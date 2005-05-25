5th highest earner in the world playing football
Should be the highest earner though Rocco.
For us, he is the best player in the world, and the best player in the world, deserves the best pay in the world.
There shoudln't even be negotiations. It should go like this:
LFC: Mo, we're bumping up your salary with another 100k per week... we've got the contract ready. Please read, sign and return...
..
..
Oh, and we're throwing in another 10k on top of that!
Mo: Ok! Don't need the extra 10k, but if you say so!
Just pay the man! He has brought in a lot of money for FSG, so pay him.
Next up.. Mane and Firmino.
Just pay them!