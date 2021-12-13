He's not made the FIFPro 23-man list of 2021's best players
These are the forwards who apparently all had a better 2021 than Mo:
Karim Benzema (France/Real)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juve/Man U)
Erling Haaland (Norway/Dortmund)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern)
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium/Inter/Chelsea)
Kylian Mbappé (France/PSG)
Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barca/PSG)
Neymar (Brazil/PSG)
I would say it's more about how your team/country performed but Ali and Trent made the shortlist. Surely nobody thinks Neymar, for example, had a better year than Mo? Even when our team was falling apart last winter he kept performing and was a talisman in the remarkable run in.