Online

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 05:03:17 pm
Cold as ice at a pivotal moment


Twenty-one before the twenty-fifth
Online

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 05:03:26 pm
Quote from: palimpsest on December 11, 2021, 05:01:55 pm
Crazy good penalty.
I thought that penalty was going to be OUT. The angle, fucking hell.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 05:04:08 pm
Egyptian King!
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 05:04:37 pm
That penalty was laser focused.  Keeper wasn't too far off it.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 05:15:05 pm
Great pen, don't really rate Martinez overall but he's good at pens and can be quite an intimidating character so was a brilliant one. Amazed it was given, not that it wasn't stonewall.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 05:15:12 pm
Amazing penalty placement when the pressure was one. Not his best game today, perhaps he was tired but he still managed to deliver
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 05:19:08 pm
Just 21 goals so far. He's doing ok.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 05:21:42 pm
He's reaching Quaresma levels with his amount of attempted outside of his boot crosses.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 05:22:32 pm
phew. that was another close one.

seems like past 2 games have rather been tight.

we seem to pile on the pressure but not getting much out of it.

Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 05:27:51 pm
He played one amazing outside-of-the-foot through ball while running at full pelt. His technique is incredible.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 05:45:45 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on December 11, 2021, 05:21:42 pm
He's reaching Quaresma levels with his amount of attempted outside of his boot crosses.

so we finally got Quaresma after all? ;D
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 05:54:21 pm
Past two league gamesjust one moment needed to rip the defender to shreds. Huge moments
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 08:40:50 pm
When Salah scored todays penalty, it reminded me the one scored by Brehme in 1990 World Cup final instantly.
Its a special goal. Full of conviction, technique.
Incredible player.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 09:58:10 pm
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December 11, 2021, 05:19:08 pm
Just 21 goals so far. He's doing ok.
Reckon he could do a job for us when called upon...
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 10:16:47 pm
Are the media calling him a diver again yet?
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 10:19:13 pm
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December 11, 2021, 05:19:08 pm
Just 21 goals so far. He's doing ok.

Purple patch.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 10:28:41 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on December  8, 2021, 06:00:20 pm
Obligatory video  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YcDE2f_PrC0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YcDE2f_PrC0</a>

 ;D ;D
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 10:38:05 pm
Most anxiety-inducing penalty taker Ive seen, but hes incredible at them.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 11:09:21 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on December 11, 2021, 10:16:47 pm
Are the media calling him a diver again yet?

Knowing the media - they will. And to be fair, if you discount Mings grabbing him, then clipping him, then falling on him, and then also discount the announcers calling it a clear penalty - it was a clearly a dive.

Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 11, 2021, 11:45:10 pm
Anyone got a gif of that little spin and turn away from 3 players he did second half? Absolute filth.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 12:01:07 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on December 11, 2021, 10:38:05 pm
Most anxiety-inducing penalty taker Ive seen, but hes incredible at them.
For me it was Stevie v Arsenal in that CL QF.. 2008-ish.


But Mo tucked his away better than Stevie's on this occasion  ;D



ahhh just read that you wrote "taker" not "taken"! My bad.
Online

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 12:01:29 am
Great player but still with his flaws. He missed out Trent twice on the overlap and chose to shoot when it was better to pass i thought. Trent was cussing.
Online

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 12:25:13 am
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 12:01:29 am
Great player but still with his flaws. He missed out Trent twice on the overlap and chose to shoot when it was better to pass i thought. Trent was cussing.
Agreed. That is why, a pure reason that I am going to sell him, IF I am the boss, mate... He got flaws.  ;D  ;D Greedy bastard.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 12:41:30 am
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 12:01:29 am
Great player but still with his flaws. He missed out Trent twice on the overlap and chose to shoot when it was better to pass i thought. Trent was cussing.
And tried to pass it Diogo when he should have took it on himself  ;D
Online

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:38:52 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 12:25:13 am
Agreed. That is why, a pure reason that I am going to sell him, IF I am the boss, mate... He got flaws.  ;D  ;D Greedy bastard.
Remember the pass to Trent which resulted in the pass to Taki for his goal against Arsenal in a breakaway?
That play.
Online

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:40:59 am
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 12:01:29 am
Great player but still with his flaws. He missed out Trent twice on the overlap and chose to shoot when it was better to pass i thought. Trent was cussing.
Just because Trent was cussing doesn't make it the wrong decision
Online

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 04:18:10 am
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 03:40:59 am
Just because Trent was cussing doesn't make it the wrong decision
Doesn't make it right either.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 05:07:43 am
Its quite incredible how we keep on getting these world class forwards, isn't it. Torres was absolute bonkers, but then we replace him with a better one in Suarez. Who would have even imagined that the one to come afterwards would be even better?
Online

