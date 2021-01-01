Hes played over 753 minutes over the last 26 days, he's gonna be knackered
Tough call whether you play him. Probably get a hat trick if he starts
paul joyce@_pauljoyce·16mMohamed Salah has told Liverpool he will be back in training tomorrow, eager to play against Leicester City.
For his own sake he should be on the bench. Absolutely love the commitment though.
Have you assessed his physical health and fitness? A few days of recovery/training and Im sure hell be fine.
Surprised so many think he should play. He should be forced to take a few days at least before training never mind playing a game.
Its the 4 in the last 11 including 3 120 minutes thats mind blowing - insane stuff, very few players have ever done that and then not had an end of season break
