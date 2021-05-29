Don't be presumptive and silly.

Mo's WHU goal is better than both of those.



It's not sexist to say defending in the Womens and Youth games is not as good as the Pro Mens.

Wind your neck in and grow up.



The youth game its not because they're learning but to say defending in the women's game is poor because they're women and not as good as the men is sexist, so perhaps you need to wind your neck in and grow up. I like the way you make a distinction between women and the "pro" mens here, because the womens game isn't professional is it?!Either way if one of thise goals was scored by a player in the men's team you'd be heralding it the goal of the season. They're both brilliant goals scored with skill and deserved to be recognised as such, which is why they're included. If you're questioning defending why are you not questioning why West Ham only had one defender back and left the vulnerable to the counter attack against one of the quickest and deadliest players in the league? I'd say that's pretty poor defending...