilliant player, but not really say anything at the same time.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19896 on: Today at 06:13:17 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:29:07 am
Get the money well have had 5 years out of him

Not bad.

I must be the only lfc fan not particularly arsed which way it goes

Stay - great
Leave - £150m plus for new striker (not that well spend that on one player)

If anything Im slightly leaning towards option 2.
With 1 year left, there is no way we will get 150 million. More like 80 to 100 million max.
At this juncture I would lean that option too.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19897 on: Today at 06:32:50 am »
Salah's stats don't lie and the numbers are ridiculous but like most of Klopp's teams the system gets the most out of the player.

The team came through January without Mane and Salah and won a cup where. Salah didn't influence the game and arguably his form has dipped a little since Afcon. He also didn't play in the semi final against Barca.

I can only see this ending two ways - PSG in the summer to replace Mbappe or contract run down and he leaves for Madrid in 2023. Have a feeling it might be the latter to replace Benzema.

When Mane first came in he was a beast down the right side and arguably became our most important player albeit not quite the Salah stats.

He'll be 31 next year's so we were always going to thinking of replacing him.

The only issue I would have is if he joined City but I have a feeling he wants the opportunity of being the first Egyptian Galactico.
