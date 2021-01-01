« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:26:26 pm
so that Salah is a pretty great footballer. Can't wait til he's back!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:58:47 pm
rob1966:
I agree we are 2nd tier, just the way it is.

This is a photo of what £1m looks like in cash. Abu Dhabi can pay Mo that off the books, via some ambassador role, Newcastle can do that, we can't. People need to accept we are now competing not with football clubs, but with COUNTRIES with more money than we can dream of.


Was that Platini's desk or Blatter's?

I imagine those sorts of sums are flying around everywhere in City and PSG fantasy land - lawyers, players, governing bodies, and probably even officials.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:53:24 pm
keyop:
Was that Platini's desk or Blatter's?

I imagine those sorts of sums are flying around everywhere in City and PSG fantasy land - lawyers, players, governing bodies, and probably even officials.

Infantinos, just before he fucked off to Qatar.

Boils my piss that we have had to lend Mo, Sadio and Naby out during the season for a stupid competition (I hate International football full stop btw). I hope Egypt, Senegal and Guinea are sending us 3 piles of cash like that to cover their wages.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:05:07 pm
keyop:
Was that Platini's desk or Blatter's?

I imagine those sorts of sums are flying around everywhere in City and PSG fantasy land - lawyers, players, governing bodies, and probably even officials.

Mike Rileys....
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 04:07:04 pm
Poor mans Fabinho, hell be warming the bench upon his return.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 04:11:38 pm
palimpsest:
Poor mans Fabinho, hell be warming the bench upon his return.
Close. One goal each since Salah went to AFCON, but Fab's was against stronger opposition.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:25:45 pm
when these contract negotiations drag on it usually ends one way doesnt it?

if they havent offered him what he wants by now what makes people think that they will? are they hoping Mo will back down on his demands?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:38:43 pm
darragh85:
when these contract negotiations drag on it usually ends one way doesnt it?

if they havent offered him what he wants by now what makes people think that they will? are they hoping Mo will back down on his demands?

Why speculate when we have no clue whats going on?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:29:10 pm
The Sports editor at the Daily Mirror seems adamant he's leaving anyway. A story yesterday and today that FSG won't be meeting his wage demand.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:31:26 pm
a little break:
The Sports editor at the Daily Mirror seems adamant he's leaving anyway. A story yesterday and today that FSG won't be meeting his wage demand.

They haven't got a clue they're just speculating like they usually do. As long as they are negotiating there is every chance.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:34:04 pm
jillc:
They haven't got a clue they're just speculating like they usually do. As long as they are negotiating there is every chance.

Hopefully, Jill. I have a feeling it's a huge moment in the FSG ownership either way.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:35:00 pm
a little break:
Hopefully, Jill. I have a feeling it's a huge moment in the FSG ownership either way.

Both sides obviously want it to happen, which is why I am still feeling optimistic.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:40:19 pm
Yeah me too .
I do wonder if other players have something in their contact that means they get some sort of automatic boost based on Salah contact. Though the club would have been mental to agree to that knowing that Salah was in negotiations.
It's more likely over the length of the contract and the split between guaranteed and bonus payments. The rumours coming out about Salah wanting another striker suggest he's thinking we need to do more in order for him to hit enough bonuses. Mad though that might seem given how amazing her if. He probably knows he needs more breaks to stay on top form.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:01:28 pm
PaulF:
The rumours coming out about Salah wanting another striker suggest he's thinking we need to do more in order for him to hit enough bonuses. Mad though that might seem given how amazing her if. He probably knows he needs more breaks to stay on top form.

God knows where this is from - I presume a tabloid or twitter?
If it was true I'd be much more understnading if we stopped negotiations and looked to sell him this summer.
You can't have a player dictating other spending or squad composition, once you start down that road you're fucked

but I suspect its totally untrue
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 04:31:03 am
Huh? Salah request is asking for another signing of attacker along him?

IF... If it's true then what he wants is just an "ambition" being shown by the owner, Fenway Sports Group and some increment of salary. Maybe it's not just about money. Ambition.

Well, as a fan also we would be bored to death IF keep watching Manchester City grabbing every single striker walking on the earth surface.

As a player, every single of Liverpool player also might want to win something and it is ssssoooooo tiring having to compete and playing catch with City week to week.

Players want to win a silverware.
