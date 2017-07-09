« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

number 168

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18920 on: January 26, 2022, 05:23:10 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 26, 2022, 05:18:24 pm
Mane said it, never heard about Salah saying it.

Who cares really?

Precisely. As long as he continues to perform for us nothing else really matters.
Dim Glas

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18921 on: January 26, 2022, 05:23:53 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on January 26, 2022, 05:20:58 pm

Who said I cared?  I just wanted to get context.

Quotes I saw on Twitter:

"I want to win something with the national team. It is my country - what I love the most. This trophy would be the closest one to my heart. We were unlucky to lose it in 2017. We have to fight for it."

And

"Of course I want to win something with the national team. Its my country, its what I love the most.

This trophy [the AFCON] would be completely different, would be the one closet to my heart [ahead of other trophies hes won in his career].
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18922 on: January 26, 2022, 05:29:28 pm
They need to put Mo through the middle in a free role.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18923 on: January 26, 2022, 05:33:54 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on January 26, 2022, 05:20:58 pm

Who said I cared?  I just wanted to get context.

You care enough to ask people to provide you with a link.
PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18924 on: January 26, 2022, 05:48:39 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on January 26, 2022, 04:39:10 pm
Anyone got a link to yesterday's press conference where he apparently said he'd swap a trophy with Egypt for all the ones he's won so far?
My Egyptian is rusty, but I think he said it's the trophy that one mean the most to me. It's the one closest to my heart. I'd trade all my trophies for this one. If we could win this one it would mean the world to me. I'd hang up my boots and spend the rest of my life looking at it .
Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18925 on: January 26, 2022, 05:49:55 pm
Quote from: PaulF on January 26, 2022, 05:48:39 pm
My Egyptian is rusty, but I think he said it's the trophy that one mean the most to me. It's the one closest to my heart. I'd trade all my trophies for this one. If we could win this one it would mean the world to me. I'd hang up my boots and spend the rest of my life looking at it .

Reckon we could make him a replica of it and offer him £50k a week based on that statement?
El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18926 on: January 26, 2022, 05:53:37 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on January 26, 2022, 05:13:24 pm

BBC comms saying he did.

Youll be really annoyed at his new hat news Rich ;)
XabiArt

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18927 on: January 26, 2022, 06:36:19 pm
Anyone else concerned about his hairline?
Legoland

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18928 on: January 26, 2022, 06:39:21 pm
Anyone got a stream to the ivory cost vs egypt game?
gjr1

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18929 on: January 26, 2022, 06:49:00 pm
Does he ever miss the real important ones?
gaztop08

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18930 on: January 26, 2022, 06:49:06 pm
Good penalty Mo
Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18931 on: January 26, 2022, 06:49:35 pm
Just scored the winning pen in the shoot-out. Delighted for Mo on a personal level.
gaztop08

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18932 on: January 26, 2022, 06:49:41 pm
Quote from: Legoland on January 26, 2022, 06:39:21 pm
Anyone got a stream to the ivory cost vs egypt game?

If in the Uk it was on BBC Iplayer
MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18933 on: January 26, 2022, 06:50:08 pm
World class.
redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18934 on: January 26, 2022, 09:59:45 pm
Quote from: PaulF on January 26, 2022, 05:48:39 pm
My Egyptian is rusty, but I think he said it's the trophy that one mean the most to me. It's the one closest to my heart. I'd trade all my trophies for this one. If we could win this one it would mean the world to me. I'd hang up my boots and spend the rest of my life looking at it .

;D

Quote from: XabiArt on January 26, 2022, 06:36:19 pm
Anyone else concerned about his hairline?

It does seem to have gone a fair bit recently. The mad curls highlight it sadly.
spider-neil

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18935 on: January 26, 2022, 10:20:23 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on January 26, 2022, 06:49:00 pm
Does he ever miss the real important ones?

Leicester?
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18936 on: January 26, 2022, 10:23:54 pm
Quote from: XabiArt on January 26, 2022, 06:36:19 pm
Anyone else concerned about his hairline?
not unless it affects his ability to score.  :)
NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18937 on: Yesterday at 07:14:56 am
Quote from: gaztop08 on January 26, 2022, 06:49:06 pm
Good penalty Mo
I watched the penalty shootout on Youtube just now, seemed like it meant a lot to him. I am for happy for their team, and him of course.

p/s: I thought Egypt was going to lose that game as I was thinking their national team were not good enough.  ;D

How wrong I was.
lamonti

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18938 on: Yesterday at 09:12:04 am
Quote from: XabiArt on January 26, 2022, 06:36:19 pm
Anyone else concerned about his hairline?

Not in the least. Will be delighted to see him scoring 20 a season with a crew cut aged 37  or even a thatched up barnet from Turkey thrown in as part of his new contract along with some luminous white gnashers.

Someone needs to tell him not to go second in penalty shoot-outs and to go fifth in the team sequence - although I think he does really want those big walk-off home-runs like yesterday against Côte d'Ivoire.
Dench57

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18939 on: Yesterday at 09:44:21 am
Quote from: XabiArt on January 26, 2022, 06:36:19 pm
Anyone else concerned about his hairline?

Imagine the transplant he'll be able to afford on his next contract

Mighty_Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18940 on: Yesterday at 10:38:36 am
Quote from: PaulF on January 26, 2022, 05:48:39 pm
My Egyptian is rusty, but I think he said it's the trophy that one mean the most to me. It's the one closest to my heart. I'd trade all my trophies for this one. If we could win this one it would mean the world to me. I'd hang up my boots and spend the rest of my life looking at it .
Athletic have reported the same today. Whilst I think winning trophies with his country will be close to his heart from a patriotic POV, not sure I believe the bit about trading all the other trophies for an AFCON. Why bother playing for top teams in top leagues and burning yourself out if all you want is winning the AFCON?

Think that line is just a bit of PR, truth is he wants to win them all! My hope is that either Egypt or Senegal win the comp but that the other goes out the quarters (from a purely selfish angle).
Mister men

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18941 on: Yesterday at 10:59:14 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:38:36 am
Athletic have reported the same today. Whilst I think winning trophies with his country will be close to his heart from a patriotic POV, not sure I believe the bit about trading all the other trophies for an AFCON. Why bother playing for top teams in top leagues and burning yourself out if all you want is winning the AFCON?

Think that line is just a bit of PR, truth is he wants to win them all! My hope is that either Egypt or Senegal win the comp but that the other goes out the quarters (from a purely selfish angle).

I hope they both go out and we get two of our best players back asap. I'm a Liverpool supporter and i couldn't give a hoot about international football.
FlashGordon

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18942 on: Yesterday at 02:36:40 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:38:36 am
Athletic have reported the same today. Whilst I think winning trophies with his country will be close to his heart from a patriotic POV, not sure I believe the bit about trading all the other trophies for an AFCON. Why bother playing for top teams in top leagues and burning yourself out if all you want is winning the AFCON?

Think that line is just a bit of PR, truth is he wants to win them all! My hope is that either Egypt or Senegal win the comp but that the other goes out the quarters (from a purely selfish angle).

Exactly. He's on national team duty so obviously he will come out with things like this, be weird if he said he wasn't arsed about it.
Mighty_Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18943 on: Today at 12:55:39 am
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 10:59:14 am
I hope they both go out and we get two of our best players back asap. I'm a Liverpool supporter and i couldn't give a hoot about international football.
Obviously that would be best for us but I know they will get pelters for losing so early,  would rather one of them came back fulfilled than both  feeling like shit!
