Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1673355 times)

Offline Gaz75

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18040 on: Today at 03:35:26 am »
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Today at 03:26:11 am
Personally I'm more concerned the contract extension happens towards the end or just after the transfer window to soothe the fanbase after we don't sign anyone
I don't share your concern on this one, since Klopp has come here can you show me a huge transfer mistake we have made?If someone leaves it's usually a personal thing and if Salah leaves it will be because he wants to leave regardless of the offer and no one can change that.
Offline Longwood NY

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18041 on: Today at 03:49:54 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 03:35:05 am
If I am an FSG or Liverpool's officer, negotiating the contract on the table with Salah or his agent inside the dark room, certainly I would argue,

"Dear Salah (or your agent), you are only the 7th best player on the planet, behind Messi, behind Ronaldo, and even behind fucking Jorginho based on the Ballon d'Or 2021 list..."

"Why should Liverpool pay you that £ XXX,XXX,XXX.00 amount of money?"

"The best we could offer you only £290,000.00 weekly, take it or leave it".

=================

There's no way Salah would be poor with that amount of money. No way, impossible. He has a brain, and he wants to stay. Simple. And last but not least, FSG is a business entity.

With every subsequent post you come across more and more like an absolute loon
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18042 on: Today at 03:56:55 am »
Quote from: Longwood NY on Today at 03:49:54 am
With every subsequent post you come across more and more like an absolute loon
NarutoReds is boss. A credit to the site, He/she/it and Big Dog are about the only posters worth listening to here.
Offline Gaz75

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18043 on: Today at 03:57:13 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 03:35:05 am
If I am an FSG or Liverpool's officer, negotiating the contract on the table with Salah or his agent inside the dark room, certainly I would argue,

"Dear Salah (or your agent), you are only the 7th best player on the planet, behind Messi, behind Ronaldo, and even behind fucking Jorginho based on the Ballon d'Or 2021 list..."

"Why should Liverpool pay you that £ XXX,XXX,XXX.00 amount of money?"

"The best we could offer you only £290,000.00 weekly, take it or leave it".

=================

There's no way Salah would be poor with that amount of money. No way, impossible. He has a brain, and he wants to stay. Simple. And last but not least, FSG is a business entity.
Salah is way beyond what he ever dreamed of this is now a choice, does he stay and be a legend here or take ridiculous money and go elsewhere. There is no club in the world that could make his life better now, everyone knows that, the rest is bullshit
Online NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18044 on: Today at 04:17:53 am »
Quote from: Longwood NY on Today at 03:49:54 am
With every subsequent post you come across more and more like an absolute loon
Chill mate, it's obvious from aaaalllllllll of of my previous posts, I am a big fan of Salah. Jesus!!

Kindly, I could assure you that I am not part of the group of aquatic birds found in many parts of North America and northern Eurasia.
Online NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18045 on: Today at 04:20:40 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:56:55 am
NarutoReds is boss. A credit to the site, He/she/it and Big Dog are about the only posters worth listening to here.
Ghost Town, I am not lying, I have a crush and deep affection for you. It's not just a lust, truly.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18046 on: Today at 04:38:10 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 04:17:53 am
Chill mate, it's obvious from aaaalllllllll of of my previous posts, I am a big fan of Salah. Jesus!!

Kindly, I could assure you that I am not part of the group of aquatic birds found in many parts of North America and northern Eurasia.
;D


Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 04:20:40 am
Ghost Town, I am not lying, I have a crush and deep affection for you. It's not just a lust, truly.
I am honoured :)
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18047 on: Today at 08:23:06 am »
Its only PSG that can afford him and does he want to play for such an empty plastic club?

I have to think FSG have put an obscene number to him and he wants more (which is his right). I will just enjoy him in the moment and hope for the best. FSG are not a human rights abusing plastic oil club so i don't think they should be expected to pay plastic oil club money
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18048 on: Today at 09:19:36 am »
I actually think without his quick thinking and skill to control Virgil's cross field pass and push it perfectly ahead away from the Wolves defence, that goal aint happening.

It's world-class decision making and execution that is winning us points from nothing. And a lot of that is solely due to Mo.
Divock's getting all the praise for his turn and finish, and rightly so.
But he's trained to execute that. It's standard fare for a striker near the 6 yard box.

But what Mo did to connect Virg and Div. Now that's the difference. And not many other players would/could have done it.
Offline Golyo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18049 on: Today at 10:54:50 am »
Watching that interview, it seems pretty clear that he wants to stay in the Premier League, as it is the best, strongest, most broadcasted etc. league in the world. So who can afford him in the PL? City, Chelsea, MU and Newcastle. If he wants to play in one of those teams we cannot do anything to make him stay. Thing is, I think he realises how different those clubs are to Liverpool. He is a member of a tight-knit and loving family here, and I think he will find that the grass isn't greener anywhere else if he decides to leave.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18050 on: Today at 11:01:42 am »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 10:54:50 am
Watching that interview, it seems pretty clear that he wants to stay in the Premier League, as it is the best, strongest, most broadcasted etc. league in the world. So who can afford him in the PL? City, Chelsea, MU and Newcastle. If he wants to play in one of those teams we cannot do anything to make him stay. Thing is, I think he realises how different those clubs are to Liverpool. He is a member of a tight-knit and loving family here, and I think he will find that the grass isn't greener anywhere else if he decides to leave.

