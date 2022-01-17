« previous next »
Online Mister men

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18840 on: Yesterday at 06:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:23:07 pm
While I agree with you weren't you all in for the Super League which would literally have been the opposite of this? Quite an about turn, if so.

Apologies if I've mixed you up with someone else

I was 100% for a super league just not the type put forward. I'd be for relegation and promotion and clubs to have their own TV deals which would be far fairer than the current set up. We can't compete going forward with the sport washing clubs and i will walk away from the club if we are bought by someone the ilk of the City or Chelsea owners.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18841 on: Yesterday at 08:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:49:31 pm
:lmao

 :butt

You are clearly not someone who has a clue about modern football transfers, or the state of the global game.  5m across FIVE year is 1m a year - a tiny, tiny % of our annual income. 

Also, that 5m across the 5 years was in reference to the relative cheapness (40mish) of the initial transfer when compared to other 40m players like Joelinton (who is on the same as Jota ALSO) - so the fact we saved a good 10m on a transfer fee for Jota in hindsight, means that 5m extra (again, across the 5 years of his contract) is peanuts.  The total spend on Jota, therefore, across the 5 years is close to 64m (40m fee, plus 4.7m a year for 5 years).  So that 5m extra is only 7.8% of the total expenditure - also, for reference, that total spend across 5 years equates to about 250k a week - what the club could theoretically pay someone who they bought for free (or developed) for the same net spend. 
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18842 on: Yesterday at 08:50:50 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on January 17, 2022, 11:15:52 am
How do we become self sufficient, is it by competing at the top, where all the money is?

With that, do we get Champions League without Mo Salah last year? Do we fuck

If they sold the club now they'd make about 10x their investment back, we're in a healthy position, and as a fan I want to compete for the biggest trophies in the world, you do that by paying the market rate for the best players in the world when they want to be at your club. Don't know how anyone could defend the owners if he goes to be honest.

That is a very good point. If FSG have reached their very maximum and can't go beyond that, they should sell the club to someone who is capable of taking it from here and pushing us to the next level.
Online red1977

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18843 on: Yesterday at 09:09:52 pm »
Where would he go if FSG say sorry cant afford it?

- Real
- Bayern
- City
- Man Utd
- PSG
- Newcastle
- Chelsea

- Depending on what he is asking for, these clubs at a guess would be the the only ones who would pay more than us in wages and stump up the transfer fee. Think Real and Bayern I would assume would be Mo's choice, although they are the least likely of the bunch to have or put up the money. others I doubt would interest him because they are either meh compared to Liverpool or he just wouldnt, and given he clearly loves the club, i think there will be a compromise that works for both parties and he stays.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18844 on: Yesterday at 09:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 08:47:15 pm
You are clearly not someone who has a clue about modern football transfers, or the state of the global game.  5m across FIVE year is 1m a year - a tiny, tiny % of our annual income. 


I understand modern football transfers and the state of the global game.

I just think the amounts of money involved are disgusting.
Offline lamad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18845 on: Yesterday at 09:44:53 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:09:52 pm
Where would he go if FSG say sorry cant afford it?

- Real
- Bayern
- City
- Man Utd
- PSG
- Newcastle
- Chelsea

- Depending on what he is asking for, these clubs at a guess would be the the only ones who would pay more than us in wages and stump up the transfer fee. Think Real and Bayern I would assume would be Mo's choice, although they are the least likely of the bunch to have or put up the money. others I doubt would interest him because they are either meh compared to Liverpool or he just wouldnt, and given he clearly loves the club, i think there will be a compromise that works for both parties and he stays.

Bayern allegedly pay Lewandowski close to 20 million Euro per season, aka 15 million GBP. That is not even 300,000 per week. Lewandowski arrived there aged 26 or 27 (hope I am getting all these numbers right, not a Bayern supporter here!). I cannot see them pay four or five hundred thousand a week for a 30 year old player unproven in their team. Bayern is a self sustaining club and they do have a wage structure in place. And although they have a huge income, they do not have a Saudi prince or anyone else randomly throwing money at them.
Online red1977

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18846 on: Yesterday at 09:51:44 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 09:44:53 pm
Bayern allegedly pay Lewandowski close to 20 million Euro per season, aka 15 million GBP. That is not even 300,000 per week. Lewandowski arrived there aged 26 or 27 (hope I am getring all these numbers correctly, not a Bayern supporter here!). I cannot see them pay four or five hundred thousand a week for a 30 year old player unproven in their team. Bayern is a self sustaining club and they do have a wage structure in place. And although they have a huge income, they do not have a Saudi prince or anyone else randomly throwing money at them.

Yep, i did say unlikely and it's just speculation on my part, should have left Bayern out of it. Further reduces Mo's options. Infact  its Liverpool or oil clubs, thats why I think there will be a compromise and a deal worked out that suits both parties.
Offline scatman

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18847 on: Yesterday at 10:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 09:10:58 pm
I understand modern football transfers and the state of the global game.

