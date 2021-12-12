« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1725659 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18560 on: Yesterday at 06:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 06:24:26 pm
Footballs even more fucked than I thought it was.

I can just see it now, the ink on the back pages of the Daily Star's all over the country running as fans cry over the headline "Ta-ra Salah"

Edit - just an FYI for any headline writers on here, I'm copyrighting that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18561 on: Yesterday at 06:44:23 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:33:38 pm
I can just see it now, the ink on the back pages of the Daily Star's all over the country running as fans cry over the headline "Ta-ra Salah"

Edit - just an FYI for any headline writers on here, I'm copyrighting that.

The new 3 0 Walcott
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18562 on: Yesterday at 06:47:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:33:38 pm
I can just see it now, the ink on the back pages of the Daily Star's all over the country running as fans cry over the headline "Ta-ra Salah"

Edit - just an FYI for any headline writers on here, I'm copyrighting that.

"No Salah"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18563 on: Yesterday at 06:48:54 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 05:55:33 pm
Speaking strictly financially, Man U get left out of this list often but surely they should be included when you look at how much they spend

There's a difference between spending and Man U spending  ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18564 on: Yesterday at 06:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:25:27 pm
He'll stay.

Only way he doesn't is if PSG want to splash the cash and replace Mbappe with him - but I think he's sensible enough to not want to play third fiddle to a past-it Messi and a half arsed Neymar. There's nowhere else he could feasibly go is there? Lets ignore the fact Madrid and Barca are fucking broke - Madrid are getting Mbappe and Barca are well, fucking broke. Doubt he considers Bayern and that leaves City/Chelsea and I don't think he would.
The last three you mentioned can all afford him and I dont see why he wouldnt go to one of them. Or any of the other clubs you listed for that matter.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18565 on: Yesterday at 06:52:26 pm »
« Reply #18566 on: Yesterday at 06:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:47:07 pm
"No Salah"

"Sa Lahng and Arrivaderci"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18567 on: Yesterday at 07:04:22 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:20:09 pm
Imagine being arsed.

Salah baulks like an Egyptian at latest contract offer.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18568 on: Yesterday at 07:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:46:34 pm
If that was a year, then yea, but a week- no

A year? What planet are you on?  :lmao :lmao
« Reply #18569 on: Yesterday at 08:15:27 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 09:20:36 am
Imagine comparing football in 2022 to a time in the 70s



Its not that bloody different, players come, players go, life goes on. Although the 70's wasn't full of foot stamping I want my own way cry babies
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18570 on: Yesterday at 08:41:36 pm »
Am I the only one who can see the fucking sunrise here!!! Just pay him what he is worth. If you let him go for free which I think is the plan then how much are you going to spend on someone of his talent, or a fraction of his talent will cost millions.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18571 on: Yesterday at 09:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 08:41:36 pm
Am I the only one who can see the fucking sunrise here!!! Just pay him what he is worth. If you let him go for free which I think is the plan then how much are you going to spend on someone of his talent, or a fraction of his talent will cost millions.

Why would anyone plan for that?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18572 on: Yesterday at 09:42:08 pm »
Why should we break our wage structure for the best player in the world  :boxhead
« Reply #18573 on: Yesterday at 09:43:53 pm »
Sell a couple of our players that played tonight to make money available for his wage demands please.
« Reply #18574 on: Yesterday at 09:44:00 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 09:42:08 pm
Why should we break our wage structure for the best player in the world  :boxhead

Because we have more than able deputies in the likes of Minamino. We also can't be giving Salah what he wants because it might upset other players who already have more money than they know what to do with.
« Reply #18575 on: Yesterday at 09:45:30 pm »
Please sign the contract
« Reply #18576 on: Yesterday at 09:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:45:27 am
So someone with a bottomless pit of spare cash basically?

There is no need for a "bottomless pit" of cash - he is currently on 200k, and the rumours are he wants 350, but let's be generous and say 400k.  Which is 200k more a week - so across 4 years, that's an extra 42m.  The alternatives are :
We let him run his contract out, as we want to keep him to guarantee the £70m+ being in the CL brings, but then have to find a player PLUS wages for 4 years for less than £42m, or we've spent more money.
OR
We sell him this summer, and gamble on bringing someone in who can keep us at this level and bring in the CL football - as otherwise we lose £70m income.  We still have to find a replacement, even with the money he will bring in - and being 30, and in the last year of his contract, won't leave us with much money if we do sell as nobody (even PSG) are spending north of £80m on a player who they don't need to guarantee domestic success who meets those criteria - even if he is the best in the world. 