Don't think it would reflect well on the club if we allowed him to leave for any of those clubs. Not that it will happen anyway, but if it did, then it wouldn't be a good look.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18051 on: Today at 11:52:03 am »
Request from the moderating team: please don't post stupid shit.

Thanks
Offline deck the pauls with boughs of razor

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18052 on: Today at 12:12:47 pm »
Firmly placed the ball in the clubs court

We are going to have to break wage structure and i think too Bobby and Mane will be looking for a bump if Salah is heading for a huge contract

However you are not going to replace Salah without spending mega money either.

Firmly believe Salah will still be a class player in his mid 30s.

So he is well worth breaking our structure and before anyone says I know full well Barca made a rod for their own back doing similar with Messi but I am not talking about similar money (ie the reputed 700k Messi was on).
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18053 on: Today at 12:17:33 pm »
Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on Today at 12:12:47 pm
Firmly placed the ball in the clubs court

We are going to have to break wage structure and i think too Bobby and Mane will be looking for a bump if Salah is heading for a huge contract

However you are not going to replace Salah without spending mega money either.

Firmly believe Salah will still be a class player in his mid 30s.

So he is well worth breaking our structure and before anyone says I know full well Barca made a rod for their own back doing similar with Messi but I am not talking about similar money (ie the reputed 700k Messi was on).

It might just be that there has to be casualties to Salah staying in that anyone else needing bumping up gets sold.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18054 on: Today at 12:24:16 pm »
Also the fact that Mane hasnt agreed a new deal yet either cant be helping matters
Online AndyMuller

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18055 on: Today at 12:26:52 pm »
Salah should absolutely earn more than both Bobby and Mane.
Online rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18056 on: Today at 12:31:51 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:26:52 pm
Salah should absolutely earn more than both Bobby and Mane.

Club still has to be careful. Salah may be the best forward in the world right now, but Ali is the best keeper, Robbo the best left back, Virg prob still the best CB, etc etc. Salah is a cog in a machine and unless each part does its job, then we win nothing.
Offline -Willo-

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18057 on: Today at 12:33:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:31:51 pm
Club still has to be careful. Salah may be the best forward in the world right now, but Ali is the best keeper, Robbo the best left back, Virg prob still the best CB, etc etc. Salah is a cog in a machine and unless each part does its job, then we win nothing.


He is the best player in the world, he is a cog in the machine yes, but he's a bespoke 1/1 limited edition part of it.
Online rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18058 on: Today at 12:35:13 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 12:33:51 pm
He is the best player in the world, he is a cog in the machine yes, but he's a bespoke 1/1 limited edition part of it.

He is, but you never ever fuck the club for one player, ask Barca about how that goes.
Online JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18059 on: Today at 12:36:45 pm »
Those quotes aren't great for us to be honest if they're recorded accurately.

Fine your salary is a measure of how a club values you ... but he's saying that in the context of already being our highest paid player and almost certainly being offered more to stay (and a bigger gap to his team mates)
If he's measuring his value relative to the market rather than relative to his team mates then he'll leave because we can't and won't pay him at that level
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18060 on: Today at 12:39:05 pm »
What if the club's thinking it's best for a new manager to start with a clean slate? Klopp, Salah, Mane, Bobby all leave within a year of each other and the new manager gets to bring in his own players to fit whatever system he wants to implement
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18061 on: Today at 12:39:52 pm »
I know we say paying him what he wishes is breaking the pay structure, and while true, in the modern game increasingly that higher limit will just be the expected pay for top level players - to be competitive we will likely have to breach that barrier in any event. It's likely for any replacement to Salah we could be paying what we are now, or even more than what we are now, for an inferior player (because there isn't anyone better than Salah at the moment)

I think it is worth it. Even if it does throw the wage structure as we currently have it off, I think we would have to do so anyway in the next round of contracts/next transformation of the team
Offline -Willo-

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18062 on: Today at 12:43:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:35:13 pm
He is, but you never ever fuck the club for one player, ask Barca about how that goes.

I wouldn't say its fucking the club up, lots of teams have anomalies within the wage structures and I'm fairly certain players at the club will understand if the best player, and arguably face of football currently, is paid a lot more than them, especially when he's helping those players compete at the very top level, and in turn earning them nice fancy bonuses year in year out

It would be like me crying in my job because the CEO earns more than me.

We need to be looking at increasing the barriers on our structure too you'd imagine, because we have the best 11 in the world when all are fit.

