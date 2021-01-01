« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 489 490 491 492 493 [494]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1813591 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19720 on: Today at 07:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:17:35 pm
It is clearly based on something.

He hasn't signed a contract and been talking about it for 6 months.

That doesn't automatically mean he's a money grabber.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,593
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19721 on: Today at 07:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:17:35 pm
It is clearly based on something.

He hasn't signed a contract and been talking about it for 6 months.

Hendo's contract took months to sort out.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,093
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19722 on: Today at 07:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:16:55 pm
Or Romano is just being opportunistic.

it could be that too!

But I always figure than this is how Romano works, he does for sure trawl other sources and tweets his tap-ins.  But he also likely is a way for agents to get stuff out too, so something like this is easy for an agent who has contact with him to just give him a nudge. And Romano of course obliges as it gets him the attention he loves!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,477
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19723 on: Today at 07:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:14:01 pm
No smoke without fire.

His Agent would have been feeding stories after his tweet.

Bench him tomorrow. Sick of players acting up like this. It is literally our biggest game of the season.

Fuck that. He is an amazing player that we will probably replace very well. If he doesnt agree a contract then it is what it is and we all move on. Lets not torpedo our chances of silverware and the time left with our amazing manager trying to make some silly point.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,722
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19724 on: Today at 07:21:51 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:18:46 pm
That doesn't automatically mean he's a money grabber.

What does it make him then?

We have made an offer to make him our best paid player.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19725 on: Today at 07:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:21:51 pm
What does it make him then?

We have made an offer to make him our best paid player.

What's our exact offer? You seem to have all the details so would be curious to know!
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19726 on: Today at 07:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:11:31 pm
It's from Fabrizio Romano, he who once exclusively revealed a player had signed for a club after it was officially announced.

 ;D
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,722
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19727 on: Today at 07:26:49 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:23:19 pm
What's our exact offer? You seem to have all the details so would be curious to know!

I don't know the exact offer but going on the reports of what we offered.

Has to be a compromise and clearly he is not willing to do that.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,191
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19728 on: Today at 07:28:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:02:27 pm
Wow, so who else other than City could afford him in the Premier League? Unbelievable.

Newcastle? Man Utd maybe - how much is Ronaldo on?

Just seen someone else has said the same and you responded so will leave it at that.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:30:15 pm by Fruity »
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,722
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19729 on: Today at 07:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 07:28:17 pm
Newcastle? Man Utd maybe - how much is Ronaldo on?

£500k.

He could join either of those.

We won't sell him to City and Chelsea can't buy.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,949
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19730 on: Today at 07:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 07:28:17 pm
Newcastle? Man Utd maybe - how much is Ronaldo on?

Don't even think it

 :o
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,395
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19731 on: Today at 07:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:29:39 pm
£500k.

He could join either of those.

We won't sell him to City and Chelsea can't buy.

If he leaves on the free he can do wherever he wants.
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,191
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19732 on: Today at 07:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:29:39 pm
£500k.

He could join either of those.

We won't sell him to City and Chelsea can't buy.

I guess the thing is if he left on a free then there are a few clubs who could give him massive wages as they will be saving on a transfer fee.

If he goes in the summer with a year left on his contract what do people think we would value him at?
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,567
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19733 on: Today at 07:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:14:01 pm
Bench him tomorrow. Sick of players acting up like this. It is literally our biggest game of the season.

Yes, let's bench our best player (and possibly the best player in world football) with 10 games remaining in the title race. Super idea that
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,219
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19734 on: Today at 07:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:18:58 pm
Hendo's contract took months to sort out.

Hendo's reps put something out in the press and it was sorted very quickly after that.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,722
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19735 on: Today at 07:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:33:03 pm
Yes, let's bench our best player (and possibly the best player in world football) with 10 games remaining in the title race. Super idea that


But it is ok for his Agent to treat the Club / fans like c*nts.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,567
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19736 on: Today at 07:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 07:32:24 pm
If he goes in the summer with a year left on his contract what do people think we would value him at?

About 80 million I reckon

If he doesn't want to sign then I say let him go.

