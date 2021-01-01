« previous next »
Best player in the world at the moment.

Give him literally anything he wants, just keep hold of him for more and more years
His may be the longest purple patch I've seen...
Incredible Mo. Brilliant assist. Wonder goal. Simply amazing 💪💪💪
Running out of things to say about him, the guys out of this world
Currently in the top 3 players in the world and his salary needs to reflect that. If we want to be the best club in the world we need the best group of players. Salah would be about £150 million to buy currently. He is not going to cost us a transfer fee as we already have him. If another team wants to buy him they will have to pay that fee and his wages. We just have to pay his wages. Pay up bitches, it's win win!!!
Best player in the world right now  8)
Early candidate for goal of the season today
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 07:18:16 pm

Early candidate for goal of any season today

Fixed that for you.
It's such a pleasure to watch him play. Right now, he's in the mood to do something brilliant every game, and those are rare heights for any footballer. And all without any nasty edge, nor any overpuffed ego. He's a great.
Watching it was surreal. Couldnt believe he actually scored. Very similar to the Spurs goal. Hes gonna have an enormous season.
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 07:34:41 pm
Watching it was surreal. Couldnt believe he actually scored. Very similar to the Spurs goal. Hes gonna have an enormous season.

I assumed it was side netting for a second. The angle seemed ridiculous. Was wondering why he was celetrating!
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:00:31 pm
His may be the longest purple patch I've seen...
Pfff, just a 5 season wonder.
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:36:08 pm
I assumed it was side netting for a second. The angle seemed ridiculous. Was wondering why he was celetrating!

Was my reaction as well. It took my manc brother saying what a goal for me to actually realize what was happening. Ridiculous brilliance.
This season he seems even sharper,get him a new contract and watch him score 40+ goals again.
Unbelievable goal, very reminiscent to he Spurs one last season (or two seasons ago?)
On another level to everyone about, right now.

And has been in this league for a long, long time.
Best player in the world
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 07:56:51 pm
Best player in the world
On form him and Lewa


Incredible levels
Just dont sign anyone next season and give him all the money.
Hmmmm still not sure about this guy ;)
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:17:01 pm
Just dont sign anyone next season and give him all the money.

You'd be pissed off all over RAWK if they did that though.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:22:55 pm
You'd be pissed off all over RAWK if they did that though.

Nope, it’s clear we are skint. Therefore use the money we have on this guy, he is the best footballer at this football club by a mile and probably the best in the world.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:19:29 pm
Hmmmm still not sure about this guy ;)

Teams will work him out soon
Thought the goalie must have fluffed it on first viewing but god damn that's an incredible finish on his weaker foot, unsavable.

His best goal for us.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:26:21 pm
Thought the goalie must have fluffed it on first viewing but god damn that's an incredible finish on weak foot, unsavable.

His best goal for us.

Agreed - probably just tops his one vs Spurs a few years ago at Anfield.

Genuinely could be the best attacking player I've seen in my lifetime for the club. It's close with Suarez.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:58:48 pm
On form him and Lewa


Incredible levels

Hes far better than Lewandowski.

Lewandowski scores for fun in a league full of mostly shit teams. Salah is going it weekly against the worlds best.
Doesn't pass and has no right foot, they said.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:26:21 pm
Thought the goalie must have fluffed it on first viewing but god damn that's an incredible finish on his weaker foot, unsavable.

His best goal for us.

I still think the West Ham goal sometimes but this ones up there.
pay the man what he wants
When does his contract run out? 2023?

And what does he want to be paid?
Now we have the dreaded international break, it's time for a thread on Salah's best five goals. I have a feeling the one today may feature.  ;D
This guy is our real 007.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:31:47 pm
Hes far better than Lewandowski.

Lewandowski scores for fun in a league full of mostly shit teams. Salah is going it weekly against the worlds best.
Yeah, shite him. Those 73 CL goals were all scored against shite teams as well.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:26:36 pm

Mild Keegan vibes, but if he'd said this after that game at Leeds we wouldn't still be seeing the interview 25 years later.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:26:36 pm


Hes great. Burning desire to win it.
I know its only a point, but fucking hell, my blood is still rushing from that moment.

I'd suggest the most electrifying PL moment possibly since Aguero and all that.
