Fowler at his peak played in a relatively poor domestic competition and 2nd tier European competition. His European and international records are nothing to write home about. The biggest shame is that the injuries cost him (and us) the potential to see him at a higher level, both domestically as PL improved and in CL as Liverpool improved and qualified. Ill always be grateful for what Fowler gave us as fans in the 1990s and early 00s. But hes not even in the same conversation as Rush or Salah. I personally think Suarez and Torres were better players. Owen and Fowler is a toss of a coin. Fowler more rounded player, Owen more the big game player for goals.



My final point on this (honestly!). I just wanted to contextualise why I think the PL in the period in the early to the mid 90's was relatively poor compared to the early to mid 1980's.I've compared the European competition record of English clubs between 1980-1985 and 1993-1998. It's a 5 year period so probably captures any anomalies you might have when comparing specific individual seasons 1980 also marks Ian Rush's debut at Liverpool and 1985 is the last competition with English clubs before the ban. 1993 marks Robbie Fowler's debut and 1998 marks the time of his ACL. Roughly speaking both periods cover the time when the respective players were at their peaks (or close to).1980-81European Cup: Forest 1st round, Liverpool WinnersUEFA: Wolves 1R, Manchester United 1R, Ipswich WinnersCup Winners Cup: West Ham QF1981-82European Cup: Liverpool QF, Aston Villa winnersUEFA: WBA 1R, Ipswich 1R, Southampton 2R, Arsenal 2RCup Winners Cup: Tottenham SF1982-83European Cup: Liverpool QF, Aston Villa QFUEFA: Arsenal 1R, Manchester United 1R, Ipswich 1R, Southampton 1RCup Winners Cup: Tottenham 2R1983-84European Cup: Liverpool winnersUEFA: Aston Villa 2R, Watford 3R, Forest SF, Tottenham WinnersCup Winners Cup: Manchester United SF1984-85European Cup: Liverpool runners upUEFA: Forest 1R, Southampton 1R, QPR 2R, Tottenham QF, Manchester United QFCup Winners Cup: Everton winners1993-94European Cup: Manchester United 2RUEFA: Aston Villa 2R, Norwich 3RCup Winners Cup: Arsenal Winners1994-95European Cup: Manchester United 3rd in Group StageUEFA: Blackburn 1R, Newcastle 2R, Aston Villa 2RCup Winners Cup: Chelsea SF, Arsenal Runners Up1995-96European Cup: Blackburn 4th in Group StageUEFA: Manchester United 1R, Liverpool 2R, Leeds United 2R, Forest QFCup Winners Cup: Everton 2R1996-97European Cup: Manchester United SFUEFA: Arsenal 1R, Aston Villa 1R, Newcastle QFCup Winners Cup: Liverpool SF1997-98European Cup: Newcastle 3rd in Group Stage, Manchester United QFUEFA: Arsenal 1R, Leicester City 1R, Liverpool 2R, Aston Villa QFCup Winners Cup: Chelsea WinnersEuropean Cup1980-1985 : 3 winners and a runner up1993-1998 : 1 semi finalist and 1 quarter finalistUEFA Cup1980-1985: 2 winners, 1 semi-finalist and 2 quarter finalists1993-1998: 3 quarter finalistsCup Winners Cup1980-1985: 1 winner and 2 semi-finalists1993-1998: 2 winners, 1 runner up and 2 semi-finalistsOverall1980-1985: 6 European trophy winning teams, 1 runner up, 3 semi-finalists1993-1998: 2 European trophy winning teams, 1 runner up, 3 semi-finalistsI think there's a reasonable difference in overall performance. I think it's even more stark when you look at European Cup/Champions League and UEFA Cup performances only. The record for the period between 1993 and 1998 is propped up massively by the Cup Winner Cup performances (2 wins, 1 runner-up and 2 SF). The Cup Winners Cup was unquestionably the weakest competition out of the 3.I'm not saying this as some auld fella saying it was better in my day. The late 80's and 1990's were my pomp in terms of going the game. I reckon you can count on 1 hand how many home games I missed between about 1985 and 2001. I loved going the game in that period. But taking off any sort of rose tinted glasses, I think it's easy to see that that early to mid 90's period was a poor domestic standard compared to what went before and came after. That doesn't mean every player who played in that era should have an asterisk against their records or performance. But for players who only really performed in that era and did well in domestic completions only then it raises a doubt about their overall ability to deliver at a higher level. Particularly when comparing to players from other eras. That doesn't just go for Robbie Fowler. I genuinely think you can ask the same question about players like Cantona. As transformative as he was, he only really produced the goods in that era and in the PL only.Back on topic, I think it shows Salah's consistency and quality. He's banging in goals in what is probably the strongest domestic competition in World football and he scores with regularity in the CL. There's no question about his quality or ability to score goals at the highest level. In the same way there wasn't question marks about Ian Rush's ability.