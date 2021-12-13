« previous next »
Quote from: Red Being on December 12, 2021, 05:07:43 am
Its quite incredible how we keep on getting these world class forwards, isn't it. Torres was absolute bonkers, but then we replace him with a better one in Suarez. Who would have even imagined that the one to come afterwards would be even better?
True. Good point.

On that trajectory, it looks like Iago Aspas is gonna return and become the best striker yet.
He's just sharpening his skills in sunny Spain.

Will most probably be Stevie's first signing when he becomes our manager.

*runs*
Just to show how much pundits still under-estimate Salah, Jim Beglin said on my feed that earlier in the game it was bad defending from Mings to allow Salah to cut back onto his left foot to get his shot away, as Salah was always going to favour his left foot.  Then of course later in the game Salah showed that he is equally happy to go the other way and beat someone down the line and won the penalty, so if defenders want to try and 'cheat' by assuming that he is always going to cut back then they are just going to leave him more space to beat them the other way. You'd have thought that Beglin might have worked that out after seeing the City and Watford goals in back to back weeks.
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on December 13, 2021, 01:04:29 pm
Just to show how much pundits still under-estimate Salah, Jim Beglin said on my feed that earlier in the game it was bad defending from Mings to allow Salah to cut back onto his left foot to get his shot away, as Salah was always going to favour his left foot.  Then of course later in the game Salah showed that he is equally happy to go the other way and beat someone down the line and won the penalty, so if defenders want to try and 'cheat' by assuming that he is always going to cut back then they are just going to leave him more space to beat them the other way. You'd have thought that Beglin might have worked that out after seeing the City and Watford goals in back to back weeks.
I watched and heard that too but I disagree.
Beglin was just making the point that Mo has a lethal shot when he cuts back and opens up on his left foot at that distance from goal.
Playing percentages, he's most likely to get a decent shot away then. So any defender needs to first and foremost prevent this happening.
If he beats you round the back on his right foot it's almost the lesser of 'two evils'.

What annoyed me most about the commentary was that they didn't call Mings out for hanging his ball of gum off his lip for most of the game. Disgraceful. Kids were watching too.
Quote from: Jon2lfc on December 13, 2021, 01:15:20 pm
I watched and heard that too but I disagree.
Beglin was just making the point that Mo has a lethal shot when he cuts back and opens up on his left foot at that distance from goal.
Playing percentages, he's most likely to get a decent shot away then. So any defender needs to first and foremost prevent this happening.
If he beats you round the back on his right foot it's almost the lesser of 'two evils'.

The thing is Salah is way too good to defend him like that, as the minute you put an emphasis on stopping him coming inside he'll exploit the opportunity on the right - he constantly does it.

I thought Beglin was massively underplaying Salah's ability as did sound like he was suggesting it was easier to defend against him than it is.
Seeing some of Salah's goals recently, you can see why he is currently so prolific.
Some people always see a goal as there being a mistake or more in the defence. Salah though is playing at a level above. He's 'forcing' mistakes because no human defender can be error free against him.
Training against the best defenders in the league must help him too.
Quote from: PaulF on December 13, 2021, 01:33:33 pm
Seeing some of Salah's goals recently, you can see why he is currently so prolific.
Some people always see a goal as there being a mistake or more in the defence. Salah though is playing at a level above. He's 'forcing' mistakes because no human defender can be error free against him.
Training against the best defenders in the league must help him too.
Yeah, if all defenders get passed by Salah, maybe it's not the quality of the defenders but the quality of Salah.
Mings is in some very good company, and did better than most IMO, but Salah is just so hard to stop now.
Quote from: PaulF on December 13, 2021, 01:33:33 pm
Seeing some of Salah's goals recently, you can see why he is currently so prolific.
Some people always see a goal as there being a mistake or more in the defence. Salah though is playing at a level above. He's 'forcing' mistakes because no human defender can be error free against him.
Training against the best defenders in the league must help him too.

