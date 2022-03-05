Not a great game, took too many shots on when passing options were better - one of those rare games when I was glad it was him from the front three who Klopp took off - it was very fair based on his performance
The best player in the world is allowed to have an off game, and that's what he is right now
Dunno. I thought Thiago Silva and Rudiger did a job on him in the League Cup final, restricting him to very few chances, one of which he couldn't put away. At the time I thought peak Mo would've found a few more openings. He's seemed a little tired to me these last few weeks, but that's just opinions. Am sure he'll be back to his very best in due course. In fact, it must be frightening to the opposition that we are winning games without Mo and Jota scoring.
I think people need to look at how West Ham setup.Their defensive setup was massively skewed towards getting bodies around Mo. Our right-hand side is far stronger than our left and West Ham adjusted. We were looking to push Trent on with Hendo dropping in which is fine usually. I thought today was a day when we would have been better if Trent had played a more orthodox position and hit the long switches to Robbo. I think today was a game when we got sucked in to playing their game plan.
Think that really early 1 on 1 really played with him the rest of the match, felt like he was forcing it too much. He wasnt awful but definitely correct decision to replace him as Mane and Diaz were having more impactIf thats his worse game for us all season, ill take it.
'Incredible Mo Salah Stats That Suggest Something Is Very, Very Wrong':-https://paultomkins.substack.com/p/incredible-mo-salah-stats-that-suggest
He is incredible, the only slight is when he has a one on one with plenty of time he does miss too many for my liking, especially given how good he is.
The best goal scorers get the most chances and also miss the most big chances. Pretty sure All the top 3 goal scorers for liverpool also are top 3 in missed big chances.
Serioulsy when i see comments like this.I just wonder do some people think players are just robots.You cat expect a fprward to score every chance.If this was the case the scoring average in games wold be far higher
Good that, undeniably a bias against him from the refs (and the pudits). It's open season to foul Mo Salah and the opposition defenders know it
I am just making a general observation that he misses a lot of clear 1v1's, which is true, he seems better at putting in the net when he has less time to think about it.