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 05:41:29 am
Thanks Mo you are bloody Ace
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 06:40:40 am
Glad he put away that penalty. Martinez was annoying as hell with his antics, pointing to the right to throw Salah off before Salah took the penalty and generally behaving as if he was the best stopper in the world. Very smug, and reminded me of Arsenals' Ramsdale before we put four past him.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:12:02 am
Quote from: Red Being on Yesterday at 05:07:43 am
Its quite incredible how we keep on getting these world class forwards, isn't it. Torres was absolute bonkers, but then we replace him with a better one in Suarez. Who would have even imagined that the one to come afterwards would be even better?

Just a shame we had a Lambert/Balotelli/Borini stint in between
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:22:09 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:12:02 am
Just a shame we had a Lambert/Balotelli/Borini stint in between

My chips are all wet now.

Was thinking similar myself. To a degree there are always red tinted glasses as to how good our players are , but recently we have had some of the best in the world here.  Nobody wants to see Salah go without renewing his contract, but maybe we've got something else lined up already.

Incidentally, if we could swap any TWO players for Salah, would you do it?
Online

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:53:06 am
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 04:18:10 am
Doesn't make it right either.
Sure, maybe not, but the best footballer in the world's expert opinion on the matter is probably worth more than yours or mine and, when it comes to goal scoring, probably Trent's as well. And players will always cuss their own runs and moves missed, without it meaning they would have done any better.

And it's right that players are free to try different things rather than be yoked in thrall to the hindsighted 'correct decision'. We only get Mo's spectacular goals, for example, because he's allowed to take a punt at them, even though they don't always work out. We'd be the poorer if he always took the textbook option.

And as ever it's remarkable how any decision not taken suddenly becomes the unimpeachably and ungainsayably correct one, and a guaranteed goal an' all, innit? ;)
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:41:49 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on December 11, 2021, 10:16:47 pm
Are the media calling him a diver again yet?

Both players won a penalty today. Discourse around diving is unusually directed towards the best player in the world. Strange.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:52:22 am
Quote from: Red Being on Yesterday at 05:07:43 am
Its quite incredible how we keep on getting these world class forwards, isn't it. Torres was absolute bonkers, but then we replace him with a better one in Suarez. Who would have even imagined that the one to come afterwards would be even better?

I definitely believe the supporters play a major part in this.
The keeper and forward position, in my opinion,  are the most affected by confidence or lack of.
There is no greater confidence boost than that provided by Anfield.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:16:38 pm
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 08:53:06 am
Sure, maybe not, but the best footballer in the world's expert opinion on the matter is probably worth more than yours or mine and, when it comes to goal scoring, probably Trent's as well. And players will always cuss their own runs and moves missed, without it meaning they would have done any better.

And it's right that players are free to try different things rather than be yoked in thrall to the hindsighted 'correct decision'. We only get Mo's spectacular goals, for example, because he's allowed to take a punt at them, even though they don't always work out. We'd be the poorer if he always took the textbook option.

And as ever it's remarkable how any decision not taken suddenly becomes the unimpeachably and ungainsayably correct one, and a guaranteed goal an' all, innit? ;)
Well said.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:49:42 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 10:52:22 am
I definitely believe the supporters play a major part in this.
The keeper and forward position, in my opinion,  are the most affected by confidence or lack of.
There is no greater confidence boost than that provided by Anfield.

Torres, Suarez and Salah were still only potential as well. Torres had done well in La Liga for Atletico (who were an average La Liga team at the time) but that was it; Suarez was playing for Ajax and Salah had flopped at Chelsea. We made them big stars and world class players.

You look at Chelsea where so many big money forwards have flopped.

We've had big money flops as well. Collymore (more mental health related), Benteke (not good enough), Robbie Keane (not that good and didn't fit) and Morientes (just didn't work out).

As well in terms of the crowd look how Crouch's career was helped to be turned around with the support of the Kop, while he was being booed in an England shirt.
Offline

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 05:35:12 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 11, 2021, 11:45:10 pm
Anyone got a gif of that little spin and turn away from 3 players he did second half? Absolute filth.

Quoting myself but here it is...

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXZAES2D8lj/?utm_medium=copy_link
Online

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18238 on: Today at 04:05:55 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:35:12 pm
Quoting myself but here it is...

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXZAES2D8lj/?utm_medium=copy_link
Hahahhahahaha!!!! Thank you for sharing iiiiittttttt!! Appreciate that.

Hahahahha!!!! That was fun as hell!  ;D  ;D

What a beauty!!!!  8)  8)
