« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 386 387 388 389 390 [391]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1493612 times)

Offline Koparoo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 755
  • Number 7 is just around the corner!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15600 on: Today at 01:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:47:57 am
Yeah ultimately its this.

There is a wider debate about if footballers deserve it compared to X, but Id rather see 50-60% of clubs revenues going to the players rather than this be a lower % and the money going elsewhere (agents, owners, etc).

So if £400k a week fits in that % then so be it.

This...

... all this "why are the players getting so much...?" They win stuff for us!!! Because otherwise it's ALL going to the owners!!!

And no disrespect, but... I'd much rather Mo Salah (etc) got the money from what we win... than FSG!!!!

simples....
Logged
"After 27 years and 11 days, finally, we got justice for the 96"
Adrian Tempany

... YNWA

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,642
  • JFT96
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15601 on: Today at 01:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Koparoo on Today at 01:08:36 pm
This...

... all this "why are the players getting so much...?" They win stuff for us!!! Because otherwise it's ALL going to the owners!!!

And no disrespect, but... I'd much rather Mo Salah (etc) got the money from what we win... than FSG!!!!

simples....

You know FSG don't take a penny out of the club right? Apart from what they've put in through interest free loans for the Main Stand and new training ground for example.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,911
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15602 on: Today at 01:14:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:18:30 pm
And its so very very wrong. My Dad first took me to Anfield in 1975, I'd been pestering him for ages, he finally took me to see us v Birmingham City. Jumped the bus from Kirkby in the morning, went to the ground to buy a ticket, think it cost about £1 for a ticket in the main, nipped into town for brekkie in TJ's then back the ground. After that we started going every home game, 75p each in the paddock for me, brother and him.

Just before I stopped going regularly, I was spending £2k a season just for me to go, even if I could get tickets to take my two lads, I cannot justify the expense. The huge sums in the game should go to the players, but also to the grounds to expand them and in keeping tickets affordable. If this goes on, only the rich will be going the game. Look at Leeds in the 00's and Barca now to see what excessive spending does to a club.

Globalization, capitalism, popular sports are a huge business, ergo why things are the way are. Football clubs aren't just football clubs, like most sports teams, they're businesses.

46 years is a long time for things of that nature. Leeds and Barca are examples of how poor business are run, which is no different than in any other industry. If you make the wrong financial decisions you will end up in those situations. It didn't happen because it's football, it happened because its a poorly run business.

Logged

Offline Koparoo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 755
  • Number 7 is just around the corner!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15603 on: Today at 01:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:10:05 pm
You know FSG don't take a penny out of the club right? Apart from what they've put in through interest free loans for the Main Stand and new training ground for example.
So where do you think any extra funds 'left over' would go - to us? To you? Nah... I am totally supportive of the FSG approach. I'm pissed  that people are dismissive of Salah's true value.

It ain't coming out of YOUR pocket...
Logged
"After 27 years and 11 days, finally, we got justice for the 96"
Adrian Tempany

... YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,949
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15604 on: Today at 01:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 01:03:20 pm
What the fuck was he doing in the other 104 games? Lazy bastard.

Fucking shite, get him sold asap.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,642
  • JFT96
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15605 on: Today at 01:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Koparoo on Today at 01:15:01 pm
So where do you think any extra funds 'left over' would go - to us? To you? Nah... I am totally supportive of the FSG approach. I'm pissed  that people are dismissive of Salah's true value.

It ain't coming out of YOUR pocket...

No. It would go to other areas of the club for development but it wouldn't go into FSG's pockets.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15606 on: Today at 01:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Koparoo on Today at 01:15:01 pm
So where do you think any extra funds 'left over' would go - to us? To you? Nah... I am totally supportive of the FSG approach. I'm pissed  that people are dismissive of Salah's true value.

It ain't coming out of YOUR pocket...
With the greatest respect, the fans are paying much of the costs indirectly. Every subscription, every match ticket, every shirt and bit of merch contributes to our turnover which is then spent on players.

From the comments on here, many know the numbers are immoral, but go along with it because that's they way things are.

In an alternative scenario, we still get to see great players, but the numbers involved are scaled back. TV subs cost less, as do match tickets, kit sponsorship is less, but kits in return cost less.

