Also, John Barnes is way too little mentioned. We hear about Dalglish, Fowler, Gerrard etc. Barnes at his peak was one of the best players in the world.
Also, John Barnes is way too little mentioned. We hear about Dalglish, Fowler, Gerrard etc. Barnes at his peak was one of the best players in the world.

100% agree - John Barnes is my favourite Liverpool player of all time! In his pomp, he was a magician from another world
These arguments just get kind of dumb.  It's not like if no agreement could be reached the club would just wither away into the 2nd Division never to be seen from again.  The club will spend those funds on another player who might be better or worse.  Happened with Keegan, Dalglish, Rush, Owen, Fowler, Gerrard, Suarez and will happen to Salah one way or another.  The Red Sox example, yes trading Mookie Betts to the Dodgers was and still is a pretty indefensible trade on it's merits yet in looking at the standings they're in a wild card playoff game today.  It didn't ruin them as a franchise forever and if Salah moves on it won't ruin LFC.
Are you mad? Mo has broken records for Liverpool and has won a first league title in 30 years plus a 6th European Cup. As well as being part of the first squad to win a World Tile for the club. This group of lads are the best we've had in three decades.  ;D

Mo has a better team around him then Suarez ever did, and as great as Mo is the Suarez of 13/14 with 31 league goals in 33 games was on a different level to anything I have seen before or since, not just in terms of goals but all round contribution and determination, he was a one man wrecking machine. He may not have won the title with us but I have also never seen one single player do so much to carry a team towards a title even if we fell short in the end.
These arguments just get kind of dumb.  It's not like if no agreement could be reached the club would just wither away into the 2nd Division never to be seen from again.  The club will spend those funds on another player who might be better or worse.  Happened with Keegan, Dalglish, Rush, Owen, Fowler, Gerrard, Suarez and will happen to Salah one way or another.  The Red Sox example, yes trading Mookie Betts to the Dodgers was and still is a pretty indefensible trade on it's merits yet in looking at the standings they're in a wild card playoff game today.  It didn't ruin them as a franchise forever and if Salah moves on it won't ruin LFC.

People use this as a reason and of course the club will survive, nobody says they wont. But if we take Suarez for example, it was then 6 years later we challenged for a league.

We wont get relegated and we wont go out of business. Will we be in contention for the league though if we sell Salah, considering we are never signing a player as good as him directly after.
People use this as a reason and of course the club will survive, nobody says they wont. But if we take Suarez for example, it was then 6 years later we challenged for a league.

I mean sure if you want to cherry pick a single name you can prove anything.
I mean sure if you want to cherry pick a single name you can prove anything.

Generally, you dont sell your best players and he is our very best one.
People use this as a reason and of course the club will survive, nobody says they wont. But if we take Suarez for example, it was then 6 years later we challenged for a league.

We wont get relegated and we wont go out of business. Will we be in contention for the league though if we sell Salah, considering we are never signing a player as good as him.

Yeah, sold Suarez and then overcame a club backed by a country and won the league by identifying players that fit our team within our budget.  Sounds like a success story to me but if this for you is someone pissing in your cheerios then there isn't anything that anybody can say that will matter.

Generally, you dont sell your best players and he is our very best one.

Barca should have sold Messi last year, ManU sold Ronaldo who then wasn't offered a new contract by Real Madrid and went to Juve who then needed to find anyway possible to sell him.  Chelsea have sold Lukaku, KdB, Salah, and numerous others.  This isn't even that hard. 

And I'm saying this even though I agree we should keep Salah.  Just all the cryarsing over it is way over the top.
Generally, you dont sell your best players and he is our very best one.

I mean Fergie did it for years at United.
I mean Fergie did it for years at United.

Good for him. His club was dominant in England for the best part of 20 years and had an advantage very few had. We dont have that.

Of course we can be successful, but I was replying to a post that was implying that people are worried about the club being ruined.
Mo has a better team around him then Suarez ever did, and as great as Mo is the Suarez of 13/14 with 31 league goals in 33 games was on a different level to anything I have seen before or since, not just in terms of goals but all round contribution and determination, he was a one man wrecking machine. He may not have won the title with us but I have also never seen one single player do so much to carry a team towards a title even if we fell short in the end.
I'll take Salah's 4, soon to be 5, seasons of being the best, or near the best in the league over Suarez's one insane season.
Yeah, sold Suarez and then overcame a club backed by a country and won the league by identifying players that fit our team within our budget.  Sounds like a success story to me but if this for you is someone pissing in your cheerios then there isn't anything that anybody can say that will matter.

That came a whole 6 years later though. The fact is that Suarez helped us challenge for a title. We then sold him and whilst the signings we made were a bit of a mess (as well as the managers performance), we didnt recover, we sacked a manager and went through an entire rebuilding process again. Are you saying selling Suarez was a success story?

We have an amazing team now so i dont think we would disappear but it would be tough to compete with City losing our best player.

