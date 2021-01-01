« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15760 on: Today at 01:26:26 am
Hasn't Salah earned around £350-400k per week when we've won major trophies? I'm assuming that quoted 500k is a) slightly exaggerated and b) inclusive of all bonuses.

If its true that VVD is on 220k basic, I'm guessing our limit basic wise will be 250k for Salah, which could be problematic. He's perfectly within his rights to ask for 300k+. I'm not sure we would let him leave like Gini unless he's asking for really stupid money though as Salah is worth smashing a wage structure for. His goals speak for themselves.
