Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1753448 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18920 on: January 26, 2022, 05:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 26, 2022, 05:18:24 pm
Mane said it, never heard about Salah saying it.

Who cares really?

Precisely. As long as he continues to perform for us nothing else really matters.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18921 on: January 26, 2022, 05:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on January 26, 2022, 05:20:58 pm

Who said I cared?  I just wanted to get context.

Quotes I saw on Twitter:

"I want to win something with the national team. It is my country - what I love the most. This trophy would be the closest one to my heart. We were unlucky to lose it in 2017. We have to fight for it."

And

"Of course I want to win something with the national team. Its my country, its what I love the most.

This trophy [the AFCON] would be completely different, would be the one closet to my heart [ahead of other trophies hes won in his career].
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18922 on: January 26, 2022, 05:29:28 pm »
They need to put Mo through the middle in a free role.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18923 on: January 26, 2022, 05:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on January 26, 2022, 05:20:58 pm

Who said I cared?  I just wanted to get context.

You care enough to ask people to provide you with a link.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18924 on: January 26, 2022, 05:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on January 26, 2022, 04:39:10 pm
Anyone got a link to yesterday's press conference where he apparently said he'd swap a trophy with Egypt for all the ones he's won so far?
My Egyptian is rusty, but I think he said it's the trophy that one mean the most to me. It's the one closest to my heart. I'd trade all my trophies for this one. If we could win this one it would mean the world to me. I'd hang up my boots and spend the rest of my life looking at it .
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18925 on: January 26, 2022, 05:49:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 26, 2022, 05:48:39 pm
My Egyptian is rusty, but I think he said it's the trophy that one mean the most to me. It's the one closest to my heart. I'd trade all my trophies for this one. If we could win this one it would mean the world to me. I'd hang up my boots and spend the rest of my life looking at it .

Reckon we could make him a replica of it and offer him £50k a week based on that statement?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18926 on: January 26, 2022, 05:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on January 26, 2022, 05:13:24 pm

BBC comms saying he did.

Youll be really annoyed at his new hat news Rich ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18927 on: January 26, 2022, 06:36:19 pm »
Anyone else concerned about his hairline?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18928 on: January 26, 2022, 06:39:21 pm »
Anyone got a stream to the ivory cost vs egypt game?
« Reply #18929 on: January 26, 2022, 06:49:00 pm »
Does he ever miss the real important ones?
« Reply #18930 on: January 26, 2022, 06:49:06 pm »
Good penalty Mo
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18931 on: January 26, 2022, 06:49:35 pm »
Just scored the winning pen in the shoot-out. Delighted for Mo on a personal level.
« Reply #18932 on: January 26, 2022, 06:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Legoland on January 26, 2022, 06:39:21 pm
Anyone got a stream to the ivory cost vs egypt game?

If in the Uk it was on BBC Iplayer
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18933 on: January 26, 2022, 06:50:08 pm »
World class.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18934 on: January 26, 2022, 09:59:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 26, 2022, 05:48:39 pm
My Egyptian is rusty, but I think he said it's the trophy that one mean the most to me. It's the one closest to my heart. I'd trade all my trophies for this one. If we could win this one it would mean the world to me. I'd hang up my boots and spend the rest of my life looking at it .

;D

Quote from: XabiArt on January 26, 2022, 06:36:19 pm
Anyone else concerned about his hairline?

It does seem to have gone a fair bit recently. The mad curls highlight it sadly.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18935 on: January 26, 2022, 10:20:23 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on January 26, 2022, 06:49:00 pm
Does he ever miss the real important ones?

Leicester?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18936 on: January 26, 2022, 10:23:54 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on January 26, 2022, 06:36:19 pm
Anyone else concerned about his hairline?
not unless it affects his ability to score.  :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18937 on: January 27, 2022, 07:14:56 am »
Quote from: gaztop08 on January 26, 2022, 06:49:06 pm
Good penalty Mo
I watched the penalty shootout on Youtube just now, seemed like it meant a lot to him. I am for happy for their team, and him of course.

p/s: I thought Egypt was going to lose that game as I was thinking their national team were not good enough.  ;D

How wrong I was.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18938 on: January 27, 2022, 09:12:04 am »
Quote from: XabiArt on January 26, 2022, 06:36:19 pm
Anyone else concerned about his hairline?

Not in the least. Will be delighted to see him scoring 20 a season with a crew cut aged 37  or even a thatched up barnet from Turkey thrown in as part of his new contract along with some luminous white gnashers.

