Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1432797 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15240 on: Yesterday at 06:40:37 pm »
Love Mo, brilliant season again and he's a goal machine. I'd give player of the season to Fab but still, Mo's been sublime. Gutted for him missing out on Golden Boot
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15241 on: Yesterday at 06:43:27 pm »
Are we still selling him?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15242 on: Yesterday at 06:44:30 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:43:27 pm
Are we still selling him?


I think we seriously need to think about it,move him on for a player with a better mentality.


Quote
Its been a tough period for many reasons. We are champions and we will fight like champions, until the very end. We will not allow this season to be defined by the recent results weve had. That is my promise to all of you.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15243 on: Yesterday at 06:45:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:44:30 pm

I think we seriously need to think about it,move him on for a player with a better mentality.


Yeah, he started with the excuses early on...
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15244 on: Yesterday at 06:47:01 pm »
Give him a new contract
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15245 on: Yesterday at 06:48:59 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 06:47:01 pm
Give him a new contract


Yeah it needs to have a relegation clause inserted,see if that forces a change of attitude.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15246 on: Yesterday at 06:51:19 pm »
Great today again.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15247 on: Yesterday at 06:51:34 pm »
Fuck the golden boot, get that contract sorted  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15248 on: Yesterday at 06:52:04 pm »
Pay him what he wants
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15249 on: Yesterday at 06:52:18 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:51:34 pm
Fuck the golden boot, get that contract sorted  ;D
Or get the contract sorted, then win a few golden boots.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15250 on: Yesterday at 06:53:49 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:51:34 pm
Fuck the golden boot, get that contract sorted  ;D


Pervert.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15251 on: Yesterday at 06:55:11 pm »
Must be kept.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15252 on: Yesterday at 06:55:50 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:51:34 pm
Fuck the golden boot, get that contract sorted  ;D

Is that you Harry?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15253 on: Yesterday at 07:03:05 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:52:18 pm
Or get the contract sorted, then win a few golden boots.

To be fair, he's already got two at home he can use  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15254 on: Yesterday at 07:04:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:03:05 pm
To be fair, he's already got two at home he can use  ;D
Nah, they are both right. He needs two left.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15255 on: Yesterday at 07:21:15 pm »
He will be even better next season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15256 on: Yesterday at 08:45:46 pm »
I thought all the forwards have looked much better recently. I think they now have confidence that we wont concede silly goals which has let them relax a little and not try and force it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15257 on: Yesterday at 08:51:22 pm »
His first touch today was the best I've seen from him, great performance to wrap up top 4 for the season. Get him that new fucking contract!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15258 on: Yesterday at 08:52:36 pm »
Be a great bit of summer business to get him tied up to a new deal.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15259 on: Yesterday at 09:03:18 pm »
Brilliant once again today, disappointed he didn't get his own personal reward. His touch at times is unreal.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15260 on: Yesterday at 09:23:33 pm »
Dragged us to 3rd almost single handedly at times
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15261 on: Yesterday at 10:36:56 pm »
Thanks King  :wave
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15262 on: Yesterday at 11:24:43 pm »
Player of the season for me. Even when he's not been ripping teams apart, he's been banging in the goals. Without him, we wouldn't have had a hope of top 4
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15263 on: Today at 11:23:38 am »
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15264 on: Today at 11:35:15 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:03:18 pm
Brilliant once again today, disappointed he didn't get his own personal reward. His touch at times is unreal.

The way he brought down that cross-field ball (from Thiago or Fab was it?) was unreal, just killed it dead and got his shot off.

Gutted for him not to get the Golden Boot.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15265 on: Today at 11:35:40 am »
King Mo congratulated Kane for his Golden Boot achievement. Fair play  :)

https://twitter.com/MoSalah/status/1396579620653260800
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15266 on: Today at 12:21:42 pm »
The good news:  Salah made Garth's team of the season!    :)

The bad news:  He used it as another opportunity to call him selfish and blame him for Mane's poor season.   ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57200784

Never change Garth, never change.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15267 on: Today at 05:54:21 pm »
Saved our season, was our one consistent bright spark throughout. Really hope he gets a new contract soon. One of the greatest players' it's ever been my privilege to watch.
