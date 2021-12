There is NO WAY a club can sell a world class striker and get another one in with financial effectiveness (on the cheap)

A world class striker will demand signing on fees and high wages too on top of the high agent's fees.



The only way i see the club heading if they do consider the financial implications of keeping Mo is to sell and buy a young rated striker and hope he becomes another Mo under Klopp with his remaining time here.

Here is to HOPE.