I can only think you never watched Gerrard at his peak if you think that. He was phenomenal.



I tend to agree, though I can see the other poster's point. Stevie was phenomenal and he was far more influential to our game than Salah. It wasn't only his goal scoring record (coincidentally, the best was from wide right with Torres) and thunder shots from 25-30 yards, but the overall control of the game. Salah is very influential in attack, he often scores the critical goals that give us the 3 pts, but without Salah we are still a pretty frightening team. Without Stevie, we were often dismal (granted, we arguably have better players and balance now).