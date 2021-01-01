Theres absolutely nothing in that Mirror article to suggest that its true, just reads like the usual bullshit without even being the usual a source close to the club quoted as the source.



That said, it probably doesnt take a genius to work out that theres some negotiating to be done on this, his agent didnt make that post after the Norwich game for no reason. The club has done some fantastic work this summer with contract extensions but ultimately they need to be making sure that our best player gets extended as well. Ive been largely un-bothered by the lack of signings as by and large Id rather that the best lads that we already have get new contracts, but that will be hugely hampered if our best player doesnt get one because the club cant agree on a salary. As fantastic as it is that the likes of Alisson and Fabinho have got new contracts it isnt exactly that much of a hard decision for the club to make because theyre amongst the best in the world in their respective positions and their value will increase during their contract to sell in excess of 100 million if it isnt at that point already.



Ive always thought that the biggest show of intent would be getting Salah and Van Dijk tied down due to their ages, theyve done one of those so far.



Get Salah a new fucking contract