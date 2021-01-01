No player is the world is worth 'Barcelonaing' the football club over. If we can't afford what he asks(and then what all his teammates would subsequently ask for) then enjoy the next two years and wish him well knowing we saw his peak. And knowing there's always someone else. Every time a great goal scorer leaves us we get another.



Mo's age 32,33 and 34 seasons aren't worth a financial disaster that sets the club back for years.



Thats obviously true if hes asking for something completely ludicrous, which he probably isnt in the context of his standing as one of if not the best forward in the world.I think that the point regarding RG e wage structure and players demanding parity are at times a bit overblown. For one thing, its worth remembering that different positions tend to command different transfer fees and wage demands. If we sold Salah, Alisson and Fabinho tomorrow youd see Salah go for significantly more than the other 2 despite all 3 being able to make a strong case for being the worlds best in their respective positions, strikers command more money and its been that way as long as I can remember. Id also add that I think players generally want to play with the best players, that was long a gripe of Gerrards when he was here that he didnt get the opportunity to do so, I think its a bit simplistic to argue that players who are hungry to win are going to kick off and demand salary increases of Salah gets paid more than them, of course they might but I suspect they will likely just be pleased that hes staying and they get to play with him for another few years.People often reference the mess that Barca are currently in and put that down to Messis wages but thats hardly the only mistake Barca have made is it? Id argue that wasting over 200 million on Coutinho and Dembele is probably more of an issue than paying the best player in the world an insane wage. There were absolutely tonnes of stupid mistakes made at Barcelona over a prolonged period of time, the Messi thing hasnt helped but Id argue thats as much to do with the clubs over reliance on him as a player snd a representative than any financial impact because theyve been wasting money left right and centre, Messi is hardly an isolated example in that respect.