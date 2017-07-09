« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1535364 times)

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16040 on: Yesterday at 06:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 06:07:27 pm
Fowler played in 5 cup finals for Liverpool and scored twice. So thats not too bad. He also had 2 title challenging seasons - 95/96 and 96/97. Or at least seasons we were in touching distance (6 points or less) of leaders with 10 games to go. Fowler scored 5 in 10 and 4 in 10 games during the end of each season. Again not bad but not the epitome of making the difference when it counts either.

Ian Rush in 1985/86 scored 7 in the last 10 league games, winner in FA Cup QF, 2 extra time goals in SF and then 2 in the final for good measure. In 1983/84 he bagged winner away against Bilbao in European cup (after drawing 0-0 at home). Winner at home in 1-0 win against Benfica. 2 in the semi final then scored a pen in the shoot out in the final. Also bagged 10 goals in last 10 league games and crucial goal in 2nd leg of League Cup semi final.

Im not saying this stuff to do Fowler down. Hes arguably our best player between winning the league in 1991 and the treble season. But he wasnt Ian Rush. And didnt come up with the goals when it mattered with the same regularity as Rush. Rush may have had better players around him but the standard or domestic competition was significantly higher in 1980s compared with early to mid 90s plus Rush had a much better European record playing in a better comp (European Cup versus UEFA/Cup winners Cup). Suarez has even less to pull upon than Fowler when it comes to delivering performances and results when it truly mattered.

Fowler was done at 22 pretty much, Rushie had so much longer. Biggest shame in on the pitch footballing terms for me. I was devvod because it stopped him in his tracks and never came back from it. If you put Rushie up against Fowler Rushie is hands down the winner but if Robbie didnt get injured he would have had a challenger for sure. It kills me that Robbie dropped off from his injury. Hes my Hero and was a breathtaking forward, had every finish, but them ones that found the inside of the post from the othersidr of the area were unique, because they found there way in so often. Raw, just knowing where to put it. how did he do them ones so often. Anyway, Rush is top man and deservedly so. What could have been though. I still think about it but I am greatfull for those three 30 goal seasons from Robbie he was better than anything I had ever seen from a pure finisher. The Cruyffs, diving headers, free kicks (sometimes) taps ins, outside the box stuff which he had were different to Rushies pure instincts and work rate. Anyway. (Rushie was alike in many ways just think Robbie had a tiny bit more in his bag, ended prematurely)

Ps: lovely informative stuff Jookie.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:19:49 am by red1977 »
Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,304
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16041 on: Yesterday at 06:37:37 pm »
And before the injury in '98 derby it felt like Robbie was a bit out of focus too with getting sent off against Everton and missing a couple of games in the run-in and there was a game vs Bolton in 97/98 when we were one nil up and he smacked a Bolton player in the face and got sent off and we went on to draw. And by then Owen was kinda taking over as the main man upfront.
Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16042 on: Yesterday at 07:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:37:37 pm
And before the injury in '98 derby it felt like Robbie was a bit out of focus too with getting sent off against Everton and missing a couple of games in the run-in and there was a game vs Bolton in 97/98 when we were one nil up and he smacked a Bolton player in the face and got sent off and we went on to draw. And by then Owen was kinda taking over as the main man upfront.

Houllier apologist for Phasing out and selling Robbie? Owen never took over. Robbies was never the same after his injury, but it was sacrilidge to sell Robbie. Playing him at 10 and slagging him off etc. Bitter I am.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,809
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16043 on: Yesterday at 07:12:06 pm »
Thought this was the Salah thread.
Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16044 on: Yesterday at 07:14:17 pm »
Sorry for derailing the thread.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,909
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16045 on: Yesterday at 07:16:22 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:12:06 pm
Thought this was the Salah thread.

Run out of things to say about him. You can only heap so much praise on one man.
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,288
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16046 on: Yesterday at 07:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:27:23 pm
I think you're manipulating stats which prove what you want. The last 10 games bring no more points for a win than the previous 28 (or more in some of Rush's seasons) so not sure why you give the goals in those games any more importance - as if a player hadn't scored in those other games then you'd not be in the running come the last 10 anyway.

Fowler scored 28 in 38 during 95/96, and 18 in 32 the following season. Both a massive contribution.


I agree with you that ultimately Rush likely gets into an all time XI over Fowler because of longevity, but I think it's harsh to try and downplay Fowler's contribution simply because he didn't play during a more successful era (I mean if we're doing that we could downplay Gerrard who didn't win anywhere near as much as his ability prob deserved).

Its not necessarily about winning things but making a difference when it matters. Fowler did that on occasions but less so than Rush or Gerrard. To me thats the measure of a great player versus a very good one.

My main point about Fowler and comparing him to Rush is mainly about quality of opposition. Premier League was really poor quality from about 1991 to 1997 ish. English clubs did absolutely nothing in Europe in that period. Beyond United hardly any teams even got to the QF stage in CL or UEFA cup in that period ( think Forest did and us). The foreigners rule had an impact but biggest factor was quality of the league.

Fowler at his peak played in a relatively poor domestic competition and 2nd tier European competition. His European and international records are nothing to write home about. The biggest shame is that the injuries cost him (and us) the potential to see him at a higher level, both domestically as PL improved and in CL as Liverpool improved and qualified. Ill always be grateful for what Fowler gave us  as fans in the 1990s and early 00s. But hes not even in the same conversation as Rush or Salah. I personally think Suarez and Torres were better players. Owen and Fowler is a toss of a coin. Fowler more rounded player, Owen more the big game player for goals.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:45:50 pm by Jookie »
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16047 on: Today at 07:33:33 am »
Quote from: farawayred on September 19, 2021, 11:26:20 pm
On another note, I think that Salah could finish the season on more goals for the club than Owen. He is on four goals already, so a 33-goal season, perhaps?

1. Ian Rush  346
2. Roger Hunt  285
3. Gordon Hodgson  241
4. Billy Liddell  228
5. Steven Gerrard  186
6. Robbie Fowler  183
7. Kenny Dalglish  172
8. Michael Owen  158
9. Harry Chambers  151
10. Mohamed Salah  130
11. Sam Raybould  130
12. Jack Parkinson  128
13. Dick Forshaw  123
14. Ian St John  118
15. Jack Balmer  110
16. John Barnes  108
17. Sadio Mane  100
18. Kevin Keegan  100

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2021/09/the-18-players-who-have-scored-100-or-more-goals-for-liverpool/
He averaged 31.25 goals a season in 4 season. If he extends though age 35(10 season) and keep that pace he ends up #2 on the list. He will very likely end up top 5 and with a good shout at the top 3.
Hard to see anybody topping Rush unless it somebody though and can take over that main goal scorer roles around age 21-23.
Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16048 on: Today at 07:37:27 am »
Quote from: farawayred on September 19, 2021, 11:26:20 pm
On another note, I think that Salah could finish the season on more goals for the club than Owen. He is on four goals already, so a 33-goal season, perhaps?

1. Ian Rush  346
2. Roger Hunt  285
3. Gordon Hodgson  241
4. Billy Liddell  228
5. Steven Gerrard  186
6. Robbie Fowler  183
7. Kenny Dalglish  172
8. Michael Owen  158
9. Harry Chambers  151
10. Mohamed Salah  130
11. Sam Raybould  130
12. Jack Parkinson  128
13. Dick Forshaw  123
14. Ian St John  118
15. Jack Balmer  110
16. John Barnes  108
17. Sadio Mane  100
18. Kevin Keegan  100

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2021/09/the-18-players-who-have-scored-100-or-more-goals-for-liverpool/

Impressive, Ian Rush though wow what a machine that guy was.
Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16049 on: Today at 08:38:08 am »
Considering how much stick he gets on here, didn't know that Hodgson was number 3 on that list. Fairplay, owl.
Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16050 on: Today at 08:40:57 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:12:06 pm
Thought this was the Salah thread.


Its a team game
Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16051 on: Today at 08:48:15 am »
One of them is Salah. ** Carragher has named three players United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo will challenge for this seasons golden boot.

 ;D  ;D  ;D

Carragher: "I am certain Ronaldo will challenge Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku for this season's golden boot."

"As we saw last weekend against Newcastle United on his second United debut, Ronaldo's mere presence is a certainty of goals, and his comeback has transformed the mood at his club and raised the profile of English football even more," said Carragher.

