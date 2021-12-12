« previous next »
Zlen

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19800 on: Today at 09:36:06 pm
Mo is good but its a lot of money he wants. No surprise its a stalemate so far. Hope he stays, but wont be very surprised if we cash in and rebuild again.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19801 on: Today at 09:37:18 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 09:34:38 pm
He should call Gini and ask how it went for him.

I could tolerate him going to any other PL club except City. That would feel like a kick in the teeth. Unfortunately seems like the most plausible option if he sits out his contract (though it might depend on whether Pep is hanging around). He could go to Newcastle if he likes. I'm sure they'll happily pay him whatever he likes. And he'll get the privilege of working for Eddie Howe.

Man Utd?

That'd probably finish me off
Clint Eastwood

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19802 on: Today at 09:40:30 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:27:55 pm
Not really.

Klopp made a comment in the press conference implying the ball is in Salahs court, the agent then posts a load of laughing emojis on Twitter and then clearly briefs Romano that talks havent been resumed since December and they wont be signing whatever deal is currently on the table, the chefs kiss being that he said Salah would happily join another Pl team.

Its clearly mostly bullshit but it does tell you were not close to an agreement, which is worrying after weve presumably been trying to find one for a year.
Cheers.

His agent has always been a bellend. Im not sure how Mo can see the way he acts and be happy to be represented by him. If this is him reaching to Klopps comments, Klopp should be fuming.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19803 on: Today at 09:44:28 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:54:39 pm
Hey dont come in here with logic against the bedwetters


Exactly,well apart from them playing on opposite sides and one being left footed & the other right footed.
smutchin

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19804 on: Today at 09:46:32 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:37:18 pm
Man Utd?

That'd probably finish me off

I realised after I'd posted that I forgot about them (see edit), but that just goes to show how far they've fallen - I can't imagine Mo going there however much they offered him.

If it turned out Mo actually wanted to go to United, I think I would probably just laugh - it would be too absurd. About the only thing more absurd would be if he wanted to go to Everton.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19805 on: Today at 09:52:40 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:19:32 pm
Right Ive not been keeping up with everything today, and Ive gone back about 5 pages. Lots of people assuming hes off, some thinking he might end up at City. Do we have any solid reports that suggest things arent going well?

None whatsoever. Klopp says he's fine with the current situation.

Salah's agent is a prick.

Fabrizio Romano knows nothing and made a load of shit up and people are taking it as gospel.
jooneyisdagod

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19806 on: Today at 09:52:44 pm
Looking forward to seeing Mo holding up a PSG shirt in the Summer with Liverpool having sold him for 100 million or so. Goodbye Mo, it was good while it lasted.

I do genuinely mean that as well. I have no hard feelings for him/his agent. Football is a business and he is looking after his interests. God knows what he has come through to get to this point. He is free to make the absolute most of it. I do not begrudge him that. Whether we cash in or whether we let him go on a free, remains to be seen and probably comes down to the club, Mo/his agent and the numbers (what an obvious thing to say, eh?!).

I don't know who we would bring in to replace him but it would almost certainly have to be more than one player because it would be impossible to replace Mo with one player now. He is just too good for that. Either way, I'm really calm about it. PSG might well jump in out of desperation and we may get a really good price if that were the case. Their previous season's transfers have bombed spectacularly. They'll want to shuffle their pack and reinvest when if/when Mbappe moves. We just need to do what is best for LFC, which is sign the next Mo.
Egyptian36

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19807 on: Today at 09:53:26 pm

If PSG offered him an insane contract we can't afford then can't blame him if he decided to leave just milk PSG with the fee and don't let him leave on free. LFC is bigger than any player. Having said that I expect him to extend his contract.
Banquo's Ghost

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19808 on: Today at 09:55:41 pm
The thing that convinces me that Mo will never join another PL club is that at least twice a year , hed have to go up against Robbo. And Virgil.

Filler.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19809 on: Today at 10:03:29 pm
Just got back home from watching a brilliant village (very) amateur pantomime in Naseby - site of a key battle in the English Civil War in 1645, so this Mo contract debacle should be home from home I guess...

Very disappointing tweet from his agent - not sure anyone's going to be too arsed playing ball with a twat like that - so I guess he's probably off. The FSGOUT losers will be back in action I guess, but I cannot see us ever agreeing to him going to another club in this league. So a sale to PSG to replace Mbappe makes sense. £100m? Then PSG can finally win the Champions League...


'Ohhh no they won't... ohhh yes we will' etc
Flaccid Bobby Fowler

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19810 on: Today at 10:13:00 pm
Funny this all comes out the day before an important away game whilst we are still in the hunt for the league. This same thing has happened with Suarez, Torres and Sterling I'm nearly sure of - its agent ploy 101. With Torres it happened the game before we played Chelsea and we beat them 2-0 at anfield with Torres scoring.

