Early candidate for goal of any season today
Watching it was surreal. Couldnt believe he actually scored. Very similar to the Spurs goal. Hes gonna have an enormous season.
His may be the longest purple patch I've seen...
I assumed it was side netting for a second. The angle seemed ridiculous. Was wondering why he was celetrating!
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact
Best player in the world
Just dont sign anyone next season and give him all the money.
You'd be pissed off all over RAWK if they did that though.
Hmmmm still not sure about this guy
Thought the goalie must have fluffed it on first viewing but god damn that's an incredible finish on weak foot, unsavable.His best goal for us.
On form him and LewaIncredible levels
Hes far better than Lewandowski.Lewandowski scores for fun in a league full of mostly shit teams. Salah is going it weekly against the worlds best.
