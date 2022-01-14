« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1728953 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18600 on: January 14, 2022, 01:43:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 14, 2022, 01:22:08 pm
Or how about it's a huge contract, probably the last big one that Mo will get and therefore it takes time to negotiate so everyone is happy? I mean how many times does the manager have to say he's happy with how its going before people stop stressing?  :o

Rodgers was telling the media he was confident Sterling would sign a new deal.

We can't expect Klopp to say any different.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18601 on: January 14, 2022, 01:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on January 14, 2022, 01:43:07 pm
Rodgers was telling the media he was confident Sterling would sign a new deal.

We can't expect Klopp to say any different.

There is nothing unusual in a contract taking time to agree though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18602 on: January 14, 2022, 01:47:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 14, 2022, 01:44:47 pm
There is nothing unusual in a contract taking time to agree though.

If the contract isn't sorted out by May, he's gone in my opinion.

When it gets to 12 months left, his agent will start feeling out other clubs.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18603 on: January 14, 2022, 01:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on January 14, 2022, 01:47:20 pm
If the contract isn't sorted out by May, he's gone in my opinion.

When it gets to 12 months left, his agent will start feeling out other clubs.

Well if he does, maybe he needs to think about how many players leave this club and find something better. Did Coutinho, has Gini?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18604 on: January 14, 2022, 01:50:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 14, 2022, 01:48:41 pm
Well if he does, maybe he needs to think about how many players leave this club and find something better. Did Coutinho, has Gini?

The last Liverpool player who was in the top 2/3 in the world was Suarez and he didn't do too bad for himself.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18605 on: January 14, 2022, 01:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on January 14, 2022, 01:50:44 pm
The last Liverpool player who was in the top 2/3 in the world was Suarez and he didn't do too bad for himself.

He will sign a new contract.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18606 on: January 14, 2022, 02:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on January 14, 2022, 01:47:20 pm
If the contract isn't sorted out by May, he's gone in my opinion.

When it gets to 12 months left, his agent will start feeling out other clubs.
Theres already an official fan representation on the Board I have always assumed. Are they aware of the fans wishes and plight ?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18607 on: January 14, 2022, 02:48:43 pm »
As much as I hope he's gonna sign a new deal, I do have a small niggling feeling that he's off. I wonder how far apart they are in terms of what Salah wants and what we're willing to offer
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18608 on: January 14, 2022, 02:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on January 14, 2022, 12:25:26 pm
You know when posters from RAWK read forums of opposing teams and re-post some of the hilariously bad posts that their fans come up with?  Well at the moment I feel like doing the reverse and quoting some of these posts from RAWK on opposing team's forums to show how bad our fans can be.
;D

you should, then run back here an tell everyone aboot it and point out what a complete arsehole they are
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18609 on: January 14, 2022, 03:04:48 pm »
Thing is hell already have under the table offers off 400k, hes probably asking for 250-300 from us.  I can understand his position. And I also understand the clubs. But then Europe has been scattered with ex-Liverpool strikers who thought the grass was greener.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18610 on: January 14, 2022, 03:08:12 pm »
Best striker in the world, loves the club, loves the fans, wants to be paid the same as other top European players. Whats there to negotiate. Pay him what he deserves and we can get on with it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18611 on: January 14, 2022, 03:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on January 14, 2022, 03:08:12 pm
Best striker in the world, loves the club, loves the fans, wants to be paid the same as other top European players. Whats there to negotiate. Pay him what he deserves and we can get on with it.

We can't afford to pay him 500,000 to 700,000 a week and even if we could there's no way we should pay that much.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18612 on: Yesterday at 08:27:26 pm »
Just scored a volley to make it Guinea-Bissau 0, Egypt 1.

Got to say they are playing him out of position up front though. Till that goal Egypt haven't looked too special.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18613 on: Yesterday at 08:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 08:27:26 pm
Just scored a volley to make it Guinea-Bissau 0, Egypt 1.

Got to say they are playing him out of position up front though. Till that goal Egypt haven't looked too special.
That was one hell of a goal!🤩🤩🤩🤩
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18614 on: Today at 12:44:21 am »
Quote from: LondonLFCFan on January 14, 2022, 02:10:47 pm
Theres already an official fan representation on the Board I have always assumed. Are they aware of the fans wishes and plight ?

Think the rep will have any clout?
FSG pays the bills!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18615 on: Today at 01:35:02 am »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 08:27:26 pm
Just scored a volley to make it Guinea-Bissau 0, Egypt 1.

Got to say they are playing him out of position up front though. Till that goal Egypt haven't looked too special.

