Offline newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16080 on: September 24, 2021, 12:44:00 am »
MPG is miles per gallon for sure.
Offline Jon2lfc

  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16081 on: September 24, 2021, 12:49:50 am »
Quote from: newterp on September 24, 2021, 12:44:00 am
MPG is miles per gallon for sure.
don't be silly
it could be minutes per game
Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16082 on: September 24, 2021, 01:28:18 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on September 22, 2021, 03:15:17 pm
    Notes

        League games only
        GPG = Goals per Game
        MPG = Minutes per Goal
        %GwG = % of games played where the player scored a goal
        APG = Assists per Game
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16083 on: September 25, 2021, 06:47:04 pm »
100 PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS FOR US!
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16084 on: September 25, 2021, 06:53:03 pm »
1 game faster than Roger Hunt aswell.

Unbelievable player.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16085 on: September 25, 2021, 07:28:23 pm »
Should have had a hat-trick today
Offline farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16086 on: September 25, 2021, 08:05:42 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 25, 2021, 07:28:23 pm
Should have had a hat-trick today
Almost agree with that, though there was not much more he could do with the first shot that was cleared off the line. But the one-on-one he should have scored.

Sad way to celebrate 100 goals for the club though.
Offline jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16087 on: September 25, 2021, 08:59:05 pm »
Well in Mo and he is only just warming up watch him go.  :thumbup
Offline newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16088 on: September 25, 2021, 09:02:11 pm »
I had a sinking feeling when he didn't put away the 4th we were going to rue it.

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16089 on: September 25, 2021, 09:03:38 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September 25, 2021, 08:05:42 pm
Almost agree with that, though there was not much more he could do with the first shot that was cleared off the line. But the one-on-one he should have scored.


Sad way to celebrate 100 goals for the club though.
He has won us many tight games. We can let it go.
Offline jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16090 on: September 25, 2021, 09:05:08 pm »
He moves into our top ten goalscorers.

Liverpools all-time top 10 goalscorers

1  Ian Rush  346 goals
2  Roger Hunt  285 goals
3  Gordon Hodgson  241 goals
4  Billy Liddell  228 goals
5  Steven Gerrard  186 goals
6  Robbie Fowler  183 goals
7  Kenny Dalglish  172 goals
8  Michael Owen  158 goals
9  Harry Chambers  151 goals
10  Mohamed Salah  131* goals
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16091 on: September 25, 2021, 09:08:26 pm »
If he stays here for his whole career I think he finishes 3rd all time. I don't think anybody is ever getting near Rush
Offline red1977

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16092 on: September 25, 2021, 09:13:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on September 25, 2021, 09:05:08 pm
He moves into our top ten goalscorers.

Liverpools all-time top 10 goalscorers

1  Ian Rush  346 goals
2  Roger Hunt  285 goals
3  Gordon Hodgson  241 goals
4  Billy Liddell  228 goals
5  Steven Gerrard  186 goals
6  Robbie Fowler  183 goals
7  Kenny Dalglish  172 goals
8  Michael Owen  158 goals
9  Harry Chambers  151 goals
10  Mohamed Salah  131* goals

Does Salah have an asterisk next to his number because pace goals don't count?.
Offline jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16093 on: September 25, 2021, 09:17:23 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on September 25, 2021, 09:13:02 pm
Does Salah have an asterisk next to his number because pace goals don't count?.

Who knows, could be!  ;D
Offline jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16094 on: September 25, 2021, 09:29:37 pm »
This is a nice little tribute from the Boss.

Jürgen Klopp: Mo Salah is one of the best goalscorers I've ever seen

Jürgen Klopp declared Mohamed Salah one of the best goalscorers he has ever seen in football. Liverpool's No.11 scored his 100th Premier League goal earlier this month and now needs one more finish to enter the club's top 10 list of all-time scorers.

Earlier in the week, Klopp recorded a video message for his former player Robert Lewandowski, congratulating the Bayern Munich striker on receiving the 2021 European Golden Shoe award.

Asked how Salah compared with Lewandowski, the Reds boss responded: "Mo Salah is absolutely up there with him  there's no doubt about that."

"Mo is a goal machine, definitely. His professionalism is absolutely second to none. He does absolutely everything to be always fit, to stay always on track  first in, last out, all these kind of things. So, that's Mo. On top of that, apart from his technical skill set and all these kind of things, he's desperate to score goals and that's helpful as well. That's exactly the same like it is with Lewi, and that's good, very helpful.

