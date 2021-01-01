These arguments just get kind of dumb. It's not like if no agreement could be reached the club would just wither away into the 2nd Division never to be seen from again. The club will spend those funds on another player who might be better or worse. Happened with Keegan, Dalglish, Rush, Owen, Fowler, Gerrard, Suarez and will happen to Salah one way or another. The Red Sox example, yes trading Mookie Betts to the Dodgers was and still is a pretty indefensible trade on it's merits yet in looking at the standings they're in a wild card playoff game today. It didn't ruin them as a franchise forever and if Salah moves on it won't ruin LFC.