Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19320 on: March 5, 2022, 09:11:52 pm
Not a great game, took too many shots on when passing options were better - one of those rare games when I was glad it was him from the front three who Klopp took off - it was very fair based on his performance
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19321 on: March 5, 2022, 09:15:10 pm
Quote from: tornado on March  5, 2022, 09:11:52 pm
Not a great game, took too many shots on when passing options were better - one of those rare games when I was glad it was him from the front three who Klopp took off - it was very fair based on his performance
Was thinking when seeing Jota warm up..its gotta be for salah, Diaz and mane were looking far more dangerous
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19322 on: March 5, 2022, 09:19:47 pm
AND HE WANTS HOW MUCH???
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19323 on: March 5, 2022, 09:40:42 pm
I think people need to look at how West Ham setup.

Their defensive setup was massively skewed towards getting bodies around Mo. Our right-hand side is far stronger than our left and West Ham adjusted.

We were looking to push Trent on with Hendo dropping in which is fine usually. I thought today was a day when we would have been better if Trent had played a more orthodox position and hit the long switches to Robbo.

I think today was a game when we got sucked in to playing their game plan.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19324 on: March 5, 2022, 09:45:21 pm
The best player in the world is allowed to have an off game, and that's what he is right now
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19325 on: March 5, 2022, 10:21:29 pm
Quote from: JohnSullie on March  5, 2022, 09:45:21 pm
The best player in the world is allowed to have an off game, and that's what he is right now

Mo having an off day = still dribbles like liquid over the toes of defenders, beats three at a time, and makes you believe with nearly every touch

I'd take his off days over most players best days
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19326 on: March 5, 2022, 10:23:04 pm
Quote from: Morgana on March  5, 2022, 08:05:10 pm
Dunno. I thought Thiago Silva and Rudiger did a job on him in the League Cup final, restricting him to very few chances, one of which he couldn't put away. At the time I thought peak Mo would've found a few more openings. He's seemed a little tired to me these last few weeks, but that's just opinions. Am sure he'll be back to his very best in due course. In fact, it must be frightening to the opposition that we are winning games without Mo and Jota scoring.

Not dismissing it he definitely could be fatigued - wasnt apparent to me today but its fine margins at this level
I do think it was short sighted not to give him a break after afcon but we are where we are and he wont be getting many games off now so hopefully hell be fine. I do think today was one of them - his chance in the first few minutes hits fabinaskis knee  3 inches higher etc
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19327 on: March 5, 2022, 10:40:14 pm
I thought he started very brightly, taking players on connecting play. Should have scored in the 2nd minute. But was still sharp despite them putting 3 on him at times. He got frustrated as the game wore on and chose the wrong option a few times in the second half.

Shouldnt be forgotten hes played what 5 x 120 mins in the last two months alongside the rest of his minutes. Its rare his decision making or finishing is off and it may be a little tiredness. I doubt itll happen but being 2-0 up Tuesday it might be worth starting him on the bench, to get him some rest.

Hopefully he wont be needed but hell be there if he is.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19328 on: Yesterday at 01:51:22 am
Quote from: Al 666 on March  5, 2022, 09:40:42 pm
I think people need to look at how West Ham setup.

Their defensive setup was massively skewed towards getting bodies around Mo. Our right-hand side is far stronger than our left and West Ham adjusted.

We were looking to push Trent on with Hendo dropping in which is fine usually. I thought today was a day when we would have been better if Trent had played a more orthodox position and hit the long switches to Robbo.

I think today was a game when we got sucked in to playing their game plan.
Yeah. 3 defenders around Mo when he receives the ball. 
Left side was less crowded. Unfortunately the only time we capitalise on this was Mane's goal.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19329 on: Yesterday at 03:13:40 am
Quote from: tornado on March  5, 2022, 09:11:52 pm
Not a great game, took too many shots on when passing options were better - one of those rare games when I was glad it was him from the front three who Klopp took off - it was very fair based on his performance

A little salty when he came off, too... Love it...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19330 on: Yesterday at 06:08:46 am
Think that really early 1 on 1 really played with him the rest of the match, felt like he was forcing it too much. He wasnt awful but definitely correct decision to replace him as Mane and Diaz were having more impact

If thats his worse game for us all season, ill take it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19331 on: Yesterday at 07:09:37 am
Some of his decision making is off. Should have passed to a better positioned player but instead elected to shoot.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19332 on: Yesterday at 07:14:09 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 06:08:46 am
Think that really early 1 on 1 really played with him the rest of the match, felt like he was forcing it too much. He wasnt awful but definitely correct decision to replace him as Mane and Diaz were having more impact

If thats his worse game for us all season, ill take it.
I'll take it too. He was dragging another defenders to focus on him and free-ing up Mane and Diaz. Of course the cons were he can't influence the game if being marked heavily, based on the opposition's tactical approach - containing-Salah-first doctrine.

