Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Online El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19480 on: Today at 02:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:25:52 pm
Regardless of wage structure we shouldn't be encouraging greedy footballers.



Dogs? Give a dog a bone? Bones.
Online tubby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19481 on: Today at 02:33:20 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 02:27:42 pm
It isn't 1996 anymore 31 is still young, he is in ridiculous shape, one of the fittest athletes on the planet never mind footballer. He has another 6/7 years in him easily at this rate.

But he'll absolutely slow down each year.  Ronaldo has kept playing at a high level because he adapted his game to become more of a target man/poacher.  Players can still run all day in their mid-to-late 30s but it's those short bursts over 5 yards and the ability to turn on a sixpence which start to fade.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19482 on: Today at 02:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:30:36 pm


I've definitely felt like it undermines us as a 'destination' club, but practically speaking we are just never competing for wages with PSG/City/Newcastle or probably Madrid. So that's that.

What we are competing for though is 4 trophies this season. And if his shitbag of an agent Salah thinks one of these things is more important than the other then fuck him off let him go.



I presume Salah tells his agent what he wants, not the other way round.
Online StuffedAnimal202

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19483 on: Today at 02:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:25:52 pm
Regardless of wage structure we shouldn't be encouraging greedy footballers.


I understand your point and kind of agree but I would wait to see what Salah's demands are before calling him greedy.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19484 on: Today at 02:36:16 pm »
Quote from: StuffedAnimal202 on Today at 02:35:01 pm


I understand your point and kind of agree but I would wait to see what Salah's demands are before calling him greedy.

I don't need to see his demands.

Unless he's been offered less than he's currently on.
Offline Dan6times

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19485 on: Today at 02:37:45 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 02:27:42 pm
It isn't 1996 anymore 31 is still young, he is in ridiculous shape, one of the fittest athletes on the planet never mind footballer. He has another 6/7 years in him easily at this rate.

He defiantly doesn't have another 7 years lad ffs ;D
Online Chakan

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19486 on: Today at 02:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Dan6times on Today at 02:37:45 pm
He defiantly doesn't have another 7 years lad ffs ;D

How old is Ronaldo, how old is Messi?
Online disgraced cake

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19487 on: Today at 02:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:30:44 pm
Ah, but will he still be scoring pace goals at 36?

36 is the new 28. The Blues will be fuming.
Online Jm55

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19488 on: Today at 02:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:38:49 pm
How old is Ronaldo, how old is Messi?

On this seasons evidence I wouldnt have either at Liverpool though unless they were willing to be a super sub style player which they wont be.

Hell be 31 when his contract ends and the smart money would probably be on him being an automatic starter for a team with our aspirations until hes around 34/35, with the first 2 of those years probably being at a similar level to as he is currently. To me thats worth breaking the bank for (within reason) as, as Ive said before, Im not sure what were getting in replacement for the savings in wages but thats not my call.

What I would say is that clearly nothing has been decided, if it had wed be hearing a different tune and his agent wouldnt be chiming in with cryptic shite.
Online Chakan

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19489 on: Today at 02:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:42:13 pm
On this seasons evidence I wouldnt have either at Liverpool though unless they were willing to be a super sub style player which they wont be.

Hell be 31 when his contract ends and the smart money would probably be on him being an automatic starter for a team with our aspirations until hes around 34/35, with the first 2 of those years probably being at a similar level to as he is currently. To me thats worth breaking the bank for (within reason) as, as Ive said before, Im not sure what were getting in replacement for the savings in wages but thats not my call.

What I would say is that clearly nothing has been decided, if it had wed be hearing a different tune and his agent wouldnt be chiming in with cryptic shite.

Not saying we should give him a contract till he's 37 but we should definitely think he can still perform when he's 33/34.

But for someone to just write off the fact that he won't be playing at 37 is a bit criminal.
Offline Sharado

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19490 on: Today at 02:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:34:05 pm
I presume Salah tells his agent what he wants, not the other way round.

Yeah fair enough. He could stop it all with a call I guess.

I mean obviously I love the bones of Mo, but at the same time given his best mate was that fucking anti vax lunatic Lovren, maybe his judgement off the field isn't quite what it is on it.
Online MJD-L4

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19491 on: Today at 02:48:02 pm »
Quote from: StuffedAnimal202 on Today at 02:35:01 pm


I understand your point and kind of agree but I would wait to see what Salah's demands are before calling him greedy.

