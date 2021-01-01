« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 408 409 410 411 412 [413]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1560743 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,037
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16480 on: Today at 04:41:08 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:56:44 pm
I guess this is why the 'just pay him what he wants' and 'why the fuck haven't we sorted it yet' shouts are a bit daft. Contract extensions for the best players obviously aren't easy.

Of course not, but if he doesnt end up signing an extension and is either sold this Summer or leaves on a free the year after I really wouldnt want to be in FSG shoes.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,513
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16481 on: Today at 04:56:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:41:08 pm
Of course not, but if he doesnt end up signing an extension and is either sold this Summer or leaves on a free the year after I really wouldnt want to be in FSG shoes.

Oh yeah absolutely. I'm confident we'll get it done purely because it'd be absolute carnage if it doesn't, and as much as they've made some daft calls I just can't imagine they'd do it with Salah.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16482 on: Today at 05:05:20 pm »
I honestly do not think FSG can afford to not renew him at this point. Their position would quickly become untenable if they were to flog him off.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16483 on: Today at 05:08:59 pm »
Can we edit the topic title? I keep thinking hes signed a new contract when I see it.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,037
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16484 on: Today at 05:10:40 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 05:08:59 pm
Can we edit the topic title? I keep thinking hes signed a new contract when I see it.

Youll know when hes signed because the RAWK server will crash
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,227
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16485 on: Today at 05:17:39 pm »
Just spent 10 minutes watching the goal - its so stupidly good.

He has no right to even set up or get a shot from where he first gets played the ball
Almost every other attacker loses the ball when its first played into him.. rodri bangs into him, half fouls him and somehow the ball sticks - he then has to drag it foot to foot to make sure it misses Silva's dive while Foden pushes him from behind .. and he emerges with it glued to his foot... its ridiculous skill and grace under pressure.
And the rest is just him completely embarrassing one of the better centre backs and keepers in the league ... as you do...

Hows the lad who said he wasn't good technically on here last year... I think of him often...

It's a goal from the gods, when you factor in the quality of the opposition, I doubt he'll ever top it
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,926
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16486 on: Today at 05:20:44 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:17:39 pm
Just spent 10 minutes watching the goal - its so stupidly good.

He has no right to even set up or get a shot from where he first gets played the ball
Almost every other attacker loses the ball when its first played into him.. rodri bangs into him, half fouls him and somehow the ball sticks - he then has to drag it foot to foot to make sure it misses Silva's dive while Foden pushes him from behind .. and he emerges with it glued to his foot... its ridiculous skill under pressure.
And the rest is just him embarrassing one of the better centre backs and keepers in the league ... as you do...

It's a goal from the gods, when you factor in the quality of the opposition, I doubt he'll ever top it

It's the kind of goal you might see in 5-a-side footy when one player is so much better than everyone else. To do this against the highest quality opposition and on such a massive stage is just ridiculous.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,757
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16487 on: Today at 05:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 05:05:20 pm
I honestly do not think FSG can afford to not renew him at this point. Their position would quickly become untenable if they were to flog him off.

Nah, they are the owners of the club, very unlikely that one player causes them to be forced out and nor should it.

Plus they have a million excuses they could pull out that could justify it. We have already accepted that we are skint.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,161
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16488 on: Today at 05:25:01 pm »
Can you stop repeating the same bullshit over and over for the love of Allah, Buddha and whichever deity you follow.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,757
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16489 on: Today at 05:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:01 pm
Can you stop repeating the same bullshit over and over for the love of Allah, Buddha and whichever deity you follow.

None of them and none of the others either.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,042
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16490 on: Today at 05:32:28 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:48:08 pm
Yep. Yesterday's goal was unbelievable.
You watch him receive the ball, thinking he's going to attempt a 1-2 with someone and it's most likely going to fizzle out to nothing as we didn't seem like scoring, so while we have the ball, you're not as enthusiastic as you should be.
You're looking for a run either side of him, so's he can 1-2 and there's no option really so you thinking that it's at least worth a try, even though nothing's going to come of it.

Then a few seconds later, he's gone past his 1st few men with a world class roll, Messi would be proud of... you get excited and slowly get up..
He does that wonderful switch and little drop, and now you're standing- the expectation in reserve like sluice from a dam waiting to be opened. "He's got a real chance!", you go... and BLAM!
You've witnessed something half-unbelievable and it only took a few seconds of brilliance! You HAVE TO see it again to grasp just what happened....

What started out as a routine pass near the edge of the box, slowly evolved into the unreal.

What a memorable, twisty-turvy, brilliant goal that had everyone watching all over the world, with their mouths open!

