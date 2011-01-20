It doesn't make sense to replace all of our front 3, you want some continuity, so you'd of thought you give one of them a new contract The signs are that we won't give Firmino one, he barely plays these days (partly injury, partly selection), then it comes down to Mane and Salah. Salah is arguably getting better, Mane is arguably on the decline. We're about to sign a forward who plays from the left. Put all this together and it'd just make sense to keep Salah and lose Firmino and Mane. I'd want to keep one of them for next season and sell the other. Makes all this a little bittersweet really doesn't it. Those 3 have been so brilliant for us.