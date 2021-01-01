That came a whole 6 years later though. The fact is that Suarez helped us challenge for a title. We then sold him and whilst the signings we made were a bit of a mess (as well as the managers performance), we didnt recover, we sacked a manager and went through an entire rebuilding process again. Are you saying selling Suarez was a success story?



We have an amazing team now so i dont think we would disappear but it would be tough to compete with City losing our best player.



I mean, if we are all about being the plucky underdog that tries to give it a go ever half decade then I guess its all good for you.



I don't even really know what there is to say with this line of reasoning that would matter to you as your clearly not thinking rationally. ManC have the same team from 6 years ago? Did Suarez win us that title and I just don't remember? Is the truth maybe counting on Sturridge's health has as much to do with our struggles after selling Suarez? I can go on and on but I'm sure you'll come up with some excuse for why it's only LFC that ever has this issue and it's only ever happened right now with Salah.We're still the underdog now with Salah. That's never going to change until Abu Dhabi either sells ManC, tires of it or the sport is regulated completely differently.