Love the crowd noise.

The initial whoa as he beats Bernardo, the increased version when he stands up Laporte, the buzz of anticipation and then the roar as he scores. Cant beat it!
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,995
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16491 on: Today at 05:35:50 pm »
Best Liverpool player since I've been alive, certainly. Better than Gerrard, Fowler, Torres, Owen and Suarez ect....
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16492 on: Today at 05:40:56 pm »
It is just the reality of business. Every club could afford to be a big club if they can £500k per week if the Suarez and Coutinho saga has taught us anything. Loyalty also has a price. The man got to eat.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,541
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16493 on: Today at 05:45:02 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:00:10 pm

As an aside I commend youre faith in Madrid and barca not going mad anymore . I for one welcome our new fiscally responsible over lords :)
Id take the other side of that bet the loons
I'm hopeful, probably just gullible😂
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,514
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16494 on: Today at 05:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 05:05:20 pm
I honestly do not think FSG can afford to not renew him at this point. Their position would quickly become untenable if they were to flog him off.
A cogent critique but a bit misplaced, I feel.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,154
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16495 on: Today at 05:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:46:15 pm
A cogent critique but a bit misplaced, I feel.

Not venturing into egregious territory, thankfully...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,541
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16496 on: Today at 05:50:46 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 05:35:50 pm
Best Liverpool player since I've been alive, certainly. Better than Gerrard, Fowler, Torres, Owen and Suarez ect....
Prime Gerrard in this team wins Ballon d'Or
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,148
  • Boom!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16497 on: Today at 05:56:34 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 05:35:50 pm
Best Liverpool player since I've been alive, certainly. Better than Gerrard, Fowler, Torres, Owen and Suarez ect....
Yeah no, he's better than Owen, Torres and Fowler but not the other two. I think people have easily forgotten how incredible Gerrard was, and have allowed the way Suarez left to cloud the minds a bit.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,406
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16498 on: Today at 06:02:41 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 05:47:37 pm
Not venturing into egregious territory, thankfully...

A bit loquacious mayhap but quite indubitably lucidly articulated.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16499 on: Today at 06:04:48 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 05:35:50 pm
Best Liverpool player since I've been alive, certainly. Better than Gerrard, Fowler, Torres, Owen and Suarez ect....

best player since Gerrard, certainly better then Suarez for me. better then Owen, Fowler and Torres too.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16500 on: Today at 06:05:09 pm »
Van Dijk's reaction to Salah's goal yesterday  ;D
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16501 on: Today at 06:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:01 pm
Can you stop repeating the same bullshit over and over for the love of Allah, Buddha and whichever deity you follow.

Less annoying than opening the thread to just read "pay him",over & over again.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,058
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16502 on: Today at 06:12:06 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 06:05:09 pm
Van Dijk's reaction to Salah's goal yesterday  ;D
I missed that?
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,881
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16503 on: Today at 06:13:01 pm »
For split second I thought he hit the side netting yesterday 😂
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,826
  • JFT 96
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16504 on: Today at 06:18:58 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:20:44 pm
It's the kind of goal you might see in 5-a-side footy when one player is so much better than everyone else. To do this against the highest quality opposition and on such a massive stage is just ridiculous.

Yep, the opposition and the occasion really elevate it to another level. Not to mention is was on his right foot!! Bordering on the ridiculous.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 766
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16505 on: Today at 06:19:14 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:13:01 pm
For split second I thought he hit the side netting yesterday 😂
He did. Luckily for us it was the inside.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,037
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16506 on: Today at 06:41:04 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 06:04:48 pm
best player since Gerrard, certainly better then Suarez for me. better then Owen, Fowler and Torres too.

Still not sure about Mo vs Suarez, thats a very close one for me but Im still probably leaning towards Suarez but not quite sure why.
Logged

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,141
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16507 on: Today at 06:42:37 pm »
Outstanding that goal yesterday as was the assist for Mane, Mo Salah is phenomenal.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16508 on: Today at 06:59:40 pm »
One of the great PL goals that. I think the only other footballers in the world that can do that are Messi and Suarez a few years back. Massive shame that it didnt win us the game.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,275
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16509 on: Today at 07:06:22 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:32:28 pm
Love the crowd noise.

The initial whoa as he beats Bernardo, the increased version when he stands up Laporte, the buzz of anticipation and then the roar as he scores. Cant beat it!
I've watched that goal about 20 times now...
SUBLIME mate!

The envy and admiration our rivals must feel! Did you see the City players!?
Yeah bellends... BEAT THAT! :D
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 408 409 410 411 412 [413]   Go Up
« previous next »
 