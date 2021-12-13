Just to show how much pundits still under-estimate Salah, Jim Beglin said on my feed that earlier in the game it was bad defending from Mings to allow Salah to cut back onto his left foot to get his shot away, as Salah was always going to favour his left foot. Then of course later in the game Salah showed that he is equally happy to go the other way and beat someone down the line and won the penalty, so if defenders want to try and 'cheat' by assuming that he is always going to cut back then they are just going to leave him more space to beat them the other way. You'd have thought that Beglin might have worked that out after seeing the City and Watford goals in back to back weeks.