« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1697978 times)

Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,656
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18320 on: December 21, 2021, 10:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on December 21, 2021, 09:03:02 pm
He has to show a pass when he turns up for training. He wants the guard at the gate to recognise his mug without having to pack ID.

He wants to be freed from ever having to pass to Sadio...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18321 on: December 21, 2021, 10:32:00 pm »
the club should offer to make big $$$ charitable donations to causes in Egypt he cares about ... that can carry his name.  FSG agrees to say he insisted.

they get the tax deduction, he gets all the public credit.

win-win.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,610
  • SPQR
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18322 on: December 22, 2021, 05:54:05 pm »
Egypt have agreed to let Mohamed Salah remain with the club until after the Chelsea game before joining up with his national team for the Africa Cup of Nations. #awlive [@ismaeelmahmoudd]

No idea how reliable he is, but good news if true.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,832
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18323 on: December 22, 2021, 06:10:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 21, 2021, 10:32:00 pm
the club should offer to make big $$$ charitable donations to causes in Egypt he cares about ... that can carry his name.  FSG agrees to say he insisted.

they get the tax deduction, he gets all the public credit.

win-win.
Nice idea.
I wonder how doable that is from a tax perspective.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18324 on: December 22, 2021, 06:12:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 22, 2021, 06:10:42 pm
Nice idea.
I wonder how doable that is from a tax perspective.
no issues at all.  the club can donate to any organization they want, any time they want.  it doesn't need to be written into his contract.
Logged

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,165
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18325 on: December 23, 2021, 03:09:33 am »
Egyptian FA confirmed that they allowed him to play vs Chelsea before joining up the Egyptian NT camp for the AFCONs.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18326 on: December 23, 2021, 03:52:09 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on December 23, 2021, 03:09:33 am
Egyptian FA confirmed that they allowed him to play vs Chelsea before joining up the Egyptian NT camp for the AFCONs.

Great news  :scarf
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18327 on: December 23, 2021, 06:48:42 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on December 23, 2021, 03:09:33 am
Egyptian FA confirmed that they allowed him to play vs Chelsea before joining up the Egyptian NT camp for the AFCONs.
source, please.  surely not just a rumour/media shit?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18328 on: Today at 08:07:47 pm »
Quote
The race for the 2021/22 Premier League Golden Boot is being dominated by Mohamed Salah.

A tally of 15 goals is enough for the Liverpool attacker to hold a four-goal lead ahead of the gameweek 19 round of matches, which Salah will not participate in after the games against Leeds was not postponed.

Diogo Jota, in second on ten goals, will also miss the round as well as fourth-placed Raphinha of Leeds, who has a tally of eight

Am I missing something here? If Salah is first on 15, and Jota is second on 10, how does Salah hold a 4 goal lead?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18329 on: Today at 08:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:07:47 pm
Am I missing something here? If Salah is first on 15, and Jota is second on 10, how does Salah hold a 4 goal lead?
it was written by Kane, he's claiming one of the goals Mo scored.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Up
« previous next »
 