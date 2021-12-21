He has to show a pass when he turns up for training. He wants the guard at the gate to recognise his mug without having to pack ID.
the club should offer to make big $$$ charitable donations to causes in Egypt he cares about ... that can carry his name. FSG agrees to say he insisted.they get the tax deduction, he gets all the public credit.win-win.
Nice idea.I wonder how doable that is from a tax perspective.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
Egyptian FA confirmed that they allowed him to play vs Chelsea before joining up the Egyptian NT camp for the AFCONs.
