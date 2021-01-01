Huh? Salah request is asking for another signing of attacker along him?
IF... If it's true then what he wants is just an "ambition" being shown by the owner, Fenway Sports Group and some increment of salary. Maybe it's not just about money. Ambition.
Well, as a fan also we would be bored to death IF keep watching Manchester City grabbing every single striker walking on the earth surface.
As a player, every single of Liverpool player also might want to win something and it is ssssoooooo tiring having to compete and playing catch with City week to week.
Players want to win a silverware.