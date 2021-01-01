https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1429752635322687493?s=20Unlikely he'll go on international duty right now
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
I hope all clubs will do this, make it a huge problem for FIFA, UEFA, and national federations. They have been happy to add even more sodding games during a pandemic, they deserve nothing but grief.
There's usually internationals in October and November now too isn't there? The situation is just farcical, here's hoping we can keep Salah and the Brazilians for ourselves, fuck the internationals
Wouldn't it help to reduce the number of breaks if we have more games in the breaks we have?
But how would that help the Brazilian FA make more money?
They probably need to get round a table and work out what they're actually going to do for the World Cup, because there's practically a year left and qualifiers have barely started and its hard to see how they get teams qualified whilst having a normal domestic season.
All three of Brazil's games in September are World Cup Qualifiers
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact
"Liverpool say same principle applies to any player who is being asked to travel to a red-list country, and would therefore have to quarantine upon their return. If quarantine rule was lifted, players would be allowed to travel."^Also from Neil Jones
Are we allowed to do this
If those countries think this approach is unfair then theres an added incentive to get their f*cking houses in order (if murdering your own population through Covid denial isnt a sufficient one, Mr Bolsanaro).
Not all countries are on the red list because they're covid deniers, a lot of it is politically motivated or those countries just haven't had the access to vaccines because the wealthy countries bought them out first.
Thats a very fair point. My comments were principally directed at Brazil and Bolsanaro but youre right.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.22]