 ;D  ;D

I really really hope Mo will put aaaalllllll of them in the box!!! At the end of the season. Fuck this shit.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,016
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16052 on: Today at 08:52:00 am »
Ronaldo will score every game (including a glut of penalties which Salah won't get).

Ronaldo these days is basically a goalhanger in a team that is set up to provide him chances all game. He'll top 30 league goals which I doubt anyone else will. Mo has a lot more to offer than just goals.
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,288
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16053 on: Today at 09:44:11 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:43:43 pm
Fowler at his peak played in a relatively poor domestic competition and 2nd tier European competition. His European and international records are nothing to write home about. The biggest shame is that the injuries cost him (and us) the potential to see him at a higher level, both domestically as PL improved and in CL as Liverpool improved and qualified. Ill always be grateful for what Fowler gave us  as fans in the 1990s and early 00s. But hes not even in the same conversation as Rush or Salah. I personally think Suarez and Torres were better players. Owen and Fowler is a toss of a coin. Fowler more rounded player, Owen more the big game player for goals.

My final point on this (honestly!). I just wanted to contextualise why I think the PL in the period in the early to the mid 90's was relatively poor compared to the early to mid 1980's.

I've compared the European competition record of English clubs between 1980-1985 and 1993-1998. It's a 5 year period so probably captures any anomalies you might have when comparing specific individual seasons 1980 also marks Ian Rush's debut at Liverpool and 1985 is the last competition with English clubs before the ban. 1993 marks Robbie Fowler's debut and 1998 marks the time of his ACL. Roughly speaking both periods cover the time when the respective players were at their peaks (or close to).

1980-81

European Cup: Forest 1st round, Liverpool Winners

UEFA: Wolves 1R, Manchester United 1R, Ipswich Winners

Cup Winners Cup: West Ham QF

1981-82

European Cup: Liverpool QF, Aston Villa winners

UEFA: WBA 1R, Ipswich 1R, Southampton 2R, Arsenal 2R

Cup Winners Cup: Tottenham SF

1982-83

European Cup: Liverpool QF, Aston Villa QF

UEFA: Arsenal 1R, Manchester United 1R, Ipswich 1R, Southampton 1R

Cup Winners Cup: Tottenham 2R


1983-84

European Cup: Liverpool winners

UEFA: Aston Villa 2R, Watford 3R, Forest SF, Tottenham Winners

Cup Winners Cup: Manchester United SF

1984-85

European Cup: Liverpool runners up

UEFA: Forest 1R, Southampton 1R, QPR 2R, Tottenham QF, Manchester United QF

Cup Winners Cup: Everton winners



1993-94

European Cup: Manchester United 2R

UEFA: Aston Villa 2R, Norwich 3R

Cup Winners Cup: Arsenal Winners

1994-95

European Cup:  Manchester United 3rd in Group Stage

UEFA: Blackburn 1R, Newcastle 2R, Aston Villa 2R

Cup Winners Cup: Chelsea SF, Arsenal Runners Up

1995-96

European Cup: Blackburn 4th in Group Stage

UEFA: Manchester United 1R, Liverpool 2R, Leeds United 2R, Forest QF

Cup Winners Cup: Everton 2R

1996-97

European Cup: Manchester United SF

UEFA: Arsenal 1R, Aston Villa 1R, Newcastle QF

Cup Winners Cup: Liverpool SF

1997-98

European Cup: Newcastle 3rd in Group Stage, Manchester United QF

UEFA: Arsenal 1R, Leicester City 1R, Liverpool 2R, Aston Villa QF

Cup Winners Cup: Chelsea Winners


European Cup

1980-1985 : 3 winners and a runner up

1993-1998 : 1 semi finalist and 1 quarter finalist

UEFA Cup

1980-1985: 2 winners, 1 semi-finalist and 2 quarter finalists

1993-1998: 3 quarter finalists

Cup Winners Cup

1980-1985: 1 winner and 2 semi-finalists

1993-1998: 2 winners, 1 runner up and 2 semi-finalists

Overall

1980-1985:  6 European trophy winning teams, 1 runner up, 3 semi-finalists

1993-1998: 2 European trophy winning teams, 1 runner up,  3 semi-finalists

I think there's a reasonable difference in overall performance. I think it's even more stark when you look at European Cup/Champions League and UEFA Cup performances only. The record for the period between 1993 and 1998 is propped up massively by the Cup Winner Cup performances (2 wins, 1 runner-up and 2 SF). The Cup Winners Cup was unquestionably the weakest competition out of the 3.

