« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 379 380 381 382 383 [384]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1439949 times)

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,271
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15320 on: Yesterday at 08:42:19 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on May 29, 2021, 06:41:35 pm
I voted for the WHU goal, absolutley everything: speed, passing, vision, control and finish. As for that Babajide one it was comical defending.
https://youtu.be/S8jY6zN3TPc?t=47
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,650
  • JFT96
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15321 on: Yesterday at 08:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May 29, 2021, 06:08:50 pm
You must be joking, right?
The defending on the Babajide and Musialowski goals was poor, especially the Babajide one.
They should have separate GOTS lists for Womens and Youth footy due to the poorer defending.

Mo's instinctive finishing really shines through on that vid.

I think the goal against WHU will win it due to the build-up play AND Mo's finish.

Yet had Salah scored either of those goals you'd be telling the world how incredible they were. Nice sexist attitude from you there though saying defending in the women's game is poorer and they  should have their own list, great work!
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15322 on: Yesterday at 09:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:46:44 pm
Yet had Salah scored either of those goals you'd be telling the world how incredible they were. Nice sexist attitude from you there though saying defending in the women's game is poorer and they  should have their own list, great work!
Don't be presumptive and silly.
Mo's WHU goal is better than both of those.

It's not sexist to say defending in the Womens and Youth games is not as good as the Pro Mens.
Wind your neck in and grow up.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,329
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15323 on: Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 09:08:23 pm
Don't be presumptive and silly.
Mo's WHU goal is better than both of those.

It's not sexist to say defending in the Womens and Youth games is not as good as the Pro Mens.
Wind your neck in and grow up.

It's also true to say defending is not great in a lot of Premier League games either of which our great attacking players have benefited from on numerous occasions. But no one would take the credit away from our players, so why do the same for the other goals?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,474
  • JFT 96
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15324 on: Yesterday at 11:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 09:08:23 pm
Don't be presumptive and silly.
Mo's WHU goal is better than both of those.

It's not sexist to say defending in the Womens and Youth games is not as good as the Pro Mens.
Wind your neck in and grow up.

What difference does it make if the defending isn't the same. The attacking generally isn't the same either. Isn't that the whole point of judging great goals.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,650
  • JFT96
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15325 on: Today at 07:17:38 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 09:08:23 pm
Don't be presumptive and silly.
Mo's WHU goal is better than both of those.

It's not sexist to say defending in the Womens and Youth games is not as good as the Pro Mens.
Wind your neck in and grow up.

The youth game its not because they're learning but to say defending in the women's game is poor because they're women and not as good as the men is sexist, so perhaps you need to wind your neck in and grow up. I like the way you make a distinction between women and the "pro" mens here, because the womens game isn't professional is it?!

Either way if one of thise goals was scored by a player in the men's team you'd be heralding it the goal of the season. They're both brilliant goals scored with skill and deserved to be recognised as such, which is why they're included. If you're questioning defending why are you not questioning why West Ham only had one defender back and left the vulnerable to the counter attack against one of the quickest and deadliest players in the league? I'd say that's pretty poor defending...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 379 380 381 382 383 [384]   Go Up
« previous next »
 