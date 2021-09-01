« previous next »
phil236849

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16000 on: Yesterday at 10:49:03 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm
I can only think you never watched Gerrard at his peak if you think that. He was phenomenal.

Quite.  Everyone wanted Stevie.
farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16001 on: Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm
I can only think you never watched Gerrard at his peak if you think that. He was phenomenal.
I tend to agree, though I can see the other poster's point. Stevie was phenomenal and he was far more influential to our game than Salah. It wasn't only his goal scoring record (coincidentally, the best was from wide right with Torres) and thunder shots from 25-30 yards, but the overall control of the game. Salah is very influential in attack, he often scores the critical goals that give us the 3 pts, but without Salah we are still a pretty frightening team. Without Stevie, we were often dismal (granted, we arguably have better players and balance now).
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16002 on: Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm
On another note, I think that Salah could finish the season on more goals for the club than Owen. He is on four goals already, so a 33-goal season, perhaps?

1. Ian Rush  346
2. Roger Hunt  285
3. Gordon Hodgson  241
4. Billy Liddell  228
5. Steven Gerrard  186
6. Robbie Fowler  183
7. Kenny Dalglish  172
8. Michael Owen  158
9. Harry Chambers  151
10. Mohamed Salah  130
11. Sam Raybould  130
12. Jack Parkinson  128
13. Dick Forshaw  123
14. Ian St John  118
15. Jack Balmer  110
16. John Barnes  108
17. Sadio Mane  100
18. Kevin Keegan  100

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2021/09/the-18-players-who-have-scored-100-or-more-goals-for-liverpool/
jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,883
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16003 on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm
Rushie's number is just mind boggling!   :o
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16004 on: Yesterday at 11:56:29 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm
Rushie's number is just mind boggling!   :o
Imagine if he didn't waste these two years at Juventus...
west_london_red

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16005 on: Today at 07:17:49 am
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm
Rushie's number is just mind boggling!   :o

You got to take into account the teams he played in, compared to say the likes of Owen, Fowler and Gerrard who played in some awful teams over the years, and in Gerrards case he wasnt really a forward either.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16006 on: Today at 08:55:52 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 03:17:26 pm
Out of curiosity, how much he's earning currently?

No idea and I'm not really arsed, I'm commenting more on the "fuck it give him whatever, give him £3m a week" attitudes. What we can all get, is that whatever he earns, the club can afford it. Welshred said he's already on about £400k a week, but loads is bonuses, which is good as these mean we are hitting targets, both for him and I'd assume sponsors. Once you go down the road of throwing huge unaffordable salaries at players regardless, as some on here would happily do - and why fan ownership is a fucking stupid idea - then we're fucked.

He's loved here, he appears to love it and the supporters, but IF his agent starts demanding a wage that is not what we can afford, then see you lad. If the situation did arise where we as a club couldn't match the offer from say PSG, then if he chooses to move, its thanks for the memories and ta-ra lad. FSG would get shit loads of abuse off the knobheads, but we cannot be fucking the club for one player. Barca fucked themselves by giving Messi what they did, regardless of how much he brought in, because then other players agents will say "if my player is only half a Messi, then he's worth £1m a week". If the club put Mo on a huge unaffordable salary, then the agents for Alisson, Virgil, Trent and Fab could all say "we represent the best player in the world in his position so want parity". Its a dangerous road.
Sharado

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16007 on: Today at 09:34:02 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm
On another note, I think that Salah could finish the season on more goals for the club than Owen. He is on four goals already, so a 33-goal season, perhaps?

1. Ian Rush  346
2. Roger Hunt  285
3. Gordon Hodgson  241
4. Billy Liddell  228
5. Steven Gerrard  186
6. Robbie Fowler  183
7. Kenny Dalglish  172
8. Michael Owen  158
9. Harry Chambers  151
10. Mohamed Salah  130
11. Sam Raybould  130
12. Jack Parkinson  128
13. Dick Forshaw  123
14. Ian St John  118
15. Jack Balmer  110
16. John Barnes  108
17. Sadio Mane  100
18. Kevin Keegan  100

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2021/09/the-18-players-who-have-scored-100-or-more-goals-for-liverpool/

I know it didn't quite shake down like this but if a striker scored 30 goals a season for 11 years they'd still be 16 goals behind Ian rush. That it's fucking mental.
redk84

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16008 on: Today at 09:46:50 am
Would not take any other forward in the league right now
And i think he wants to prove he's the best this season too, man on fire
Jookie

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16009 on: Today at 10:29:44 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:17:49 am
You got to take into account the teams he played in, compared to say the likes of Owen, Fowler and Gerrard who played in some awful teams over the years, and in Gerrards case he wasnt really a forward either.

Ian Rush scored over 100 of his Liverpool goals post the league win in 1990. Most of the teams he played in that period were poor.

I agree he played in some great teams but theres absolutely no debate hes our best No.9 and goalscorer ever. He was miles better than Owen and Fowler. Rush got 14 goals in just 25 European Cup matches. Banged 4 in semi finals.

When I see anyone put Fowler, Owen, Suarez of Torres in a best Liverpool XI ever than I automatically know they are under 40. Anyone who saw Rush in his pomp knows hes the best out of that lot. I think Salah might end up in that bracket too when we talk about right sided attackers. If he stays at this level at Liverpool for another 2-3 seasons then hell be up there in any discussion about our best players ever (i.e is he Top 10-15 ever?)