£42m is *nothing* in the grand scheme of things to guarantee keeping the best player in the world. 
« Reply #18577 on: Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 04:23:15 pm
Well he was asked a contract question in an interview, he was very honest and said he wants to stay. If he had refused to answer it would just have lead to more crap in the press so he was dammed if he did and dammed if he didn't.

Well Salah won't be the looser that's for sure.

It's all the dates he eats
« Reply #18578 on: Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:44:00 pm
Because we have more than able deputies in the likes of Minamino. We also can't be giving Salah what he wants because it might upset other players who already have more money than they know what to do with.
Haha ha
Pretty much the perfect result tonight for all the ones that want despot owners to replace FSG
« Reply #18580 on: Yesterday at 11:42:52 pm »
Going by the replies it's as though if he'd signed a new contract he'll stop being Egyptian and would have been able to play tonight right?
« Reply #18581 on: Yesterday at 11:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:46:34 pm
If that was a year, then yea, but a week- no

When was that? 50 years ago?
« Reply #18582 on: Today at 12:28:34 am »
Instead of more talks his agent should just send a recording of tonights game to FSG headquarters
« Reply #18583 on: Today at 12:50:25 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 12:28:34 am
Instead of more talks his agent should just send a recording of tonights game to FSG headquarters

About 9 of the starting line up played well below their level. Salah is good but he isn't dragging that side up today and we've seen games where this has happened and he's been one of the poor ones.

Like he's fucking boss and should be given a new contract, but pretending we're not a great side without him is a. letting off those other players and b. being shite to them as they're fucking good themselves.
« Reply #18584 on: Today at 12:53:56 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 09:48:57 pm
There is no need for a "bottomless pit" of cash - he is currently on 200k, and the rumours are he wants 350, but let's be generous and say 400k.  Which is 200k more a week - so across 4 years, that's an extra 42m.  The alternatives are :
We let him run his contract out, as we want to keep him to guarantee the £70m+ being in the CL brings, but then have to find a player PLUS wages for 4 years for less than £42m, or we've spent more money.
OR
We sell him this summer, and gamble on bringing someone in who can keep us at this level and bring in the CL football - as otherwise we lose £70m income.  We still have to find a replacement, even with the money he will bring in - and being 30, and in the last year of his contract, won't leave us with much money if we do sell as nobody (even PSG) are spending north of £80m on a player who they don't need to guarantee domestic success who meets those criteria - even if he is the best in the world. 

£42m is *nothing* in the grand scheme of things to guarantee keeping the best player in the world. 
It is probably more than about money.
It's probably to do with investments in quality players to reinforce and refresh the squad to demonstrate ambition.
« Reply #18585 on: Today at 01:14:06 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:50:25 am
About 9 of the starting line up played well below their level. Salah is good but he isn't dragging that side up today and we've seen games where this has happened and he's been one of the poor ones.

Like he's fucking boss and should be given a new contract, but pretending we're not a great side without him is a. letting off those other players and b. being shite to them as they're fucking good themselves.

The difference however is Salah is a game changer, so when the rest of the forwards are shit there's more than a possibility that he'll come up with a bit of magic to make the difference. Didn't feel like anyone today had that in them, except maybe Matip.
« Reply #18586 on: Today at 03:25:35 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:33:38 pm
I can just see it now, the ink on the back pages of the Daily Star's all over the country running as fans cry over the headline "Ta-ra Salah"

Edit - just an FYI for any headline writers on here, I'm copyrighting that.
"Ta-ra, Mo Salah, Ta" Say Liverpool Who Now Have To Dip Into The Market
« Reply #18587 on: Today at 03:26:38 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm
It's all the dates he eats
Good thing he does. He's at a rough age to lack fibre in his diet
« Reply #18588 on: Today at 03:27:39 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm
It's all the dates he eats

Cannabalism will get him nowhere.
« Reply #18589 on: Today at 05:49:22 am »
I'm sure this has been said by others (not arsed to search), but surely we'd piss off more of the squad by not renewing the best player in the world because we're fucking broke, than by paying him big money and then not giving players who are not the best in the world similar money... and that's before you consider that most of our key players have already renewed. Bored with this. If he's asking 300-350k it's a no-brainer to extend, especially with Millie off the books, and I'm sure we're just haggling over duration or image rights or whatever.
