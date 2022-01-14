Thing is hell already have under the table offers off 400k, hes probably asking for 250-300 from us. I can understand his position. And I also understand the clubs. But then Europe has been scattered with ex-Liverpool strikers who thought the grass was greener.



The reality is that the lad is pretty good at football and hasn't show signs of letting up. I'm sure there'll be clubs that will happily pay him 500k/week (which is 26M per year by the way, plus whatever extras). If you sign a 4 year deal and keep up your end of it, even with the most regressive taxes, he's still ending his career with at least 40M in the bank for him and his family. That's the rest of all their lives taken care of plus more. When the player's careers are short and you have this golden opportunity to pretty much take care of it, I think anyone would try and do that. If you can somehow arrange it to be able to do that in the place that you really really like, then pretty much take it. I'm sure we'd all try the same. All the top players are no different.From our point of view, what's better? Sign Mo Salah on until he's 34-35 for 100M, but then have that much less to spend in transfers and wages for the duration of that period, OR in all likelihood try to recoup as close to that kind of amount for him and reinvest in the team to make it better overall? to be honest I'd trust Jurgen with 100-120M to spend and be able to find 2-3 really top notch players to take the team forward for the next 5 year cycle, and then do it all over again. It's not as straightforward a decision as people think.If there's one thing we've learned from the whole Messi and Ronaldo sagas, it's that it's not worth forsaking it all for one player, no matter how good they are. The team must always come first. The needs of the team now, and the needs of the team in 1,2,3, and 5 to 10 years from now require consideration, although the focus should always be the present.What these owners in particular like to do is look at things as assets and take them at the very nadir of value, where they are completely undervalued and then transform those entities and when they reach the crest of value, make the most of that change and move on to the next best undervalued thing. Coutinho is a good example, and I'm sure there'll be plenty more.