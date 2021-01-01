Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: Mo is now back, I spoke already to him. He is very disappointed of course, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now.
I spoke to him and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: Im ready. Haha!
He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see. He will obviously have a little recovery session today and we will see how he feels tomorrow and from there we go.
The proper plan we dont have, play him as often and as long as possible is probably the plan, but we will not rush it. But if he is fine we will not leave him out for the wrong reasons as well, so lets see.
Asked specifically if Salah could be involved against Leicester, Klopp replied: Yes, yes. Sadio no chance as hes not even here, but Mo yes.