Great goal

Hit the post too
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18616 on: Today at 01:35:11 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January 14, 2022, 03:10:42 pm
We can't afford to pay him 500,000 to 700,000 a week and even if we could there's no way we should pay that much.


We all want and need him, FSG are business people as well though and they will have to compare what it will cost 500k a week for 5 years is £125m, against his current value (£150m?). That is a massive swing (£275m, probably, about 10% of the value of the club?) for one player (yes, I know, the figures are wrong) so, as custodians of the club, they will have that in mind. We (and I'm sure FSG) just want to see him stay here for as long as possible, but we are not in charge.


His value (sell and wage) will be affected by AFCON and I suspect both sides are waiting to see how that works out.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18617 on: Today at 02:51:58 am »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 08:27:26 pm
Just scored a volley to make it Guinea-Bissau 0, Egypt 1.

Got to say they are playing him out of position up front though. Till that goal Egypt haven't looked too special.
Not just Salah but half the team plays out of position with this manager.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18618 on: Today at 02:55:07 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:44:21 am
Think the rep will have any clout?
FSG pays the bills!

I think you will find the fans pay the bills.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18619 on: Today at 03:01:01 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on January 14, 2022, 03:04:48 pm
Thing is hell already have under the table offers off 400k, hes probably asking for 250-300 from us.  I can understand his position. And I also understand the clubs. But then Europe has been scattered with ex-Liverpool strikers who thought the grass was greener.

The reality is that the lad is pretty good at football and hasn't show signs of letting up. I'm sure there'll be clubs that will happily pay him 500k/week (which is 26M per year by the way, plus whatever extras). If you sign a 4 year deal and keep up your end of it, even with the most regressive taxes, he's still ending his career with at least 40M in the bank for him and his family. That's the rest of all their lives taken care of plus more. When the player's careers are short and you have this golden opportunity to pretty much take care of it, I think anyone would try and do that. If you can somehow arrange it to be able to do that in the place that you really really like, then pretty much take it. I'm sure we'd all try the same. All the top players are no different.

From our point of view, what's better? Sign Mo Salah on until he's 34-35 for 100M, but then have that much less to spend in transfers and wages for the duration of that period, OR in all likelihood try to recoup as close to that kind of amount for him and reinvest in the team to make it better overall? to be honest I'd trust Jurgen with 100-120M to spend and be able to find 2-3 really top notch players to take the team forward for the next 5 year cycle, and then do it all over again. It's not as straightforward a decision as people think.

If there's one thing we've learned from the whole Messi and Ronaldo sagas, it's that it's not worth forsaking it all for one player, no matter how good they are. The team must always come first. The needs of the team now, and the needs of the team in 1,2,3, and 5 to 10 years from now require consideration, although the focus should always be the present.

What these owners in particular like to do is look at things as assets and take them at the very nadir of value, where they are completely undervalued and then transform those entities and when they reach the crest of value, make the most of that change and move on to the next best undervalued thing. Coutinho is a good example, and I'm sure there'll be plenty more.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18620 on: Today at 06:06:35 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:55:07 am
I think you will find the fans pay the bills.
Probably not in FSG's view. They carry the risks as a business entity, not the fans.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18621 on: Today at 08:19:43 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:35:11 am

We all want and need him, FSG are business people as well though and they will have to compare what it will cost 500k a week for 5 years is £125m, against his current value (£150m?). That is a massive swing (£275m, probably, about 10% of the value of the club?) for one player (yes, I know, the figures are wrong) so, as custodians of the club, they will have that in mind. We (and I'm sure FSG) just want to see him stay here for as long as possible, but we are not in charge.


His value (sell and wage) will be affected by AFCON and I suspect both sides are waiting to see how that works out.

In terms of current value, what is he actually worth in this climate

Spanish teams are fucked, can't see Bayern stumping up big money, so really you are looking at

PSG - probably depends on what happens with Mpbabe but do they need him
City/Utd/chelsea - would probably pay but would we sell
Newcastle - obviously not going to happen

In my opinion its a free transfer in another year where loads of teams would pay him what he wants .

