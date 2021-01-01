Currently in the top 3 players in the world and his salary needs to reflect that. If we want to be the best club in the world we need the best group of players. Salah would be about £150 million to buy currently. He is not going to cost us a transfer fee as we already have him. If another team wants to buy him they will have to pay that fee and his wages. We just have to pay his wages. Pay up bitches, it's win win!!!