Well if the reports from January time are to be believed, he's asking for another £100k a week on top of what he's already earning despite him already being the highest paid player at the club.

At the end of the day, he's our highest earner and we've offered him a contract that increases his wages further. If that's still not enough for him then we shouldn't be held to ransom.

Salah would do well to look at the career trajectory of recent players that have left because they thought they were either too good for us or worth more than we were offering. How are Emre Can, Coutinho & Wijnaldum doing these days?

I'd love for him to stay & retire with us, of course. We shouldn't dismantle our entire wage structure to keep one player happy though imo whether he's the best in the world or not.
Online Dench57

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19492 on: Today at 02:48:45 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:28:53 pm
I kind of agree with but I'm questioning Mo's thought process here, in terms of: where exactly will he go? Let's consider:

-Real Madrid: they are looking to sign Mbappé and possibly Haaland too, how would Mo get the ball and attention
in the team he needs? Plus, Ancelloti, really?

-PSG: the expensive Parisien dumpster fire, apply pressure and their whole team collapses like a deck of cards.

-Barca: total rebuild job over there, might not be up to full speed for 2 years or more. Plus would need to sell half the squad to afford his new wage demands.

-Bayern: probably not paying his wages with their sensible approach to finances.

-City: Mo is a nice boy, he's not doing that and we'd not entertain that.

-Anyone else, no chance.

Yeah, Madrid's the only one I can see realistically.  If we consider a)footballing and b)financial reasons, Madrid and City are the only two that could give him both, and I really don't think Mo would go to City. Bayern, Barca, Juventus would all be steps down footballing wise and not much different financially. PSG makes sense financially if he really is just after 1 last big payday, but he'd be in a farmer's league in a team that routinely shits the bed in the CL. Newcastle makes sense as a payday too but Mo is at his peak and they won't be for another few years.

Online StuffedAnimal202

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19493 on: Today at 02:51:59 pm »
Can anyone on here point me to a source where I can get what the current wages are for each of our players and it would be good if I could get it for other clubs too.

Tried to look on the internet but didn't get anything reliable or accurate.

Please help if you can
Online Jm55

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19494 on: Today at 02:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:44:57 pm
Not saying we should give him a contract till he's 37 but we should definitely think he can still perform when he's 33/34.

But for someone to just write off the fact that he won't be playing at 37 is a bit criminal.

I agree with you mate.

I think he will be playing at that age if he wants to, I just dont think it will be for a time anywhere near a European cup final (at least not as a starter) and as is the case with Messi and Ronaldo.
Online Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19495 on: Today at 02:56:38 pm »
Sadly it is the way of the World these days.

I am not sure if we can be happy for the club to be run as a business. Then complain when a player's agent wants to run his client's career similarly.

The club will be looking to see if they can bring in someone on lower wages who can perform at a high enough level. A Jota or a Diaz. Whilst the agent will be looking to see if he can find a high level club who pay his client bigger wages.

Online Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19496 on: Today at 02:59:46 pm »
Quote from: StuffedAnimal202 on Today at 02:51:59 pm
Can anyone on here point me to a source where I can get what the current wages are for each of our players and it would be good if I could get it for other clubs too.

Tried to look on the internet but didn't get anything reliable or accurate.

Please help if you can
;D
Online Legoland

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19497 on: Today at 03:00:15 pm »
Who the fuck does Abbas think he is? Fucking bellend
Offline Sharado

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19498 on: Today at 03:06:23 pm »
I think the Chelsea situation has probably contributed to people feeling a bit more chilled about all this. Of the clubs he could go to, maybe Real Madrid aside, all of them are soaked in blood and oil. I think everyone - myself included - is probably that little bit more grateful for the FSG business model this week. So if Mo has to leave to keep a structure in place that's resilient - so be it.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19499 on: Today at 03:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:44:57 pm
Not saying we should give him a contract till he's 37 but we should definitely think he can still perform when he's 33/34.

But for someone to just write off the fact that he won't be playing at 37 is a bit criminal.

Maybe he is waiting on a Jurgen Klopp contract extension?
Online Chakan

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19500 on: Today at 03:09:32 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:06:36 pm
Maybe he is waiting on a Jurgen Klopp contract extension?

