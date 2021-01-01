Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Poor old Mo, gutted for him. Although Egypt didnt really deserve it, he is a player that does
OOS
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Hes played over 753 minutes over the last 26 days, he's gonna be knackered
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke
