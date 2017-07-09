Fowler at his peak played in a relatively poor domestic competition and 2nd tier European competition. His European and international records are nothing to write home about. The biggest shame is that the injuries cost him (and us) the potential to see him at a higher level, both domestically as PL improved and in CL as Liverpool improved and qualified. Ill always be grateful for what Fowler gave us as fans in the 1990s and early 00s. But hes not even in the same conversation as Rush or Salah. I personally think Suarez and Torres were better players. Owen and Fowler is a toss of a coin. Fowler more rounded player, Owen more the big game player for goals.
My final point on this (honestly!). I just wanted to contextualise why I think the PL in the period in the early to the mid 90's was relatively poor compared to the early to mid 1980's.
I've compared the European competition record of English clubs between 1980-1985 and 1993-1998. It's a 5 year period so probably captures any anomalies you might have when comparing specific individual seasons 1980 also marks Ian Rush's debut at Liverpool and 1985 is the last competition with English clubs before the ban. 1993 marks Robbie Fowler's debut and 1998 marks the time of his ACL. Roughly speaking both periods cover the time when the respective players were at their peaks (or close to).
1980-81
European Cup: Forest 1st round, Liverpool Winners
UEFA: Wolves 1R, Manchester United 1R, Ipswich Winners
Cup Winners Cup: West Ham QF
1981-82
European Cup: Liverpool QF, Aston Villa winners
UEFA: WBA 1R, Ipswich 1R, Southampton 2R, Arsenal 2R
Cup Winners Cup: Tottenham SF
1982-83
European Cup: Liverpool QF, Aston Villa QF
UEFA: Arsenal 1R, Manchester United 1R, Ipswich 1R, Southampton 1R
Cup Winners Cup: Tottenham 2R
1983-84
European Cup: Liverpool winners
UEFA: Aston Villa 2R, Watford 3R, Forest SF, Tottenham Winners
Cup Winners Cup: Manchester United SF
1984-85
European Cup: Liverpool runners up
UEFA: Forest 1R, Southampton 1R, QPR 2R, Tottenham QF, Manchester United QF
Cup Winners Cup: Everton winners
1993-94
European Cup: Manchester United 2R
UEFA: Aston Villa 2R, Norwich 3R
Cup Winners Cup: Arsenal Winners
1994-95
European Cup: Manchester United 3rd in Group Stage
UEFA: Blackburn 1R, Newcastle 2R, Aston Villa 2R
Cup Winners Cup: Chelsea SF, Arsenal Runners Up
1995-96
European Cup: Blackburn 4th in Group Stage
UEFA: Manchester United 1R, Liverpool 2R, Leeds United 2R, Forest QF
Cup Winners Cup: Everton 2R
1996-97
European Cup: Manchester United SF
UEFA: Arsenal 1R, Aston Villa 1R, Newcastle QF
Cup Winners Cup: Liverpool SF
1997-98
European Cup: Newcastle 3rd in Group Stage, Manchester United QF
UEFA: Arsenal 1R, Leicester City 1R, Liverpool 2R, Aston Villa QF
Cup Winners Cup: Chelsea Winners
European Cup
1980-1985 : 3 winners and a runner up
1993-1998 : 1 semi finalist and 1 quarter finalist
UEFA Cup
1980-1985: 2 winners, 1 semi-finalist and 2 quarter finalists
1993-1998: 3 quarter finalists
Cup Winners Cup
1980-1985: 1 winner and 2 semi-finalists
1993-1998: 2 winners, 1 runner up and 2 semi-finalists
Overall
1980-1985: 6 European trophy winning teams, 1 runner up, 3 semi-finalists
1993-1998: 2 European trophy winning teams, 1 runner up, 3 semi-finalists
I think there's a reasonable difference in overall performance. I think it's even more stark when you look at European Cup/Champions League and UEFA Cup performances only. The record for the period between 1993 and 1998 is propped up massively by the Cup Winner Cup performances (2 wins, 1 runner-up and 2 SF). The Cup Winners Cup was unquestionably the weakest competition out of the 3.
I'm not saying this as some auld fella saying it was better in my day. The late 80's and 1990's were my pomp in terms of going the game. I reckon you can count on 1 hand how many home games I missed between about 1985 and 2001. I loved going the game in that period. But taking off any sort of rose tinted glasses, I think it's easy to see that that early to mid 90's period was a poor domestic standard compared to what went before and came after. That doesn't mean every player who played in that era should have an asterisk against their records or performance. But for players who only really performed in that era and did well in domestic completions only then it raises a doubt about their overall ability to deliver at a higher level. Particularly when comparing to players from other eras. That doesn't just go for Robbie Fowler. I genuinely think you can ask the same question about players like Cantona. As transformative as he was, he only really produced the goods in that era and in the PL only.
Back on topic, I think it shows Salah's consistency and quality. He's banging in goals in what is probably the strongest domestic competition in World football and he scores with regularity in the CL. There's no question about his quality or ability to score goals at the highest level. In the same way there wasn't question marks about Ian Rush's ability.