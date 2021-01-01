« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19080 on: Yesterday at 06:08:39 pm
Poor old Mo, gutted for him. Although Egypt didnt really deserve it, he is a player that does
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19081 on: Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm
Hes played over 753 minutes over the last 26 days, he's gonna be knackered  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19082 on: Yesterday at 06:30:19 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm
Hes played over 753 minutes over the last 26 days, he's gonna be knackered  ;D

You want to tell him that?  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19083 on: Yesterday at 06:36:14 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:35:51 pm
Tough call whether you play him.

Probably get a hat trick if he starts
he's probably started to forget what a chance at goal looks like.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19084 on: Yesterday at 06:39:18 pm
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Yesterday at 05:16:56 pm
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
·
16m
Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool he will be back in training tomorrow, eager to play against Leicester City.

Yes Mo! Channel that disappointment.

We might choose not play him of course, just to really wind him up for the next few weeks!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19085 on: Yesterday at 06:44:55 pm

For his own sake he should be on the bench.

Absolutely love the commitment though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19086 on: Yesterday at 06:45:29 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 06:44:55 pm
For his own sake he should be on the bench.

Absolutely love the commitment though.

Why should he?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19087 on: Yesterday at 06:48:22 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm
Hes played over 753 minutes over the last 26 days, he's gonna be knackered  ;D

Hell probably play because we never rest him and Mane wont be back but I wouldnt pick him. The bloke has been chasing lost causes for hours in Cameroon.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19088 on: Yesterday at 09:06:11 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm
Hes played over 753 minutes over the last 26 days, he's gonna be knackered  ;D

He'll get plenty of rest on the long flight back home.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19089 on: Yesterday at 09:29:46 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm
Hes played over 753 minutes over the last 26 days, he's gonna be knackered  ;D
He handles the minutes very well. I would expect the medical team for Liverpool to have a plan if he needs to manage his minute load the next game or 2. Liverpool plays 4 straight games on 2 days rest from the 10th to the 19th
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19090 on: Yesterday at 09:30:54 pm
So many sports scientists and expert coaches in this thread, Klopp would be a fool not to take his instructions from here
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19091 on: Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Yesterday at 05:16:56 pm
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
·
16m
Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool he will be back in training tomorrow, eager to play against Leicester City.
Obviously he's desperate to feel the loving embrace of Tsimikas.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19092 on: Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm
Hes played over 753 minutes over the last 26 days, he's gonna be knackered  ;D

Its the 4 in the last 11 including 3 120 minutes thats mind blowing - insane stuff, very few players have ever done that and then not had an end of season break
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19093 on: Today at 01:20:56 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 06:44:55 pm
For his own sake he should be on the bench.

Absolutely love the commitment though.

Have you assessed his physical health and fitness? A few days of recovery/training and Im sure hell be fine.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19094 on: Today at 01:29:48 am
Surprised so many think he should play. He should be forced to take a few days at least before training never mind playing a game.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19095 on: Today at 01:32:05 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:20:56 am
Have you assessed his physical health and fitness? A few days of recovery/training and Im sure hell be fine.
Im sure a few days resting will be better for him, us and the longevity of his career.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19096 on: Today at 02:29:22 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:20:56 am
Have you assessed his physical health and fitness? A few days of recovery/training and Im sure hell be fine.
none of us had but after that amount of minutes he has a long flight and 3 days rest. He should be good to play in some capacity. idk if the medical staff will allow him to play the next 3 or 4 games full 90 minutes. I expect him in the first team squad in some capacity on Thursday
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19097 on: Today at 02:47:23 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:29:48 am
Surprised so many think he should play. He should be forced to take a few days at least before training never mind playing a game.
Quite right mate, the club's doctors' need to listen to the experts in this thread. If they clear him to play against RAWK's wishes they need sacking, frankly!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #19098 on: Today at 06:16:30 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm
Its the 4 in the last 11 including 3 120 minutes thats mind blowing - insane stuff, very few players have ever done that and then not had an end of season break

Was having a quick glance total minutes this season, and he tops the chart out of Premier League clubs. Over 3000 minutes so far this season, and no one comes close. Body made of steel.