"Whatever you do on the pitch, whatever you create, whatever you initiate, you need somebody who brings the ball over the line or in the back of the net  and Mo is absolutely there with the best I ever saw, he knows that. The numbers he has are insane. I'm obviously blessed to work with some good players during my career." Salah, who moved to Anfield in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma, is currently on 130 goals for Liverpool in all competitions from 209 appearances.

On those statistics, Klopp added: "What can I say? Did Mo expect when he arrived here that he can achieve these numbers? Maybe yes!

"Did I expect it? No, because you can't expect it, because you shouldn't expect it, because it puts kind of pressure on the player.

"But he made massive steps since he arrived here. We played some really good football, which helps as well [in] scoring goals.

"Obviously the team developed in the right direction and Mo had a massive impact on that obviously. And all the rest, I don't know.

"Nobody should expect these kind of numbers because you never know what can happen. We have to stay fit and everything needs to go in the right direction, so that's all true.

"I could not be more positive about the things Mo achieved so far already, but obviously we are much more concerned about what can be achieved in the future, and we are in that season.

"He's in a good moment, in a good shape, in a good mood, all these kind of things, so that's helpful obviously.

"He works hard, adapted to some changes we made in our set-up in the way we play really well, enjoys it. So, that's all good, all positive. Nothing else to say."
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16095 on: September 25, 2021, 11:27:24 pm »
He is incredible.

Is booing him just a standard thing now?
Offline farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16096 on: September 25, 2021, 11:31:38 pm »
His contract got a tad more expensive. :)
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16097 on: Yesterday at 12:06:50 am »
Quote from: red1977 on September 25, 2021, 09:13:02 pm
Does Salah have an asterisk next to his number because pace goals don't count?.

We'll also have to take out the goals he's scored in the first ten games of each season. Shame that.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16098 on: Yesterday at 12:25:47 am »
He is brilliant, but you just know that despite scoring a goal that miss will haunt him given we didnt win the match.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16099 on: Yesterday at 01:49:58 am »
Quote from: red1977 on September 25, 2021, 09:13:02 pm
Does Salah have an asterisk next to his number because pace goals don't count?.

More a dash than an asterisk .
Offline jckliew

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16100 on: Yesterday at 02:12:58 am »
Penalties do not count.   :P

Rushie didn't take penalties.  ;D
Offline ToneLa

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16101 on: Yesterday at 11:10:42 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 12:25:47 am
He is brilliant, but you just know that despite scoring a goal that miss will haunt him given we didnt win the match.

That's sort of a main reason why I love him.

Just reading what klopp said post match, he knows!

"I know Mo, he's now sitting in the dressing room and thinking about the two chances he didn't score. He'll probably be the quickest player to score 150 goals too - it's an outstanding achievement, no doubt."
Offline Welshred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16102 on: Yesterday at 11:34:27 am »
Quote from: jillc on September 25, 2021, 09:17:23 pm
Who knows, could be!  ;D

Its because he's still an active footballer no? So his position on the list will move with the more goals he scores.
Offline jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16103 on: Yesterday at 11:36:45 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:34:27 am
Its because he's still an active footballer no? So his position on the list will move with the more goals he scores.

I know that.  ;) :)
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16104 on: Yesterday at 12:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:34:27 am
Its because he's still an active footballer no? So his position on the list will move with the more goals he scores.
Its all moot anyway because the 131 is the gross figure.
If we remove pace goals, penalties, goals scored in the first 10 games of the season; then we arrive at a more realistic figure.

Offline Welshred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16105 on: Yesterday at 12:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 12:07:27 pm
Its all moot anyway because the 131 is the gross figure.
If we remove pace goals, penalties, goals scored in the first 10 games of the season; then we arrive at a more realistic figure.



Ah fuck, he's done isn't he? We should sell him right?
Online proudred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16106 on: Yesterday at 09:09:43 pm »
He needs to be more lethal. The chance he missed was painful. Seems like if given time on the ball he overthinks it & misses his chances.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16107 on: Yesterday at 09:38:05 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Yesterday at 09:09:43 pm
He needs to be more lethal. The chance he missed was painful. Seems like if given time on the ball he overthinks it & misses his chances.

How much more lethal does he need to be? he's scored 100 bloody goals in 150 some appearances.
Online proudred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16108 on: Yesterday at 09:41:34 pm »
Clear cut one on one chances .
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16109 on: Yesterday at 09:43:42 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Yesterday at 09:41:34 pm
Clear cut one on one chances .

Scores plenty of them. And the hard ones too.

The guy is lethal. Yeah he misses chances, but then there isnt a single player out there who doesnt.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16110 on: Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm »
Its hard to be critical of the best player in the league but he will be criticising himself more than anyone for that miss to make it 4-2 - would have killed the game there and then. It was a an unorthodox/cheeky attempt at a finish whereas he should have just stuck it in the corner as youd put your house on him to.