I'm not saying this as some auld fella saying it was better in my day. The late 80's and 1990's were my pomp in terms of going the game. I reckon you can count on 1 hand how many home games I missed between about 1985 and 2001. I loved going the game in that period. But taking off any sort of rose tinted glasses, I think it's easy to see that that early to mid 90's period was a poor domestic standard compared to what went before and came after. That doesn't mean every player who played in that era should have an asterisk against their records or performance. But for players who only really performed in that era and did well in domestic completions only then it raises a doubt about their overall ability to deliver at a higher level. Particularly when comparing to players from other eras. That doesn't just go for Robbie Fowler. I genuinely think you can ask the same question about players like Cantona. As transformative as he was, he only really produced the goods in that era and in the PL only.

Back on topic, I think it shows Salah's consistency and quality. He's banging in goals in what is probably the strongest domestic competition in World football and he scores with regularity in the CL. There's no question about his quality or ability to score goals at the highest level. In the same way there wasn't question marks about Ian Rush's ability.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16054 on: Today at 10:34:02 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:44:11 am
My final point on this (honestly!). I just wanted to contextualise why I think the PL in the period in the early to the mid 90's was relatively poor compared to the early to mid 1980's.

I've compared the European competition record of English clubs between 1980-1985 and 1993-1998. It's a 5 year period so probably captures any anomalies you might have when comparing specific individual seasons 1980 also marks Ian Rush's debut at Liverpool and 1985 is the last competition with English clubs before the ban. 1993 marks Robbie Fowler's debut and 1998 marks the time of his ACL. Roughly speaking both periods cover the time when the respective players were at their peaks (or close to).

