Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16000 on: Yesterday at 10:49:03 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm
I can only think you never watched Gerrard at his peak if you think that. He was phenomenal.

Quite.  Everyone wanted Stevie.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16001 on: Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm
I can only think you never watched Gerrard at his peak if you think that. He was phenomenal.
I tend to agree, though I can see the other poster's point. Stevie was phenomenal and he was far more influential to our game than Salah. It wasn't only his goal scoring record (coincidentally, the best was from wide right with Torres) and thunder shots from 25-30 yards, but the overall control of the game. Salah is very influential in attack, he often scores the critical goals that give us the 3 pts, but without Salah we are still a pretty frightening team. Without Stevie, we were often dismal (granted, we arguably have better players and balance now).
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16002 on: Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm
On another note, I think that Salah could finish the season on more goals for the club than Owen. He is on four goals already, so a 33-goal season, perhaps?

1. Ian Rush  346
2. Roger Hunt  285
3. Gordon Hodgson  241
4. Billy Liddell  228
5. Steven Gerrard  186
6. Robbie Fowler  183
7. Kenny Dalglish  172
8. Michael Owen  158
9. Harry Chambers  151
10. Mohamed Salah  130
11. Sam Raybould  130
12. Jack Parkinson  128
13. Dick Forshaw  123
14. Ian St John  118
15. Jack Balmer  110
16. John Barnes  108
17. Sadio Mane  100
18. Kevin Keegan  100

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2021/09/the-18-players-who-have-scored-100-or-more-goals-for-liverpool/
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16003 on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm
On another note, I think that Salah could finish the season on more goals for the club than Owen. He is on four goals already, so a 33-goal season, perhaps?

Rushie's number is just mind boggling!   :o
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16004 on: Yesterday at 11:56:29 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm
Rushie's number is just mind boggling!   :o
Imagine if he didn't waste these two years at Juventus...
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16005 on: Today at 07:17:49 am
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm
Rushie's number is just mind boggling!   :o

You got to take into account the teams he played in, compared to say the likes of Owen, Fowler and Gerrard who played in some awful teams over the years, and in Gerrards case he wasnt really a forward either.
