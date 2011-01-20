In all these contract negotiations with Mo, let's not forget an important component of them is the boss. I truly believe the main sticking point is length of contract. Mo wants at least 5 even 6, the club are saying 4, maybe? Mo maybe would accept 'similar' dough over 5 but would, rightly, in my opinion, want an assurance Jurgen would be here, also. Contrary to popular opinion that theirs is a 'working relationship,' I believe there is a deep and utter respect and admiration for each other that could actually convince the boss to add a couple of years on in order to coach Mo through those 5 years as they plot a course together where Mo's incredible footballing skills are harnessed in order to improve this team to the highest heights over the next 5 yearsEDIT: Everything Mo does is unique. He wants to influence games on the pitch. He is constantly evolving as a footballer in order to achieve that...look at his equisitve forward passing that invariably ends up as a chance. He realises it gets him more goals! Mo loves tha'. I bet Jurgen learn't him that