I know I’m alone on this but I don’t agree with separating palyers from agents

The agent is hired by the player - they have a free choice of who they hire and how they then act.

I see people getting confused about this all the time as if players are innocent bystanders or worse being manipulated.

They make their own decisions and agents aren’t just representing their clients they’re a manifestation of their wishes they’re almost never freelancing



If salahs agent is causing a problem in negotiations (IF) it’s because Salah isn’t happy



I don’t disagree with this but clearly there’s some autonomy on behalf of the agent and this particular agent comes across as a bit of a bellend. I doubt Salah is texting him saying ‘Tweet this old photo of my laughing’, of course if he had a massive issue with it then he could tell him to stop but he’s not doing anything especially wrong, just comes accross as a bit of a bell as he does with the other cryptic stuff he comes out with now and then.