Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1490938 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15520 on: August 15, 2021, 10:06:06 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on August 15, 2021, 06:12:29 am
Underrated by a lot of our fan-base as well. Certainly not universally appreciated or acknowledged for just how brilliant a player he is.

Yep. Cause he isn't hitting the highs of his first year, I have some mates who are like "He's shite now.". There was always an odd undercurrent even when he was at his best of "Well Mane's better" who is of course world class too but it always felt like a weird way to bring Mo down.

And of course towards the end of last season a pretty damn big wave of "Sell Salah and buy Mbappe/Haaland/Sancho".

It's always felt like there's just a section of our fanbase who don't rate him as highly as other players. I don't know if it is a case of new = better or a case of just naturally believing our rivals have better squads than us, but it's always just been this undercurrent with Mo
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15521 on: August 15, 2021, 10:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 15, 2021, 09:59:14 pm
Mané is also a couple of goals off his hundred and Salah probably remembers how that can seem like a barrier until you're past it. Just like him to give his mate a helping hand

Firmino can realistically reach his 100 as well this season (admittedly would need to improve his goalscoring slightly from his last couple of seasons). Might be a really obvious answer but have we ever had three players playing at the same time who have hit their ton?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15522 on: August 15, 2021, 10:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on August 15, 2021, 10:06:06 pm
Yep. Cause he isn't hitting the highs of his first year, I have some mates who are like "He's shite now.". There was always an odd undercurrent even when he was at his best of "Well Mane's better" who is of course world class too but it always felt like a weird way to bring Mo down.

And of course towards the end of last season a pretty damn big wave of "Sell Salah and buy Mbappe/Haaland/Sancho".

It's always felt like there's just a section of our fanbase who don't rate him as highly as other players. I don't know if it is a case of new = better or a case of just naturally believing our rivals have better squads than us, but it's always just been this undercurrent with Mo

Have any of your mates been to many/any games?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15523 on: August 15, 2021, 10:23:00 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on August 15, 2021, 10:20:17 pm
Have any of your mates been to many/any games?

A few, maybe about 10
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15524 on: August 15, 2021, 10:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on August 15, 2021, 10:06:06 pm
Yep. Cause he isn't hitting the highs of his first year, I have some mates who are like "He's shite now.". There was always an odd undercurrent even when he was at his best of "Well Mane's better" who is of course world class too but it always felt like a weird way to bring Mo down.

And of course towards the end of last season a pretty damn big wave of "Sell Salah and buy Mbappe/Haaland/Sancho".

It's always felt like there's just a section of our fanbase who don't rate him as highly as other players. I don't know if it is a case of new = better or a case of just naturally believing our rivals have better squads than us, but it's always just been this undercurrent with Mo

the whole Mane shouts are weird as fuck. Mane is world class but Mo is on another level to Sadio and has been in the entire time hes been here. We've even had people trying to sell Mo ffs.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15525 on: August 16, 2021, 12:01:38 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on August 15, 2021, 10:23:00 pm
A few, maybe about 10

I suppose in these days of instant and gratuitous comment they are incredibly well informed and seasoned observers of a player's talent, or lack of it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15526 on: August 16, 2021, 12:31:22 am »
What makes Salah's numbers all the more remarkable is the fact we haven't taken the domestic cups that seriously since he's been with us, and we haven't been in the Europa during that time either. So he hasn't had the chance to pad out his numbers against dross.

He'd be hitting 40+ every season

Nearly 4 seasons in a row getting 20 goals in the Prem, missing out once with 19. Michael Owen never achieved a single 20 league goals season in his career!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15527 on: August 16, 2021, 12:53:09 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August 15, 2021, 04:43:29 pm
1 career wonder.


"Mo Salah has just won gold in table tennis here at Mexico 2036, three years on from not running for a fourth term as Egypts President because "everybody's happy now and everything's fixed". Mr Salah is apparently considering taking up equestrian show jumping or possibly colonizing mars next."
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15528 on: August 16, 2021, 01:16:37 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on August 16, 2021, 12:53:09 am

"Mo Salah has just won gold in table tennis here at Mexico 2036, three years on from not running for a fourth term as Egypts President because "everybody's happy now and everything's fixed". Mr Salah is apparently considering taking up equestrian show jumping or possibly colonizing mars next."
When asked why he chose Mars, Mr Salah was heard to reply "After spending all my life on a blue planet I thought it was time I went Red".

