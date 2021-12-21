« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1696352 times)

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,631
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18320 on: December 21, 2021, 10:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on December 21, 2021, 09:03:02 pm
He has to show a pass when he turns up for training. He wants the guard at the gate to recognise his mug without having to pack ID.

He wants to be freed from ever having to pass to Sadio...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18321 on: December 21, 2021, 10:32:00 pm »
the club should offer to make big $$$ charitable donations to causes in Egypt he cares about ... that can carry his name.  FSG agrees to say he insisted.

they get the tax deduction, he gets all the public credit.

win-win.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,609
  • SPQR
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18322 on: Yesterday at 05:54:05 pm »
Egypt have agreed to let Mohamed Salah remain with the club until after the Chelsea game before joining up with his national team for the Africa Cup of Nations. #awlive [@ismaeelmahmoudd]

No idea how reliable he is, but good news if true.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,806
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18323 on: Yesterday at 06:10:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 21, 2021, 10:32:00 pm
the club should offer to make big $$$ charitable donations to causes in Egypt he cares about ... that can carry his name.  FSG agrees to say he insisted.

they get the tax deduction, he gets all the public credit.

win-win.
Nice idea.
I wonder how doable that is from a tax perspective.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18324 on: Yesterday at 06:12:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:10:42 pm
Nice idea.
I wonder how doable that is from a tax perspective.
no issues at all.  the club can donate to any organization they want, any time they want.  it doesn't need to be written into his contract.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,165
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18325 on: Today at 03:09:33 am »
Egyptian FA confirmed that they allowed him to play vs Chelsea before joining up the Egyptian NT camp for the AFCONs.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18326 on: Today at 03:52:09 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 03:09:33 am
Egyptian FA confirmed that they allowed him to play vs Chelsea before joining up the Egyptian NT camp for the AFCONs.

Great news  :scarf
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Up
« previous next »
 