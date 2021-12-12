So someone with a bottomless pit of spare cash basically?



There is no need for a "bottomless pit" of cash - he is currently on 200k, and the rumours are he wants 350, but let's be generous and say 400k. Which is 200k more a week - so across 4 years, that's an extra 42m. The alternatives are :We let him run his contract out, as we want to keep him to guarantee the £70m+ being in the CL brings, but then have to find a player PLUS wages for 4 years for less than £42m, or we've spent more money.ORWe sell him this summer, and gamble on bringing someone in who can keep us at this level and bring in the CL football - as otherwise we lose £70m income. We still have to find a replacement, even with the money he will bring in - and being 30, and in the last year of his contract, won't leave us with much money if we do sell as nobody (even PSG) are spending north of £80m on a player who they don't need to guarantee domestic success who meets those criteria - even if he is the best in the world.£42m is *nothing* in the grand scheme of things to guarantee keeping the best player in the world.