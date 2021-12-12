Funny this all comes out the day before an important away game whilst we are still in the hunt for the league. This same thing has happened with Suarez, Torres and Sterling I'm nearly sure of - its agent ploy 101. With Torres it happened the game before we played Chelsea and we beat them 2-0 at anfield with Torres scoring.



Oh yea and he'd be willing to stay in the league....fuck off only city could afford him and its city we are up against. The more I read into this the more the fucking agent is playing the prick looking for more money for himself - who knows, maybe the agent fee is what we are low on. The club should offer close to what he wants but on the basis he changes that prick of an agent and see what happens.



If Mo wants to stay, then I don't think he's the type to be too fussed about money. It's not about success either as we have been hugely successful over last few years and in the hunt for all trophies having won one already. He has huge endorsements, gets paid fucking millions already, is a global brand cash machine outside of football already. It's not about another 50/100K a week from Liverpool - this is purely agent driven and if Mo is the man we all think he is, then this gets sorted, new contract, he stays and we never have to hear from that wanker agent ever again.