Although I imagine if we win either the league or CL then he'll stay
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,395
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19737 on: Today at 07:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:36:11 pm
But it is ok for his Agent to treat the Club / fans like c*nts.

Well we can't bench the agent. Just ignore him.

If Salah goes he goes, but as long as he gives 100% while he's playing for us that's the main thing.
Logged

Online Ab125

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • Si señor...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19738 on: Today at 07:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:30:23 pm
If he leaves on the free he can do wherever he wants.

Can only leave on a free come 2023.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,132
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19739 on: Today at 07:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:01:24 pm
Exactly when would you say Mo became World class then. I would say he was World class in that first season when he scored 44 in 52 games.

I would say Diaz is World class and he only cost £37m and we were only competing with Spurs for him.

Diaz has played 9 games for us and has 1 goal and youre already calling him world class?

Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,722
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19740 on: Today at 07:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:37:05 pm
Well we can't bench the agent. Just ignore him.

If Salah goes he goes, but as long as he gives 100% while he's playing for us that's the main thing.

It is just distraction we don't need.

He will be sold for £75 to £100 million I assume.

PSG be most likely destination if they lose Mbappe.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,949
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19741 on: Today at 07:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:36:11 pm
But it is ok for his Agent to treat the Club / fans like c*nts.

His agent who works for Salah and presumably is under his instructions.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,567
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19742 on: Today at 07:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:36:11 pm
But it is ok for his Agent to treat the Club / fans like c*nts.

Mate I don't give two flying fucks what Salah's agent says or does. And I doubt Jurgen does either

If Mo ultimately decides that he doesn't want to sign in the summer then cheerio to him

In the meantime, while there's a domestic and European title up for grabs, play the fucker!
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,592
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19743 on: Today at 07:45:29 pm »
His wage at Liverpool is significantly lower than what hed get elsewhere. I cant see him staying if they cant meet him half way at least.

The club is bigger than one player. Hell be badly missed but life goes on.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,249
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19744 on: Today at 07:49:08 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:45:29 pm
His wage at Liverpool is significantly lower than what hed get elsewhere. I cant see him staying if they cant meet him half way at least.

The club is bigger than one player. Hell be badly missed but life goes on.
I know its easy to say when Im not the one who can demand such money, but I just never understand players leaving for this reason. More trophies, the weather, a different challenge, familiar teammatesI can see the reasoning behind all of these and more. I just dont get how you could possibly even notice the extra money once youre so absurdly wealthy though.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,081
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19745 on: Today at 07:50:46 pm »
The reason this isn't straightforward is because whatever is agreed with Salah has repercussions on other wage agreements with other LFC payers. So, it's not just a game of brinkmanship, when Salah and his agent rejected the deal in December, it went back into the system and means a new deal will need to be developed, and that will take time beause of how intricate the wage agreements with these players are. There are all kinds of external complicating factors as well, like image rights, agent fees etc. Patienc all round would be great, and losing your mind with every little tittle tattle story that emerges in the media won't help anyone.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19746 on: Today at 07:51:23 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:45:29 pm
His wage at Liverpool is significantly lower than what hed get elsewhere. I cant see him staying if they cant meet him half way at least.

The club is bigger than one player. Hell be badly missed but life goes on.

The club is bigger than one player but I dont think anyone is trying to claim that it isnt.

Weve got 2 more (guaranteed) years with Klopp as the manager, it would be immensely hard to get near to the success weve enjoyed recently during those 2 years without Salah unless we go and replace him with someone near to the same level which we wont do for the same reason that were having difficulty agreeing a contract with him.

It should have been sorted a year ago, before we started with all the others, it probably would have cost less and he wasnt hitting the heights he did now but my guess is we left it until the end as it was going to be the highest amount.
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,567
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19747 on: Today at 07:51:43 pm »
Regarding the 7 laughing emoji's his agent put on Twitter, how do we know that has anything to do with Salah's contract or Klopp's presser?