Someone needs to tell him not to go second in penalty shoot-outs and to go fifth in the team sequence - although I think he does really want those big walk-off home-runs like yesterday against Côte d'Ivoire.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18939 on: January 27, 2022, 09:44:21 am »
Quote from: XabiArt on January 26, 2022, 06:36:19 pm
Anyone else concerned about his hairline?

Imagine the transplant he'll be able to afford on his next contract

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18940 on: January 27, 2022, 10:38:36 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January 26, 2022, 05:48:39 pm
My Egyptian is rusty, but I think he said it's the trophy that one mean the most to me. It's the one closest to my heart. I'd trade all my trophies for this one. If we could win this one it would mean the world to me. I'd hang up my boots and spend the rest of my life looking at it .
Athletic have reported the same today. Whilst I think winning trophies with his country will be close to his heart from a patriotic POV, not sure I believe the bit about trading all the other trophies for an AFCON. Why bother playing for top teams in top leagues and burning yourself out if all you want is winning the AFCON?

Think that line is just a bit of PR, truth is he wants to win them all! My hope is that either Egypt or Senegal win the comp but that the other goes out the quarters (from a purely selfish angle).
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18941 on: January 27, 2022, 10:59:14 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on January 27, 2022, 10:38:36 am
Athletic have reported the same today. Whilst I think winning trophies with his country will be close to his heart from a patriotic POV, not sure I believe the bit about trading all the other trophies for an AFCON. Why bother playing for top teams in top leagues and burning yourself out if all you want is winning the AFCON?

Think that line is just a bit of PR, truth is he wants to win them all! My hope is that either Egypt or Senegal win the comp but that the other goes out the quarters (from a purely selfish angle).

I hope they both go out and we get two of our best players back asap. I'm a Liverpool supporter and i couldn't give a hoot about international football.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18942 on: January 27, 2022, 02:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on January 27, 2022, 10:38:36 am
Athletic have reported the same today. Whilst I think winning trophies with his country will be close to his heart from a patriotic POV, not sure I believe the bit about trading all the other trophies for an AFCON. Why bother playing for top teams in top leagues and burning yourself out if all you want is winning the AFCON?

Think that line is just a bit of PR, truth is he wants to win them all! My hope is that either Egypt or Senegal win the comp but that the other goes out the quarters (from a purely selfish angle).

Exactly. He's on national team duty so obviously he will come out with things like this, be weird if he said he wasn't arsed about it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18943 on: January 28, 2022, 12:55:39 am »
Quote from: Mister men on January 27, 2022, 10:59:14 am
I hope they both go out and we get two of our best players back asap. I'm a Liverpool supporter and i couldn't give a hoot about international football.
Obviously that would be best for us but I know they will get pelters for losing so early,  would rather one of them came back fulfilled than both  feeling like shit!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18944 on: January 28, 2022, 12:33:22 pm »
Think Diaz makes him staying much more likely - can't see us committing to a significant signing whose another forward that plays off the left if we were losing our main man from the other side
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18945 on: January 28, 2022, 03:05:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on January 28, 2022, 12:33:22 pm
Think Diaz makes him staying much more likely - can't see us committing to a significant signing whose another forward that plays off the left if we were losing our main man from the other side
I thought the opposite.

What if Klopp and his team are thinking of playing Diaz as an inverted winger..

Either way, it's either necessary succession planning and/or increasing competition for places - both of which are essential for any trophy-hunting, modern club.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18946 on: January 28, 2022, 03:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on January 28, 2022, 03:05:46 pm
I thought the opposite.

What if Klopp and his team are thinking of playing Diaz as an inverted winger..

Either way, it's either necessary succession planning and/or increasing competition for places - both of which are essential for any trophy-hunting, modern club.