Asked for his opinion on the new Mars colony, Everton fan Bert Tottosser replied "We don't care what the Red Planet says" and explained that he was more interested in Everton's latest plan to finally build a new stadium on Uranus
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15529 on: August 16, 2021, 01:35:26 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 15, 2021, 10:38:53 am
A 3-0 win, three goal contributions from Mo

He's streaming ahead of Harry Kane on the annual goals + assists race - Kane didnt even bother to show up
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15530 on: August 16, 2021, 02:47:49 am »
Just seen the dribble where he beats a few defenders - some more than once - nutmegs the keeper and a very lucky sliced ricochet prevents another goal.
The chaos he creates, Ive seen it with Rush and Suarez too, the fear in the eyes of defenders - they know he cant be stopped
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15531 on: August 16, 2021, 03:16:52 am »
Quote from: scatman on August 15, 2021, 10:36:32 pm
the whole Mane shouts are weird as fuck. Mane is world class but Mo is on another level to Sadio and has been in the entire time hes been here. We've even had people trying to sell Mo ffs.
Occasionally there have been games where Mane is absolutely unplayable and Mo has a quieter match. I guess it's a bit like those times where a team doesn't try to attack us down Virgil's side of the field at all, and afterwards people make comments along the lines of "Gomez was better than van Dijk today!" It doesn't take away from the point that van Dijk and Mo are the better players on the whole.

Similarly, I'd say that van Dijk is a better player than Salah, but when we spend most of the match on attack it can look the other way around.
(And have you noticed Mo never passes to Virg?? :) )
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15532 on: August 16, 2021, 08:18:23 am »
Just pay him whatever he's asking
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15533 on: August 16, 2021, 01:35:11 pm »
I'd expect him to score against Brentford this season so he'd have scored against every other team in the league.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15534 on: August 16, 2021, 04:03:54 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on August 16, 2021, 01:35:11 pm
I'd expect him to score against Brentford this season so he'd have scored against every other team in the league.
I believe Swansea are the only team he has played against in the PL and failed to score against. At one point it was Swansea and Man Utd, but he's fixed the latter omission with joyous aplomb
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15535 on: August 16, 2021, 04:55:44 pm »
Two important points to make before you all get carried away here. Mo only assisted for two of the goals at Norwich, and Allison is 100% down this season on last seasons goal tally.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15536 on: August 16, 2021, 05:38:29 pm »
He's better than we think he is, and we think he's bloody good.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15537 on: August 16, 2021, 07:23:03 pm »
See Hackett and Cry arse Crooks jumping on the Salah diver train again.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15538 on: August 16, 2021, 08:33:40 pm »
Garth Crooks has targetted Salah consistently, its obvious there are some devious undertones to his criticisms. Imagine having so much negative things to pick at about one of the best players in the league in its history.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15539 on: August 16, 2021, 08:41:38 pm »
Let's say he signs a new deal and stays until the end of his career or near the end, where will he end up in terms of our greatest players and such?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15540 on: August 16, 2021, 09:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on August 16, 2021, 08:41:38 pm
Let's say he signs a new deal and stays until the end of his career or near the end, where will he end up in terms of our greatest players and such?

Top 5 in my eyes, especially if we win something major again whilst he's here.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15541 on: August 16, 2021, 09:55:38 pm »
Quote from: scatman on August 16, 2021, 08:33:40 pm
Garth Crooks has targetted Salah consistently, its obvious there are some devious undertones to his criticisms. Imagine having so much negative things to pick at about one of the best players in the league in its history.

Crooks picked him in his team of the week and had the following to say;

'Regular readers will know I have had issues with Salah's game, but not against Norwich. I saw no sign of selfishness in front of goal or looking for cheap penalties.

What I saw was the player who, as when he first arrived at Anfield, played for the team first and foremost and got the goal his performance deserved. I hope he keeps it up.'

Sad state of affairs when a journeyman like Crooks feels he can criticise a world class player.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15542 on: August 16, 2021, 10:01:50 pm »
Quote from: scatman on August 16, 2021, 08:33:40 pm
Garth Crooks has targetted Salah consistently, its obvious there are some devious undertones to his criticisms. Imagine having so much negative things to pick at about one of the best players in the league in its history.

Consistency?