1980-81

European Cup: Forest 1st round, Liverpool Winners

UEFA: Wolves 1R, Manchester United 1R, Ipswich Winners

Cup Winners Cup: West Ham QF

1981-82

European Cup: Liverpool QF, Aston Villa winners

UEFA: WBA 1R, Ipswich 1R, Southampton 2R, Arsenal 2R

Cup Winners Cup: Tottenham SF

1982-83

European Cup: Liverpool QF, Aston Villa QF

UEFA: Arsenal 1R, Manchester United 1R, Ipswich 1R, Southampton 1R

Cup Winners Cup: Tottenham 2R


1983-84

European Cup: Liverpool winners

UEFA: Aston Villa 2R, Watford 3R, Forest SF, Tottenham Winners

Cup Winners Cup: Manchester United SF

1984-85

European Cup: Liverpool runners up

UEFA: Forest 1R, Southampton 1R, QPR 2R, Tottenham QF, Manchester United QF

Cup Winners Cup: Everton winners



1993-94

European Cup: Manchester United 2R

UEFA: Aston Villa 2R, Norwich 3R

Cup Winners Cup: Arsenal Winners

1994-95

European Cup:  Manchester United 3rd in Group Stage

UEFA: Blackburn 1R, Newcastle 2R, Aston Villa 2R

Cup Winners Cup: Chelsea SF, Arsenal Runners Up

1995-96

European Cup: Blackburn 4th in Group Stage

UEFA: Manchester United 1R, Liverpool 2R, Leeds United 2R, Forest QF

Cup Winners Cup: Everton 2R

1996-97

European Cup: Manchester United SF

UEFA: Arsenal 1R, Aston Villa 1R, Newcastle QF

Cup Winners Cup: Liverpool SF

1997-98

European Cup: Newcastle 3rd in Group Stage, Manchester United QF

UEFA: Arsenal 1R, Leicester City 1R, Liverpool 2R, Aston Villa QF

Cup Winners Cup: Chelsea Winners


European Cup

1980-1985 : 3 winners and a runner up

1993-1998 : 1 semi finalist and 1 quarter finalist

UEFA Cup

1980-1985: 2 winners, 1 semi-finalist and 2 quarter finalists

1993-1998: 3 quarter finalists

Cup Winners Cup

1980-1985: 1 winner and 2 semi-finalists

1993-1998: 2 winners, 1 runner up and 2 semi-finalists

Overall

1980-1985:  6 European trophy winning teams, 1 runner up, 3 semi-finalists

1993-1998: 2 European trophy winning teams, 1 runner up,  3 semi-finalists

I think there's a reasonable difference in overall performance. I think it's even more stark when you look at European Cup/Champions League and UEFA Cup performances only. The record for the period between 1993 and 1998 is propped up massively by the Cup Winner Cup performances (2 wins, 1 runner-up and 2 SF). The Cup Winners Cup was unquestionably the weakest competition out of the 3.

I'm not saying this as some auld fella saying it was better in my day. The late 80's and 1990's were my pomp in terms of going the game. I reckon you can count on 1 hand how many home games I missed between about 1985 and 2001. I loved going the game in that period. But taking off any sort of rose tinted glasses, I think it's easy to see that that early to mid 90's period was a poor domestic standard compared to what went before and came after. That doesn't mean every player who played in that era should have an asterisk against their records or performance. But for players who only really performed in that era and did well in domestic completions only then it raises a doubt about their overall ability to deliver at a higher level. Particularly when comparing to players from other eras. That doesn't just go for Robbie Fowler. I genuinely think you can ask the same question about players like Cantona. As transformative as he was, he only really produced the goods in that era and in the PL only.

Back on topic, I think it shows Salah's consistency and quality. He's banging in goals in what is probably the strongest domestic competition in World football and he scores with regularity in the CL. There's no question about his quality or ability to score goals at the highest level. In the same way there wasn't question marks about Ian Rush's ability.


Would you say a 20 year old Robbie Fowler would not have the same impact today in the strongest competition in the world as he did back then? For me he does, pure talant. Would Shearer score less now, but players like Kane or Aubameyang can top the goal scoring charts?,. not for me.

Its not an outright reflection of the quality of the league based on How teams got on in Europe, a knock out competition where anything can happen. Drawing Bayern for example could mean the English champions go out, but Bayern are the only decent team in their league. Was the premier league the best league in Europe in 2005? Debatable right?. Also Rush played in a far far better side which totally dominated the league in the 80s without much of a challenge from other teams in the league. so it gets complicated. You can compare on skill set and ability. The influx of foreign players in the prem era arguably improved the league. Even if in Europe it wasnt a golden period for the English.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:25:15 am by red1977 »
Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,930
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16055 on: Today at 10:54:33 am »
I don't think he's wrong, also Ian Rush has the iconic fabulous moustache so is deservedly our greatest marksman
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,288
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16056 on: Today at 11:58:57 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:34:02 am
Would you say a 20 year old Robbie Fowler would not have the same impact today in the strongest competition in the world as he did back then? For me he does, pure talent.

To say Fowler could have been an elite striker at a higher level is a projection. If you look at the top No.9s around the mid 90's, some of them continued to be elite strikers into the late 90's and early 00's. Some didn't. Shearer was the best of the bunch. I don't think you'll find many people who'll argue that he was the best No.9 in the Premier League in the 1990's (until Henry came along and dominated in 00's). Shearer's record is excellent for years and he continued scoring as the PL got better. Arguably Fowler was the 2nd best No.9 at that point so fair to say he could have continued scoring 20-25 goals a season for many years.

You mention Harry Kane as modern day player. He's a hugely under rated player by many. 223 goals in 342 appearances for Spurs. 40 in 65 in European competition. 41 in 64 in international football.  Fowler in his 1st spell at Liverpool had 171 goals in 330 games. 12 in 38 in European competition and, I think, 5 in 25 at international level. Putting aside quality of the opposition etc.. in terms of goalscoring Kane is demonstrably better. Is Kane better than Shearer? Hard to say. Outside of Henry, I think they are arguably the 2 of the most consistent and best strikers since the PL started. I'd say Rooney and Aguero round out the Top 5 in terms of long term impact. Suarez would be up there if he stayed longer.

