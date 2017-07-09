It's a tough one. Salah is currently the best (or in the top 3 best) players in the world. He'll be well aware that others who aren't close to his ability are getting paid more......much more. There are a couple of clubs who could afford what he wants and they will also be delighted to have the best player playing for them. FSG cannot compete with these owners. Even if they pushed the boat out and competed with the wages that he would get elsewhere then it could result in a big problem......other players in our squad would use Salah as the benchmark and try to up their salaries too. That either leads to a big financial headache or else players who feel undervalued and stop trying.



In reality, we cannot afford the best player in the world and it will be down to Salah to decide if he wants to stay or leave. I think playing under Klopp should not be underestimated and that will have a big bearing on his decision.



If he does decide to leave then we will need to get as much as we can for him and then use this money to bring in two or three players who will strength our first team. That's not as easy as it sounds and I would much rather that Salah stayed.



As great a player that Salah is, he is helped by the other players around him. He could go to another team and not be the same player.



We have to face cold facts. We are not the richest club in the world and we do not have the funds for the best players. We rely on building a great team which is run by a great manager. Salah is world class and could get much more money elsewhere. No matter what FSG offer him, there will be several clubs who could double it and not blink an eyelid (ok they would have to pay him some dodgy way but they will find a way).



Nearly every club has to face up to selling their best players. We benefit from that when we buy good players; sometimes the shoe will be on the other foot and maybe this is one time that it will be.



Salah has been a model professional and has given us the best part of his career. He came to us as a good player and then developed into the best in the world. If we cannot pay what he wants then all we can do is to plan for how we will spend the money.



Oh and I do not for one second want to see him leave but the cold fact is that he could get more money elsewhere.