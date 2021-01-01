« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Welshred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15720 on: Yesterday at 11:35:41 am
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1429752635322687493?s=20

Unlikely he'll go on international duty right now
Schmidt

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15721 on: Yesterday at 11:45:33 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:35:41 am
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1429752635322687493?s=20

Unlikely he'll go on international duty right now

Things are going to get problematic, I think this is a totally fair response from the club and follows common sense, but the deck is stacked against clubs when it comes to international duty, and no doubt Salah wants to represent his country.

We really shouldn't be letting Salah or any of the Brazilian contingent go, international friendlies are a joke in the current situation, but those FA's need their money spinners.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15722 on: Yesterday at 12:16:22 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:35:41 am
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1429752635322687493?s=20

Unlikely he'll go on international duty right now
This is bound to get problematic. Previously the FA and Salah didn't care because it was the AFCON qualifiers which Egypt are most likely going to make it anyways without him. This is different since it is the World Cup qualifiers and Egypt's chances of making it without Mo is not as good.
disgraced cake

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15723 on: Yesterday at 12:18:51 pm
There's usually internationals in October and November now too isn't there? The situation is just farcical, here's hoping we can keep Salah and the Brazilians for ourselves, fuck the internationals
Mister men

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15724 on: Yesterday at 12:23:23 pm
I fucking loath international football  :no
Dim Glas

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15725 on: Yesterday at 12:28:00 pm
I hope all clubs will do this, make it a huge problem for FIFA, UEFA, and national federations. They have been happy to add even more sodding games during a pandemic, they deserve nothing but grief.
a treeless whopper

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15726 on: Yesterday at 12:37:57 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:28:00 pm
I hope all clubs will do this, make it a huge problem for FIFA, UEFA, and national federations. They have been happy to add even more sodding games during a pandemic, they deserve nothing but grief.

Wouldn't it help to reduce the number of breaks if we have more games in the breaks we have?
Welshred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15727 on: Yesterday at 12:39:00 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:18:51 pm
There's usually internationals in October and November now too isn't there? The situation is just farcical, here's hoping we can keep Salah and the Brazilians for ourselves, fuck the internationals

If by usually you mean there's always been internationals in October and November then yes you are correct.
Schmidt

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15728 on: Yesterday at 12:42:00 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 12:37:57 pm
Wouldn't it help to reduce the number of breaks if we have more games in the breaks we have?

But how would that help the Brazilian FA make more money?
fucking appalled

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15729 on: Yesterday at 12:45:00 pm
They probably need to get round a table and work out what they're actually going to do for the World Cup, because there's practically a year left and qualifiers have barely started and its hard to see how they get teams qualified whilst having a normal domestic season.
Welshred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15730 on: Yesterday at 12:57:16 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:42:00 pm
But how would that help the Brazilian FA make more money?

All three of Brazil's games in September are World Cup Qualifiers
Dim Glas

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15731 on: Yesterday at 12:59:41 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:45:00 pm
They probably need to get round a table and work out what they're actually going to do for the World Cup, because there's practically a year left and qualifiers have barely started and its hard to see how they get teams qualified whilst having a normal domestic season.

They should do a Soccer-Six style tournament.  Have it all done in one week. Sorted.
Schmidt

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15732 on: Yesterday at 01:04:19 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:57:16 pm
All three of Brazil's games in September are World Cup Qualifiers

Ah okay, I just jumped to the conclusion that it was more FA bullshit.
Hoenheim

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15733 on: Yesterday at 01:05:29 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:35:41 am
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1429752635322687493?s=20

Unlikely he'll go on international duty right now

"Liverpool say same principle applies to any player who is being asked to travel to a red-list country, and would therefore have to quarantine upon their return.

If quarantine rule was lifted, players would be allowed to travel."

^Also from Neil Jones
rocco

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15734 on: Yesterday at 01:29:27 pm
Quote from: Hoenheim on Yesterday at 01:05:29 pm
"Liverpool say same principle applies to any player who is being asked to travel to a red-list country, and would therefore have to quarantine upon their return.

If quarantine rule was lifted, players would be allowed to travel."

^Also from Neil Jones

Are we allowed to do this
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15735 on: Yesterday at 03:17:45 pm
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 01:29:27 pm
Are we allowed to do this

Not just us. The ECA have waded in saying no one who has to quarantine on return will be released for internationals.
redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15736 on: Yesterday at 03:23:48 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 12:37:57 pm
Wouldn't it help to reduce the number of breaks if we have more games in the breaks we have?

They already play 3 games in each break, not sure they could squeeze many more in a week, although I'm sure Brazil would be happy to try!
Schmarn

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15737 on: Yesterday at 03:25:30 pm

If a country is on the red list it is bonkers to suggest that players should be travelling there to kick a ball about. No chance in hell that Liverpool or any other club will accept losing their players to 10 days quarantine after each international break. That would mean missing 8 league games and multiple CL games this season. We pay their wages, end of. If their countries go on to the amber list then fair enough.

If those countries think this approach is unfair then theres an added incentive to get their f*cking houses in order (if murdering your own population through Covid denial isnt a sufficient one, Mr Bolsanaro).
Persephone

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15738 on: Yesterday at 06:47:41 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:25:30 pm

If those countries think this approach is unfair then theres an added incentive to get their f*cking houses in order (if murdering your own population through Covid denial isnt a sufficient one, Mr Bolsanaro).
Not all countries are on the red list because they're covid deniers, a lot of it is politically motivated or those countries just haven't had the access to vaccines because the wealthy countries bought them out first.

Schmarn

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15739 on: Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 06:47:41 pm
Not all countries are on the red list because they're covid deniers, a lot of it is politically motivated or those countries just haven't had the access to vaccines because the wealthy countries bought them out first.

Thats a very fair point. My comments were principally directed at Brazil and Bolsanaro but youre right.
Persephone

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15740 on: Today at 09:04:09 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm
Thats a very fair point. My comments were principally directed at Brazil and Bolsanaro but youre right.
He is a piece of shit, so you're right on the money there.