Hes the longest one season wonder ever!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15543 on: August 16, 2021, 10:05:09 pm »
Give him the second new contract you shits!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15544 on: Yesterday at 02:27:34 pm »
The way he put spin on that ball while taking it out of the sky so it sat up perfectly for his left foot was like a magic trick or something. Just amazing.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15545 on: Yesterday at 03:26:51 pm »
Club Legend

Think he is one of the best I have ever seen play for us (in 31 years)

one of our greatest ever?

Note i didnt say number 1 but he definitely deserves to be mentioned alongside just about anyone
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15546 on: Yesterday at 03:40:43 pm »
One of the most criminally underrated footballers to ever play the game, if not the most.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15547 on: Yesterday at 04:57:56 pm »
Scored in 100 games for Liverpool. Bonkers.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15548 on: Yesterday at 05:02:26 pm »
Absolutely sensational player and I hope he gets the chance to retire here after smashing more records. It was probably a blessing in disguise that Chelsea originally gazumped us after we fucked around the first time, because if he played well Im sure he wouldve got a bigger move around the time Sterling did. But hes always played under Klopp for us and Im glad hes ours.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15549 on: Yesterday at 05:08:20 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:26:51 pm
Club Legend

Think he is one of the best I have ever seen play for us (in 31 years)

one of our greatest ever?

Note i didnt say number 1 but he definitely deserves to be mentioned alongside just about anyone

Went to my first game in 1965 and my top 5 players have been the same for a while:

The King
Souness
Barnes
Gerrard
Keegan.

Having watched Mo since he arrived my list will probably have to change.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15550 on: Yesterday at 05:35:11 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 05:08:20 pm
Went to my first game in 1965 and my top 5 players have been the same for a while:

The King
Souness
Barnes
Gerrard
Keegan.

Having watched Mo since he arrived my list will probably have to change.
Interesting. No Julian dicks.
« Reply #15551 on: Yesterday at 06:27:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:35:11 pm
Interesting. No Julian dicks.

Came in at number 6 just ahead of Konchesky.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15552 on: Yesterday at 06:50:04 pm »
I've been lucky enough to see with my own peepers some of the greatest players to pull on the shirt, The King, God, Gerrard, then along came Torres and literally broke my heart, then came Suarez and to be honest I watched him do stuff on the pitch that blew my mind (THAT shot from the corner against Arsenal left my jaw hanging down for a good 10 minutes!).

Salah though, wow. To do it game after game, season after season, week in, week out, and to do it on EVERY level, the biggest stages included. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15553 on: Yesterday at 06:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on August 16, 2021, 08:41:38 pm
Let's say he signs a new deal and stays until the end of his career or near the end, where will he end up in terms of our greatest players and such?

He has a chance to surpass everybody but The King. Gerrard is my GOAT but I think what The King did in totality will never be surpassed
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15554 on: Yesterday at 06:54:57 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:57:56 pm
Scored in 100 games for Liverpool. Bonkers.

It is truly amazing. Played 204 games for us and scored in 100 of them. What can you say about that?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15555 on: Yesterday at 06:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 06:54:57 pm
It is truly amazing. Played 204 games for us and scored in 100 of them. What can you say about that?

New contract, hopefully.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15556 on: Yesterday at 07:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 06:54:57 pm
It is truly amazing. Played 204 games for us and scored in 100 of them. What can you say about that?

Hurrah.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15557 on: Yesterday at 10:03:27 pm »
His agent had just tweeted a signed photo of Salah and a signed Liverpool shirt with the words 'The Wonder'...

Is that nobhead agent cryptic shit for... 'he's signed it'...?

Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) Tweeted:
The Wonder. https://t.co/uM6PqSFEl4 https://twitter.com/RamyCol/status/1427723243843170307?s=20
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15558 on: Today at 01:17:41 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 02:27:34 pm
The way he put spin on that ball while taking it out of the sky so it sat up perfectly for his left foot was like a magic trick or something. Just amazing.

Lucky touch according to Alan Smith.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15559 on: Today at 02:09:14 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:17:41 am
Lucky touch according to Alan Smith.

 :lmao

"kinhell.

Complete Mastery. The punter never dreamed of trying something like that cant even comprehend it.

Two supreme skills, blended. The take and the shift. The shift was even better than the take but it was really all one motion which is the truly amazing thing. Stunning.
