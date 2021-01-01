« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1763540 times)

Reply #19080
Poor old Mo, gutted for him. Although Egypt didnt really deserve it, he is a player that does
Reply #19081
Hes played over 753 minutes over the last 26 days, he's gonna be knackered  ;D
