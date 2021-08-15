I've been lucky enough to see with my own peepers some of the greatest players to pull on the shirt, The King, God, Gerrard, then along came Torres and literally broke my heart, then came Suarez and to be honest I watched him do stuff on the pitch that blew my mind (THAT shot from the corner against Arsenal left my jaw hanging down for a good 10 minutes!).
Salah though, wow. To do it game after game, season after season, week in, week out, and to do it on EVERY level, the biggest stages included.