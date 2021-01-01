Seems odd that a winger this dominant wins so few fouls. pic.twitter.com/MZeXONUApH



https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1491053379606708226



Graphic from the brilliant Andrew Beasley. Surely there is some bias with refs on why no fouls are given on Mo, especially when you see the grappling he has to contend with



Should be sent to all the commentators too who peddle the bullshit about him being a diver (which may also feed the narrative and stop fouls being given on him)



There was one given for Newcastle last night (Mina on Saint-Maximin), the wrestle arms around thing. It was a surprise to see a free kick because Mo never gets one for that - and he's grappled and strangled several times in every match in the premier league, the defenders have all cottoned on that the refs are blind to it.