Well said and vice versa - I think defenders  & keepers also get good training from Mo and other attacking players. keeps everyone on their toes - plus great learning curve for those youngsters up from the academy. Great role model

Plus the intensity of the sessions.
He's not made the FIFPro 23-man list of 2021's best players  ::)

These are the forwards who apparently all had a better 2021 than Mo:
Karim Benzema (France/Real)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juve/Man U)
Erling Haaland (Norway/Dortmund)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern)
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium/Inter/Chelsea)
Kylian Mbappé (France/PSG)
Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barca/PSG)
Neymar (Brazil/PSG)

I would say it's more about how your team/country performed but Ali and Trent made the shortlist.  Surely nobody thinks Neymar, for example, had a better year than Mo?  Even when our team was falling apart last winter he kept performing and was a talisman in the remarkable run in.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:40:54 pm
He's not made the FIFPro 23-man list of 2021's best players  ::)

These are the forwards who apparently all had a better 2021 than Mo:
Karim Benzema (France/Real)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juve/Man U)
Erling Haaland (Norway/Dortmund)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern)
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium/Inter/Chelsea)
Kylian Mbappé (France/PSG)
Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barca/PSG)
Neymar (Brazil/PSG)

I would say it's more about how your team/country performed but Ali and Trent made the shortlist.  Surely nobody thinks Neymar, for example, had a better year than Mo?  Even when our team was falling apart last winter he kept performing and was a talisman in the remarkable run in.

just a joke!!
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:40:54 pm
He's not made the FIFPro 23-man list of 2021's best players  ::)

These are the forwards who apparently all had a better 2021 than Mo:
Karim Benzema (France/Real)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juve/Man U)
Erling Haaland (Norway/Dortmund)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern)
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium/Inter/Chelsea)
Kylian Mbappé (France/PSG)
Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barca/PSG)
Neymar (Brazil/PSG)

I would say it's more about how your team/country performed but Ali and Trent made the shortlist.  Surely nobody thinks Neymar, for example, had a better year than Mo?  Even when our team was falling apart last winter he kept performing and was a talisman in the remarkable run in.
Final proof that the 'football authorities' are bent.

Mo is boss.

Facts.
I thought that said 'Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juve/Man U)' for a minute there ;D
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:40:54 pm
He's not made the FIFPro 23-man list of 2021's best players  ::)

These are the forwards who apparently all had a better 2021 than Mo:
Karim Benzema (France/Real)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juve/Man U)
Erling Haaland (Norway/Dortmund)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern)
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium/Inter/Chelsea)
Kylian Mbappé (France/PSG)
Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barca/PSG)
Neymar (Brazil/PSG)

I would say it's more about how your team/country performed but Ali and Trent made the shortlist.  Surely nobody thinks Neymar, for example, had a better year than Mo?  Even when our team was falling apart last winter he kept performing and was a talisman in the remarkable run in.

Fucking Neymar. How long is that chalatan twat going to pull the wool over everyones eyes? He's shite. Overrated as fuck.
Mo is twice the player.
I mean :lmao
Mental.  ::)
Had to check the calendar to make sure it wasn't the 1st of April. No way is there a better forward in the world, let alone the PL, than our Mo. Bitter bunch of twats.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:40:54 pm
He's not made the FIFPro 23-man list of 2021's best players  ::)

These are the forwards who apparently all had a better 2021 than Mo:
Karim Benzema (France/Real)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juve/Man U)
Erling Haaland (Norway/Dortmund)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern)
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium/Inter/Chelsea)
Kylian Mbappé (France/PSG)
Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barca/PSG)
Neymar (Brazil/PSG)

these award / nomination things are trying to outdo each other for blatant idiocy.
Neymar has 9 league goals in 2021 and 0 CL goals. Not like he was amazing in the Copa America either, 2 goals both of which were in the groups. Salah gets a lot of praise obviously but also feels like he's probably the most disrespected player in history too.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:58:30 pm
Neymar has 9 league goals in 2021 and 0 CL goals. Not like he was amazing in the Copa America either, 2 goals both of which were in the groups. Salah gets a lot of praise obviously but also feels like he's probably the most disrespected player in history too.
Could observation. Could also add to that "under-rated". Under-rated by all these stupid awards/nomination panels.

