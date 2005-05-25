Interesting that Salah has changed his penalty technique and is now starting from a standing position rather than doing the side steps before the run up. His winning penalty in the shoot-out at AFCON was using the old technique, so this is obviously something that he has worked on since he returned from AFCON. I assume he has decided to swap some power for more accuracy after his missed penalties against Milan and Leicester.



Some of his passing last night was a joy to behold, and just shows his evolution as a player since he joined. He's going to continue to be an amazing player even if he loses a yard of pace as he reaches his early to mid-thirties.