Comments like yours remind me of an agent who was pissed off with complaints about his and his clients pay and he said something like "I don't know why they're moaning, the money comes from the TV companies".
Logged

Offline Koparoo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 755
  • Number 7 is just around the corner!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15607 on: Today at 01:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:22:35 pm
With the greatest respect, the fans are paying much of the costs indirectly. Every subscription, every match ticket, every shirt and bit of merch contributes to our turnover which is then spent on players.

From the comments on here, many know the numbers are immoral, but go along with it because that's they way things are.

In an alternative scenario, we still get to see great players, but the numbers involved are scaled back. TV subs cost less, as do match tickets, kit sponsorship is less, but kits in return cost less.

Comments like yours remind me of an agent who was pissed off with complaints about his and his clients pay and he said something like "I don't know why they're moaning, the money comes from the TV companies".

OK mate - you are bleating becos of the whole Premier League conniption... We are on the treadmill, whether we like it or not! My point was that if we don't pay the players what they are truly worth, then we are just handing that over to the Spurs owners of this world!!
Logged
"After 27 years and 11 days, finally, we got justice for the 96"
Adrian Tempany

... YNWA

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15608 on: Today at 01:45:22 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:17:11 pm
Whether anyone 'desrerves' or even 'earns' these huge amounts of money it is clear that players expect it and have other players' wages to justify them; they are divorced from the realities of life. I recall years ago a manager of a League 2 side (4th Division really) the worst standard of top flight football moaning about the wages his players got. He said that it's terrible that top players got so much when his players had "to get by on £80,000 a year". Even now that would be a fantastic salary for most people but in the world of football it was derisory.

To be fair, whilst £80,000 a year seems a lot, it's really not in the context that the players will be retiring at 35-40, and that they will only max out at a salary like that during their peak years. They've got to be super careful with the money they earn, which a lot of youngsters obviously aren't.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15609 on: Today at 01:57:45 pm »
I don't know whether to be proud or ashamed after reading those last few posts.

I don't go to the game, don't watch in a pub, don't buy merchandise, have never been to the museum or done a stadium tour and don't pay TV subs to sky or BT.

I contribute fuck all other than my time 😯
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15610 on: Today at 02:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:22:35 pm
With the greatest respect, the fans are paying much of the costs indirectly. Every subscription, every match ticket, every shirt and bit of merch contributes to our turnover which is then spent on players.

From the comments on here, many know the numbers are immoral, but go along with it because that's they way things are.

In an alternative scenario, we still get to see great players, but the numbers involved are scaled back. TV subs cost less, as do match tickets, kit sponsorship is less, but kits in return cost less.

Comments like yours remind me of an agent who was pissed off with complaints about his and his clients pay and he said something like "I don't know why they're moaning, the money comes from the TV companies".

this discussion is getting worse :butt
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15611 on: Today at 02:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 01:03:20 pm
What the fuck was he doing in the other 104 games? Lazy bastard.

 :lmao
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15612 on: Today at 02:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Koparoo on Today at 01:44:02 pm
OK mate - you are bleating becos of the whole Premier League conniption... We are on the treadmill, whether we like it or not! My point was that if we don't pay the players what they are truly worth, then we are just handing that over to the Spurs owners of this world!!
Not sure I fully follow your point, but I did actually say that many on here go with it because that's the way it is.

All I was doing was presenting a different scenario as well as pointing out that a significant proportion of the revenues earned by PL clubs comes from the fans, albeit indirectly. So when people make the point, just as you did, that "you're not paying, so don't worry" or words to that effect, then they are not seeing the full picture.

Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15613 on: Today at 02:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:06:18 pm
this discussion is getting worse :butt
Excuse me?
What point are you trying to make?

I fully understand how as a club we can afford to pay those wages. I also fully understand that in the bubble of football, he may deserve those wages.

But in a wider sense, morality must come into it, as it should for anyone earning that level of income, in any sector.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15614 on: Today at 02:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:14:51 pm
Excuse me?
What point are you trying to make?

I fully understand how as a club we can afford to pay those wages. I also fully understand that in the bubble of football, he may deserve those wages.

But in a wider sense, morality must come into it, as it should for anyone earning that level of income, in any sector.

please explain how a footballers salary is immoral
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,911
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15615 on: Today at 02:49:38 pm »
Its like you lot have been asleep for the last 40 years.