As the kids would say - they need to put more respect on his name.
Anything less is disrespect.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:40:54 pm
He's not made the FIFPro 23-man list of 2021's best players  ::)

These are the forwards who apparently all had a better 2021 than Mo:
Karim Benzema (France/Real)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juve/Man U)
Erling Haaland (Norway/Dortmund)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern)
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium/Inter/Chelsea)
Kylian Mbappé (France/PSG)
Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barca/PSG)
Neymar (Brazil/PSG)

I would say it's more about how your team/country performed but Ali and Trent made the shortlist.  Surely nobody thinks Neymar, for example, had a better year than Mo?  Even when our team was falling apart last winter he kept performing and was a talisman in the remarkable run in.

i just saw that list on bbc, meh, just laugh it off, it really is meaningless, it appears very little to do with what happens on the pitch, more likely linked to twitter likes than anything else
its voted for by players lol, so all the cryarsing about Lewandowski and Balon d'or doesnt even compare to this. Salah not in the top 23 but Dani Alves is? fucking hell
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:40:54 pm
He's not made the FIFPro 23-man list of 2021's best players  ::)

These are the forwards who apparently all had a better 2021 than Mo:
Karim Benzema (France/Real)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juve/Man U)
Erling Haaland (Norway/Dortmund)
Thanks for sharing, mate!! Yeah just checked it too!! There's nothing for Salah. Nothing.

+ FIFA FIFPRO World XI: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah misses out, but Barcelona's Dani Alves included on men's shortlist

The FIFA FIFPRO World XI shortlist has been reduced from 55 to 23 players to try and reflect a real-life squad.

The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who received the most votes in their position will be selected for the World XI next month.

FIFPRO and FIFA have asked professional footballers to vote for their best three players during the 2020/21 season.

Ten Premier League players have been included on the men's FIFA FIFPRO world XI shortlist, but Mohamed Salah misses out.

Salah's Liverpool teammates Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold - the only English player on the list - have both been included on the 23-man shortlist which features some of the best players from around the world in the men's and women's game.

PSG trio Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Gianluigi Donnarumma, Barcelona's Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Jordi Alba and Dani Alves as well as Real Madrid duo Karim Benzema and David Alaba all feature on the men's shortlist.

- https://www.eurosport.com/football/fifa-fifpro-world-xi-liverpool-s-mohamed-salah-misses-out-but-barcelona-s-dani-alves-included-on-men_sto8672128/story.shtml
Busquets, Alba and Alves? Looks like the vote of those connected to Barcelona count double.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:18:35 am
Busquets, Alba and Alves? Looks like the vote of those connected to Barcelona count double.

Let them celebrate this one. Not like they have anything else going on
Goodness, the disrespect from his fellow professionals. Madness.
Hmm... time for a "revote"?
Since players have been allowed to vote in gongs, like this and the Ballon d'Or, it's all gone sideways. It's just baffoonery cause they'll vote for their mates, since they don't "have the time" nor the motivation to actually be objective and do the research and think.
I imagine they treat these things like last-minute stuff to hand in "cause the deadline's today"!
Players have the least real-world experiences than most on account of being so shielded, protected and drilled to be so single-minded/focussed, so they're usually not the smartest tools in the shed and again, this shows.
Funny that Trent made the list but not the England squad.
What a joke.
Voted for by the players!! Absolutely clueless.
Only Mo Salah is better than Mo Salah.
Beyond parody at this point to be honest but it can only spur him on, it is not like he will sulk about it on the pitch
Good. Now take your 200k a week new contract and get on with it you useless sack of shit.