It's possible I dunno, hasn't Klopp said he's done after 2024?
Online ScottScott

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19501 on: Today at 03:11:06 pm »
PSG, Chelsea and City (and the absolutely obscene wages offered by Real, Barca and United) have ruined the game. If £300k a week isn't enough for you then I don't know what is. The people of the city he's employed in would take years to earn that amount and yet it's always about more and more and more with agents and players

When you see absolute shite on £300k a week at the clubs above it skews everything. No footballer should be on that money, it's vile

If he wants to chase the £££ then so be it, off you go. Give everything to win what we can this season and then off you pop. Definitely won't be wishing him well, same with any other player who wanted to chase money or thought the grass was greener somewhere else. We'll find another superstar to replace him
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19502 on: Today at 03:13:35 pm »
Online palimpsest

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19503 on: Today at 03:14:18 pm »
I dont know what Mo is asking. But at the end of the day, no one is bigger than the club. Not even the worlds best player. And his agent, with his mocking outrage, can fuck off.
Online El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19504 on: Today at 03:14:33 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:06:36 pm
Maybe he is waiting on a Jurgen Klopp contract extension?

More fool him.

Look I absolutely love Mo, and I'm still pretty optimistic he'll stay. But he shouldn't need 'proof' of anything. Alisson, Virg, Trent, Robbo, Fab and Hendo have all signed new ones in the last six months odd. Best goalie, best CB, best RB, best LB, best DM, club captain. We've signed Konate and Diaz. We're motoring in all four competitions. If you're excluding the sports washers, and maybe even including them, there isn't a club in world football set up as well as we are for now and for the future. If an extra few hundred thousand a week is that important to ignore that and join a basket case pantomime club, then so be it.
Offline Rhi

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19505 on: Today at 03:16:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:14:33 pm
More fool him.

Look I absolutely love Mo, and I'm still pretty optimistic he'll stay. But he shouldn't need 'proof' of anything. Alisson, Virg, Trent, Robbo, Fab and Hendo have all signed new ones in the last six months odd. Best goalie, best CB, best RB, best LB, best DM, club captain. We've signed Konate and Diaz. We're motoring in all four competitions. If you're excluding the sports washers, and maybe even including them, there isn't a club in world football set up as well as we are for now and for the future. If an extra few hundred thousand a week is that important to ignore that and join a basket case pantomime club, then so be it.

Yep, basically this.
Online Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19506 on: Today at 03:16:50 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:14:33 pm
More fool him.

Look I absolutely love Mo, and I'm still pretty optimistic he'll stay. But he shouldn't need 'proof' of anything. Alisson, Virg, Trent, Robbo, Fab and Hendo have all signed new ones in the last six months odd. Best goalie, best CB, best RB, best LB, best DM, club captain. We've signed Konate and Diaz. We're motoring in all four competitions. If you're excluding the sports washers, and maybe even including them, there isn't a club in world football set up as well as we are for now and for the future. If an extra few hundred thousand a week is that important to ignore that and join a basket case pantomime club, then so be it.

Exactly this.
Online Chakan

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19507 on: Today at 03:17:23 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:14:33 pm
More fool him.

Look I absolutely love Mo, and I'm still pretty optimistic he'll stay. But he shouldn't need 'proof' of anything. Alisson, Virg, Trent, Robbo, Fab and Hendo have all signed new ones in the last six months odd. Best goalie, best CB, best RB, best LB, best DM, club captain. We've signed Konate and Diaz. We're motoring in all four competitions. If you're excluding the sports washers, and maybe even including them, there isn't a club in world football set up as well as we are for now and for the future. If an extra few hundred thousand a week is that important to ignore that and join a basket case pantomime club, then so be it.

Yeah agree with this.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19508 on: Today at 03:20:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:14:33 pm
More fool him.

Look I absolutely love Mo, and I'm still pretty optimistic he'll stay. But he shouldn't need 'proof' of anything. Alisson, Virg, Trent, Robbo, Fab and Hendo have all signed new ones in the last six months odd. Best goalie, best CB, best RB, best LB, best DM, club captain. We've signed Konate and Diaz. We're motoring in all four competitions. If you're excluding the sports washers, and maybe even including them, there isn't a club in world football set up as well as we are for now and for the future. If an extra few hundred thousand a week is that important to ignore that and join a basket case pantomime club, then so be it.

Yes.

And we will simply select the next young sleek mover who operates in the Luis Diaz-style bracket of talented footballers who need the Klopp turbo-boost option.