I'm not sure what world some of you are living in.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15616 on: Today at 03:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:14:55 am

Well let's not use the word "deserve" then. It will always prompt strong reactions and be set against general wages in society. I think everyone accepts that either we pay players like Salah obscene wages or we lose them, but we don't need to feel that they "deserve it" to accept the current reality.

He does deserve it its much harder to make it as a footballer than a HGV driver, trust me I know and its a billion pound sport so only right money filters down, funny its always footballers people bemoan and not the billionaire owners of the clubs they play for.


If kicking a football was so easy we wouldnt be here moaning on a forum ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 03:53:08 pm by Coolie High »
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15617 on: Today at 03:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:16:16 pm
please explain how a footballers salary is immoral

Ony immoral if it is a pace salary.
I have no issues if slow footballers earn millions.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,141
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15618 on: Today at 04:09:54 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:18:35 pm
Definitely not the thread to be discussing it....but 'its the society we live in' isn't a good enough reason to just ignore it.
Absolutely right.

'The society we live in' is not, and should not ever be set in stone. We are all part of it and can contribute to meaningful change. It's people willing to change that have lead to many of the positive changes we now see in society compared to many years ago.

Looks like there's a few 'conservatives' here who feel things should always just be 'left how they are'.

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:14:51 pm
Excuse me?
What point are you trying to make?
I think we know. ;)

Apropos of nothin (ahem) when people know their position is dodgy they often moan about how the discussion is gettin worse or going off kilter or whatever ;)
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,141
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15619 on: Today at 04:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Koparoo on Today at 01:08:36 pm
This...

... all this "why are the players getting so much...?" They win stuff for us!!! Because otherwise it's ALL going to the owners!!!

And no disrespect, but... I'd much rather Mo Salah (etc) got the money from what we win... than FSG!!!!

simples....
First FSG don't get the money at the moment. But also you're making it sound like there's only two options: the players get it or it disappears into the club somewhere.

But obviously that's nonsense. For simple starters money saved by giving lower wages could mean more transfers in; I only say this because I know how obsessed so many are about transfers in. But of course obscene transfer fees are just as big a problem.

But there is another recipient...money saved on wages and transfers could also go to you and me. I.e making it cheaper for fans to buy tickets, follow the club, buy merchandise. Hell the club could even help with travel costs if they had lots of spare money sloshing around.

I know, I know, none of this is currently likely to happen because its not paradigmatic. But there ARE other ways. 'The ways things are' do not have to be the way things are.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15620 on: Today at 04:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:09:54 pm
Absolutely right.

'The society we live in' is not, and should not ever be set in stone. We are all part of it and can contribute to meaningful change. It's people willing to change that have lead to many of the positive changes we now see in society compared to many years ago.

Looks like there's a few 'conservatives' here who feel things should always just be 'left how they are'.
I think we know. ;)

Apropos of nothin (ahem) when people know their position is dodgy they often moan about how the discussion is gettin worse or going off kilter or whatever ;)


I get the impression this is aimed at me, just address my point or fuck off with snide remarks
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,141
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15621 on: Today at 04:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:13:10 pm


I get the impression this is aimed at me, just address my point or fuck off with snide remarks
OK It's aimed at you.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,911
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15622 on: Today at 04:17:08 pm »
So, Mo Salah, tremendous player, imo the best player in the world, and hopefully he has another brilliant year
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15623 on: Today at 04:19:36 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:17:08 pm
So, Mo Salah, tremendous player, imo the best player in the world, and hopefully he has another brilliant year

Ive tried that

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:33:10 pm
So, Mo, he had a belter on Saturday

people would rather chat shit about stuff they dont seem to undersatand
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,949
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15624 on: Today at 04:22:06 pm »
I'm sorry for replying to Killers post and taking this off topic  :-[
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15625 on: Today at 04:24:06 pm »
The reds have got no money (all gone on Mo's immoral wages)  were gonna win the league
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,949
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15626 on: Today at 04:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:24:06 pm
The reds have got no money (all gone on Mo's immoral wages)  were gonna win the league

;D
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,911
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15627 on: Today at 04:25:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:22:06 pm
I'm sorry for replying to Killers post and taking this off topic  :-[

It's ok rob, we're fining you half of your wages
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15628 on: Today at 04:26:48 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:25:20 pm
It's ok rob, we're fining you half of your wages

Bloody immoral truck drivers, leaving us with empty shelves
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15629 on: Today at 04:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:50:15 pm
He does deserve it its much harder to make it as a footballer than a HGV driver, trust me I know and its a billion pound sport so only right money filters down, funny its always footballers people bemoan and not the billionaire owners of the clubs they play for.


