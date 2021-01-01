Do people not realize Salah is one of the most fit footballers in the world? At the end of the day the sports scientist will assess him and decide whether he is able to put minutes in or not. I reckon if they approve him for 60-70 mins then he will start
Regardless he is a beast physically
Starting him is an unnecessary risk considering the amount of football he has played in a short space of time. I'd prefer it if he comes on with 20 minutes left.
From his point of view, I think he misses playing for us because he gets a lot more time on the ball and isn't isolated.