I just think we have to keep him, it is very rare to have the best in the world, and its even more rare to have that player openly say he wants to stay. He will pay for himself by winning us a couple more prems and european cups I have no doubt, in fact he's probably paid for his wage increase by last season alone when he pulled us into the top 4 on his own.
Online fucking baubles

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18063 on: Today at 12:43:37 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:39:05 pm
What if the club's thinking it's best for a new manager to start with a clean slate? Klopp, Salah, Mane, Bobby all leave within a year of each other and the new manager gets to bring in his own players to fit whatever system he wants to implement

I'm pretty sure a new manager would rather start with Salah than a clean slate
Offline number 168

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18064 on: Today at 12:49:21 pm »
I know he was asked a direct question but to air this in public is not good for him or the Club especially the players. Contract discussions should be done in private so all focus is on playing and winning. I don't doubt that Mo could reasonably ask for whatever he wants but would he like the Club to discuss it openly as well? It also puts Jurgen in a difficult place seeing as he is having to cope with questions about it. As much as we all love Mo we could do without this circus.
Online Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18065 on: Today at 12:56:48 pm »
Do we actually know how much he wants ?
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18066 on: Today at 12:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:56:48 pm
Do we actually know how much he wants ?

Clearly too much or it would have been done by now.
Offline Mister men

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18067 on: Today at 12:59:16 pm »
I want him to stay but if he doesn't them so be it. The club will go on and if we get huge money for him and it's reinvested in the team then i trust Klopp will use it very wisely indeed.  I understand where FSG are coming from to be honest. We aren't City, Chelsea or PSG and hopefully never will be.

Also fans saying "give him what he wants" have to realise that's fair enough but others will want a rise then as well as any new signings being made that bit harder.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18068 on: Today at 01:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:56:48 pm
Do we actually know how much he wants ?

All the reports have the range anywhere between £350k - £450k a week. Whatever he gets he is likely to almost double what the next best earner at the club earns.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18069 on: Today at 01:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 12:59:16 pm

Also fans saying "give him what he wants" have to realise that's fair enough but others will want a rise then as well as any new signings being made that bit harder.

No way should the club  "give him what he wants".

Regardless of others wanting a rise, or how it might impact on new signings, a stand needs to taken against the "piss-taking" amounts top footballers are asking for .
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18070 on: Today at 01:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 12:59:16 pm
Also fans saying "give him what he wants" have to realise that's fair enough but others will want a rise then as well as any new signings being made that bit harder.

That's definitely a factor and always has been, no matter what anyone thinks. Its why the Mbappe rumours were laughable, as if a club like ours and its players were just going to be quiet if we signed an inferior player to those we have and give him more money.
Online royhendo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18071 on: Today at 01:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:56:48 pm
Do we actually know how much he wants ?

Another kiss from me.  :wave
Offline SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18072 on: Today at 02:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:56:48 pm
Do we actually know how much he wants ?
oy, knock it off with the common-sense questions - ok?
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18073 on: Today at 02:32:25 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:39:05 pm
What if the club's thinking it's best for a new manager to start with a clean slate? Klopp, Salah, Mane, Bobby all leave within a year of each other and the new manager gets to bring in his own players to fit whatever system he wants to implement
Sounds like the second coming of Hodgson
Offline El Denzel Pepito

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18074 on: Today at 02:39:55 pm »
One of the biggest fuck-ups in the club's history if we let him leave. No two ways about.

When was the last time we genuinely had the best player in the world in our team and he wanted to stay (and even retire at the club)?

Replacing Salah with someone of his ilk is impossible IMO and it would be a far costlier procedure overall.
Offline Mister men

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18075 on: Today at 02:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 02:32:25 pm
Sounds like the second coming of Hodgson

Don't even mess about that
Online Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18076 on: Today at 02:44:12 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:39:55 pm
One of the biggest fuck-ups in the club's history if we let him leave. No two ways about.

When was the last time we genuinely had the best player in the world in our team and he wanted to stay (and even retire at the club)?

Replacing Salah with someone of his ilk is impossible IMO and it would be a far costlier procedure overall.

Klopp seemed pretty chilled about it today.
Offline El Denzel Pepito

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18077 on: Today at 02:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:44:12 pm
Klopp seemed pretty chilled about it today.

I'm hoping that means he feels/knows it will be done, rather than how he seemed chill about Gini's contract renewal until he suddenly became a bit more coy...
Online rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18078 on: Today at 02:51:12 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:39:55 pm
One of the biggest fuck-ups in the club's history if we let him leave. No two ways about.

When was the last time we genuinely had the best player in the world in our team and he wanted to stay (and even retire at the club)?

Replacing Salah with someone of his ilk is impossible IMO and it would be a far costlier procedure overall.

In my life I've seen some brilliant players come and go and the club goes on and keeps on winning, so if Mo goes, he goes.

The one I worry about leaving is Klopp, because that is where getting it wrong is the greatest issue.
Online Jm55

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18079 on: Today at 03:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:44:12 pm
Klopp seemed pretty chilled about it today.

Ive just read the quotes, seems fairly encouraging.