Thats why i think he signs and the deal gets done, just don't think there is a realistic avenue to cash in on him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18622 on: Today at 09:18:43 am »
Hes worth maybe 80-100 million with a year left Id guess

The Spanish teams may be fucked but theyre mental
Barca are supposed to be bankrupt yet they made what 4 singings last summer and a 50 million quid forward this winter
Wasnt so long since Real were bailed out by the Spanish government

All they both care about is footballing prestige - if hes on the market theyll both bid
As will several others including the Premier league clubs
Hell be able to pick where he wants to go id guess whether its next summer or free agency
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18623 on: Today at 09:43:58 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:18:43 am
He’s worth maybe 80-100 million with a year left I’d guess

The Spanish teams may be ‘fucked’ but they’re mental
Barca are supposed to be bankrupt yet they made what 4 singings last summer and a 50 million quid forward this winter
Wasnt so long since Real were bailed out by the Spanish government

All they both care about is footballing prestige - if he’s on the market they’ll both bid
As will several others including the Premier league clubs
He’ll be able to pick where he wants to go id guess whether it’s next summer or free agency

Its bizarre the explanation people give as to why the best player in the world has nowhere to go and not just fans but actual journalists as well. Soon they will be advocating offering him a pay cut because who else wants him.

By the time we are next bringing down our Christmas decorations he will be able to talk to any club about his next move for free. Everyone goes on about how the six pack of his that they perve over means he has got many years at the top and if thats the case he can easily have one more full season at an amazing club like ours and still be well in demand on a free. Wherever he goes next, he will be going to a massive club and he is getting paid as he will go on a free.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18624 on: Today at 10:04:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:43:58 am
Its bizarre the explanation people give as to why the best player in the world has nowhere to go and not just fans but actual journalists as well. Soon they will be advocating offering him a pay cut because who else wants him.


Its genuinely odd - there was an article from a credible non lfc sub headed why its the worst time to be a superstar
Literally months before Haaland picks his club for 600k a week and Jack Grealish (who I love as a player but theres levels..) signs for 400k a week

Its amazing position for Salah to be in
If he does resign with us at a price we can afford itll be a fantastic piece of work and testament to the unique appeal of the club 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18625 on: Today at 10:08:30 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:04:49 am

If he does resign with us at a price we can afford itll be a fantastic piece of work and testament to the unique appeal of the club

And on the flipside, if he doesn't sign because we can't afford him, it will also be a testament to where we are at as a club.

It's a sorry day if we can't tie down the best player in the world for his best years when he has publically said he wants to retire at the club.

It's one of those situations not "can we pay him that", but "how do we pay him that".

You make it happen. Anything less will be a faillure on our behalf as a club - make no mistakes about it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18626 on: Today at 10:11:08 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 10:08:30 am
And on the flipside, if he doesn't sign because we can't afford him, it will also be a testament to where we are at as a club.

It's a sorry day if we can't tie down the best player in the world for his best years when he has publically said he wants to retire at the club.

It's one of those situations not "can we pay him that", but "how do we pay him that".

You make it happen. Anything less will be a faillure on our behalf as a club - make no mistakes about it.

Sorry I just totally disagree with this
Why dont you and others get where were at as a club ? - we are in the second teir financially  why does anyone think were not? 4 or 5 clubs have more resources than we do.
Its exasperating

We cannot afford to pay the fair market price for the best player in the world
Thats where were at  why is that a suprise? Its like people are in some sort of 1980s fueled time travel fever dream
He will have to compromise to stay
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18627 on: Today at 10:18:58 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:11:08 am
Sorry I just totally disagree with this
Why dont you and others get where were at as a club ? - we are in the second teir financially  why does anyone think were not? 4 or 5 clubs have more resources than we do.
Its exasperating

We cannot afford to pay the fair market price for the best player in the world
Thats where were at  why is that a suprise? Its like people are in some sort of 1980s fueled time travel fever dream
He will have to compromise to stay

I have to agree. Its not that the owners are sticking to the clubs principals or anything, we are actually a second tier club financially and how weve managed to compete with city et al for so long is due to the savvy deals weve pulled off in the transfer market.

Were living in a era thatll be dominated by especially city until the prem either introduce a salary cap or if we bring in new owners to invest more than the yanks do.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18628 on: Today at 10:19:33 am »
Were not even in the second tier.

Ive never heard of a player compromising to stay anywhere. Even our captain was quick to go to the press and make sure he was paid to shut up last summer.

Would you stay at a company if you knew you were worth way more - other companies were happy to pay you, and your contemporaries who youre better than are being paid more? The ball is entirely in the clubs court here.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18629 on: Today at 10:21:00 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:11:08 am
Sorry I just totally disagree with this
Why dont you and others get where were at as a club ? - we are in the second teir financially  why does anyone think were not? 4 or 5 clubs have more resources than we do.
Its exasperating

We cannot afford to pay the fair market price for the best player in the world
Thats where were at  why is that a suprise? Its like people are in some sort of 1980s fueled time travel fever dream
He will have to compromise to stay

Then we need to be content with second-tier prizes. Back celebrating a top 4 finish each year, and getting a title push once per decade.

We can complain about City buying all the good players, rightly so, but us letting go of our good players isn't going to close that gap.