Why when hes best football has been played cutting in from the left, would be like playing Salah on the wide left, Diaz is more likely to play as a number 9 than on the right IMO.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18947 on: January 28, 2022, 03:28:48 pm »
It doesn't make sense to replace all of our front 3, you want some continuity, so you'd of thought you give one of them a new contract The signs are that we won't give Firmino one, he barely plays these days (partly injury, partly selection), then it comes down to Mane and Salah. Salah is arguably getting better, Mane is arguably on the decline. We're about to sign a forward who plays from the left. Put all this together and it'd just make sense to keep Salah and lose Firmino and Mane. I'd want to keep one of them for next season and sell the other. Makes all this a little bittersweet really doesn't it. Those 3 have been so brilliant for us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18948 on: January 28, 2022, 03:29:10 pm »
Diaz is right footed. He's playing off the Left so Mane's position or as a #9 and move Jota to the Left.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18949 on: January 29, 2022, 02:13:15 pm »
In all these contract negotiations with Mo, let's not forget an important component of them is the boss. I truly believe the main sticking point is length of contract. Mo wants at least 5 even 6, the club are saying 4, maybe? Mo maybe would accept 'similar' dough over 5 but would, rightly, in my opinion, want an assurance Jurgen would be here, also. Contrary to popular opinion that theirs is a 'working relationship,' I believe there is a deep and utter respect and admiration for each other that could actually convince the boss to add a couple of years on in order to coach Mo through those 5 years as they plot a course together where Mo's incredible footballing skills are harnessed in order to improve this team to the highest heights over the next 5 years

EDIT: Everything Mo does is unique. He wants to influence games on the pitch. He is constantly evolving as a footballer in order to achieve that...look at his equisitve forward passing that invariably ends up as a chance. He realises it gets him more goals! Mo loves tha'. I bet Jurgen learn't him that  8)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18950 on: January 29, 2022, 02:20:46 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on January 29, 2022, 02:13:15 pm
In all these contract negotiations with Mo, let's not forget an important component of them is the boss. I truly believe the main sticking point is length of contract. Mo wants at least 5 even 6, the club are saying 4, maybe? Mo maybe would accept 'similar' dough over 5 but would, rightly, in my opinion, want an assurance Jurgen would be here, also. Contrary to popular opinion that theirs is a 'working relationship,' I believe there is a deep and utter respect and admiration for each other that could actually convince the boss to add a couple of years on in order to coach Mo through those 5 years as they plot a course together where Mo's incredible footballing skills are harnessed in order to improve this team to the highest heights over the next 5 years

I suspect they'll get a bit jaded after the third PL-CL double in a row, and call it a day before the 5 years are up.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18951 on: January 30, 2022, 05:58:43 pm »
He's the world's best.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18952 on: January 30, 2022, 07:32:26 pm »
Fucking hell Mo, can you stop being so good for the next game? You could have been relaxing on the beach with a new hat.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18953 on: January 30, 2022, 08:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on January 30, 2022, 07:32:26 pm
Fucking hell Mo, can you stop being so good for the next game? You could have been relaxing on the beach with a new hat.
Doesn't make a difference to us now what happens the next game; he'll be among the players coming back the latest whether he plays in the final or the 3rd/4th place game.

The new hat was available today...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18954 on: January 30, 2022, 08:18:28 pm »
Go on and win it now Mo. The best player in the world deserves to lift a cup for his country.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18955 on: January 30, 2022, 10:09:27 pm »
Wonder if klopp would take an upstairs role.
 Does t seem the sort , bit if he needs a break from the intensity of the role he has now I'm sure he do wonders . Obviously it would be massively imposing on the guy in the hotseat but klopp would seem to know how to let him get on with his job .
If nothing else I'd want him available to talk to the rest of the recruitment team. I'm not sure any top club has been so successful with transfers since any meaningful comparisons can be made.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18956 on: January 30, 2022, 10:57:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on January 28, 2022, 12:33:22 pm
Think Diaz makes him staying much more likely - can't see us committing to a significant signing whose another forward that plays off the left if we were losing our main man from the other side

I agree. I think Mane is the one we'll probably see on his way out. There's a distinct lack of noise about his contract and he is perhaps the more sellable out of him and Bobby. I can see someone like Bayern or Juve coming in for a 30-40m fee.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18957 on: January 31, 2022, 09:06:02 am »
well done on getting through Mo - this Egyptian team are not at the same level as Cameroon nor Senegal. But hey another SF.

Putting my LFC hat back on - I was a little worried yesterday when I saw him limping around in the last 5 mins and then putting all that effort into sprinting forwards trying to get the 3rd goal when Morrocan keeper went up for Corner/FK and a poor pass left it a little too late for Mo to get another goal.

but that sprinting was full on and would not have helped him
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18958 on: Today at 09:05:30 pm »
Sadio through. Time for Mo to step up again tomorrow night. Go Mo!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18959 on: Today at 11:27:06 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on January 30, 2022, 10:57:08 pm
I agree. I think Mane is the one we'll probably see on his way out. There's a distinct lack of noise about his contract and he is perhaps the more sellable out of him and Bobby. I can see someone like Bayern or Juve coming in for a 30-40m fee.

For a guy "on the way out" he was fantastic tonight.