Oh yea and he'd be willing to stay in the league....fuck off only city could afford him and its city we are up against. The more I read into this the more the fucking agent is playing the prick looking for more money for himself - who knows, maybe the agent fee is what we are low on. The club should offer close to what he wants but on the basis he changes that prick of an agent and see what happens.

If Mo wants to stay, then I don't think he's the type to be too fussed about money. It's not about success either as we have been hugely successful over last few years and in the hunt for all trophies having won one already. He has huge endorsements, gets paid fucking millions already, is a global brand cash machine outside of football already. It's not about another 50/100K a week from Liverpool - this is purely agent driven and if Mo is the man we all think he is, then this gets sorted, new contract, he stays and we never have to hear from that wanker agent ever again.

vivabobbygraham

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19811 on: Today at 10:13:32 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:50:20 pm
If there's one thing on this planet I'm not doing today, it's getting into a conversation with Al. There isn't enough beer in my fridge to give me the endurance or mental fortitude.

He's got my ear on this. Anyway, do we know for sure what those emoji's are referring too? Cos the boss said fuck all. I thought he was neutral on it. Straight bat. Nothing to laugh about if so. I'm not sure he's that daft as to be provocative surely? Or maybe.....Point being I bet they'tr not that far apart. A bit of sabre rattling, on both sides. Diaz is a big shout from the club
vivabobbygraham

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19812 on: Today at 10:15:47 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:52:07 pm
Romano the tap-in merchant has never had a scoop on us ever.

His agent probably planted this with him, as he's a much-followed clown on Twitter and able to increase noise among the hordes with his profile.

I wouldn't panic.

Not a peep until he twigged the emoji's. Fucking shister, mate
naYoRHa2b

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19813 on: Today at 10:33:03 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:52:40 pm
None whatsoever. Klopp says he's fine with the current situation.

Salah's agent is a prick.

Fabrizio Romano knows nothing and made a load of shit up and people are taking it as gospel.

If you check Remy's Twitter you will see he see's Romano as someone who will leak shit. Calls him friend and tells him he's bored these days, he's a little shit stirring c*nt trying to play stuff out over social media.

Is he also Diaz' agent as he's posted pictures of him and also Colombia kit, flag and such?
Filler.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19814 on: Today at 10:34:49 pm
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 10:13:00 pm
Funny this all comes out the day before an important away game

It always comes out at annoying times but then we nearly always have an important match to play, whether we're going for 1st or 6th  ;D


Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 10:13:00 pm
If Mo wants to stay, then I don't think he's the type to be too fussed about money.

While I'd like to agree with this sentiment, every top player wants to be paid 'what they're worth', and when you get low balled - you get disagreements. What the FSGOUT posse don't want to understand is 'what is a low ball' and why does it happen? I don't know, nor do they.

BUT... I imagine he wants £500k pw - on a par with what they're wasting on Ronaldo for the next few years, and maybe we're offering 300. A guess. But that's a big difference, and maybe he'd like to swap adoration and life long iconic status for the graveyard at PSG for that extra £30m or so over 3 years. £43m v £70m. You could get life long membership at Augusta Golf Course for that difference.
Valore

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19815 on: Today at 10:42:11 pm
In my lifetime watching us, I'd liken it to 3 previous cases, Owen, Gerrard and then Torres. Each had it's own conclusion and different aftereffects, but at the end of the day, we carried on as a club.

I hope our owners have done all they reasonably can with Salah's case, and if so, based on our current track record, they can just crack on with it. No point us losing too much sleep at this point.
Andar

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19816 on: Today at 10:44:46 pm
Looks like Haaland has chosen City. That combined with Salah potentially being off. Here's hoping we can win the league this season then.
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19817 on: Today at 10:49:48 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:44:46 pm
Looks like Haaland has chosen City. That combined with Salah potentially being off. Here's hoping we can win the league this season then.

I hope not. Quick somebody loan Barca some money.
Andar

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19818 on: Today at 10:53:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:49:48 pm
I hope not. Quick somebody loan Barca some money.

It is the Daily Mail but the source seems pretty sure.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10604175/Manchester-City-deal-place-seal-blockbuster-signing-Erling-Haaland.html

Here's hoping he has the same issues as Grealish when it comes to fitting in with their style.
jckliew

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19819 on: Today at 10:57:54 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:53:13 pm
It is the Daily Mail but the source seems pretty sure.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10604175/Manchester-City-deal-place-seal-blockbuster-signing-Erling-Haaland.html

Here's hoping he has the same issues as Grealish when it comes to fitting in with their style.
Haaland will get goals for which ever team. That is for sure. He will definitely replace Aguero. And the mountain to climb for us goes a bit higher with that and Mo leaving.
Andar

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19820 on: Today at 10:58:13 pm
Klopp loves Kane doesn't he? If City have passed on him..... 

Kane in a Liverpool shirt after all the crap he has got from our fanbase. Love to see it just for the reaction :lmao

Jota    Kane    Diaz

 ;)