I loved Robbie Fowler, despite what I've written in this thread. It's a massive shame and still a blow over 20 years later that he had injuries that curtailed his ability to continue to be the player he was in his early 20's. He was the shining light for us during a time when we were relatively poor. I get why many love him and revere him for what hid did in those 1st 4 seasons. Anyone watching us during that period would feel the same. But there's no concrete evidence that he'd be a consistent scorer at CL level, for example. That's why I'd push back when people say he was as good as Rush and certain other players (including Salah as goalscorer).
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,684
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16057 on: Today at 12:07:02 pm »
Forbes has him as the 5th highest paid player in the world [Ronaldo,Messi, Neymar and Mbappe ahead of him], $25 annual salary [15 or 16 million on top of that via endorsements]
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,288
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16058 on: Today at 12:17:23 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:07:02 pm
$25 annual salary

If true, that's pretty close to the rumoured £400,000 p/w he's earnt under his current contract once bonuses are factored in.

Again, if true it shows the level of bonuses we are giving our players on top of rumoured base salary. If Salah is on, for example, £220,000 p/w base salary then his bonuses would amount to around 9M per annum in this scenario.

Like I said on here a few years back, I think the bonuses for current players are really high and not just tied to winning trophies. That's what I've heard about another Top 6 club and how their bonuses are structured. They'll run in parallel with increased revenues due to on the field progression. It's why the wage bill is high and will remain high even if we don't win trophies but continue to qualify for CL and get to the knockout stages each season. It's why there's not a big surplus of TV and prize money from the success of the last few seasons. Rightly we reward the players extensively for reaching various on the pitch goals (individual and collective).
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,411
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16059 on: Today at 12:31:56 pm »
He's clearly getting a massive bonus every time he takes his shirt off, smart move by his agent.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,024
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16060 on: Today at 02:35:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:31:56 pm
He's clearly getting a massive bonus every time he takes his shirt off, smart move by his agent.

Presumably via onlyfans
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,684
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16061 on: Today at 02:39:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:35:51 pm
Presumably via onlyfans

Lovren is funding it  :D
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,684
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16062 on: Today at 02:50:14 pm »
Side note, Iniesta is still making $35 million a year, which is more than Pogba,Hazard and Bale [all who are in the top 10] :D
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,411
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16063 on: Today at 02:50:25 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:39:59 pm
Lovren is funding it  :D

;D

But we're all benefiting :-*
Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 380
  • ******
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16064 on: Today at 03:15:17 pm »
These may be interesting given the discussion over the last few pages.

      Player     
      Games     
      Goals     
       GPG       
       MPG       
       %GwG       
       APG       
Rush (1981- 87)
218
139
0.64
140
47%
0.09
Fowler (1993- 97)
140
83
0.59
147
41%
0.12
Salah (2017- 21)
150
99
0.66
127
52%
0.23

      Player     
      Games     
      Goals     
       GPG       
       MPG       
       %GwG       
       APG       
Rush (1983- 87)
151
98
0.65
138
50%
0.11
Fowler (1994- 97)
112
71
0.63
138
43%
0.15
Salah (2017- 21)
150
99
0.66
127
52%
0.23

Quote
Notes
  • League games only
  • GPG = Goals per Game
  • MPG = Minutes per Goal
  • %GwG = % of games played where the player scored a goal
  • APG = Assists per Game
Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16065 on: Today at 03:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 03:15:17 pm
These may be interesting given the discussion over the last few pages.

      Player     
      Games     
      Goals     
       GPG       
       MPG       
       %GwG       
       APG       
Rush (1981- 87)
218
139
0.64
140
47%
0.09
Fowler (1993- 97)
140
83
0.59
147
41%
0.12
Salah (2017- 21)
150
99
0.66
127
52%
0.23

      Player     
      Games     
      Goals     
       GPG       
       MPG       
       %GwG       
       APG       
Rush (1983- 87)
151
98
0.65
138
50%
0.11
Fowler (1994- 97)
112
71
0.63
138
43%
0.15
Salah (2017- 21)
150
99
0.66
127
52%
0.23


