Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
February 21, 2022, 01:20:29 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 21, 2022, 12:24:13 pm
I wouldn't call that miscontrol. I wouldn't call it taking on 4 players either.
He retained possession from a 900 yard pass with 1 touch. That in itself is class without expecting him to be able to set his next touch as a goal.
He did take on any of the players. Merely mind fucked them into looking like amateurs and opening up a gap to trickle the ball home.

Blimey, that really was some touch.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
February 21, 2022, 01:45:07 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 21, 2022, 12:24:13 pm
I wouldn't call that miscontrol. I wouldn't call it taking on 4 players either.
He retained possession from a 900 yard pass with 1 touch. That in itself is class without expecting him to be able to set his next touch as a goal.
He did take on any of the players. Merely mind fucked them into looking like amateurs and opening up a gap to trickle the ball home.

Quote from: Hazell on February 21, 2022, 01:20:29 pm
Blimey, that really was some touch.

It was a hell of a ball from Alisson.  Went as far as a Charlie Adam penalty.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
February 21, 2022, 02:25:37 pm
So long as Salah signs a new deal and stays here until he's maybe 34, then he should be expected to overtake Gerrard's goals record and take 5th place in our all time record goalscorers list - which is pretty amazing.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
February 21, 2022, 02:38:23 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on February 21, 2022, 08:54:15 am
Jesus! There's no way his earlier INTENTION was to take on FOUR Norwich players. That's outrageous if he intended to.
why not? not like he hasn't put 4 of them on their arse at the same time before  :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
February 21, 2022, 03:35:17 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 21, 2022, 12:14:49 pm
He has scored that kind of goal before where he sends the defenders the wrong way and tucks it with a simple, almost gentle tap, like an afterthought. Can't remember who it was against

It's the ultimate piss-take isn't it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
February 21, 2022, 05:55:27 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BAqCUB47oc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BAqCUB47oc0</a>
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:37:45 pm
He's basically the best midfielder, winger and striker on the planet rolled in to one. If he couldn't score goals he could sit in midfield and get 20 assists a season instead, an absolute genius.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:41:38 pm
Penalties don't count :D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:42:47 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:37:45 pm
He's basically the best midfielder, winger and striker on the planet rolled in to one. If he couldn't score goals he could sit in midfield and get 20 assists a season instead, an absolute genius.

The most complete player in the past decade Messi aside.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:00:15 pm
his fucking passing though.... so so good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:01:53 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:00:15 pm
his fucking passing though.... so so good

His whole play Jack, is so so good.  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:02:11 pm
 :-[His passing is really special.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:39:29 pm
29 goals contribution in 24 league games. Wonder if hell beat his 42 goals contribution from his first season with us. Got 12 league games to do so. Hmmm 14 goals contribution needed. Think hell get really close to it. If he wasnt away from the afcon feel like hed have got that easily.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:07:19 pm
Purple patch still. I'm worried about his hat-trick drought...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:36:48 pm
Absolutely brilliant player!
No one comes close to him in world football on current form!
So lucky to have him with us last 5 seasons!
Hope he's here for the next 5!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:42:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:00:15 pm
his fucking passing though.... so so good

I'd go for the pass on the turn to Henderson, but the pass to Matip that he didn't even need to break stride for was also great.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:57:43 pm
the pass to Hendo was just superb, Messi-esque.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:58:42 pm
The little 1-2 with Curtis was great too. Curtis set him up for the hat trick as well.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:42:37 am
He was superb
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:48:16 am
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 03:13:27 am
Favourite moment was when we turned the ball over and as he saw Trent upfield he sprinted back and slowed down the Leeds counter. Terrific as always, lets get him that new contract.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 07:09:34 am
If I were the Mayor of Liverpool, I'll flatten the Everton ground and build a 100m tall statue of Salah
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:00:56 pm
Interesting that Salah has changed his penalty technique and is now starting from a standing position rather than doing the side steps before the run up.  His winning penalty in the shoot-out at AFCON was using the old technique, so this is obviously something that he has worked on since he returned from AFCON.  I assume he has decided to swap some power for more accuracy after his missed penalties against Milan and Leicester.

Some of his passing last night was a joy to behold, and just shows his evolution as a player since he joined.  He's going to continue to be an amazing player even if he loses a yard of pace as he reaches his early to mid-thirties.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:39:34 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:13:27 am
Favourite moment was when we turned the ball over and as he saw Trent upfield he sprinted back and slowed down the Leeds counter. Terrific as always, lets get him that new contract.

He's great for that sort of thing, his workrate is immense (particularly in comparison to other elite attackers)