Reminiscent of the whole team yesterday - the usual fluidity and ice cold decision making was just off all around.
Offline Gaz123456

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16111 on: Yesterday at 09:56:17 pm »
Phenomenal player and a legend in the making. He still seems underappreciated by other clubs fans (and some of ours) - can't understand why. he's one of the best players I've ever seen.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16112 on: Yesterday at 10:02:23 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Yesterday at 09:41:34 pm
Clear cut one on one chances .

Name one player that doesn't, I'll wait.

The guy has an incredible record precisely because he's lethal, and he's scored tons of goals, one on one.
Offline Filler.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16113 on: Yesterday at 10:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on September 25, 2021, 09:08:26 pm
If he stays here for his whole career I think he finishes 3rd all time. I don't think anybody is ever getting near Rush

He's 29. He might get 5th if he stays, but there's that last lucrative contract at PSG around the corner just waiting for him to regret signing.
Offline Filler.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16114 on: Yesterday at 10:38:45 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Yesterday at 09:41:34 pm
Clear cut one on one chances .

Should have scored 200 in 150 games agreed. Thing is, he dug many of those 100 goals out of nowhere and is now embedded into our all time goalscoring lists and indeed into the all time scoring lists of the Premier League since football began in 1992. I'd suggest moaning about him, or being a spoilt fucking twat about him is for twitter only. Go back there.
Offline Filler.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16115 on: Yesterday at 10:41:06 pm »
Fucking spoilt bastard Liverpool fans do my fucking head in.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16116 on: Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:38:45 pm
Should have scored 200 in 150 games agreed. Thing is, he dug many of those 100 goals out of nowhere and is now embedded into our all time goalscoring lists and indeed into the all time scoring lists of the Premier League since football began in 1992. I'd suggest moaning about him, or being a spoilt fucking twat about him is for twitter only. Go back there.

A glimpse at his post history shows moaning is his bag.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16117 on: Yesterday at 11:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Yesterday at 09:56:17 pm
Phenomenal player and a legend in the making. He still seems underappreciated by other clubs fans (and some of ours) - can't understand why. he's one of the best players I've ever seen.

It's because he's not South American or European or English or any of those nations traditionally associated with sublime football. His goals scoring is at a slightly better rate than Luis Suarez and he's sustained that over a lot more games. Even if you don't count Sturridge's last 3 seasons, Salah's goal scoring record is better. It's also superior to Owen, Rush, Dalglish and Fowler. It's punching around the figures of the likes of Henry, Aguero, Van Persie and Drogba. Only Shearer (at Blackburn) and Van Nistelrooy are better. Those other names are some of the best forwards the league has seen. I think this says a lot about his goalscoring prowess.

And before you keyboard warriors get your knickers in a twist, I'm not saying that Salah is a better player than those other names, I'm just commenting that his goal scoring record is as good, if not better. They are different types of forward and bring different things to the team and played under different styles. But the common thing is that they all scored a lot of goals, and a lot of important goals and also some absolute worldies. All will go down as club and league legends in their own way, as should Mo.
Online NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16118 on: Today at 06:09:28 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 11:07:44 pm
It's because he's not South American or European or English or any of those nations traditionally associated with sublime football. His goals scoring is at a slightly better rate than Luis Suarez and he's sustained that over a lot more games. Even if you don't count Sturridge's last 3 seasons, Salah's goal scoring record is better. It's also superior to Owen, Rush, Dalglish and Fowler. It's punching around the figures of the likes of Henry, Aguero, Van Persie and Drogba. Only Shearer (at Blackburn) and Van Nistelrooy are better. Those other names are some of the best forwards the league has seen. I think this says a lot about his goalscoring prowess.
I have read our fans slating Salah and get on his back after the Brentford game for the two of the missed chances.

BUT when our attacking component of the team has delivered three goals, THREE, then for me they have delivered their service. Job's done.

What, fans nowadays are expecting we keep winning our game by 4 or 5 goals in every single game? The hell?

LOGIC. When we have scored three goals, it is up to the defensive component OR our midfield to shield the game, to protect the lead, seeing the game out. Logic.

Blaming the forward/s after we have scored THREE is ridiculous. Totally ridiculous.

+ Interview, on Salah's 100 after the game

Jordan Henderson: "He is a fantastic lad, he works ever so hard off the training field, recovers properly, lives his life the right way to be ready every single game to perform every game."

Jurgen Klopp: "But I know Mo and he is now in the dressing room and thinks about the two chances he missed."