Thanks for posting. Salah is phenomenal.
Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,213
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16066 on: Today at 03:24:53 pm »
They all were, as was Suarez and Torres and Owen.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,064
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16067 on: Today at 03:36:13 pm »
I can see the parallels with Henry and Salah, both bought as wingers, and more or less finding a lot more success as strikers by managers that better realised how to best use them.
Offline iRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16068 on: Today at 05:13:36 pm »
Please pay this man his money.
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,202
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16069 on: Today at 05:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:58:57 am
To say Fowler could have been an elite striker at a higher level is a projection. If you look at the top No.9s around the mid 90's, some of them continued to be elite strikers into the late 90's and early 00's. Some didn't. Shearer was the best of the bunch. I don't think you'll find many people who'll argue that he was the best No.9 in the Premier League in the 1990's (until Henry came along and dominated in 00's). Shearer's record is excellent for years and he continued scoring as the PL got better. Arguably Fowler was the 2nd best No.9 at that point so fair to say he could have continued scoring 20-25 goals a season for many years.

You mention Harry Kane as modern day player. He's a hugely under rated player by many. 223 goals in 342 appearances for Spurs. 40 in 65 in European competition. 41 in 64 in international football.  Fowler in his 1st spell at Liverpool had 171 goals in 330 games. 12 in 38 in European competition and, I think, 5 in 25 at international level. Putting aside quality of the opposition etc.. in terms of goalscoring Kane is demonstrably better. Is Kane better than Shearer? Hard to say. Outside of Henry, I think they are arguably the 2 of the most consistent and best strikers since the PL started. I'd say Rooney and Aguero round out the Top 5 in terms of long term impact. Suarez would be up there if he stayed longer.

I loved Robbie Fowler, despite what I've written in this thread. It's a massive shame and still a blow over 20 years later that he had injuries that curtailed his ability to continue to be the player he was in his early 20's. He was the shining light for us during a time when we were relatively poor. I get why many love him and revere him for what hid did in those 1st 4 seasons. Anyone watching us during that period would feel the same. But there's no concrete evidence that he'd be a consistent scorer at CL level, for example. That's why I'd push back when people say he was as good as Rush and certain other players (including Salah as goalscorer).

Yeah, I agree. Fowler was great and all, but he didn't realize his potential in his career. Someone said you could say the same for Gerrard, but you can't. Look at the individual accolades, it's a massive difference, even if Gerrard didn't win as many trophies as he could. He would've if he had left. Anyway, he made the PFA Team of the Year 8 fucking times.

Anyway, back to Salah - he has this knack of breaking records. Long may it continue.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:23:59 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,512
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16070 on: Today at 06:35:44 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:24:53 pm
They all were, as was Suarez and Torres and Owen.

it's important that we find out which one was most phenomenal though
Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16071 on: Today at 06:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 06:35:44 pm
it's important that we find out which one was most phenomenal though

Salah is the most Phenomenal. Who was the most fantastic though??.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,086
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16072 on: Today at 07:39:37 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 06:40:12 pm
Salah is the most Phenomenal. Who was the most fantastic though??.

Pace phenoms don't count...
Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 380
  • ******
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16073 on: Today at 08:21:19 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:24:53 pm
They all were, as was Suarez and Torres and Owen.

Oh go on then...

      Player     
       Games     
       Goals     
       GPG       
       MPG       
       %GwG       
       APG       
Rush (1981- 87)
218
139
0.64
140
47%
0.09
Fowler (1993- 97)
140
83
0.59
147
41%
0.12
Owen (1997- 04)
216
118
0.55
143
40%
0.14
Torres (2007- 11)
102
65
0.64
121
46%
0.14
Suarez (2011- 14)
110
69
0.63
139
43%
0.25
Salah (2017- 21)
150
99
0.66
127
52%
0.23

      Player     
       Games     
       Goals     
       GPG       
       MPG       
       %GwG       
       APG       
Rush (1983- 87)
151
98
0.65
138
50%
0.11
Fowler (1994- 97)
112
71
0.63
138
43%
0.15
Owen (2000- 04)
121
70
0.58
133
41%
0.15
Torres (2007- 11)
102
65
0.64
121
46%
0.14
Suarez (2011- 14)
110
69
0.63
139
43%
0.25
Salah (2017- 21)
150
99
0.66
127
52%
0.23


