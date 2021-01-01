The reason this isn't straightforward is because whatever is agreed with Salah has repercussions on other wage agreements with other LFC payers. So, it's not just a game of brinkmanship, when Salah and his agent rejected the deal in December, it went back into the system and means a new deal will need to be developed, and that will take time beause of how intricate the wage agreements with these players are. There are all kinds of external complicating factors as well, like image rights, agent fees etc. Patienc all round would be great, and losing your mind with every little tittle tattle story that emerges in the media won't help anyone.