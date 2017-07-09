PSG, Chelsea and City (and the absolutely obscene wages offered by Real, Barca and United) have ruined the game. If £300k a week isn't enough for you then I don't know what is. The people of the city he's employed in would take years to earn that amount and yet it's always about more and more and more with agents and players



When you see absolute shite on £300k a week at the clubs above it skews everything. No footballer should be on that money, it's vile



If he wants to chase the £££ then so be it, off you go. Give everything to win what we can this season and then off you pop. Definitely won't be wishing him well, same with any other player who wanted to chase money or thought the grass was greener somewhere else. We'll find another superstar to replace him