I just think the amounts of money involved are disgusting.
Well thats your own problem, find something else to do rather than watching people whove dedicated their lives to a certain popular thing and are the best at it out of the 7 billion odd on this planet.
Offline lamad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18848 on: Today at 12:17:49 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:51:44 pm
Yep, i did say unlikely and it's just speculation on my part, should have left Bayern out of it. Further reduces Mo's options. Infact  its Liverpool or oil clubs, thats why I think there will be a compromise and a deal worked out that suits both parties.
Should have noted that I realised you mentioned they were less likely to cough up such a sum, sorry if this came across differently. Just thought I'd clarify this position with some figures.  :)
Offline kasperoff

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18849 on: Today at 12:20:58 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:39:30 pm
What if he's not in 12 months?

What is he's scoring even more somewhere else and we are in the Europe League?

If my uncle. . .
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18850 on: Today at 12:41:36 am »
Thing is, Mo, Sadio and Naby won't come straight back from AFCOM and play. They'll be fooked. They'll need a break even if only a week. Jurgen will look after them. It's all part of the plan to sign him up. Who the fuck would love him more than us? Means a lot to Mo.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18851 on: Today at 03:20:25 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 05:38:46 pm
No - you've missed the point by completely misunderstanding the role a "wage structure" has on a new player into the team, and what kind of wage they can negotiate - almost NONE.  You are pretending that if Salah was on, say 250k, instead of 200k, that Jota's demand would have been more - that is simply not the case, or if it were the club would have laughed at his agent pretending his client deserves more just because 1 player is paid more. 

There is, however, plenty of evidence that the pay of a new player, mostly, is dependant on 2 things - the size of the transfer fee (so the cheaper, the easier it is to get a higher wage) and their current wage (so if they are on a higher wage, it will be difficult to sign them on less); turnover/revenue of the club also can count.  Jota was on 40k at Wolves - he came to us on 80k.  So you might say "oh that's a big pay rise" and it was - but his fee was less than other (often bigger named players) were pulling in, so we could afford to add say 20k to what we would ordinarily pay (20k a week, across 5 years, is only 5m), and it's still less than comparable players in our squad and similar clubs'.  Milner on the other hand was on closer to 80k at City, but when we signed him we gave him a much larger raise up to 140k - because his transfer was absolutely free, despite being at a time when wages were about 25% less than when we bought Jota, and in a position where you don't earn as much in general (MF vs Attack).  If we had to buy him for the market value of about 20m, then he'd havbe probably been offered (and been happy with) closer to 100k

Let's be clear here - the agent's main pay day is NOT the contract renogotiation but at the point of transfer - so using the "greedy agent" logic, then they want a new player to arrive for more money in the form of the fee, and less wages (especially as then when they do re-negotiate 2-3 years down the line, the increase they get their client is larger, so more money again for them).  They would get far more money if they signed shorter 3-4 year contracts, and then moved their client after every 2, then do what the likes of Salah wants and sign a (bigger) contract and stay another 3-5 years (and possibly get another contract at that point).
Still seems like you've missed the point and have misunderstood what I was saying. And in particular the bolded bit is nothing whatsoever to do with the point I was making, nor with the subject that was being discussed, which was not a player going up from 200k to 250k, which is entirely normal during contract renegs, nor anything tame like that, but rather a player going from, for example, 200k to 500k or similar, which is the kind of thing being bandied about in all this 'pay him what he's worth' Mo contract talk (albent based on no known facts), and which would markedly shift the wages Overton window for the club and therefore lead to knock on effects which would have to be factored in before a decision was taken to award such a raise.

But in any case, I followed that up with the post:

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:52:22 pm
True enough, and I'm aghast at myself for having added to that.

Back to 'Mo is boss' posts for me.

...which is my way of saying I'm done with this pointless, entirely speculative topic. I've avoided getting involved in the topic for months, so I'm not quite sure how I got dragged in this time; my bad,  but that's me done.

I'm going back to posting about the wonderful Mo Salah, the player, and the joy he brings us, not stuff about which we have no concrete information.
Offline Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18852 on: Today at 03:31:46 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:41:36 am
Thing is, Mo, Sadio and Naby won't come straight back from AFCOM and play. They'll be fooked. They'll need a break even if only a week. Jurgen will look after them. It's all part of the plan to sign him up. Who the fuck would love him more than us? Means a lot to Mo.

Why would they require a break, we have European aways that are much further than the AFCON.
Online red1977

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18853 on: Today at 07:49:03 am »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 12:17:49 am
Should have noted that I realised you mentioned they were less likely to cough up such a sum, sorry if this came across differently. Just thought I'd clarify this position with some figures.  :)

No worries at all mate, you made a good point. :-)
Online Mister men

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18854 on: Today at 08:30:01 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:41:36 am
Thing is, Mo, Sadio and Naby won't come straight back from AFCOM and play. They'll be fooked. They'll need a break even if only a week. Jurgen will look after them. It's all part of the plan to sign him up. Who the fuck would love him more than us? Means a lot to Mo.

A break for what? He'd be playing as many matches for us if not at the tournament. It's the middle of the season and we are chasing trophies on all fronts. He can rest in the summer.