If kicking a football was so easy we wouldnt be here moaning on a forum ;D

I would quite happily "bemoan" the riches of a billionaire owner (or indeed, any billionaire); it's just that was not the matter at hand. And of course it's much harder to make it as a footballer than many other professions. That doesn't have to result in a world where some people have far too much and others far too little, does it?

The wonderful Mo Salah absolutely "deserves" his ridiculous wages in the context of footballers' pay. In the context of wider society, I'd strongly argue not, and can very much see why it's been called "immoral". A society where some people have ten houses, ten-grand watches and a couple of yachts while others, most often through no wrongdoing of their own, are homeless, or too poor to feed their family, or trapped in a lifetime of anxiety-inducing debt - well, yeah, I'd say that looked immoral.

And NO, that is categorically not the fault of Mr. Mo Salah, for avoidance of doubt.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:45:34 pm by Ma Vie en Rouge »
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15630 on: Today at 04:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 04:27:13 pm
I would quite happily "bemoan" the riches of a billionaire owner (or indeed, any billionaire); it's just that was not the matter at hand. And of course it's much harder to make it as a footballer than many other professions. That doesn't have to result in a world where some people have far too much and others far too little, does it?

The wonderful Mo Salah absolutely "deserves" his ridiculous wages in the context of footballers' pay. In the context of wider society, I'd strongly argue not, and can very much see why it's been called "immoral". A society where some people have ten houses, ten grand watches and a couple of yachts while others, most often through no wrongdoing of their own, are homeless, or too poor to feed their family, or trapped in a lifetime of anxiety-inducing debt - well, yeah, I'd say that looked immoral.

And NO, that is categorically not the fault of Mr. Mo Salah, for avoidance of doubt.

Yeah I agree with this overall.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,949
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15631 on: Today at 04:58:27 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:25:20 pm
It's ok rob, we're fining you half of your wages

Where you I send the fiver?

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:26:48 pm
Bloody immoral truck drivers, leaving us with empty shelves

Serves you all right for your lack of respect ;D
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,969
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15632 on: Today at 05:08:42 pm »
So fans are being called Tories in this thread as well?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,642
  • JFT96
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15633 on: Today at 05:10:18 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:08:42 pm
So fans are being called Tories in this thread as well?

You're called a Tory everywhere when someone doesn't agree with you.

Although I've got to love the irony of someone calling another poster a Tory and then goes on to use 'Apropos of nothing' in the next breath
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,797
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15634 on: Today at 05:26:10 pm »
He is an elite footballer. When you consider how many people play football across the globe, it's an absolute huge talent pool, the amount invested in the game too. It can't be understated just how talented and elite a sportsman Salah is.

The best thing about football too is seeing someone like Salah, a poor Egyptian kid who had to spend 3 hours a journey to play and train for his youth team when he was a kid, reap all the rewards from his sacrifice, hardwork and talent and become a figure who gives pride to millions of his fellow Egyptians and more widely across the Arab world and his religion - as well as the global followers of our club. He deserves every penny in my books. He, like Mane, gives plenty back with those wages to where he came from too, no doubt will even more in the future. In this world we live in, he deserves every penny in my book.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,141
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15635 on: Today at 05:28:37 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:08:42 pm
So fans are being called Tories in this thread as well?
If you're talking about my use of ther word 'conservative', in quote marks, then no, it does not mean Tories.

The word conservative has other meanings as well, as I'm sure you know.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,141
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15636 on: Today at 05:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:10:18 pm
You're called a Tory everywhere when someone doesn't agree with you.

Although I've got to love the irony of someone calling another poster a Tory and then goes on to use 'Apropos of nothing' in the next breath
Apropos of nothin [note, no g at the end to make Digby fulminate], I did not call anyone a Tory. But I also fail to see the irony. Are you saying only Tories use the phrase?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:33:56 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 386 387 388 389 390 [391]   Go Up
« previous next »
 