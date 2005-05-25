« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1544131 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16160 on: Yesterday at 04:35:40 pm »
He seems to break a different record every week at the moment!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16161 on: Yesterday at 04:42:16 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:37:10 am
My favorite goal of his is still that 2nd goal v Spurs at Anfield in stoppage time. Still pisses me off that it wasn't the winner, with Lamela diving afterwards

Undoubtedly the chip vs City in the CL 1/4 final for me. Mainly because I'm pretty sure it saved me from a heart attack.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16162 on: Yesterday at 05:19:51 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 08:11:28 am
5th highest earner in the world playing football
Where's that from?

There's 5 players earning more than him just at Utd alone (Ronaldo £510,000 per week, De Gea £375,000, Sancho £350,000, Varane £340,000, and Pogba £290,000). Fernandes also reportedly getting a rise to around £280,000, plus there loads of players at other clubs like Messi, Neymar, Mbappe on way more.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16163 on: Yesterday at 05:24:52 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 05:19:51 pm
Where's that from?

There's 5 players earning more than him just at Utd alone (Ronaldo £510,000 per week, De Gea £375,000, Sancho £350,000, Varane £340,000, and Pogba £290,000). Fernandes also reportedly getting a rise to around £280,000, plus there loads of players at other clubs like Messi, Neymar, Mbappe on way more.

Forbes. But that lists includes endorsements so its a combo of both. Supposedly his salary is $25 million a year.

Top five are

Ronaldo
Messi
Neymar
Mbappe
Salah

https://www.forbes.com/sites/christinasettimi/2021/09/21/the-worlds-highest-paid-soccer-players-2021--uniteds-cristiano-ronaldo-reclaims-top-spot-from-psgs--lionel-messi/?sh=409959753b7b
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16164 on: Yesterday at 07:47:17 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 05:19:51 pm
Where's that from?

There's 5 players earning more than him just at Utd alone (Ronaldo £510,000 per week, De Gea £375,000, Sancho £350,000, Varane £340,000, and Pogba £290,000). Fernandes also reportedly getting a rise to around £280,000, plus there loads of players at other clubs like Messi, Neymar, Mbappe on way more.


Salahs endorsements are huge though at $16m per annum. Only Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar earn more in endorsements. Mbappe has a slightly higher salary though, so Salah is the 5th highest earner in football.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16165 on: Yesterday at 09:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:47:17 pm

Salahs endorsements are huge though at $16m per annum. Only Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar earn more in endorsements. Mbappe has a slightly higher salary though, so Salah is the 5th highest earner in football.

He's still a steal
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16166 on: Yesterday at 09:21:31 pm »
He'll score 40 at this rate
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16167 on: Yesterday at 09:31:21 pm »
I think his debut season numbers are under threat. I just believe he will score every game. Such a great player
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16168 on: Yesterday at 09:37:24 pm »
He has surpassed Eto as the second-highest goalscorer in CL from Africa. Only Drogba ahead of him.

Considering he is still 29, and didn't really play that much CL football before the age of 25 that is a hell of an achievement.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16169 on: Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm »
Just fucking hurry up and sign will you Mo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16170 on: Yesterday at 09:55:53 pm »
Something's just clicked into place and he's gone up another level, if that's even possible.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16171 on: Yesterday at 09:56:51 pm »
Looks so so confident this season
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16172 on: Yesterday at 10:03:58 pm »
Any chance Tony Cascarino will say that his performance tonight was a tribute to the memory of Sir Roger?

 I doubt it, somehow.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16173 on: Yesterday at 10:11:37 pm »
How many season wonder now? Ive lost count
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16174 on: Yesterday at 10:17:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm
Just fucking hurry up and sign will you Mo.

Will be announced Friday just before the City game this weekend to make Pep cry.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16175 on: Yesterday at 10:46:40 pm »
You've got to admire his consistency!

      Player     
      Games     
      Goals     
       GPG       
       MPG       
       %GwG       
       APG       
Salah (PL)
151
100
0.66
127
52%
0.23
Salah (CL)
45
28
0.62
130
51%
0.20
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16176 on: Yesterday at 10:51:14 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 05:19:51 pm
Where's that from?