How do we know it wasn't in response to him tea bagging a mate? Or leaving a turd in the toilet bowl for his bird to find? 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,687
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19748 on: Today at 07:51:44 pm »
Whatever happens we got amazing value as what a player Mo has been. I presume at this stage he wants a different challenge as he's done everything he could dream of at Liverpool. If that is the case then i won't wish him ill as he will probably sign a 600k a week contract with someone and we get 100m plus. Fingers crossed he stays but we are in a win win situation as we have the strongest squad we have ever have and will probably sign two more class acts if Mo moves.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,949
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19749 on: Today at 07:51:59 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:49:08 pm
I just dont get how you could possibly even notice the extra money once youre so absurdly wealthy though.

Exactly, there's effectively no difference between £300k and £500k
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
  • hippie at heart
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19750 on: Today at 07:52:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:13:41 pm
We absolutely can afford him going for free. Id rather that than sell him this summer.

Agreed, unless someone pays a ridiculous amount like north 120 mil pounds (which I doubt anyone would) I would rather keep him for another season than sell him.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,671
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19751 on: Today at 07:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:21:51 pm
What does it make him then?

We have made an offer to make him our best paid player.

It could make him someone who thinks his talents are worth more than what the club is offering.

Thats not being a money grabber. Its about the player valuing himself differently than the value the club have of him.

If Liverpool really wanted to they give Salah what he wanted and deal with the consequences and potential fall out. The fact we havent done so suggests that we view wage structure and arguably squad harmony as more important.

Thats absolutely fine for the club to do so.

Its equally fine for Salah to say I think the market value for my talents is more than you are offering.

No-one is in the wrong. Its just a difference of opinion at this juncture. That difference in opinion may change over time. It may not. If so, Mo will probably move one well continue with our current strategy. One that has served us pretty well in attracting and retaining some world class players. It may be the structure that does t allow you to pay the wages of the absolute elite few attacking players, particularly when they are heading into their 30s.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,593
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19752 on: Today at 07:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:38:32 pm
Diaz has played 9 games for us and has 1 goal and youre already calling him world class?



So is that how it works, a players career only starts when they join us. Our scouts tour maternity wards awaiting the birth of our next superstar.

When you have Salah, Firmino, Mane and Jota then any signing that is coming in and is expected to compete with them for a starting place has to at their level. Diaz isn't an 18 or 19 year old kid with his career ahead of him. Diaz is approaching the best years of his career.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19753 on: Today at 07:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 07:32:24 pm
I guess the thing is if he left on a free then there are a few clubs who could give him massive wages as they will be saving on a transfer fee.

If he goes in the summer with a year left on his contract what do people think we would value him at?

The point is who would pay Salah the wages he wants?  Barcelona are bankrupt (allegedly) and with Real Madrid, want Mbappe or Haaland.  Maybe PSG but that is only if Mbappe goes, otherwise they cannot afford Salah wage demands (the club is heavily over committed on wages).   

So that leaves Man Utd or Man City - would Salah want to damage his icon status with LFC to join one of these clubs? Why would Salah go to Newcastle who cannot offer any chance of honours? 

The one club who has not been mentioned is Bayern Munich.

I would imagine FSG would play hardball and demand £50million+ even with a year left on his contract.

   
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,948
  • kopite
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19754 on: Today at 07:53:44 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:49:08 pm
I know its easy to say when Im not the one who can demand such money, but I just never understand players leaving for this reason. More trophies, the weather, a different challenge, familiar teammatesI can see the reasoning behind all of these and more. I just dont get how you could possibly even notice the extra money once youre so absurdly wealthy though.

This, exactly, if any Red moves away cos they simply want extra money, then thank you and goodbye. Just have to get used to the taunts of 'No Salah' getting rammed down our throats.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,373
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19755 on: Today at 07:53:51 pm »
I know Im biased - and nothings been decided yet - but why the hell would he want to go anywhere else?  Iconic/historic club, great supporters and stadium, winning/challenging for trophies, raises profile of players etc.  The only club I can understand him wanting to go to right now is Real Madrid.

Is money really all it comes down to for footballers?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 489 490 491 492 493 [494]   Go Up
« previous next »
 