I mean, if we are all about being the plucky underdog that tries to give it a go ever half decade then I guess its all good for you.
That came a whole 6 years later though. The fact is that Suarez helped us challenge for a title. We then sold him and whilst the signings we made were a bit of a mess (as well as the managers performance), we didnt recover, we sacked a manager and went through an entire rebuilding process again. Are you saying selling Suarez was a success story?

We have an amazing team now so i dont think we would disappear but it would be tough to compete with City losing our best player.

I mean, if we are all about being the plucky underdog that tries to give it a go ever half decade then I guess its all good for you.

I don't even really know what there is to say with this line of reasoning that would matter to you as your clearly not thinking rationally.  ManC have the same team from 6 years ago?  Did Suarez win us that title and I just don't remember?  Is the truth maybe counting on Sturridge's health has as much to do with our struggles after selling Suarez?  I can go on and on but I'm sure you'll come up with some excuse for why it's only LFC that ever has this issue and it's only ever happened right now with Salah.

We're still the underdog now with Salah.  That's never going to change until Abu Dhabi either sells ManC, tires of it or the sport is regulated completely differently.
I don't even really know what there is to say with this line of reasoning that would matter to you as your clearly not thinking rationally.  ManC have the same team from 6 years ago?  Did Suarez win us that title and I just don't remember?  Is the truth maybe counting on Sturridge's health has as much to do with our struggles after selling Suarez?  I can go on and on but I'm sure you'll come up with some excuse for why it's only LFC that ever has this issue and it's only ever happened right now with Salah.

You are the one with the overblown comment about people believing the club will be relegated or something if we sold Salah, when very few if anyone has said that.

Generally the consensus is that we dont think selling our best player is a wise decision and could prevent us being successful in the near future.

Is it a given that we dont challenge? No. But we could and you wonder why in the summer a big reason as to why we decide to spend on retaining players is because we believe keeping our top players is important.

Yet again though you seem to have twisted that and replied in your very aggressive style of response. You really need to calm down.
People use this as a reason and of course the club will survive, nobody says they wont. But if we take Suarez for example, it was then 6 years later we challenged for a league.

We wont get relegated and we wont go out of business. Will we be in contention for the league though if we sell Salah, considering we are never signing a player as good as him directly after.

Come on, its not like Suarez left from a squad that was anywhere near as good the current one. The only one from that team that gets in this is still playing in it today, Gerrard was entering his last season.


Come on, its not like Suarez left from a squad that was anywhere near as good the current one. The only one from that team that gets in this is still playing in it today, Gerrard was entering his last season.

Of course not. But all summer we were told (rightly) that in a good side its more important to keep your top players, hence the money being diverted to retention than signing new players.

I believe that we should keep Salah and if we dont we may struggle to compete in the short term.
You are the one with the overblown comment about people believing the club will be relegated or something if we sold Salah, when very few if anyone has said that.

Generally the consensus is that we dont think selling our best player is a wise decision and could prevent us being successful in the near future.

Yet again though you seem to have twisted that and replied in your very aggressive style of response. You really need to calm down.

Hah, that's rich.  I guess saying that nobody sells their best player even though there are numerous examples of that being completely false is more reasonable than saying people are reacting as if the club will fold.  To each their own I guess but for me one is clearly a reasonable comment and one isn't.
I'll take Salah's 4, soon to be 5, seasons of being the best, or near the best in the league over Suarez's one insane season.

Suarez then continued to do it at Barcelona. He scored 147 la liga goals in 198 games, he has then gone on the score 25 in 40 for Atleti. Peak Suarez in the current Liverpool side would be smashing records.
Hah, that's rich.  I guess saying that nobody sells their best player even though there are numerous examples of that being completely false is more reasonable than saying people are reacting as if the club will fold.  To each their own I guess but for me one is clearly a reasonable comment and one isn't.

I said generally. I didnt say nobody.
Suarez then continued to do it at Barcelona. He scored 147 la liga goals in 198 games, he has then gone on the score 25 in 40 for Atleti. Peak Suarez in the current Liverpool side would be smashing records.

A peak Suarez and a peak Gerrard in this side now and we'd be winning everything.
Of course not. But all summer we were told (rightly) that in a good side its more important to keep your top players, hence the money being diverted to retention than signing new players.

I believe that we should keep Salah and if we dont we may struggle to compete in the short term.

I agree we need to try and keep him, but I don't worry if he goes. I've seen us replace some of the best players I have ever seen play for Liverpool in my lifetime and we carried on.

The one I do worry about is when Klopp leaves and who we get in, that's the decision that will make or break us.
A peak Suarez and a peak Gerrard in this side now and we'd be winning everything.

Cheat mode ;D
A peak Suarez and a peak Gerrard in this side now and we'd be winning everything.

But then their contracts will be 3 years old and we will all have a communal anxiety attack.

I liked the days when all we had to worry about was how many long balls we will hit towards Benteke and Lambert.
grab your popcorn and some tissues, THAT goal from every angle

it only gets better...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZ68OskGqow
Eat mode?

Only when he wanted a transfer ;)
:lmao the discussions in here, some spectacularly missed points
Only when he wanted a transfer ;)

Sort of living on a wing and a prayer...
