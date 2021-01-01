« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1767457 times)

Offline farawayred

  Posts: 22,286
  • Posts: 22,286
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19120 on: Yesterday at 11:51:50 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:24:59 pm
What are you on about?

Hes played a huge amount of minutes in the last 12 days, logic and pretty much everything Klopp has said about the overplaying of players would dictate he needs a rest. I know Mo is a bit of a machine but he will have his limits. Im confident we can hammer them without him so would rather he had a rest.

Mo is unlikely to play the full game. I think the decision would be between whether to start him tom play for an hour, or send him on from the bench for half an hour. Just a guess that seems logical.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline JohnSullie

  Posts: 4,528
  Posts: 4,528
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19121 on: Today at 12:54:15 am »
He is  the best player in the world, take a leg messi
Online RedG13

  Posts: 2,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19122 on: Today at 01:04:02 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:51:50 pm
Mo is unlikely to play the full game. I think the decision would be between whether to start him tom play for an hour, or send him on from the bench for half an hour. Just a guess that seems logical.
^^^ this or even have him come on at halftime. I dont know if I can expect him to play 90 minutes and it just an educated guess on what the staff is going to do
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  Posts: 17,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19123 on: Today at 02:56:44 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 04:55:28 pm
Seems odd that a winger this dominant wins so few fouls. pic.twitter.com/MZeXONUApH

https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1491053379606708226

Graphic from the brilliant Andrew Beasley. Surely there is some bias with refs on why no fouls are given on Mo, especially when you see the grappling he has to contend with

Should be sent to all the commentators too who peddle the bullshit about him being a diver (which may also feed the narrative and stop fouls being given on him)

There was one given for Newcastle last night (Mina on Saint-Maximin), the wrestle arms around thing. It was a surprise to see a free kick because Mo never gets one for that - and he's grappled and strangled several times in every match in the premier league, the defenders have all cottoned on that the refs are blind to it.
Online MonsLibpool

  Posts: 1,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19124 on: Today at 06:40:49 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 05:38:28 pm
Do people not realize Salah is one of the most fit footballers in the world? At the end of the day the sports scientist will assess him and decide whether he is able to put minutes in or not. I reckon if they approve him for 60-70 mins then he will start

Regardless he is a beast physically
Starting him is an unnecessary risk considering the amount of football he has played in a short space of time. I'd prefer it if he comes on with 20 minutes left.

From his point of view, I think he misses playing for us because he gets a lot more time on the ball and isn't isolated.