But in my own personal opinion, (AFTER reading a few comments earlier above) IF that is the worst game for Salah (with 2-3 shots on target), I'll take it.

I think Salah is a better player than Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and a good fit player than the latter.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19333 on: Yesterday at 08:00:22 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 06:08:46 am
Think that really early 1 on 1 really played with him the rest of the match, felt like he was forcing it too much. He wasnt awful but definitely correct decision to replace him as Mane and Diaz were having more impact

If thats his worse game for us all season, ill take it.

Happens with Mo a fair bit when he either misses a good chance or is in a bit of a run where hes not scoring (as) much as he usually is. It happens against Milan when he misses that penalty (I know he ends up equalising but he has a poor game aside from that) and I can remember a few other instances of it.

He was really poor yesterday, one of the worst games I can remember him having for us but, as you say, its so infrequent and poor by his standards is average by anyone elses. Hopefully he can put a couple in against Inter to get his mind back to where he wants it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19334 on: Today at 02:13:09 am

'Incredible Mo Salah Stats That Suggest Something Is Very, Very Wrong':-

https://paultomkins.substack.com/p/incredible-mo-salah-stats-that-suggest
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19335 on: Today at 02:17:53 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:13:09 am
'Incredible Mo Salah Stats That Suggest Something Is Very, Very Wrong':-

https://paultomkins.substack.com/p/incredible-mo-salah-stats-that-suggest

Diver!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19336 on: Today at 07:42:08 am
If his name was Harry Enright and he was a full England international he'd be getting free kicks and penos every other minute. We all know the reason he doesn't.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19337 on: Today at 09:13:17 am
When that FA Cup game come alongs I'd like to see Mo rested with 0 minutes played. He may be superfit but mentally give him a break for bigger battles to come.

Mo Salah is going to destroy Man City next month.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19338 on: Today at 09:22:45 am
He is incredible, the only slight is when he has a one on one with plenty of time he does miss too many for my liking, especially given how good he is.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19339 on: Today at 09:32:24 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:22:45 am
He is incredible, the only slight is when he has a one on one with plenty of time he does miss too many for my liking, especially given how good he is.
The best goal scorers get the most chances and also miss the most big chances. Pretty sure All the top 3 goal scorers for liverpool also are top 3 in missed big chances.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19340 on: Today at 10:13:04 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:32:24 am
The best goal scorers get the most chances and also miss the most big chances. Pretty sure All the top 3 goal scorers for liverpool also are top 3 in missed big chances.

Yeah - since he's been at the club 100 expected goals (xg) in the league 114 actual goals ... so he's 14% above xg, exactly where you'd expect a really good finisher to be
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19341 on: Today at 10:16:04 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:22:45 am
He is incredible, the only slight is when he has a one on one with plenty of time he does miss too many for my liking, especially given how good he is.
Serioulsy when i see comments like this.
I just wonder do some people think players are just robots.

You cat expect a fprward to score every chance.

If this was the case the scoring average in games wold be far higher
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19342 on: Today at 10:24:16 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:16:04 am
Serioulsy when i see comments like this.
I just wonder do some people think players are just robots.

You cat expect a fprward to score every chance.

If this was the case the scoring average in games wold be far higher

I am just making a general observation that he misses a lot of clear 1v1's, which is true, he seems better at putting in the net when he has less time to think about it.


Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19343 on: Today at 11:28:26 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:13:09 am
'Incredible Mo Salah Stats That Suggest Something Is Very, Very Wrong':-

https://paultomkins.substack.com/p/incredible-mo-salah-stats-that-suggest


Good that, undeniably a bias against him from the refs (and the pudits). It's open season to foul Mo Salah and the opposition defenders know it
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19344 on: Today at 11:41:17 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 11:28:26 am
Good that, undeniably a bias against him from the refs (and the pudits). It's open season to foul Mo Salah and the opposition defenders know it
It's good analysis. I'd love to see what the numbers look like for his Champions league appearances for us to see if there's a marked difference with the PL.

The thing is, the eye test tells you that he gets very few decisions, but you only realise how few when you see the comparison with other players.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19345 on: Today at 11:45:28 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:24:16 am
I am just making a general observation that he misses a lot of clear 1v1's, which is true, he seems better at putting in the net when he has less time to think about it.



If he was any better he's be scoring 45-50 goals a season, which you won't find outside of Fifa.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19346 on: Today at 11:47:02 am
In terms of missing big chances he's the top in the PL, just ahead of Mane, Ronaldo, Kane, Bowen, Jota. The highest scorers also miss the most chances, who knew!
