He is an elite footballer. When you consider how many people play football across the globe, it's an absolute huge talent pool, the amount invested in the game too. It can't be understated just how talented and elite a sportsman Salah is.
The best thing about football too is seeing someone like Salah, a poor Egyptian kid who had to spend 3 hours a journey to play and train for his youth team when he was a kid, reap all the rewards from his sacrifice, hardwork and talent and become a figure who gives pride to millions of his fellow Egyptians and more widely across the Arab world and his religion - as well as the global followers of our club. He deserves every penny in my books. He, like Mane, gives plenty back with those wages to where he came from too, no doubt will even more in the future. In this world we live in, he deserves every penny in my book.