There's 5 players earning more than him just at Utd alone (Ronaldo £510,000 per week, De Gea £375,000, Sancho £350,000, Varane £340,000, and Pogba £290,000). Fernandes also reportedly getting a rise to around £280,000, plus there loads of players at other clubs like Messi, Neymar, Mbappe on way more.
Fucking hell. Sancho's on £350,000 a week?!! At his age,!!! Glad we swerved that. If we were ever interested
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16177 on: Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 05:24:52 pm
Forbes. But that lists includes endorsements so its a combo of both. Supposedly his salary is $25 million a year.

Top five are

Ronaldo
Messi
Neymar
Mbappe
Salah

https://www.forbes.com/sites/christinasettimi/2021/09/21/the-worlds-highest-paid-soccer-players-2021--uniteds-cristiano-ronaldo-reclaims-top-spot-from-psgs--lionel-messi/?sh=409959753b7b
OK - thanks. Forgot about endorsements.

Deserves it though - one of the hardest working players in the game, always humble, always smiling, always does his job on the pitch (and is quiet off it). He's a marketeer's dream and just an all round nice guy, perfect role model and a great ambassador for football. What a signing he's been for us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16178 on: Yesterday at 11:43:38 pm »
He's the best player in our side, he'd have even better stats if the others could finish more consistently. He's a winger and a centre forward, none of those guys above in the all time goalscoring charts were playing on the touchline in their games. What a player.

Also Garth Crooks can fuck off, I've said it before but there's no reason for his hatred of Salah, there can be only one reason for it. He consistently talks shit about him, I can understand rival fans doing as is their prerogative but for a pundit? One who's wages are being funded by the public, there's no reason for him to hate a person like Mo who has done nothing to make people hate him. So fuck Garth Crooks, absolute fucking weapon.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16179 on: Yesterday at 11:50:05 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 08:11:28 am
5th highest earner in the world playing football
Should be the highest earner though Rocco.
For us, he is the best player in the world, and the best player in the world, deserves the best pay in the world.

There shoudln't even be negotiations. It should go like this:

LFC: Mo, we're bumping up your salary with another 100k per week... we've got the contract ready. Please read, sign and return...
..
..
Oh, and we're throwing in another 10k on top of that!
Mo: Ok! Don't need the extra 10k, but if you say so!

Just pay the man! He has brought in a lot of money for FSG, so pay him.
Next up.. Mane and Firmino.
Just pay them!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16180 on: Today at 07:29:28 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:47:17 pm


Salahs endorsements are huge though at $16m per annum. Only Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar earn more in endorsements. Mbappe has a slightly higher salary though, so Salah is the 5th highest earner in football.

But what does that have to do with his salary?
The point is, it should be reasonable to assume that his wages from the club would be amongst the highest wages in football. At the very least, his weekly salary should be at the very top end of the wage spectrum in England.
How he earns money outside of his wages is a moot point when discussing him signing a new contract with wages that satisfy him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16181 on: Today at 07:32:23 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:43:38 pm
He's the best player in our side, he'd have even better stats if the others could finish more consistently. He's a winger and a centre forward, none of those guys above in the all time goalscoring charts were playing on the touchline in their games. What a player.

Also Garth Crooks can fuck off, I've said it before but there's no reason for his hatred of Salah, there can be only one reason for it. He consistently talks shit about him, I can understand rival fans doing as is their prerogative but for a pundit? One who's wages are being funded by the public, there's no reason for him to hate a person like Mo who has done nothing to make people hate him. So fuck Garth Crooks, absolute fucking weapon.

It's ego. Common problem with these former footballers turned analyst/pundits. Once they build a narrative, they have to commit as their ego doesn't allow them to accept they were wrong. He built a narrative early on that Salah wasn't worth the money, Chelsea flop, there were others better out there etc, and now is forced to grudgingly offer positive words that are passive aggressive in ways. He'll be waiting for Mo to have a stumble and the knives will come out. Long may he wait.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16182 on: Today at 08:09:44 am »
Can't be many arguments about him being the best in the English League. The question is how far off being the world's best he is.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16183 on: Today at 08:38:56 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:09:44 am
Can't be many arguments about him being the best in the English League. The question is how far off being the world's best he is.
Definitely top 5, after Messi the players are pretty interchangeable but Mo is top tier.
