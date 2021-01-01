

If a country is on the red list it is bonkers to suggest that players should be travelling there to kick a ball about. No chance in hell that Liverpool or any other club will accept losing their players to 10 days quarantine after each international break. That would mean missing 8 league games and multiple CL games this season. We pay their wages, end of. If their countries go on to the amber list then fair enough.



If those countries think this approach is unfair then theres an added incentive to get their f*cking houses in order (if murdering your own population through Covid denial isnt a sufficient one, Mr Bolsanaro).