He has to show a pass when he turns up for training. He wants the guard at the gate to recognise his mug without having to pack ID.
the club should offer to make big $$$ charitable donations to causes in Egypt he cares about ... that can carry his name. FSG agrees to say he insisted.they get the tax deduction, he gets all the public credit.win-win.
Nice idea.I wonder how doable that is from a tax perspective.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
Egyptian FA confirmed that they allowed him to play vs Chelsea before joining up the Egyptian NT camp for the AFCONs.
The race for the 2021/22 Premier League Golden Boot is being dominated by Mohamed Salah.A tally of 15 goals is enough for the Liverpool attacker to hold a four-goal lead ahead of the gameweek 19 round of matches, which Salah will not participate in after the games against Leeds was not postponed.Diogo Jota, in second on ten goals, will also miss the round as well as fourth-placed Raphinha of Leeds, who has a tally of eight
Am I missing something here? If Salah is first on 15, and Jota is second on 10, how does Salah hold a 4 goal lead?
